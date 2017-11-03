No on a “Tax Cut” Bill That Raises Taxes
The “tax cut” bill that emerged yesterday appears to be a disappointment. I say “appears to be” because I am basing my analysis on imperfect summary descriptions that I see online; the true effect on me will be hard to assess until I do my next tax return. The details of the plan are listed here. But we do know this: there is nothing bold about the tax bracket reductions. It is simply a fiddling with marginal rates, as always happens when we are promised “reform.” And that makes the bad parts even worse.
What are the bad parts? Among them is the elimination of a deduction for state and local taxes:
Retains the mortgage interest and charitable deductions, as well as the property tax deduction (capped at $10,000), but repeals the remainder of the state and local tax deduction and other itemized deductions.
The reaction of people who live in states with a small income tax is elation. Ha ha, we’re sticking it to California and New York! Look: if we had genuine tax simplification and across the board tax cuts, I’d cheer. If we combined the elimination of state and local tax deductions with sweeping cuts in all brackets (necessarily accompanied by spending cuts) such that every American still received a tax cut, then I would be in favor of that.
That’s not what’s happening. Instead it’s just a chance to pick new winners and losers. And as one of the losers, I object. A “tax cut” plan that raises my taxes is crap. And that’s not all. Then we have this:
Caps the mortgage interest deduction at $500,000 of principal for new home purchases.
Again: I am actually for the elimination of the mortgage interest deduction, in theory. It serves to increase home prices and distort the market for housing. But as a big beneficiary of this deduction, there is no way I am going to support its elimination unless there are large cuts that offset the hit I will take.
Now, this particular provision appears to apply only to prospective sales, so it won’t cost me money right out of the gate. And the doubling of the standard deduction will cushion the blow for many. But for many people, possibly including us, what it will do is ensure that we will never sell our home. First, my home’s resale value will take a hit, because purchasers won’t be able to deduct all their interest. Second, if I am understanding the plan correctly, by selling our home we will be limiting the amount of interest we can deduct, because our next home would be a “new home” subject to the caps, while our current home isn’t. If you want to put the brakes on home sales and create an artificial housing shortage, this looks like a great way to do it.
Finally, and really most important, there is zero here about reducing spending. And we just hit $20 trillion in national debt. So now I’m giving more money to a government that won’t reduce spending.
A tax cut plan should cut taxes. Because I am not confident this one would, and because there is nothing here about reducing spending, I am opposed.
There is also a change in how the cap gain exclusion on home sales works, with it being phased out once one’s AGI passes $500K for couples. Not sure how that works as cap gains are part of the AGI, but it doesn’t sound good for folks selling a long-held house in CA at retirement.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:39 am
You expect something better from mcconnell, the tax exemptions had to go to fit thenarciso (d1f714) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:39 am
procrustean cbo which will make up phony numbers anyway.
Yes its much of the same foolishness from 1986, don’t worry corker and flake will kill itnarciso (d1f714) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:42 am
Agree with your analysis. There is no reform in the tax plan. No simplification. It’s still a complicated train wreck of code. Nothing to address out of control spending either.Dejectedhead (81690d) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:43 am
I’m unclear on what this means, and it’s not explained any further at the link. I always thought “interest” and “principal” were two different things when it came to loans.
Does this mean you can’t deduct more than $500K of interest payments in a year? Or that the original loan can’t be greater than $500K?
Seriously, I don’t know what this means.Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:43 am
And you’re right about the brackets. They come down about 3 points for most people, but their larger deductions go away. The increase in the standard deduction is supposed to take care of that, but the repeal of the personal deduction zeros that out.
The real tax cut is for the corporate rate, from 35% to 20%. The middle class, and especially the upper-middle class will pay more. Maybe if the corp rate was cut from 35% to 25% they could make it more interesting to the rest of us.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:46 am
I think it means you can only deduct interest on $500k of the mortgage. If so (and I’m not sure that is correct), then only half the interest can be deducted on a $1M mortgage. This would impact places like California and New York City far more than rural areas, where home prices are less, but it would make the “get even” crowd happy.DRJ (15874d) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:47 am
Surprise, surprise. Our host is against Trump’s tax cut proposal. It’s not good enough. Maybe the Senate will improve it.ropelight (e67740) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:48 am
Does this mean you can’t deduct more than $500K of interest payments in a year? Or that the original loan can’t be greater than $500K?
