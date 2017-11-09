A Response to Beldar
What follows is a long response to Beldar regarding a debate we have had over the morality of SALT deductions. This was initially a comment, but for reasons explained at the end of the post, I have elevated it to a new post, with light edits for those unfamiliar with the previous discussion. (It will certainly help to read the previous post to which I added the comment, and the comments thereto, to fully understand the discussion.) Here is the comment:
I also don’t understand your distinction between the same dollars being taxed and the same dollars being “taken” by two sovereigns. The latter is grammatically impossible.
I believe what you are actually objecting to is having the federal definition of taxable income based on your pre-(state)-tax income rather than your post-(state) tax income. That’s the effect of the deduction.
Yes, of course the same dollar cannot literally be taken by two different sovereigns. But there is a conceptual way in which something like that is happening.
Return to my example of two extortionists on a highway. Imagine that instead of reaching into your pocket, the two extortionists have you line up stacks of dimes. You have one hundred dimes, and extortionist A goes first. He tells you to set them up in stacks of 10. You do, and he takes one of the stacks.
Extortionist B tells you to line them up in stacks of 10 as well. “Rather than taking stacks, I like to take one dime from each stack of 10.” You line up your nine remaining stacks, and he takes one from each stack. Then he says: “Where is the last dime.” You say: “What do you mean? I have only nine stacks.” He says: “You started out with ten. I want a dime from the stack you started out with.”
You say someone else has it. So he takes another dime from one of your stacks of nine.
Yes: literally he did not take one of the dimes the first extortionist took. The actual dime he takes will be a different dime, possibly with a different date and mint mark, a different state of cleanliness, and a different amount of wear and dirt.
But in a conceptual sense, he took one of the same dimes you gave the first extortionist. And in this world, where money is most often measured by numerical symbols on a computer screen, and the reality behind those symbols is a binary code reducing to a universe of ones and zeros, the conceptual is supreme.
So yes, I believe there is a sense in which it is indeed the same money.
But if that explanation somehow seems like mental trickery, let’s put it a different way. There is a tax base (defined as the universe of income you receive that is subject to taxation) and then the taxes (defined as the money actually paid out of that tax base). And my issue is not that the same dollars serve as the tax base for two different sovereigns. My issue is that the sovereigns each include in their tax base, money that is already gone, as taxes pledged (whether it has already been paid, or will later be owed) to a different sovereign.
Now, granted: some commenters have (in their mind cleverly) tried to analogize this to money paid to private businesses. For example, commenter “furious” says above: “You can no more declare your earnings ‘pledged to another’ than you can deduct from the electric bill what you paid to the gas company, or from Union 76 what you spent at Ralph’s.”
To fully explain why I think this analogy doesn’t work would probably require an entirely separate comment or post for me to explain it correctly. The short answer is that government is not just another “business” and the things it does are not just another “suite of services” that are on offer, the way any business might offer you a suite of services. The key difference is this: you choose to give money to a private business like the supermarket. By contrast, the government indeed resembles a highway extortionist much more than it resembles a private business. There is nothing whatever that is voluntary about the payment of taxes. Ultimately, if you fail to pay them and get caught, men with guns will appear at your door to forcibly throw you into a cage. There is nothing voluntary about that.
I don’t much care if you agree with some or all of what government does. If you are taking Bus A downtown to switch to Bus B which will run you to the City Park, and some guy with a gun hijacks Bus A and demands to be driven to the City Park, you might like where you are going — but that doesn’t really make it “voluntary,” now does it?
And I thought that aphrael’s rather amazing insight was that disallowing SALT deductions really creates a rather unique situation: in which two different government sovereigns, each with the ability to initiate force against me, are each extorting payments from me that are based on a tax base of money that is, in part, only theoretical — not because I used part of it voluntarily to obtain services, but because part of the tax base has already been extorted from me in the form of taxes, or extortion, by the other entity.
And that strikes me as wrong.
Different taxing authorities each set their own definitions. That was what I meant by my comment about highwaymen not respecting each others’ criteria. You’ve instead twisted that into my defending highwaymen.
I promise you, most sincerely, that I never intended to twist your words. I took care to state that I thought I was being fair. I am disappointed that you think I wasn’t. So let me try to see where I misinterpreted you. You said:
Your successive highway robber analogy presumes that highwaymen are supposed to be bound by consistency to respect one another’s tolls. But since when have highwaymen or taxing authorities ever been honorable or consistent or respectful of anyone?
To me, that sounded like a defense — or at least a description of the taxing authority that acknowledges that it really doesn’t need to be honorable or consistent, that it never has been, and that I shouldn’t expect it to be. You seem to say you didn’t mean it as a defense, and I’ll accept that. I suppose, then, that you mean it instead as a normative description: this is how it is.
