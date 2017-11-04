Gee, This Liberal Columnist Sounds A Bit Like Trump
[guest post by Dana]
It’s always amusing when Trump-haters from the other side of the political aisle reveal how much they actually resemble the target of their frequently expressed disdain. This becomes even more significant when they are members of the professional media, like Los Angeles Times op-ed writer David Horsey, who made clear this week that he, like Trump, sees a woman’s physical appearance as fair-game for public mockery. Except, unlike the equal-opportunity mocker that Trump is, Horsey confines his physical denigration of women to the Republican side of the aisle:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders does not look like the kind of woman that Donald Trump would choose as his chief spokesperson. Much like Roger Ailes when he was stocking the Fox News lineup with blonde Barbie dolls in short, tight skirts, the president has generally exhibited a preference for sleek beauties with long legs and stiletto heels to represent his interests and act as his arm candy.
Trump’s daughter and wife Melania are the apotheosis of this type. By comparison, Sanders looks more like a slightly chunky soccer mom who organizes snacks for the kids’ games. Rather than the fake eyelashes and formal dresses she puts on for news briefings, Sanders seems as if she’d be more comfortable in sweats and running shoes. Yet, even if Trump privately wishes he had a supermodel for a press secretary, he is lucky to have Sanders.
Well, no kidding. Who wouldn’t be more comfortable in sweats and running shoes?? Even Ivanka and Melania must enjoy a break from the daily, back-breaking, toe-crushing confines of stiletto heels and runway attire. But, be that as it may, Horsey, who just last month earnestly exhorted that it’s time for all good men to be allies of women, failed to heed his own advice and followed Trump down the path of lobbing personal insults at a woman instead of focusing solely on the substance of her professional performance.
After receiving swift condemnation from left-leaning media for his remarks – remarks which had surely received editorial approval – Horsey offered this apology:
I want to apologize to Times readers — and to Sarah Huckabee Sanders — for a description that was insensitive and failed to meet the standards of our newspaper. It also failed to meet the expectations I have for myself. It surely won’t be my last mistake, but this particular error will be scrupulously avoided in my future commentaries. I’ve removed the offending description.
Look, a writer whose professional bio reads: Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist David Horsey is a political commentator for the Los Angeles Times, is paid the big bucks precisely because he knows how to carefully string together the exact words that will most effectively convey his thoughts on a specific subject. Given that it is this experienced wordsmith’s artful precision that is his bread and butter, I am more than happy to give him credit for saying exactly what he meant to say, and how he meant to say it. That was no mistake. However, what was a mistake was his calculation at what the response from his side of the aisle would be.
–Dana
UPDATE BY PATTERICO: Great post. Looks like Dana and I think a lot alike. I had not seen her post when I wrote this for RedState. It is very much the same concept, although with a slightly different spin. I think you’ll enjoy (or be annoyed by, if you’re a diehard Trumper) the collection of examples of misogynistic Trump statements there.
Low-hanging fruit.Dana (023079) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:45 am
where did this idea come from that a woman’s physical appearance isn’t fair game for public mockery
this is a preposterous idea, and completely unworkablehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:48 am
Huckabeast isn’t so bad when you think about it. Oklahoma inbreeding science has eliminated the extra fingers and toes.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:58 am
she’s a lil spitfire Mr. burn i been very pleasantly surprised by her
i hope she sticks aroundhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:01 am
But she’s not submissive like good Christian girls should be.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:02 am
The whirlwind is being reaped. I hope to have died before they bring in the harvest, I haven’t the means of payment, nor wish to be offered a share of the spoils.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:06 am
A backhanded compliment to cover for another iteration of the grishenko narrative, the 1.2 billion dollars, the support of both the rizzotto press and the wEinstein cabal want enoughnarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:20 am
Sanders is Press Secretary because Trump trusts her. There are lots of slim pretty women who could pass Horsey’s chauvinist muster, but their comely appearance and his ossified opinions simply don’t count.
