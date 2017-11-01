In Defense of John Kelly
I don’t think anybody else is going to write this, so I will. John Kelly’s recent comments on Robert E. Lee and the Civil War received jeers from pretty much the entire Internet. When Internet mobs form, it’s sometimes worthwhile to explore whether there is another point of view that people are too nervous to articulate. Allow me to be a lonely voice, then, to step up and say that Kelly had an arguable point.
Let’s review Kelly’s remarks:
I think we make a mistake, though, and as a society, and certainly as individuals, when we take what is today accepted as right and wrong and go back 100, 200, 300 years or more and say, ‘What Christopher Columbus did was wrong.’
You know, 500 years later, it’s inconceivable to me that you would take what we think now and apply it back then. I think it’s just very, very dangerous. I think it shows you just how much of a lack of appreciation of history and what history is.
I would tell you that Robert E. Lee was an honorable man. He was a man that gave up his country to fight for his state, which 150 years ago was more important than country. It was always loyalty to state first back in those days. Now it’s different today. But the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War, and men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand where their conscience had them make their stand.
Kelly’s point about judging historical figures according to modern-day attitudes is well taken. We’re at the point where we are ready to remove plaques to George Washington, the father of our country and one of the greatest Americans who ever lived, because he owned slaves. So: everyone in the late 18th Century was inherently evil? Is that what you think? If so, realize that two hundred years from now, if we have not been nuked, you (yes, you!) will be judged evil by many people for something you do every day and take for granted. It might be eating meat, driving a car, using an exterminator, asking for plastic bags at the grocery store, or God knows what else. But Kelly is exactly right that it is short-sighted to judge one generation entirely according to the moral standards of a later generation.
What’s more, history is often more nuanced than the comic-book versions we are taught in grade school. It might be worthwhile to note that Robert E. Lee once wrote: “There are few, I believe, in this enlightened age, who will not acknowledge that slavery as an institution is a moral and political evil.” How many critics of General Lee know that?
True, he went on to say that he believed that slavery was a “greater evil to the white than the colored race,” saying blacks were better off as slaves in the U.S. than in Africa. Outrageous, right? Hardly any more outrageous, given the times, than Abraham Lincoln making the following statement:
I will say then that I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races, [applause]-that I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office, nor to intermarry with white people; and I will say in addition to this that there is a physical difference between the white and black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races living together on terms of social and political equality. And inasmuch as they cannot so live, while they do remain together there must be the position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any other man am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race.
That is from the Fourth Lincoln/Douglas debate. What? You didn’t realize Lincoln was a white supremacist? Tear down his monument! Topple his statues!
What about Kelly’s claim that “the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War”? It’s true! There were compromise options on the table. Lincoln opposed the Crittenden Compromise that would have likely avoided war. The real complaint of historians is that the ways to avoid war “would have enshrined slavery.” And the compromises of the time would have.
But not necessarily forever.
Another historical fact to keep in mind is that most Western societies ended slavery without major bloodshed. How did Britain, France, Spain, and other Western countries end slavery? As historian Jim Powell explained in his book Greatest Emancipations: How the West Abolished Slavery, the strategies employed by these countries included the encouragement of slave rebellions or slave escapes, government compensation to slaveholders to pay for slaves’ freedom, and abolitionist campaigns including the election of antislavery politicians.
It might seem fanciful to believe that slavery could have collapsed on its own, without war. But, as Powell notes, it was once thought fanciful to believe that the communist Soviet Union would collapse on its own.
What’s more, it is possible that blacks’ integration into society would have been less rocky if Southern states had been allowed to make the choice to abolish slavery on their own. And compromise would have avoided a very brutal and bloody war, in which at least 620,000 and perhaps as many as 750,000 people died.
My point here is not to argue that compromise was the better option, or that war was not necessary. My point is to argue that reasonable people can disagree on this point. History has a tremendous bias towards the point of view that if events happened a certain way, they had to happen that way, and only that way. If war ended slavery in the U.S., then by God, nothing else could have! But abolition happened peacefully in almost every other Western society, and it is impossible to say with certainty that it could not have happened here.
So, my friends of the Internet mob, get off John Kelly’s case. Go find someone else to swarm. Better yet, disband altogether.
Mr. Kelly is correct. (They used to teach stuff like this at West Point.)happyfeet (28a91b) — 11/1/2017 @ 8:57 am
I wonder how Harvey Weinstein will fare by next century.
I like Kelly, but he struggeld to find some touchstone for a rationalization and failed. He was in a tough spot yet he accepted the job.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:05 am
In other words, Kelly knew what he was signing up forsteveg (e8c34d) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:07 am
There were a number of compromises on slavery that led up to the Civil War, from the drafting of the Constitution to the addition of new states to the Union.