But I have been arguing about the way it should be. I was attempting to force everyone — at least anyone who defends the concept of taxing the same dollar that another sovereign also demands — to morally justify the state of affairs in which we find ourselves. And I haven’t seen that from you, Beldar. Instead, I find a normative description of the taxing authority as not caring about honor or consistency or respect.
If that is your only response to my request for a justification, then I really don’t think I was being unfair to say that, in essence, you are making a sort of “might makes right” argument.
I disagree that it’s only “moral” for the federal government to consider your post-(state) tax income whether that’s post-state income tax, post-state property tax, or post-state sales tax. I don’t think you have any right, moral or otherwise, to insist that only your post-state tax income be considered as part of your taxable income for federal income tax purposes.
That is, with all due respect, an assertion but not really an argument. You are simply couching the issue in rather traditional terms and declaring that you don’t think it’s immoral. But why? Why should a sovereign be able to pretend that you have a tax base of x from which to draw tax dollars, when in reality you have a tax base of x-y, where x is what you started out with, and y is what another sovereign extorted from you.
This is what I am looking for. And it’s why I spent a long time writing this comment.
And why, rather than leaving it as a comment, I am turning it into a new post — to make it more prominent, to open up discussion from more people, and to make sure Beldar does not miss it.
getting rid of SALT deductions is just the right thing to do
plus it’s a great way to hit the fast forward button on the situation the fiscally irresponsible states find themselves in
states like Failifornia and Illinois and New Jersey
we’d all be better off (as Americans) if the profligate states face their dire problems *before* interest rates reconcile with reality
the great thing about America is everyone is free to move to a state what makes sense for them personally
i feel a praise song comin onhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/9/2017 @ 7:30 pm
“The actual dime he takes will be a different dime, possibly with a different date and mint mark, a different state of cleanliness, and a different amount of wear and dirt.”
Best sentence ever posted here.harkin (b4548f) — 11/9/2017 @ 7:50 pm
I love these discussions. Thank you, Pat.
I am a yoooge 10th Amendment guy. The sovereign states ought to have the freedom to do almost anything they see fit, extremes to the contrary notwithstanding. The degree and types of taxation most certainly fall within the 50 separate sovereigns’ purview.
So, too, the federal government. The constitution was amended, albeit naively and stupidly, and income may be taxed. Might does not make right. The constitution does.
Fairness? What a loaded question! A citizen makes any number of calculations as to where s/he might live. Economics typically are a prime driver. Look at the exodus to Texas and Florida (no income tax) for proof. Others make a climate-based decision, knowing full well there may be a resultant increase in the cost of living. Me? I once chose the San Fernando Valley for climate and for proximity to so many great entertainment options. But, the economics began to make no sense for me and I moved. Point being, I was not forced to endure California pricing, taxation, and liberal governance. It was a choice.
So, too, is living in the USA and/or retaining citizenship. If I object to living here, I may leave.
It is virtually impossible to construct a taxation or fee system without creating losers, and lesser losers. As we are all well aware, the issue of fairness, across the board, had been the spear point of many, many fights these past few decades. It is getting only worse.
I have no particular problem with those living in the most desirable areas, whose polity itself votes all manner of insane benefits for themselves, being made to pay a Federal price that most of the flyovers would avoid. That neither the states nor the feds actually pay for the services demanded is a whole ‘nother and disgraceful topic.
It’s a tragedy across the board as it is entirely self-inflicted. I don’t view disparate SALT taxation in this vein.
Article V for the win!Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:04 pm
Here’s a question. Could the federal government and the state government each impose a 75% tax on its highest earners? If there were no deduction of SALT that would be 150% of a person’s income. Put aside realism, people’s ability to move, etc. Would that be moral?
What about 13.3% (California has it now) with 90% federal (we have had it)?Patterico (115b1f) — 11/9/2017 @ 8:59 pm
If either highwayman is bound, in any way — as things are or as they should be, morally, logically, legally, constitutionally, or otherwise — to take any notice or account of the other’s enforced demands, the state-government highwayman must take account of the federal-government highwayman’s tax schemes and rates. I explained elsewhere, and you’ve not disputed or commented upon the fact that, the entire nation ratified an amendment to the Constitution specifically giving Congress the power to levy an income tax without apportionment between the states. Californians, Texans, and all other Americans got a representative voice via their elected state legislators during the ratification process. Imposition of tax consequences from the federal income tax is therefore politically legitimate as to all 50 states.
But low-tax states and their residents have had no comparable opportunity to be heard or represented in the decisions made by high-tax states. It’s unreasonable for any one state to expect to be able to bind Congress’ tax policy choices based on purely intrastate tax policy choices.
