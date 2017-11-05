Oh No — Shooting at Texas Church, Multiple Deaths, Story Developing
[guest post by JVW]
Details are coming in. A shooter has attacked the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, near San Antonio. The BBC is reporting at least 27 deaths on its Facebook page. Fox News says that the shooter is dead.
More to come. What a horrible thing to happen at a house of worship on the Lord’s Day.
– JVW
Please help with updated reports as you learn about them. Please avoid using questionable sources, unless you qualify it by pointing out that it is a questionable source.JVW (42615e) — 11/5/2017 @ 12:11 pm
The shooting was at about 11:30 am Central Time, thirty minutes into the 11:00 am services. Other victims have been transported to regional hospitals. Neither CNN nor Fox is repeating the BBC’s estimate of fatalities yet.JVW (42615e) — 11/5/2017 @ 12:16 pm
The shooter fled the scene using an automobile and was pursued for approximately 8 miles before the chase came to an end. The shooter has not been identified and was reported dead.happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/5/2017 @ 12:21 pm
Yes, vile assholes like Chelsea Handler are already taking to Twitter to blame Republicans. Let’s not play that game until we have a better sense of exactly what has happened here.JVW (42615e) — 11/5/2017 @ 12:22 pm
At least 27 people were reported to have been killed, as well as 24 injured.
too early to take numbers at face value
but other reports say the average attendance at a service there is 50, so that paints and ungodly horrific picturehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/5/2017 @ 12:23 pm
*an* ungodly horrific picture i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/5/2017 @ 12:23 pm
vile assholes like Chelsea Handler are already taking to Twitter to blame Republicanshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/5/2017 @ 12:33 pm
Let’s not play that game until we have a better sense of exactly what has happened here.
Let’s not play at all. Reaching crisis levels, not on firearms but mental health. Dysfunctional humans are rising per capita imo. The combo of daily stresses and pharmaceuticals is creating a nation of Walkers who will feed on your carcass.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/5/2017 @ 12:34 pm
If you click on the Sutherland Springs trending page on Twitter, you will get a full barrage of demands for gun control. I think I am going to take a 48-hour hiatus from that app until all of the righteous anger dies down.JVW (42615e) — 11/5/2017 @ 12:34 pm
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David is in hot water with “Saturday Night Live” viewers after making a joke about the Texas church shooting that’s being slammed as insensitive.
“I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered if I’d gone to church in Texas when that guy shot the entire congregation, would I be checking women out in the church? I think I would,” he said in his monologue.
Wait, I don’t get this. The shooting happened this morning; how could it have been referred to on SNL last night? Was he speaking of something else?JVW (42615e) — 11/5/2017 @ 12:36 pm