“Any serious person who knows anything about this,” Blight said, “can look at the late 1850s and then the secession crisis and know that they tried all kinds of compromise measures during the secession winter, and nothing worked. Nothing was viable.”
“All of these compromises were about creating a division where slavery already existed and where for a time they conceded that the Constitution shackled them in their ability to attack it,” McCurry said. Before the war, the strategy for dealing with slavery was to contain it. By 1860, she said, the North’s economic success and expanding population and the South’s loss of representation in national politics put slavery at risk. The election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860 allowed Southern slaveholders — who had $4 billion in wealth in the form of enslaved people, McCurry said — to argue that the threat to slavery was imminent.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/politics/wp/2017/10/31/historians-respond-to-john-kellys-civil-war-remarks-strange-sad-wrong/?tid=a_inl&utm_term=.19cc5e026891Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:10 am
> And compromise would have avoided a very brutal and bloody war, in which at least 620,000 and perhaps as many as 750,000 people died.
The entire history of the antebellum period is one of compromise. The compromises failed.
Note that Lincoln’s platform in 1860 was not one of abolition in the states; it was one of abolition *in the territories*. That was a compromise between the hard line abolitionist position and the hardline pro-slavery position, and the North was on board with that compromise.
In 1860, it was *the South* who wouldn’t compromise, not the North.aphrael (3f0569) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:14 am
That said, *of course* it’s true that the lack of an ability to compromise led to the civil war. That’s true of almost all wars, definitionally – we only fight if we can’t find a way to compromise or resolve our differences without fighting. For most people, for most *countries*, fighting is a last resort.aphrael (3f0569) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:16 am
Exceptional comment all respects.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:23 am
These countries all ended the salve trade, or the importatonof slaves, at the same time they ended slavery.
The United States ended the slave trade alone in 1808. (it actually had been halted and re-started a few times in South Carolina, mostly as a speculative maneuver by some people to drive up the price of slaves)
That set a clock ticking of about 25 years, after which slavery could seem to be the natural condition of some people.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:37 am
I thought the South compromised in 1850, despite opposition from SC Senator John Calhoun. Does that not count as compromise?DRJ (15874d) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:40 am
One of the interesting things about the antebellum period is that, over time, support for abolition in the south dwindled — there was more anti-slavery sentiment in the south in 1810 than in 1850. A big part of this is that support for slavery became intertwined with southern identity over time.
That intertwining would have made voluntary abolition much, much harder.aphrael (3f0569) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:41 am
More to the point, the proximate cause of the Civil War was the purported secession of South Carolina and several other southern states due to the outcome of a entirely fair and legal presidential election.
Lincoln insisted that he had no plans, and no power under the constitution, to interfere with the institution of slavery where it existed. And obviously, since the states in question attempted to secede months before Lincoln took office, it could not be justified on the basis of any official act on Lincoln’s part (the upper south – including Lee’s Virginia – did later claim to secede in reaction to the Lincoln’s efforts to fulfill his oath of office).
So I actually agree with that part of Kelly’s statement. The failure of the Southern slave-holding minority to accept that they could not continue to control the federal government as they had for decades – in effect a failure to compromise – was the proximate cause of the war.
I do not agree that Robert E. Lee was an honorable man, however. He (and others) took up arms to destroy the country he had sworn an oath to defend, without the slightest justification. There are aspects of Lee’s character that – in isolation – are admirable, just as one could point to one or more positive traits of people like Benedict Arnold, Rommel, Yamamoto, Trotsky, Ho, etc.
But in the final analysis, someone who fights brilliantly for an evil cause remains an agent of evil.
One of the great tragedies of the war was that so many Americans in the south were deceived and manipulated by a demagogic and hysterical minority interest into taking up arms against their country, which, had they not done so, would have done them no wrong. Lee was one who should have known better, and set the right example by remaining loyal to his country. Instead he failed the most important moral test of his life, utterly.Dave (445e97) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:42 am
That is moral relativism.
Whatever is wrong is wrong for all time or it isn’t wrong. Do we say something is wrong in the United States but not in Brazil or China?
Furthermore, in his own time it was thought it was wrong. Columbus was arrested and taken back to Spain. (he was later rehabilitated, but ordered to stay away from Hispaniola)
Now there are unintended consequences, and there are also social pressures and expectations, which can be mitigating factors.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:43 am
Putting things in historical context has never been favored by the left.