Horsey’s just a butt-hurt insignificant annoying little ankle-biting yap-dog who would rather pick on an accomplished woman over her looks than face up to the fact she’s doing a high profile job he couldn’t hope to aspire to in 120 reincarnations.
Horsey shames himself and at the same time insults his gender, devalues his employer, and the profession of journalism itself. He’s a perfect example of a chauvinist pig. Harvey Weinstein, Move Over! A new contender has entered the lists.ropelight (e67740) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:23 am
Twitter hid the fact that the majority of tweets were in favor, but what Robert Gibbs or Tommy vietor, in the last administrationnarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:24 am
Selling the party line since 2008 if nit earlier.
http://blog.seattlepi.com/davidhorsey/2008/09/26/shameless-and-clueless-sarah-palin
Of course his readers won’t be informed that manafort and podesta and weber were working fir Ukraine, when they were on Mccain Hillary and romneys campaign respectivelynarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:31 am
Sounds like more Horseysh*t from the LAT… but the LAT was notorious for that pre-Trump.Colonel Haiku (951ecf) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:31 am
I think Ann Coulter would be far more entertaining than S H Sanders. But she suffers fools poorly so maybe it wouldn’t work.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:32 am
Beenburned attacks Christians but prefers to excuse any despicable act perpetrated in the name of Islam.Colonel Haiku (951ecf) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:33 am
Doing the best impression of a ficus
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/topoftheticket/la-na-tt-obama-camelot-20170119-story.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:44 am
Horsey was a French horn player in the Seattle Youth Symphony in his formative years. That will warp anybody.nk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:45 am
Considering his last bit of crazy:narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:56 am
https://www.newyorker.com/news/our-columnists/russian-interference-in-the-2016-election-a-cacophony-not-a-conspiracy
Coming from the guy who tagged her “spokeshole” and “f-word-abee” – terms that would be reported to HR if he used them in a professional setting – with no sign at all of self-awareness.
So pure…….especially as it’s the LA Times.harkin (b32ce9) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:57 am
This post is by Dana.nk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:01 am
There’s nothing wrong with SHS’s body but she should smile more.nk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:07 am
spokeshole lol
that’s a funnie wordhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:08 am
Just don’t go slurring your “l”s into “r”s.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:12 am
oh my goodness that would be malaproposhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:13 am
Brave woman, to read an LAT editorial. I can’t take it anymore.
And he is sorry for a description that was insensitive? The whole thing was offensive, all about the Trump women’s appearance.Patricia (5fc097) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:18 am
Kevin M (752a26) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:12 am
Ha! But I belieber you may come to regret speaking aloud the ideafelipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:22 am
Not the first time the cool kids and mean girls at the LAT went too far. Remember the “magic negro” op-ed about how a certain presidential candidate had not lived an authentic black experience? Maybe someday they’ll get back to reporting the news and not becoming it. At least this time they apologized instead of blaming somebody else who mocked them for it.crazy (d99a88) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:22 am
From the author of the article at ThinkProgress to which Dana linked:
“CNN’s Chris Cuomo reacted to the sketch on his show [Saturday Night Live], saying, ‘I will say this: you guys were mean about Huckabee Sanders… You were fat-shaming her. You were talking about how she looks and what she wears. I thought it was mean, not funny.’
He’s right.”
Political correctness has eroded every comedians’ ability to make us laugh. IMO, the more politically incorrect the piece, the heartier the laugh. See Kinneson’s “World Hunger” bit or any Dean Martin roast or Dangerfield standup routine on youtube as examples of that which run afoul of the speech police and keep comedians off of college campuses.
