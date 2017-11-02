Congratulations to the Astros
It was a hard-fought battle. As one wag said: Thank Yu. Anyway, in Texas I was a Rangers fan but I am happy for my Texas friends who like the Astros.
[Crpss-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
It was a great series, congratulation are definitely in order, and guriel seems to given himself ‘Mal De ojo’ the evil eyenarciso (d1f714) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:28 pm