Sunday Music: Bach Cantata BWV 38
Composed for the 21st Sunday after Trinity, the title of the cantata is “Aus tiefer Not schrei ich zu dir” which translates as “Out of deep anguish I call to You.” It was first performed on October 19, 1724.
The text is here. The cantata is based on a hymn of the same name, with the text provided by Martin Luther himself, based on Psalm 130. Here is a Mendelssohn setting of the melody of the chorale as a motet:
In Bach’s time, the Gospel reading for the 21st Sunday after Trinity was John 4:46–54, the healing of the royal official’s son:
Once more he visited Cana in Galilee, where he had turned the water into wine. And there was a certain royal official whose son lay sick at Capernaum. When this man heard that Jesus had arrived in Galilee from Judea, he went to him and begged him to come and heal his son, who was close to death.
“Unless you people see signs and wonders,” Jesus told him, “you will never believe.”
The royal official said, “Sir, come down before my child dies.”
“Go,” Jesus replied, “your son will live.”
The man took Jesus at his word and departed. While he was still on the way, his servants met him with the news that his boy was living. When he inquired as to the time when his son got better, they said to him, “Yesterday, at one in the afternoon, the fever left him.”
Then the father realized that this was the exact time at which Jesus had said to him, “Your son will live.” So he and his whole household believed.
This was the second sign Jesus performed after coming from Judea to Galilee.
I hope to do a post about one of the Bach cantatas every Sunday for the foreseeable future.
Happy listening!
Before the Hippies came along this was refered to as ‘long hair’ music.ropelight (e67740) — 11/5/2017 @ 7:24 am
Greetings:
Our local “classical” music station, KDFC, has a religious music program on from 7-9am Sundays. It’s also on the web if your that kind of people.11B40 (6abb5c) — 11/5/2017 @ 7:45 am
If you see this — thank you again.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/5/2017 @ 7:52 am
Glad you’re enjoying it, swc.
I don’t use the filter on music posts.Patterico (115b1f) — 11/5/2017 @ 8:45 am
Do you play an instrument?shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/5/2017 @ 10:16 am
My family left the Lutheran Church when I was 15. I don’t miss much but there is a certain feeling you get from pipe organs and choir robes that Evangelicals will never quite capture.
I’ve also never heard them play The Doxology or A Mighty Fortress is Our God .Pinandpuller (29a1df) — 11/5/2017 @ 10:32 am
I have been trying to learn the new musical paradigm of DAW software(Digital Audio Workstation).
I have a bunch of old stuff captured from my old Tascam 4 track cassette recorder. I gave that away so it became a little problematic because of pitch transposition from old cassettes, so I got an old school double cassette player with a pitch wheel. I recorded some pieces to digital so I could relearn them. I haven’t mastered real time recording yet.
I did recreate an old piece basically in a template, measure for measure. I added some cathedral reverb and a couple of other effects which makes it sound a little bit less computery. I also adjusted the attack of various notes for accent which makes it a bit more human.
Just so you know, I know I am being cute in how I name things. I can’t help it. I also might make a version where I crank up the tempo. With digital recording you can do that without transposing the key.
I also know SWC was addressing The Host, this is strictly coincidental.
Praeludium IPinandpuller (29a1df) — 11/5/2017 @ 10:55 am
I found what I think is a cool link under the Mendelssohn video Mr P posted. MIDI stands for Musical Instrument Digital Interface. Basically, it’s just an on off switch. It can look like a keyboard, a drum pad or your computer screen. It just sends signals to your computer.
The guy from this video entered in the whole piece on his computer. Each dot or dash, if you will, tells the computer to play a note. The voices the note plays is limitless. He’s using some kind of organ and choir.
This is actually pretty nice for people who don’t read music. It really illustrates the harmony and contrary motion.
Motette “Aus tiefer Not schrei´ ich zu dir” Felix MendelssohnPinandpuller (29a1df) — 11/5/2017 @ 11:11 am
Eighth Sunday of Luke for us. Luke 16:19, The Rich Man and Lazarus:nk (dbc370) — 11/5/2017 @ 11:27 am
Thank you for the Bach posts! I’ve always dug it.felipe (023cc9) — 11/5/2017 @ 11:58 am