People have to stop taking themselves too seriously.Lenny (5ea732) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:26 am
i bet she makes a mean lasagnahappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:27 am
“when the cheese starts to bubble”happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:34 am
I’m an equal-opportunity critic of sexist pigs. If I criticize Horsey, yet ignore how Trump has treated women, than I am little more than a hypocrite. Party affiliation and loyalty shouldn’t determine how we treat people, and it certainly shouldn’t keep us from pointing out that which is unkind. And whether it’s political correctness or simply good manners that keeps people from denigrating women by attacking their physical appearance, I’m not sure it matters. Although I’d really like it to be just old-fashioned good manners, the kind that reflect a basic regard for one’s neighbor, no matter who they might be and for whom they might work.Dana (023079) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:43 am
From Patterico’s post at Red State:
Ha, ha, ha! We know, Mr. Horsey, we know! NTTAWWTnk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:46 am
President Trump’s not a massageyness he’s actually full of love and respect for womens what are lovable and respectable and the others sometimes he likes to tweak them a bit but it’s all in good fun.
He’s not like Bill Clinton where he just up and rapes women or like dirty-assed Pappy Bush where he violently grabs their cookies (nonconsensual grabbing).happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:47 am
And whether it’s political correctness or simply good manners that keeps people from denigrating women by attacking their physical appearance, I’m not sure it matters.
of course it matters but it’s dangerous to mix up how you treat real women with the trash ones in the ruling class / societal elite
mocking those ones is the Lord’s workhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:50 am
speaking of trashy ruling class womens
even knowing her for what she is why is Donna Brazile so oddly likeable?
it must be some species of charismahappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:53 am
In Greek world there’s an allowance for “good” thick. She’s the upper half of the normal size spectrum. And what better way to sausfice the TLC Heartland part of your base.urbanleftbehind (7007fd) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:53 am
It is mildly amusing that this is (even in the most remotest of senses) “a thing” at all. Amusing is the typically PC-mad “progressive” response to the Horsely article, but this is topped by Horsely’s by-now-obligatory retraction and mea culpa as to his supposed cultural / feminist insensitivities.
I mean, really, he didn’t call her a dowdy frump of a woman, whose barest physical attractiveness is in no way enhanced by an engaging personality (non-existant) or even a simple natural capacity to smile authentically (likewise, an all-but-null set). Yet such a description would have been perfectly accurate, if insensitive, as well.
Rather, his remarks were frankly bland in the extreme, and at the same time something along these lines was necessary to make the point (a valid point, if non-essential, imo; a passing point in the structure of the essay, to be sure, but valid), that Sanders is the antithesis of the physical model of a woman which one would expect His Orangeness to associate himself with (much less affirmatively choose to present as his spokes/lie-person).
The only thing more amusing yet, is ropelight’s quite over the top response at #8. While that entire post is too too precious for comment, its concluding para. absolutely takes the biscuit:
Too, too, too funny! In and of itself. (And somehow, too, I suspect that if I really really didn’t have a life in the least, and searched this site for chauvanisms, ropelight’s history would provide ample evidence thereof; not that I know . . . (and my most abject apologies if I’m mistaken, of course) . . . but for some reason, I’ve come to take him to be that kind of guy.)Q! (86710c) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:53 am
@ ropelight,
I heartily agree! Now do Trump.Dana (023079) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:56 am
it’s cold and rainy here i hope our little antifas dressed appropriately
i was gonna go downtown and take some pics but then i got worried the weather had already put the kibosh on the day (plus the lighting promised to be so poor)happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:59 am
#36, 2 contenders have entered the lists.ropelight (e67740) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:06 pm
@6 felipe
Bringing in the shivs
Bringing in the shivs
We will go rejoicing
Bringing in the shivsPinandpuller (a97c99) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:10 pm
Kernel: I only admonish Christian hypocrites. Too busy for the minority fairhful.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:14 pm
faithfulBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:14 pm
He’s a perfect example of a chauvinist pig.
Nope. I’m an example of a chauvinist pig, but hardly perfect. Mr. Horsey is a campy, catty guy for whom a woman’s attractiveness will always be an abstract question.nk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:16 pm
I heartily agree! Now do Trump.