And when things get really truthful, they erase history altogether. This is why people extolling the magical unicorn wonders of communism are not laughed off college campuses.harkin (05cfd8) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:44 am
Very cogent point, Sammy, with regard to the European powers there was not the mass importation of slaves onto/into one’s provinces as in the U.S. (Yorkshire, Aquitaine, and Granada were not the touchstones of large plantation based economies cheek to jowl with fellow states, departments, and provinces). The continuation of slavery from 1808 forward was probably a response to not doing a sudden release of slaves with the Haitian rebellions still fresh in minds (and a small but vocal cadre of white former Haitians warning their southern US hosts).urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:45 am
“Kelly’s point about judging historical figures according to modern-day attitudes is well taken. We’re at the point where we are ready to remove plaques to George Washington, the father of our country and one of the greatest Americans who ever lived, because he owned slaves. So: everyone in the late 18th Century was inherently evil? Is that what you think? If so, realize that two hundred years from now, if we have not been nuked, you (yes, you!) will be judged evil by many people for something you do every day and take for granted. It might be eating meat, driving a car, using an exterminator, asking for plastic bags at the grocery store, or God knows what else. But Kelly is exactly right that it is short-sighted to judge one generation entirely according to the moral standards of a later generation.”
– Patterico
Hoo boy. I’ll go point by point:
1) I disagree. There are plenty of ancient acts that can be judged perfectly well by modern-day attitudes, and slave-holding is one of them. 2) It’s a point worth debating. 3) No – and who has made that claim? There were plenty of people in the late 18th century who opposed slavery. 4) Yeah, I probably will be – and they may well be right. The examples you use are “tragedy of the commons” problems, but does that make my complicity any less blameworthy? And even so, none of the examples you use is remotely akin to enslaving another human being. 5) I disagree. He’s not right at all. He is epitomizing the strange American tendency to refuse to subject our country’s past to close scrutiny.Leviticus (efada1) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:46 am
Sometimes you can’t kick the can down the road again. Slavery was like that, and after Dredd Scott, where the Supreme Court ruled that slavery was effectively legal nationwide, there was no useful compromise available.
And “Maybe not forever” is cold comfort to the man then enslaved.
Now, was John Kelly wrong to say that Lee was an honorable man, even though he took up arms in a cause some found unjust at the time, and nearly all do now? No. Lee was not fighting for slavery, he was fighting for Virginia.
But the rest of it, where he repeats the arguments of the antebellum slaveholders about bringing the benefits of civilization to savages, is unbelievable. It’s the kind of statement that rightly destroys careers.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:46 am
General Lee was being disingenuous, and Abraham Lincoln was being disingenuous, because he really did believe in equality. Look at his reasons for inequality. They are not principled at all.
However, he was no crusader, and he wasn’t so interested in more minor points. His only point was that there was a conspiracy by the south to make slavery legal everywhere in the United States, and it should be opposed. (Yes, he was what you could call a conspiracy theorist)
He wanted it firmly fixed in people’s minds that slavery was on its way toward ultimate extinction. He would be content with that. His hope was complete abolition by the year 1900.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:48 am
“Whatever is wrong is wrong for all time or it isn’t wrong. Do we say something is wrong in the United States but not in Brazil or China?”
There are plenty of folks saying The Handmaids Tale is an indicator of where the US is headed under Trump and yet excuse the actual parallel in the Islamic world because they “just haven’t caught up to the modern world yet.”harkin (05cfd8) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:49 am
“Kelly’s point about judging historical figures according to modern-day attitudes is well taken.”
It should be. In the current climate, Dr King’s behavior with women would destroy him. Yet at the time, his womanizing was nothing particularly unusual. Are we to judge the man by our standards today?
This one reason we don’t allow ex post facto laws.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:52 am
He wanted it firmly fixed in people’s minds that slavery was on its way toward ultimate extinction. He would be content with that. His hope was complete abolition by the year 1900.
If slaves have been useful as industrial workers, that would never have happened. As it turned out, they weren’t and that was, in part, why slavery was doomed.Kevin M (752a26) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:54 am
Where was the legal community vis-a-vis slavery back then? Defenders of the right to own them? Or vociferous opponents?Colonel Haiku (61b436) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:57 am
It is said that, before the Civil war one said “These United States.” After the war, one said “The United States.”Kevin M (752a26) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:58 am
Excellent post, Patterico. I agree with you and with Kelly.nk (dbc370) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:58 am
but the rest of it, where he repeats the arguments of the antebellum slaveholders about bringing the benefits of civilization to savages, is unbelievable. It’s the kind of statement that rightly destroys careers.
Also remember that most Confederate officers were pardoned with full citizenship restored. Many mid level Confederate officers, graduates of West Point, went off to depopulate future Indigenous People’s Day rallies by engaging in a war of extermination against Mongolians displaced by global warming.
They returned to serve their country during any and all military tasks the President asked for.
The future USA has been in a near constant state of war with French, British, “Musselmen” in Tripoli, Indians, Mexicans, itself, Nicaraguans, Spaniards, Germans, Germans, Japanese, Koreans, Chinese, Cubans, Vietnamese and (Russians), Grenadians, Iraqis, Afghans, Iraqis, Iranians and Musselmen now known as ISIS.
