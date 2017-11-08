Ted Cruz Says “Read My Lips No New Taxes” Plus I Hate the New 280-Character Twitter
I am pressed for time so I will just link these posts at RedState:
THREE CHEERS For Ted Cruz, Who Says: The GOP Plan Should Not Raise Taxes
I Hate The New 280-Character Twitter
Enjoy.
So we are left with a political system where Republicans always argue for lower taxes and Democrats always argue for higher spending. Neither party advocates coherent policies linking taxation to spending to balance the budget.
Alas, the deficit will continue to grow. So the Republicans should just say, “screw it,” and forget about increasing the deficit.
Eliminate all itemized deductions for mortgages, state, and local taxes.
Lower the corporate tax rate to 20%
Increase the standard deduction
Institute the “Alternative Maximum Tax” that allows a taxpayer to lock in his percentage of income paid as taxes in 2017 so that in subsequent years, he will never pay more than that. This way we don’t have to worry about how different individuals are impacted by the elimination of itemized deductions.
Dumb fiscal policy, but smart politics.
Talking about cutting federal spending doesn’t appear to lead to winning coalitions. So Democracy is doomed as long as the Federal Reserve can just keep monetizing our deficit spending.El Gipper (f1f816) — 11/8/2017 @ 8:24 am
tax reform is dead
they should have combined it with the bill to confirm mitch mcconnell’s corrupt piggy wife to her sweet sweet cabinet job, but they were shortsighted (whoops)happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/8/2017 @ 8:48 am
Good policy is good politics. Unfortunately the wonks-R-us in Washington continue to be wedded to trying to turn bad policy into good politics squandering the generational opportunity voters gave them. It’s fool’s gold.crazy (d99a88) — 11/8/2017 @ 8:49 am
The deficit is not really growing. Thanks to the fiscal discipline of the GOP congress, the budget deficit fell from 9.8% of GDP in FY09 to 3.2% of GDP in FY16.
Deficit spending at the level of 2-3% of GDP is not really a problem. We are still a bit above the safe level, but not by a lot. If estimates for the next few years are right, we will be under 3%. The growth of entitlements is a longer term problem that will need to be addressed, though.
Here’s a graph showing the last 50 years of deficits.Dave (445e97) — 11/8/2017 @ 8:57 am
lol you failmerican piggies think you can afford your debt but that’s just cause you ensconce these harvardtrash pigs at your fed to keep rates artificially lowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/8/2017 @ 8:59 am