Virginia Results
All I know is, it’s not Trump’s fault:
Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017
God, I hate the new 280-character Twitter.
Use this post to talk about Virginia results.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/7/2017 @ 8:50 pm
VA chose a sincere Democrat over an insincere Trumpist.kishnevi (4db2c4) — 11/7/2017 @ 8:59 pm
And they’ll get it good and hard as Mencken said.narciso (d1f714) — 11/7/2017 @ 9:00 pm
Of course w campaigned for gillespie, yes that worked out well.narciso (d1f714) — 11/7/2017 @ 9:15 pm
bush legacy eff yeahhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/7/2017 @ 9:20 pm
Trump put in the effort to get one of you establishment republican types elected. It’s just not gonna work. you’re toast.jcurtis (0a4300) — 11/7/2017 @ 9:22 pm
Did Trump carry Virginia?nk (dbc370) — 11/7/2017 @ 9:25 pm
Virginia is the home of George Washington, not George Wallace.nk (dbc370) — 11/7/2017 @ 9:26 pm
Washington surrendered and was briefly a prisoner of the French at Fort Necessity. That means he’s not a war-hero in the eyes of Private Bonespurs.Dave (445e97) — 11/7/2017 @ 10:01 pm
People are just choosing sides as we get closer to a permanent separation in this nation.
NJ committed suicide today as well.NJRob (b00189) — 11/7/2017 @ 10:11 pm
The real story here, IMO, is the House of Delegates, where the Democrats picked up at least 13 seats, and possibly as many as 17, and are right on the edge of turning a just-barely-not-veto-proof Republican majority into a just-bu-the-skin-of-their-teeth Democratic majority.
That’s an impressive shift even if they don’t get the majority, and NOBODY predicted it.aphrael (3f0569) — 11/7/2017 @ 10:11 pm
The wording of Trump’s tweet reminds me of the exchange between Gladstone and Disraeli in the House of Commons:
Gladstone: Sir, you shall either meet your end on the gallows, or from venereal disease.
Disraeli: I should think that depends entirely on whether I embrace your principles, or your mistress.Dave (445e97) — 11/7/2017 @ 10:28 pm
I think that says something about the House of Commons.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/7/2017 @ 10:44 pm
And Congress.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/7/2017 @ 10:45 pm