It means that the interest payments on the portion of the loan above $500K are not deductible. Also not deductible is ANY interest on a second mortgage/LoC or any mortgage on a second house.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:48 am
The second, Chuck. If you borrow $500,001.00, you cannot deduct the interest on the loan. But I’ll bet there will be ways around it, like there have been with the FannieMae limit. Get one qualifying loan for up to $500K and a junior for the balance.nk (dbc370) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:49 am
Closing loopholes is like a bear trapnarciso (d1f714) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:49 am
Ok, Kevin could be right, too.nk (dbc370) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:51 am
DRJ, too. Accountants will be happy — this will help them pay their mortgage.nk (dbc370) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:54 am
And the idea of cutting rates in exchange for ending deductions is a cynical lie. They did this in 1986, cutting rates, and no sooner was the ink dry that the Democrats were talking about raising marginal rates back to where they were, or higher.
At one point (circa 1983) the TOP marginal rate was 28%.
The Dems have a ratchet attitude. They have no problem raising taxes on the “rich” alone (as if income = wealth). But if you simply try to repeal their lopsided tax increase it is “cutting taxes for the rich”.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:55 am
6, make it high 20s corporate for me to even think about it. This is nothing but “get even with the coastals”.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:57 am
BTW, the cap does NOT cover refis. Presumably this means you could refi and consolidate your nondeductible LoC and/or cash out to pay off your second house mortgage and you’d be golden.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:58 am
Note: My mortgage is already under $500K, but the cap gains exclusion change worries me as I have quite a bit of equity (coastal LA house held for 20 years) and when I retire out of CA, I’d prefer to take most of it with me.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:00 am
Just so I’m clear on the author’s position, a tax cut that greatly improves the US’s inane corporate tax structure is unacceptable unless he gets sufficient goodies out of it too. This is a real thing that an actual adult put his name on?
Selfish. Greedy. Completely disinterested in anything that doesn’t put cash in one’s own wallet. Is this a Pelosi guest-post?
As a Californian who will also get whacked by this, nothing will improve conservative’s fortunes in this state faster than forcing people to actually pay their state income tax rate- and not hide from it by deducting it from your fed bill. If this bill only did this, it would be an obvious yes for any conservative in California whose primary objective wan anything other than bashing Trump.Bill Kilgore (b84dca) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:02 am
Elimination of the SALT deduction is GREAT. Not because it benefits me (it won’t), but because it makes things “fairer” in the scheme of Federal Income Taxation.
Why should people in California and NY, who pay high state and local taxes, get to lower their federal income taxes because of it? Why do they get to pay less to the Feds? It is essentially shifting Federal Income Tax revenues to the those States.
People who live in Texas and Nevada (States with no State income tax) have to pay more to the Feds? I call BS.
No, I say eliminate the SALT deduction and let those people see the full impact that high state income taxes has on them personally. Or they can move to Texas.
They want all the things the state and local taxes pay for in NY and Cal, they can pay full freight for them. Why should I subsidize those things?albert (3304c6) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:05 am
This is my takeaway as well.felipe (b5e0f4) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:05 am
The change that upsets me the most is actually a pretty small one.
Under the current tax code, if your medical expenses are more than 10% of your AGI, you can deduct those expenses. That deduction is eliminated.
The number of people who actually use this deduction is very, very small. Eliminating it has a negligble effect on tax expenditures.
But the people who use this deduction have insanely high medical expenses and are incredibly dependent on it. There are people using this deduction who *will not be able to afford health care* if it is repealed.