Why would you characterize this as a “might makes right” argument? I have not so argued and don’t think that’s a reasonable construction of my federalism argument. As with the notion that I’m defending highwaymen, this seems to me a projection or assumption on your part that’s been no part of my argument.
More fundamentally, as I’ve tried to explain already without seeming to get any traction with you, I do not believe these two highwaymen, or joint sovereigns, or overlapping taxing authorities, or however else one wants to characterize them, are bound up in a single package such that either is required to respect the other’s definition of your taxable income, or the collective taxable income of everyone, which together makes up the tax base in your new version of your moral argument if I’m following it correctly.
I think it is affirmatively bad federal policy, in fact, to attempt to accommodate different state taxation regimes through deductions in the federal tax code.
You conceded, with a wisecrack, that you do not think it would be right for Congress to set different federal income tax rates for California than for Texas, but you declined to explain why. I certainly think that would be wrong. There is no principled distinction between doing that directly and by doing it through the back-door by deductions.
When and if Congress stops preferentially subsidizing high-tax states through deductions, then perhaps those states will make better decisions. At a minimum, though, they’ll no longer have an incentive to load up their residents with taxes whose sting is considerably offset by federal income tax deductions.
You see Congress’ thumb on the scales. I still can’t see why you defend that here, when you oppose it so rigorously in other contexts.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:08 pm
Here’s a recap regarding how state and local taxes came to have their current deductibility under the federal income tax:
Which of those prior changes were similarly immoral in your view, Patterico? Any of them? All of them? Or which of them?
I think they were all moral, and that the trend has generally been in the right direction (getting rid of federal preferences that states can game to their differential benefit).Beldar (fa637a) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:26 pm
Patterico, is there some synonym that you’d accept for “moral”?
Because that seems to me an odd word to ever use regarding tax policy. In your example above, ignoring definitional quibbles, I suppose it would be “immoral” for state and federal governments to prescribe tax rates which together would be impossible to satisfy, meaning that everyone everywhere would go to prison for tax evasion. But that is so extreme a hypothetical as to become useless.
I have no clue — literally no idea in the world — how you are going about deciding which taxes are “moral” and which aren’t. I tried arguing Kant and the categorical imperative, but you ignored that, which is the best philosophical construct for morality that I’m aware of. Political legitimacy seems to me to be a species of morality, and I’ve explained why I think it’s politically illegitimate for high-tax states to extract a differential benefit under the federal income tax code because they’re doing that without consent or representation from all those adversely affected thereby in the low-tax states. But that also doesn’t seem to register on your morality radar.
So what does your morality radar measure, short of everyone going to prison?Beldar (fa637a) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:33 pm
Does your concept of tax morality require that your total tax bill, state and federal, in a high-tax state be equal to or less than the total tax bill, state and federal, of those living in low-tax states? If not, why not?Beldar (fa637a) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:36 pm
But low-tax states and their residents have had no comparable opportunity to be heard or represented in the decisions made by high-tax states.
In a way, they do have influence- by courting established and high profile businesses and industries to move– forcing states/locales w/a higher tax base to create incentives to keep those businesses from leaving. New Jersey’s efforts to attract NBC to leave Rockefeller Center for new digs in the Meadowlands comes to mind. NYC and NY state cut some sweet deals to keep them from moving out of 30 Rock.
OTOH, for example, Boeing left Seattle after 85 years: ‘In September 2001, Boeing moved its corporate headquarters from Seattle to Chicago. Chicago, Dallas and Denver – vying to become the new home of the world’s largest aerospace concern – all had offered packages of multimillion-dollar tax breaks. Its offices are located in the Fulton River District just outside the Loop, Chicago.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/9/2017 @ 9:54 pm
The only moral thing to do is to repeal the 16th. Abolish the federal income tax and require the federal government to fund itself entirely through tariffs. Some reduction in spending may also be necessary.Anon Y. Mous (6cc438) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:06 pm
I don’t see that being voluntary is relevant. You may have more options available, but buying food is not really voluntary any more than paying tax is voluntary – starvation is arguably a worse fate than imprisonment. Neither, as a practical matter, is paying for shelter, electricity, water, etc.
In all the other cases, your decision not to pay for food, shelter, electricity, etc has a direct effect on your own well-being, providing a clear incentive, while failure to pay taxes does not – this accounts for and justifies the state’s ultimate resort to coercion (on behalf of the people who ARE meeting their responsibilities). If you do not pay your taxes, you are effectively stealing the services paid for by others.
It would be idiotic and self-defeating. Your need to throw in “put aside realism” kind of points out the problem with this argument, though.
Even with SALT deductions, that would be 15/16 of a person’s income, which (barring something like a world war or other existential calamity) would be excessive. Here the problem isn’t really “two sovereigns” but just “too much taxation”, such that property rights are being unreasonably abridged.
