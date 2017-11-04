Gee, This Liberal Columnist Sounds A Bit Like Trump

[guest post by Dana]

It’s always amusing when Trump-haters from the other side of the political aisle reveal how much they actually resemble the target of their frequently expressed disdain. This becomes even more significant when they are members of the professional media, like Los Angeles Times op-ed writer David Horsey, who made clear this week that he, like Trump, sees a woman’s physical appearance as fair-game for public mockery. Except, unlike the equal-opportunity mocker that Trump is, Horsey confines his physical denigration of women to the Republican side of the aisle:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders does not look like the kind of woman that Donald Trump would choose as his chief spokesperson. Much like Roger Ailes when he was stocking the Fox News lineup with blonde Barbie dolls in short, tight skirts, the president has generally exhibited a preference for sleek beauties with long legs and stiletto heels to represent his interests and act as his arm candy. Trump’s daughter and wife Melania are the apotheosis of this type. By comparison, Sanders looks more like a slightly chunky soccer mom who organizes snacks for the kids’ games. Rather than the fake eyelashes and formal dresses she puts on for news briefings, Sanders seems as if she’d be more comfortable in sweats and running shoes. Yet, even if Trump privately wishes he had a supermodel for a press secretary, he is lucky to have Sanders.

Well, no kidding. Who wouldn’t be more comfortable in sweats and running shoes?? Even Ivanka and Melania must enjoy a break from the daily, back-breaking, toe-crushing confines of stiletto heels and runway attire. But, be that as it may, Horsey, who just last month earnestly exhorted that it’s time for all good men to be allies of women, failed to heed his own advice and followed Trump down the path of lobbing personal insults at a woman instead of focusing solely on the substance of her professional performance.

After receiving swift condemnation from left-leaning media for his remarks – remarks which had surely received editorial approval – Horsey offered this apology:

I want to apologize to Times readers — and to Sarah Huckabee Sanders — for a description that was insensitive and failed to meet the standards of our newspaper. It also failed to meet the expectations I have for myself. It surely won’t be my last mistake, but this particular error will be scrupulously avoided in my future commentaries. I’ve removed the offending description.

Look, a writer whose professional bio reads: Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist David Horsey is a political commentator for the Los Angeles Times, is paid the big bucks precisely because he knows how to carefully string together the exact words that will most effectively convey his thoughts on a specific subject. Given that it is this experienced wordsmith’s artful precision that is his bread and butter, I am more than happy to give him credit for saying exactly what he meant to say, and how he meant to say it. That was no mistake. However, what was a mistake was his calculation at what the response from his side of the aisle would be.

UPDATE BY PATTERICO: Great post. Looks like Dana and I think a lot alike. I had not seen her post when I wrote this for RedState. It is very much the same concept, although with a slightly different spin. I think you’ll enjoy (or be annoyed by, if you’re a diehard Trumper) the collection of examples of misogynistic Trump statements there.