Repealing it has a negligible positive benefit and an insanely high cost to the people dependant on it. It’s mean spirited for no real reason.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:12 am
I would add that another proviso appears to be causing both cities, counties and some businesses to shake their angry fists at congress. GOP tax bill hits professional sports stadium bonds. Which is interesting that my local newspaper had one of its sports writers go on in an editorial on the sports page about the dangers to the economy of the removal of the sports bond tax increase. I think that this will be a lede for a few news stories going into the weekend. How the evil GOP wants to break sports teams and destroy cities with sports teams. I want to know the over and under for something like this and maybe even combine over/under for this sort of lede combined with the kneeling at the anthem. All of which is teeth gnashing and deflection away from being asked to make hard choices about tax cuts, tax raises and serious budgetary reforms.Charles (24e862) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:14 am
Tax brackets are anathema in a republic. There is no way, other than greed and envy, to justify charging some citizens more than others for the privilege of living in America. If we all have equal rights and responsibilities, we should all be subject to equal rates of taxation.
To charge some of us a higher rate than others is just plain wrong. We don’t despense justice on a sliding scale, nor are more votes allocated to a favored few (Chicago Democrats excepted).
I propose the annual budget be divided by the number of taxpayers and each one of them billed accordingly. In addition, a 5% sales tax be collected at the point of sale.
Only then would taxation emerge from the dark shadows of a tyranny by a greedy majority into the sunlight of a shared national responsibility.ropelight (e67740) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:15 am
What else did anyone expect from the republican leadership that accepts the Budget rules constructed by democrats to protect existing spending and progressive taxation? The status quo will always win until enough politicians in Washington are willing to change it. Don’t despair the most unpopular cuts will be restored in the name of fairness until it’s a bill the democrats be proud of even when they stand together against it. Count on it.crazy (d99a88) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:20 am
I would probably end up paying a little more, but if I didn’t have to itemize, I would gladly eat a few hundred bucks.
By the time the bill makes it through the sausage grinder of Congress, things will pretty much stay the same, IMO, except corporate rates. If that leads to more jobs and more competition for good employees, it will be worth it.Patricia (5fc097) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:23 am
John Cochrane – economist extraordinaire – nails it:
But the chaos in U.S. income redistribution is as great as the anarchy in the tax code. Tax discussions fall apart because the redistributive influence of each change is assessed in isolation. By measuring how the tax and transfer system work together, politicians could get better taxes and more effective redistribution.
HIs argument for true reform via zero income and corporate taxes and the implementation of a VAT is compelling and well thought out. It takes the “winners and losers” arguments out of the equation. It would take a bold leader to gain buy-in and implementation, so it’ll never happen.Lenny (5ea732) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:25 am
Here’s a link to one of Cochrane’s posts on the subject should anyone care to learn more:
https://johnhcochrane.blogspot.com/2017/10/vat-full-text.html#moreLenny (5ea732) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:26 am
Well these romans,can pay for their own bread and circuses, this solomonic mean just doesnt happen.narciso (55a2c4) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:29 am
But the people who use this deduction have insanely high medical expenses and are incredibly dependent on it.
Several years when I was paying tens of thousands for my aging mother to live in assisted living, this was important to me. And again during my wife’s health crisis. Now, if the marginal rates were being slashed it might be palatable, but they aren’t. And even these modest cuts will be eliminated the moment the Dems are back in charge (and maybe even sooner), but the deductions will never return.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:36 am
Well these romans,can pay for their own bread and circuses,
“What have the Romans ever done for us?!”Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:37 am
This bill was dead the moment those idiots tried to sucker citizens by telling them they could file a return on a postcard.
Catch the video of Trump literally sniffing out one of the ‘props’– for the fertilizer it really is. The stink of ol’Steve Forbes is all over it.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:37 am
To charge some of us a higher rate than others is just plain wrong.
But we don’t. We just charge some lower rates.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:38 am
With due respect to those like our host who’ve voluntarily chosen to live in states with high state and local taxes — and with considerably less respect to those who live in such states but have actively encouraged those higher state and local tax rates in part because those rates are effectively subsidized by the rest of the nation — I have little to no sympathy for those who’ve enjoyed a past windfall from the government having a thumb on the scales in favor of people who live in high-tax states. Removing that thumb — or actually, just easing back on it, which is what the current proposal would do (leaving $10k in deductions for SALT) — is not an attack on the people who’ve been receiving the windfall.