Dana (023079) — 11/4/2017 @ 11:56 am
Ouch! And “Me-e-o-o-w!”felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:17 pm
Pinandpuller (a97c99) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:10 pm
LOL!felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:17 pm
Explanation of #44: Trying to give nk a run for his money, and I am already out of breath, depth, and ideas.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:22 pm
Colonel Haiku
BB’s lady makes him call her “Madam Secretary”.Pinandpuller (a97c99) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:23 pm
The LA Times never did release the video of Obama praising Rashid Khalidi.Pinandpuller (a97c99) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:26 pm
18 – “This post is by Dana.”
My bad, so Dana should be criticizing P as well, but as he says above, they think a lot alike.
TDS would not be what it is without double standards.harkin (b32ce9) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:27 pm
The point of the story, is really to rehash the deep state media narrative, ignoring uranium one and the dossier, I like to drill down like cutting up a tauntaun.narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:28 pm
I like to drill down like cutting up a tauntaun. – narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:28 pm
That was vivid.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:30 pm
To get to the point, now podesta and weber are not spoken of being caught in the tuna net, why is that.narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:33 pm
Al Roker had bariatric surgery and sh*t himself at The White House so this could be a lot worse. Plus have you seen how big his head looks now?Pinandpuller (a97c99) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:33 pm
I’m drawing a blank, Hardin. Why should I be criticizing Patterico??Dana (023079) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:36 pm
So what would horse say about her:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/11/02/rex-tillersons-spokeswoman-says-it-is-her-pleasure-to-work-with-talented-journalists-every-day/
Its like the claws out overthe bashing of Megannarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:37 pm
Since she took the wrong turn at Albuquerque and ended up in the phantom zone.
There is nothing “grand” or “old” about the Republican Party anymore. The GOP is dead.
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.timeinc.net/fortune/2017/11/02/republican-party-virginia-governor-race
So what are we arguing about?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:37 pm
SHS’s should steer into it like Phyllis Diller. Start hanging out with Scoobie Doo and The Super Friends. And watch The DUFF.Pinandpuller (a97c99) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:37 pm
And what better way to sausfice the TLC Heartland part of your base.
— Let’s go to Big Girls for $200.
— Answer: “Skinny women can do this for your”. Doug!
— What is “Not a dam’ thing”?
Watch it again.nk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:38 pm
Hey pin. Have a gander..
https://www.google.com/amp/thehill.com/homenews/media/357965-ny-daily-news-cover-shows-mueller-smashing-trumpkins%3fampBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:43 pm
I used to go in a business a couple of times a week to get a ticket signed. There was a lovely young girl working the desk. I couldn’t help but notice she had an All Seeing Eye tattooed at the apex of her cleavage. I never said this but I wanted to:
Do you ever have to tell guys [pointing] “my eye is up here”?Pinandpuller (a97c99) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:47 pm
So she’s a Trump Frump; keeps the chocolate cream pie vote happy, eh Captain, sir!DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:47 pm
nk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:38 pmfelipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:47 pm
I don’t care where you’re from; that was funny.
