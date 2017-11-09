Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Made Against Roy Moore
[guest post by Dana]
Uh-oh. The Washington Post is reporting that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct:
Leigh Corfman says she was 14 years old when an older man approached her outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Ala. She was sitting on a wooden bench with her mother, they both recall, when the man introduced himself as Roy Moore.
…
Alone with Corfman, Moore chatted with her and asked for her phone number, she says. Days later, she says, he picked her up around the corner from her house in Gadsden, drove her about 30 minutes to his home in the woods, told her how pretty she was and kissed her. On a second visit, she says, he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.
…
Aside from Corfman, three other women interviewed by The Washington Post in recent weeks say Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s, episodes they say they found flattering at the time, but troubling as they got older. None of the women say that Moore forced them into any sort of relationship or sexual contact.
Wendy Miller says she was 14 and working as a Santa’s helper at the Gadsden Mall when Moore first approached her, and 16 when he asked her on dates, which her mother forbade. Debbie Wesson Gibson says she was 17 when Moore spoke to her high school civics class and asked her out on the first of several dates that did not progress beyond kissing. Gloria Thacker Deason says she was an 18-year-old cheerleader when Moore began taking her on dates that included bottles of Mateus Rosé wine. The legal drinking age in Alabama was 19.
Of the four women, the youngest at the time was Corfman, who is the only one who says she had sexual contact with Moore that went beyond kissing. She says they did not have intercourse.
Moore has denied the allegations :
“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” Moore said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News.
Separately, Moore’s campaign said in a statement, “This garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.”
Further:
“After over 40 years of public service, if any of these allegations were true, they surely would have been made public long before now,” the statement continued.
Across the board, GOP leadership is calling on Moore to step aside if the allegations are true. A sampling:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “If these allegations are true, he must step aside.”
Sen. John McCain: “The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they are proud of.”
Sen. Jeff Flake: “If there is any shred of truth to the allegations against Roy Moore, he should step aside immediately.”
Sen. John Cornyn, who endorsed Moore and is listed on his website, said the allegations are “deeply disturbing.”
Sen. Pat Toomey: “If there’s a shred of truth to it, then he need to step aside.”
Sen. Mike Lee: “If these allegations are true, Roy Moore needs to step down.”
Sen. Tim Scott: “If they’re accurate, he should step aside.”
Sen. Cory Gardner, chairman of national republican senatorial committee: “If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election.”
According to an Alabama election spokesperson, it’s too close to next month’s special election to remove Moore from the ballot.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:08 pm
It may be early for condemnation but it would be consistent with his anti-social muscle-memory.Ben burn (05fad7) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:13 pm
This is very odd. There are a lot of reasons I dislike Moore, but this is not something I would expect from someone who has been as ardent a Christian warrior as he has been.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:15 pm
torture-trash war hero John McCain who divorced his wife after she got into a car crash to marry an heiress says Mr. moore has no choice but to withdraw even if there’s no actual evidencehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:18 pm
Not to mention Vicky isemannarciso (d1f714) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:24 pm
you can donate to Roy Moore’s campaign herehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:28 pm
What is feasibility and legality of Atty Gen. Sessions resigning from his current post and returning to the Senate ahead of the special election. At this juncture he would be appointed to replace an appointee.urbanleftbehind (4c830b) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:32 pm
> What is feasibility and legality of Atty Gen. Sessions resigning from his current post and returning to the Senate ahead of the special election
I’m not familiar with Alabama law, but I would expect the answer is *none*.
The way I would expect it to work based on my familiarity with election law in other states:
He would be appointed to replace an appointee, but there still has to be a special election to fill out the term created by his resignation. And it’s too late to cancel *this* election, or to change who is on the ballot on it. So Sessions would serve until the election results are certified.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:36 pm
theres enough time before the election to assess as to whether this is probably true or not. There should be various forms of corroborating evidence of truth or falsehood.
A question is: Was anybody holding this in reserve?
One course is for Moore to promise to resign after he is elected. That is the only way to replace him at this point The senate could also refuse to seat him or expel him but it doesn;’t have enough grounds yet.Sammyu Finkelman (02a146) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:36 pm
It might be that 3 of the accusations are true, but are peoplke he tried to date in the 1980s, and involve no sexiual contact whatsoever, but the worst one is false but made up to sound vaguely similiar in some ways to the true ones.Sammyu Finkelman (02a146) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:39 pm
Alabama doesn’t have the same corrupt judges that NJ has that illegally took Torrecelli off the ballot.