Just as our host is upset at the prospect of losing this subsidy, I’m upset at the prospect of continuing it.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:40 am
It would take a bold leader to gain buy-in and implementation, so it’ll never happen.
And retired people, living on what they have managed to glean out of 40+ years of high income taxes will never be willing to pay high sales taxes on what they buy with this after-tax savings*.
And they all vote.
*Most currently retired people had very little access to 401(k) plans which didn’t really start until the mid-90s. Perhaps going forward retired folks with huge 401(k) balances will be OK with killing income taxes.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:43 am
(leaving $10k in deductions for SALT)
It leaves $10K for property taxes alone, which are generally LOWER in CA than TX.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:45 am
Can’t say I’m overall in favor of the proposed tax plan, but this:
“If we combined the elimination of state and local tax deductions with sweeping cuts in all brackets (necessarily accompanied by spending cuts) such that every American still received a tax cut”
is probably impossible to achieve.
There is no change to the tax code that does not adversely affect somebody. If you amend “every American” to “every American with a W-2″, perhaps you could come up with something that cuts taxes, on net, for all those people.Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:49 am
Point taken,narciso (55a2c4) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:53 am
Beldar, at 33:
> leaving $10k in deductions for SALT
Respectfully, I do not think this is a fair interpretation of what is being proposed.
It would be *one thing* if you could deduct up to $10K in state and local taxes.
But the proposal is to eliminate the deductibility of state and local *income* taxes and preserve the deductibility of up to $10K in state and local *property* taxes.
That’s a direct choice to favor property owners over non property owners. It is placing a thumb on the scales and choosing to favor those with more resources (because they were able to buy property) over those with fewer.
I would still be unhappy with a $10K cap on SALT deductions, but it would be nowhere near as bad as what’s actually being proposed.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:57 am
aphrael, I don’t think there should be any subsidy for state or local income or property taxes. If forced by political realities to keep a deduction for property taxes but capping it at $10k, I can stomach that as a necessary compromise of principle. At least there’s an arguable social benefit to federal subsidies designed to encourage home ownership — although I think that kind of benefit ought to done at the state level rather than the federal one, if it’s to be done at all. But it’s palpably unfair, and has always been palpably unfair, to subsidize states that have personal income taxes at the expense of those which don’t. That needs to end.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Elimination of the SALT deduction is GREAT. Not because it benefits me (it won’t), but because it makes things “fairer” in the scheme of Federal Income Taxation.
Mr. albert (#19) and that Beldar person (#33) are correct
i want you to read this comment what was made in the context of the recent Illinois budget drama
i want you to read it carefully
here we go:
terrifying.happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:26 pm
It leaves $10K for property taxes alone, which are generally LOWER in CA than TX.
I think you can purchase a 100 acre hog farm with Colonial Mansion in Texas for about the same as a 2 bedroom condo in CA.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:33 pm
A year ago, the world was introduced to the Destination Based Cash Flow Tax (DBCFT) by Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) who, unlike a normal Republican, really is a policy wonk with big ambitions and strongly held views.
This proposal was so poorly understood in GOP circles that Republicans rapidly started calling it a “border tax” and then they dropped the idea once they realized that under Brady’s plan some people would pay more taxes than they do now. That’s a fine reason to oppose a change, but it’s also a feature of any conceivable tax reform plan. If you enact big cuts to tax rates then you either need to blow up the deficit — which means you can’t pass a permanent bill under budget reconciliation rules — or else you need to offset the lost revenue by making changes elsewhere. Some people pay less but others pay more.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/11/3/16596440/republicans-changeBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:37 pm
That last line gives it away. Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump
The post does not mention Donald Trump. The thumbnail photo I have at RedState is of Paul Ryan, not Trump. But for those with the most acute cases of TCDS (Trump Criticism Derangement Syndrome) there doesn’t even have to be a mention of Trump to claim that a rejection of a GOP initiative is “Trump bashing.”