The faithful Christians aren’t the ones blowing stuff up. If you don’t live your life like the M Word you aren’t being faithful.Pinandpuller (a97c99) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:52 pm
That just proves Sowell and Webb right, nk. The Saleena Zito/ Debra Saunders coven hasn’t gone down that primrose path yet.urbanleftbehind (7007fd) — 11/4/2017 @ 12:53 pm
@56. Grand Old Phossils.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/4/2017 @ 1:02 pm
And across the pond
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-41872427?ns_mchannel=social&ns_campaign=bbc_breaking&ns_source=twitter&ns_linkname=news_centralnarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 1:09 pm
63
Not blowing stuff up
Minimal requirement bar has been met.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/4/2017 @ 1:11 pm
So if northam losers, that’s just a flesh wound?narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 1:13 pm
Oops. 56 is addressed to harkin, not Hardin… I don’t know who that is…Dana (023079) — 11/4/2017 @ 1:17 pm
nk @ 60,
That vid is hilarious!Dana (023079) — 11/4/2017 @ 1:23 pm
In this context:narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 2:02 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/realshady8kers/status/926637576827691008
Kind of like the supervisor in wanted, and dead like menarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 2:18 pm
Ranch!urbanleftbehind (7007fd) — 11/4/2017 @ 3:16 pm
http://abc7chicago.com/politics/rand-paul-assaulted-in-his-kentucky-home-police-say/2604290/?sf143642143=1
“Car Tape”mg (31009b) — 11/4/2017 @ 4:30 pm
lmao
On an up note, apparently the new Civil War promised us by the RCP set to begin today was a big dud. The LAT reports breathlessly that “dozens” of protestors showed up, lol. That means 20.Patricia (5fc097) — 11/4/2017 @ 4:43 pm
In Chicago, thank the rain and perhaps a passel of BIG 10 fare that resulted in the conference likely losing one of the 4 spots in the playoff (tOSU lost big, PSU lost another squeaker).urbanleftbehind (7007fd) — 11/4/2017 @ 4:46 pm
68, that’s an own goal, more like the thug that shot his peepee off.urbanleftbehind (7007fd) — 11/4/2017 @ 4:48 pm
this is still a good day to emphatically say no to fascism i think Mr. urbanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 4:48 pm
Haven’t they learned anything from Operation Barbarossa? You never start a war this late in the year in a northern climate.nk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 4:51 pm
nonono not this close to the holidayshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 4:52 pm
They are using the same crack intelligence, that assured they would get the Chicago olympicsnarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 4:58 pm
Now Stalin didn’t have that excuse:narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 5:01 pm
http://www.historyextra.com/article/premium/spies-who-surprised-me-second-world-war-espionage
Completely off topic, butkishnevi (41a4d3) — 11/4/2017 @ 5:04 pm
http://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/2017/11/04/world-s-most-expensive-whiskey-revealed-as-scam.amp.html
Dana: I’m drawing a blank, Hardin. Why should I be criticizing Patterico?
If you agree “spokeshole” and “f-word-abee” are proper terms for Sanders, you shouldn’t…….otherwise…..
PP used those terms to describe her in an earlier post.
“Amusingly, the White House spokeshole, Sarah F-word-abee Sanders, later denied Trump had said that, in an exchange with showboat Jim Acosta.
http://patterico.com/2017/11/02/white-house-lies-about-trump-comments-on-u-s-justice-system/harkin (10a18c) — 11/4/2017 @ 5:17 pm
i don’t think she’s a spokeshole i think she’s nicehappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 5:29 pm
Sweet ladies lie. Everybody knows that.nk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 5:30 pm
I guess one has to include the whole dog trainer column to make the point:narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 5:33 pm
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/topoftheticket/la-na-tt-huckabee-sanders-20171031-story.html
@75
Are you kidding me? I cut the heads off all these white parents for nothing.Davethulhu (399475) — 11/4/2017 @ 5:40 pm
It was even more tied together than we knew:
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-11-03/iran-and-al-qaeda-best-of-frenemies?utm_content=view&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&cmpid%3D=socialflow-twitter-viewnarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 5:46 pm
it’ll be good practice for next time Mr. thulhu
keep the faith brotherhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/4/2017 @ 6:01 pm
I aak rh reurhinhnaa od SEZ GAWD!]]
Ask me how.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/4/2017 @ 6:28 pm
TDS continues to make people calling Trump a fool step on the rake of irony:
“Edit: An earlier version of this article used a headline noting that Trump had publicly called for the death penalty in the New York attack, but not the Las Vegas shooting in particular. That discrepancy is probably related to the fact that the Las Vegas shooter is dead. We regret the error.”GQ Magazineharkin (b32ce9) — 11/4/2017 @ 6:38 pm
This is the company that dealt with uranium one
https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/news/national/companies-involved-in-radiation-leak-at-halifax-port-have-history-of-shipment-mishaps/article17499933/?ref=https://www.theglobeandmail.com&narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 6:38 pm
If God were to speak to us would we know?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/4/2017 @ 6:40 pm
Yes, but lets put it this way, Steve, how did they treat isiah and Jeremiah in their day?narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 6:47 pm
Well Isaiah was (in rabbinic tradition) executed by Manasseh, who was (again, in rabbinic tradition) his grandson and cousin (tradition says Isaiah was first cousin, and eventually father-in-law, of Hezekiah).kishnevi (c91988) — 11/4/2017 @ 6:57 pm
OT — on a classic Dem playbook move, the FBI releases docs yesterday in FOIA case about Dep. Dir. Andrew McCabe’s supervision of the Clinton Email case.