That said, this needs to play out.NJRob (9f728d) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:41 pm
Accusations easy to make and impossible to disprove. What? Does the DNC keep lists of women who will accuse Republicans of sexual misconduct from twenty and forty years ago? Like Moore said, why didn’t all this stuff surface earlier? It’s not like he was keeping a low profile. He was thrown off the Alabama Supreme Court twice.nk (dbc370) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:43 pm
you just keep going back to how it was ok to elect dirty Bill Clinton even though he liked to rape girls with his herpes penis so much (nonconsensual sex)
and Mr. Moore didn’t even have sex with anybody!happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:48 pm
Re the accusers:
It is interesting that none of these women came forward earlier with their stories. But perhaps, as a result of the unfolding Weinstein scandal and women going public with their accusations, these women felt more confident going public too.Dana (023079) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:49 pm
> But perhaps, as a result of the unfolding Weinstein scandal and women going public with their accusations, these women felt more confident going public too.
I suspect that we’re seeing a knockon effect of that *everywhere* — Hollywood finally took the Weinstein scandal seriously, and that means maybe these people who were expected not to take things seriously might do so now, too.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:51 pm
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “If these allegations are true, he must step aside.” Sen. John McCain: “The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they are proud of.”Sen. Jeff Flake: “If there is any shred of truth to the allegations against Roy Moore, he should step aside immediately.”Sen. John Cornyn, who endorsed Moore and is listed on his website, said the allegations are “deeply disturbing.”Sen. Pat Toomey: “If there’s a shred of truth to it, then he need to step aside.”Sen. Mike Lee: “If these allegations are true, Roy Moore needs to step down.”Sen. Tim Scott: “If they’re accurate, he should step aside.” Sen. Cory Gardner, chairman of national republican senatorial committee: “If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election.”
And what about Ted ‘makin’ Canadian bacon’ Cruz??
10/24/2017 Sen. Ted Cruz Endorses Roy Moore For Alabama’s Vacant Senate SeatDCSCA (797bc0) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:51 pm
Filed under: General — Dana @ 1:56 pm [guest post by Dana]
@ aphrael,
It is exactly what I would expect from someone who has been an such an “ardent Christian warrior”. Wolves in sheep’s clothing fill many a pulpit everywhere, as well as positions in church leadership.Dana (023079) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:51 pm
The Republican and Democratic parties are pedophilic cults. These parties are the most dangerous terrorist groups in the United States. Anyone who supports these parties should be considered a traitor and enemy of the people of the United States, and treated accordingly.mama (3b68d8) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:51 pm
here’s an anecdote from the all-white boys high school our favorite slurpy-assed war hero John McCain attendedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:54 pm
(he took after his drunk-ass admiral daddy)happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:54 pm
Josh Duggar
now there’s a christian what likes the young stuffhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:55 pm
> Wolves in sheep’s clothing fill many a pulpit everywhere, as well as positions in church leadership.
Hmm.
Let me rephrase, if I might.
I’m not a Christian, but I generally prefer to assume that people are being earnest and honorable (and there’s a lot in the Christian worldview which I see as honorable and good). So I’ve always assumed that Moore’s public Christianity was driven by earnest belief. This behavior is not something I would expect from someone who derives Moore’s public religious-political positions from earnest reflection and desire to live a Christian life and promote a Christian world.
So, if true, this shows Moore to *either* be (a) a reformed evildoer who is unwilling for some reason to admit to such, or (b) a lying demagogue pretending to be something he isn’t and hornswoggling people.
Both of these surprise me a bit, and both dissapoint me.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/9/2017 @ 1:59 pm
Elvis was ten years older than 14-year-old Priscilla when they first started doing the hound dog together (ain’t never caught a rabbit)
i wonder if sleazy opportunistic cage-dweller John McCain wants to hatefully smear poor dead Elvis toohappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 2:16 pm
Ted Cruz has not made a public comment regarding Moore and these allegations, as far as a search shows. But, this is interesting: it is being reported that less than 2 hours after the news came out, Moore sent out a new fundraising appeal – citing Cruz, Rand Paul and Cornyn’s support:
Cornyn publicly said of Moore and the allegations:
I’d like to have heard him say that, if it is true, his candidacy is not sustainable, rather than “I don’t think his candidacy if sustainable”. And it is reasonable to wait for the facts to come out.
But given that Cruz and Cornyn and Paul were named in this latest fundraising appeal *after* the allegations were made public, it might appear to put them in a tricky spot given their support of him, but I can easily see them revoking their support of the candidate in light of this news (if it turns out to be true). It would be political suicide not to if the allegations prove true, and I think their own personal convictions and faith would compel them to denounce him.Dana (023079) — 11/9/2017 @ 2:19 pm
BTW, the age of consent in Alabama is 16.Dana (023079) — 11/9/2017 @ 2:20 pm
even if true there’s absolutely no reason for Roy Moore to step aside
you gotta follow your dreams
plus it’s too late to replace himhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 2:20 pm
BTW, the age of consent in Alabama is 16.
what was it back then though
these allegations are like 50 years oldhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 2:21 pm
How does the saying go…
Don’t get caught with a live boy or a dead girl?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 11/9/2017 @ 2:22 pm
and what does consent have to do with it
he didn’t even come close to banging any of these chicks (like how John McCain banged all them women he cheated on his wife with while he was still representing the navy) (disgrace to his uniform)happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 2:24 pm