As for your insulting and inane claim that there aren’t enough “goodies” in this bill for me: I am not looking for “goodies,” bub. I DO NOT WANT A TAX INCREASE. It is not “selfish” to demand that spending be cut before my taxes are raised a dime.
As for the disparity between California and New York and other states: yes, there is inequity there, but there is arguably inequity in that I have to pay state income taxes and other states’ residents do not. You say if I want the benefits move to Texas. I could say if you want to deduct more taxes move to California. I do not say that because I think it is a dumb argument. Other states have higher property taxes but I will not bitch about how they get to deduct more because guess what? I get to pay a lower rate than they do. I am not interested in playing the “I win so goody if other people get screwed” game. I will definitely play the “I had better not lose” game. If you want this to be about sheer winners and losers and not principles, let’s fight it out. I will not apologize for defending my own position. I think taxation is robbery to begin with, given the unnecessary shit we are coerced to pay for. I will alway, always fight to pay less.Patterico (b6df96) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:39 pm
Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 11/3/2017 @ 10:43 am
The latter. And the way they wanted to ophase it in shows how detached they are. They set a cutoff date for November 2, 2017. What> Are mortgage loas arranged in one day? Do people regularly back out? Tax law changes sometimes are done that way, but they should grandfather anything in the next 3 or 4 months.
The mortgage interest law change would reduce the maximum level of principle. Up that amount could be deducted I think. It is now at $1 million, (set by the 1986 law I think) and would be reduced to $500,000 and limited to one house, rather than two. And the bill would further not allow any any interest from any home equity loan to be deducted (it’s now capped at principle of $100,000)
But that’s not the biggest change.
They almost double the standard deduction; increase the child tax credit from $1,000 to $1,600; abolish personal exemptions and replace it with a $300 tax credit (but it stops after 5 years in order to lower the CBO score) except for those dependents who eligible for the child tax credit instead; abolish most itemized deductions except property taxes (capped at $10,000), some mortgage interest, and charitable contributions – any deduction for medical expenses is now gone, as is sate and local income taxes.
Brackets are modified. The 0% bracket is higher maybe (or maybe not) and the two lowest 10% and 15% are replaced by one at 12%.
401(k)s stay the same. Corporations cannot deduct interest.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:41 pm
. I think taxation is robbery to begin with,
Holy Moly. Even John Galt Libertarians endorse Spartan taxes. I hope that’s just hyperbole.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:43 pm
There’s a famous dictum in _McCulloch v. Maryland_, the case that settled the principle that the Federal Government is exempt from state taxation, that “the power to tax is the power to destroy”.
Pursuant to that, I have always been of the view that it is not ok for one sovereign to tax money being paid to another sovereign. The money you pay in federal taxes should not be included in the tax base used to calculate state taxes, and the money you pay in state taxes should not be included in the tax base used to calculate federal taxes. OTHERWISE, one sovereign or the other has the power to use the tax code to control the behavior of the other, and, in extremis, to destroy it.
It seems to me that if we’re going to have a system of divided sovereignty, that’s a fundamental requirement for it to work.
So *ideologically* I am opposed to doing away with the SALT deduction, for that reason.
But completely seperate from that, as a non-property owner, I find the government doing away with *my* SALT deduction but *not* doing away with the SALT deduction available to property owners, to be picking winners and losers and declaring that I will lose — not for a principled reason, but out of political expedience. And that pisses me off.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:44 pm
Sammy, at #44:
I disagree with your characterization.
It is *not* that the original loan can’t be greater than $500K.
It’s that only the interest on that portion of the loan lower than $500K can be deducted.
So if you take out a $750K loan, 2/3 of the interest can be deducted.
This is an accounting nightmare after the first year or two, which is ironic in a simplification bill.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:46 pm
Anyone who reads my post (ALL the words) will see I support eliminating inequity. But NOT by forcing me to pay more. Force others to pay less. Do not justify my being robbed to a greater extent by citing fairness. It’s ALL unfair.