Remember, McCabe’s wife ran for State Senate in Virginia, and received $700,000 from Terry McAuliffe’s PAC, which was almost all the money she raised for the race she ultimately lost.
McCabe never disclosed that to the FBI on the basis that money to her campaign was not “income” within the definition used in FBI disclosure requirements. And now it turns out he did not actually recuse himself from the Clinton Email investigation until Nov. 1, 2016 — just days before the election.
The Hill has a bunch of the documents released by the FBI posted on its website.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:09 pm
Well you make my point, kish,
So David hirsey’s Jedi mind trick was to make people unaware of all thatnarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:12 pm
If God wants you to hear Him, you will hear Him. Whether you will heed Him is entirely up to you.nk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:16 pm
If? Are you kidding me? Of course He wants you to hear Him. It is, then, up to you, to heed Him.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:27 pm
Was that the son:narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:31 pm
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Chronicles+33
Well, what if He’s talking to Noah, Abraham or Moses and it’s a private conversation?nk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:37 pm
Steve57 (0b1dac) — 11/4/2017 @ 6:40 pm
He has, Steve57. And yes, we know. What year is it? That is right!felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:41 pm
The fact that you even know these names answers your question.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:43 pm
And the Father himself, which hath sent me, hath borne witness of me. Ye have neither heard his voice at any time, nor seen his shape. — John 5:37
We may be talking about different things. Very few people have been privileged to talk directly with God the Father. Adam, Eve, Cain, Noah, Abraham, Jacob, Moses, Elijah, in the Old Testament; Peter, James and John heard Him in the New Testament heard Him. (I may have left someone out.) The rest of us have The Word, Who is Christ, which I think is what you mean and I agree.nk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:53 pm
Nk is reduced to silence. Not by me, a sinner! but by He Who is.
nk, Your fight is not with me, a sinner, nor is it with the chosen people of G*d, but with the adversary.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:53 pm
Well said, nk.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:55 pm
Those and many more, Felipe, its rather striking how we don’t listennarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:55 pm
Once, again, you are right, nk. I welcome the humiliation that I deserve.
Lord, dull my pride and sharpen my humility.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:58 pm
Well I think he means a more direct connectionnarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 9:58 pm
Humiliation? Why? I understood Steve’s question one way and you understood it another. I don’t know about you, but I’ve committed worse sins.nk (dbc370) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:02 pm
Yes, narciso, I agree that we do not listen.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:03 pm
Because our mere understanding cannot grasp the enormity of his power, it is humility not humiliation.narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:07 pm
nk, the Truth does not change. It is absolute. And you are quite right in that we may understand the truth in different ways, but it is we who are at fault if we do not understand the truth as it truly is.
“I’ve committed worse sins” You are on the right path for saying this.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:10 pm
I suspect what really set off horsey was the fact that sanders is a bible believing Christiannarciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:11 pm
narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:07 pm
Humiliation dulls pride, to make way for humility.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:15 pm
Seeking truth is not prideful, it is asserting that you know it all is.narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:19 pm
narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:19 pm
that is correct.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:26 pm
Much of media and academe, even in Catholic universities are mind arson.narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:37 pm
And protestant redoubts Luke Harvard and Yale, I should add.narciso (d1f714) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:43 pm
A for effort, Dave. F for revolutionary discipline!
You meant well though, and that counts!Patricia (5fc097) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:44 pm
Patricia (5fc097) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:44 pm
That was a thing of beauty, Pat! Kudos.felipe (023cc9) — 11/4/2017 @ 10:58 pm