Your claim is that it would be “immoral” even if the respective tax rates were 1% and 1%.Dave (445e97) — 11/9/2017 @ 10:20 pm
Making base policy decisions based on shock the conscience outcomes is a fool’s errand. If we elect tools who decide to make law which is manifestly absurd (see the State of California), so be it. That’s a price potentially paid for a democratic republic.
We’ve collectively long ago passed Go when it comes to moral governance in the USA. At a bare minimum, changing the plain meaning of words and agreements as our courts have done, ensures that we simply can’t deal with each other honestly.
The abdication of responsibility of our elected officials has been very well documented on this site. ell, when the entire system is based on representation, and there is almost none in Congress, morality can not and will not be found.
The GOPe have lied to us for decades, and this latest reform which is said to be “revenue neutral” is but the latest travesty. If one decides that this is the political hill to fight and perhaps die upon, fair enough.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:03 pm
Creating a tax plan that is being explicitly marketed as targeting Democrats is an excellent plan that will surely not backfire the next time Democrats are in charge.Davethulhu (6a4a84) — 11/9/2017 @ 11:25 pm
Suppose, for whatever historical reason, there were a law exempting states attorneys from income taxes completely.
And suppose, recognizing that this seemed manifestly unfair to those who honorably earn their living in other ways, a bill were proposed to eliminate the exemption, such that states attorneys were taxed no differently than anyone else with the same income.
Would it be a reasonable position for you to say “Yes, I acknowledge that the exemption of one profession from taxation is bad policy. I fully support removing the exemption, as long as my taxes don’t go up as a result?”Dave (445e97) — 11/10/2017 @ 12:07 am
Beldar,
Your argument in #5 is very interesting. I agreed with Patterico in a previous Jury Speaks Back post that the same dollar should not be taxed twice, which is why (for example) the estate tax is similarly wrong. (Because every dollar that’s being taxed when it’s handed to the inheritors was already taxed as income when the person received it, so the estate tax is double-dipping.)
But I had not yet considered which should have precedence, the states or the federal government. My “double-dipping taxes are wrong” argument (which I think is the same as Patterico’s argument, unless I misunderstand him) could just as easily be applied to say that California must take the federal government’s taxes into account as to say that the federal government must take California’s taxes into account.
Now, my gut feeling up to this point was that the Constitution was set up to give all powers to the states, and a minimum to Congress — and therefore states (and local cities) should have precedence, and the federal government must allow you to deduct your state and local taxes. But you argue that the precedence must now be the other way around, now that the 16th Amendment is part of the Constitution. And while that still runs counter to my gut instinct and so it’s not easy to accept immediately, I haven’t yet come up with any good arguments against that position, so I might have to change my mind and accept it.
Here’s a question, though: if you’re right and the Constitution requires that states must take federal income tax levels into account, would it be Constitutional for Congress to pass a law to that effect? I.e., what if Congress passed a law that said, in essence, “The SALT deduction is hereby repealed, and furthermore, all states which impose income tax must take a person’s post-federal-tax income as the tax basis, rather than their pre-federal-tax income”. I.e., if my income last year was $20,000, and I paid $2,000 in taxes to the IRS, then the state I live in may only consider me as having an income of $18,000 when it’s time for their own bite at the apple.
Would such a law be Constitutional? My non-lawyer’s instinct says that it wouldn’t. I can’t see how that could possibly be considered as “interstate commerce” (even though that clause has been twisted out of all recognition, my question is “Is it REALLY Constitutional?” rather than “Would some people try to twist the Constitution’s words out of all true shape to allow this?”). And I also don’t see how anything in the Sixteenth Amendment would give Congress the power to dictate how the states would define a person’s income.
So I don’t know what the right answer is. Your argument that the states should give precedence to the federal income tax seems persuasive, but I also don’t see any way in which it would be Constitutional to enforce that. And if something cannot be enforced, it will be ignored, and then we’re back at the “double-dipping tax” situation again.
Do you have thoughts on this? In particular, do you know of a reason why the hypothetical law I just suggested would be Constitutional?Robin Munn (606a13) — 11/10/2017 @ 1:43 am
The analogy to the two highway extortionists makes no sense to me. You get extorted by two different people, and you think that the real immorality is that the second extortionist took a tenth dime from a different pile????? No, if this is really like extortion, then the real immorality is that you getting extorted at all. It doesn’t work to say that first 19 dimes they took were just fine, but the last one is really immoral. For me at least.
If you are going to accept the morality of taxation in a democracy at all, then you need to accept that there is some choice involved. Choice in your legislators, and choice in which (taxable) actions you take. You choose to live in California. You choose your legislators (together with your fellow Californians) who write your tax laws. You have agency.A.S. (568264) — 11/10/2017 @ 3:36 am