And again: if we are saying screw principles, I pay less so who cares if you pay more, then it’s just a political fight. OK then. Put up your dukes. In that case I am done reasoning with you. If you are FOR my getting robbed more, you have a fight on your hands.Patterico (b6df96) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:47 pm
Perhaps an OBAMACARE parallel would be instructive…
Destroying healthcare so we can improve itBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:49 pm
aphrael’s 47 gets the standing O.Patterico (b6df96) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:49 pm
Do not justify my being robbed to a greater extent by citing fairness. It’s ALL unfair.
it’s not about being robbed i live in a blue state too
it’s about tilting the board and placing constraints on the rapacious taxations at the state level
it’s all for the good of future you not for the bad for the goodhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:54 pm
@45. John Galt was fiction; just like a frigging postcard return and $4000 in all– or is it most–your pockets– or was it $1100… and growth will explode; generous, cash-flush corporations will raise wages w/even more repatriated billions or maybe just 40 acres and a mule will suffice. Reaganomics; trickle down doesn’t work.
“Senator- don’t piss down my back and tell me it’s raining.” – Fletcher [John Vernon] ‘The Outlaw Josey Wales’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/3/2017 @ 12:57 pm
Kevin M, at 16: what’s your source for the claim that the cap doesn’t cover refis?
I will admit that I haven’t read the proposed bill, something which I suspect is true of everyone here. The press coverage I have seen hasn’t made that claim, and the most natural way to read a cap on future loans is that it applies to all future loans, so i’m curious what the basis for your claim is.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:01 pm
Was Dick Trickle a fictional NASCAR driver?
It’s all so murky, but Republicans are the Workmans Party.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:02 pm
Only losers cry “It’s not fair”. Winners start a business which they bankrupt for every one they start that succeeds, that way they can claim a net operating loss based on the projected value of the bankrupt business and pay no taxes at all on income from their successful business.nk (dbc370) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:02 pm
I am not convinced this bill can pass in its current form. A number of Republican congresspeople from high tax states cannot support this and get re-elected. That’s going to make the margin in the house really, really thin. When you then add in people like Corker in the Senate (who won’t vote for it because it isn’t deficit neutral), and a united opposition from the Democrats … it’s not impossible for it to pass, but the road is really incredibly narrow.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:03 pm
NK at 55: so it’s a fight, and whatever the victor does is fair game, ethically and morally?aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:04 pm
Proposed RNC anthem
https://www.google.com/search?q=workingmans+dead&oq=workingmans+dead&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l3.8839j0j4&client=ms-android-verizon&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#imgrc=n1__Gc_BJEuKzMBen burn (b3d5ab) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:05 pm
Actually, I was riffing on Donald J. Trump. Not obviously enough I guess. But since you mentioned it, the 16th Amendment did in fact throw out fairness in taxation and whichever faction has the most representation in Congress wins.nk (dbc370) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:10 pm
I think you can purchase a 100 acre hog farm with Colonial Mansion in Texas for about the same as a 2 bedroom condo in CA.
My tax is lower in CA than a house of a quarter the value would be in TX. CA property taxes for long-held property are TINY. Mine is about 1/4% of market value. Texas is about 1%, give or take, depending on county.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:18 pm
This is an accounting nightmare after the first year or two, which is ironic in a simplification bill.
It’s not that bad, only a bit of arithmetic. I wouldn’t call it a “nightmare”, although I also wouldn’t call it “simple.” As the principle decreases more of the interest will be deductible. It will also encourage larger down payments.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:21 pm
I thought I read that earlier purchases would be exempt from this. Or maybe that was a proposal?Patricia (5fc097) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:22 pm
New housing starts just hit the skids…durable goods in the Pipeline continue yo shrink….manufacturing jobs falter..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:24 pm
38 Aph and Beldar: a goal for the Senate (ha!) to accomplish would be to have a general combined deduction with a cap of X where the tax filer can put the combined total of SALT and Property Tax. But neither must remain as separate line deductions. This way a renter in a high-col environment is not at a disadvantage to someone from Texas (or the southern Cook County suburbs of Chicago, where on a 30 year, your property taxes well exceed the P&I every month)urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:32 pm
Kevin M, at 16: what’s your source for the claim that the cap doesn’t cover refis?
