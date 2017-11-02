Patterico's Pontifications

11/2/2017

Congratulations to the Astros

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 9:08 pm

It was a hard-fought battle. As one wag said: Thank Yu. Anyway, in Texas I was a Rangers fan but I am happy for my Texas friends who like the Astros.

One Response to “Congratulations to the Astros”

  1. It was a great series, congratulation are definitely in order, and guriel seems to given himself ‘Mal De ojo’ the evil eye

    narciso (d1f714) 11/2/2017 @ 9:28 pm