http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/02/politics/tax-plan-republicans/index.html
Under section 1302 of the bill, (starting at page 100, line 22)Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:50 pm
Although this suggests I was wrong about being able to roll in other loans.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:50 pm
34 – Not with a progressive VAT; necessities – food and clothing, e.g. – for lower income retirees would essentially be tax free. The VAT could be equal to the percentage of GDP government spends. Then the politicians can start the real fight – over our spending problem.Lenny (5ea732) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:51 pm
Although I can see creatively negative amortization schemes sliding under the bar.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:52 pm
I thought I read that earlier purchases would be exempt from this. Or maybe that was a proposal?
Any mortgage taken out before yesterday is grandfathered in (subject to the current million-dollar cap), as well as any future (neutral) refi of said mortgage. But a future LoC, or construction loan, or whatever, would be included under the cap.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 1:55 pm
It is not at all clear that current housing will “hit the skids.”
While there are new barriers to high-priced mortgages, there is also a big change to the $500K cap gains exclusion on residential home sales:
* There will be a means test in the future ($500K AGI in some kind of look-back test). After that the exclusion is diminished.
* The residence period goes to 5 years in the last 8 (up from 2 years in the last 5)
* The exclusion can only be claimed every 5 years (up from every 2).
This will put a damper on some mom&pop home flippers and will be a disincentive to sell to some. The nondeductibility of future mortgages will also make trading up harder, reducing those sales, too.
This will reduce the number of houses on the market. Whether buyers dry up faster than sellers is anyone’s guess.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 2:04 pm
THe only thing that is clear is that SALES will decrease, which is all realtors care about.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 2:05 pm
36. Frederick (64d4e1) — 11/3/2017 @ 11:49 am
You could push much of the tax onto corporations, which would also have he effect of simplifying things for most people.
Of course a simple VAT would affect the poorest more, but nothing does that more than the mandate to buy health insurance. (which is not taken care of by the subsidies – they stop at a relatively low level of income)Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 11/3/2017 @ 2:10 pm
As long as high tax states, keep spending more than the overwhelming red fiscal restraint states, they can try to justify their policies to the voters.EPWJ (aca251) — 11/3/2017 @ 2:20 pm
Thank you for that response at 65, Kevin. I agree that this means that refinancing is covered, but refinancing *to take on additional debt to pay for repairs or upgrades* would not be.
Also, that effective date basically hoses anyone with a mortgage currently in process but not yet concluded, which is *wrong*. The effective date should have been set late enough after the introduction of the bill that anyone whose process was in motion but not complete would not be effected by it.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/3/2017 @ 2:21 pm
If you want a lower marginal tax rate how about a 10% tax rate on income above the lower amount declared the previous two years maybe with a maximum eligibility for 3 out 10 years but with the option of switches years and paying the difference in taxes. All this could be calculated automatically by the IRS.
Static analysis would show this not costing much.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 11/3/2017 @ 2:23 pm
Also, that effective date basically hoses anyone with a mortgage currently in process but not yet concluded, which is *wrong*. The effective date should have been set late enough after the introduction of the bill that anyone whose process was in motion but not complete would not be effected by it.
Yes, it will probably cause a number of houses to fall out of escrow and some deposit fights. I expect they will bump the date to the end of the year, but this puts everyone on notice.
Edge effects are the hardest to model.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/3/2017 @ 2:25 pm
Our host wrote above (#):
The fact that you have to pay state income taxes in California and that I don’t in Texas is due to differences in those two states’ constitutions and laws that reflect voter preferences.
If you’re actually in favor of eliminating inequities, you’ll blame your political leaders in California to accustoming you and other Californians to your state income tax, set at a state-wide level, rather than to property taxes, which are levied on a more local basis. They’ve done that not only to take advantage of the inequity in the federal tax deductibility — although that is a conscious part of their rationale — but mostly to concentrate government power in Sacramento rather than local political subdivisions.
You’re accustomed to a windfall, one Texans could take advantage of too but for our historic distrust of letting the Texas Legislature establish the precedent of an income tax. Should Texans have to submit to more concentrated government with less local control, in order to protect your windfall? I don’t think so. You want to define “normal” as “including that windfall,” to make it seem abnormal or unfair if you lose it. I think that’s an economically unrealistic depiction, and if your position is that not a penny of that windfall can be denied to you in the future or you’ll oppose any tax bill, that’s throwing to the winds all other arguments about nationwide equity.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/3/2017 @ 6:00 pm
> you’ll blame your political leaders in California to accustoming you and other Californians to your state income tax, set at a state-wide level, rather than to property taxes, which are levied on a more local basis. They’ve done that not only to take advantage of the inequity in the federal tax deductibility — although that is a conscious part of their rationale — but mostly to concentrate government power in Sacramento rather than local political subdivisions.
I’m sorry, Beldar, but that really displays a lot of assumptions, and lack of knowledge, about the state of California’s governance.
The voters of California, in the 1970s, passed a statewide constitutional amendment that made it effectively impossible to raise property taxes outside of a particular, predefined plan. They did this because they perceived local governments to be behaving abusively and pushing people out of their homes via taxation, and it was a deliberate attempt to constrain the power of local governments *and* constrain the bite of property taxes.
That statewide constitutional amendment guarantees that property taxes for new property are low by the standards of both Texas and New York, and that property taxes for long-held property are insanely low by national standards.
It is the utterly untouchable third rail in California politics.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/3/2017 @ 6:04 pm
It’s almost as if the view of subsidy, necessity to reduce and difficulty in doing so vary with location.Rick Ballard (6a5693) — 11/3/2017 @ 6:14 pm
@patterico @12:39pm
You should lose. The resident’s of your state currently get all the benefits of federal spending plus the benefits of lavish state and local spending allegedly funded by a state income tax. Except your state and local benefits aren’t funded by a state income tax when that tax is directly deductable from your federal tax bill.
The only thing the elimination of the SALT deduction will take from you is the money you’re currently lifting out of my wallet.
Shorter version: pay for your own state boondoggles.Trollfeeder (090617) — 11/3/2017 @ 6:24 pm
Then Californians might need to rethink their system, aphrael. I don’t think that California’s (or other blue states’) fiscal dysfunctionality is a good reason to fight against changes to the federal tax code that will put all states on an equal basis. And I resent subsidizing those states.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/3/2017 @ 6:25 pm
Lots of this tax bill does seem to be rearranging the deck chairs, but it does kill the AMT, so — absent any actually negative provisions — that makes it worth passing.Trollfeeder (090617) — 11/3/2017 @ 6:26 pm
(I’m already resigned to the inevitable federal receivership when California’s unfunded pension liabilities put the entire state government into incurable default — at which point it won’t be Californians making decisions about what happens next, but Congress. And California won’t be the only such state, and might not even be the first.)Beldar (fa637a) — 11/3/2017 @ 6:27 pm
Beldar: it’s not possible to reopen that discussion. The supporters of the current system will demogogue it with ads about how changing the property tax rules will bring back the bad old days when grannie was priced out of her home by rising property taxes, and nobody will touch it.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/3/2017 @ 6:40 pm
@patterico @
“If you are FOR my getting robbed more, you have a fight on your hands.”
So…. me supporting a change that would stop you from sponging off of me is robbing you?
If you want lower taxation in California, make your state spend less.Trollfeeder (090617) — 11/3/2017 @ 6:40 pm
The coastal counties of California….mg (31009b) — 11/3/2017 @ 6:42 pm
@aphrael @6:40pm
That may well be true, but the costs of that state policy should be borne entirely by Californians.Trollfeeder (090617) — 11/3/2017 @ 6:42 pm