The military studies who served well and honorably in those times, (And who served poorly), but the left studies everything through the lens of todays PC culture forgetting that every group does some ignorant things that history laughs at, mocks, cringes over.
I think future generations will cringe at the lefts “Red Guard” and “Dignity Battalion” tactics, mock Hillary, study the DNC’s coverups, laugh at Trumps tweets, wonder what might have been done if the GOP wasn’t torn apart by the tension between the never Trumpers and the disruptiveness of Trumps victory. Future generations will study the Trillions poured into Iraq, Afghanistan and the lives lost, the undecisive outcome and probably have some harsh judgements.
In construction we often come face to face with ugly history in the form of workmanship that is baffling, dangerous, below code etc. I used to judge prior builders harshly and say derisive things, but now I try to simply say that this was done in a previous time under different rules and also I was not there for the conversation as to the why or how this needed to be done so lets decide how or even if to fix it to todays standards and then move on, realizing that some future builder is going to open up a wall on our project, or dig a hole, and go “what the hell happened here”. Humble people will realize that “blame” is a waste of time and move quickly to solution.steveg (e8c34d) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:00 am
There was not a legal community per se as no large economy had arose around the pursuit of torts. Lawyers were tools and mouthpieces of their clients or of the constituencies that elected or appointed them to positions of political power.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:03 am
10. aphrael (3f0569) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:41 am
That was not an accident. That was the doing of John C. Calhoun.
He realized that there was no prospect of abolition in the south, mainly because slaveowners would suffer economic losses, and putting the issue aside was not possible because of the rise of an abolitionist movement in the 1830s, who mailed arguments against slavery into the south.
So long as slavery was viewed as evil, slaveowners or supporters of slavery, or southerners who were not prepared to advocate abolition (which none of them could – nobody like that could get elected even dogcatcher in the south) would be held in disrepute outside the south and might not aspire to national office.
He then began a campaign to argue slavery was a positive good, and to try to get people in the North to agree, and to enforce and strengthen the fugitive slave laws. This directly involved the north in slavery and tore the country apart.
The victory of the Republican party in 1860 meant the time was over when politicians from the south could aspire to Cabinet positions or any position for which northern approval was necessary.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:03 am
Where was the legal community vis-a-vis slavery back then? Defenders of the right to own them? Or vociferous opponents?
Later, it was Justice Taney’s overblown dicta in the Dred Scott case which scared the abolitionists and hardened their position, leaving no room for compromise and leading to the Civil War.nk (dbc370) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:06 am
Kevin M (752a26) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:54 am
That actually started in Virginia.
They say that slaves could not be used as industrial workers, but I don’t believe that. It just didn’t happen, that’s all. Maybe industrial work does require a little bit of education, and work without constant supervision.
Today, North Korea sends slaves abroad, and some Twentieth century dictatorships didn’t have problems with that..Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:08 am
Both sides compromised in 1850 – the north with great reluctance – but then the Democrat slave party, in the Kansas-Nebraska bill, and the Supreme Court (which pro-slavery Democrats controlled), in the Dred Scott decision, tore up the compromise a few years later.
It was northern reaction to Kansas-Nebraska that created the Republican party, which lit the fuse that would eventually, inevitably, lead to an opponent of slavery (Lincoln, as it turned out) being elected president once public opinion in the north became sufficiently incensed.
The Dred Scott decision said that Congress could not prohibit slavery ANYWHERE, and implied that slaves brought into states or territories where slavery was prohibited would remain enslaved indefinitely – effectively making slavery legal everywhere.
Douglas tried to claim that as a practical matter, slavery could not exist where the police and courts would not enforce it, but this was a very shaky argument, and in fact fugitive slave laws required free states to cooperate in the apprehension of runaway slaves – further inflaming northern opinion and giving the lie to Douglas’s attempt to finesse the problem.Dave (445e97) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:10 am
“I will say then that I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races, [applause]-that I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office, nor to intermarry with white people; and I will say in addition to this that there is a physical difference between the white and black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races living together on terms of social and political equality. And inasmuch as they cannot so live, while they do remain together there must be the position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any other man am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race.”
– Abraham Lincoln
Isn’t it worth asking whether or not we actually want that guy’s monument at the center of our nation’s capitol, given sentiments like these? Or are we too invested in making our history sacrosanct?Leviticus (efada1) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:11 am
It’s interesting that Lincoln’s quote is being used to defend Lee, rather than indict Lincoln. Given sentiments like the ones expressed in his quote (which were far from universal at the time), and Patterico’s arguments that Lincoln was a pivotal player in a devastating war that possibly could have been avoided, what exactly are we lauding in the man? The Gettysburg Address?Leviticus (efada1) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:14 am
19. Kevin M (752a26) — 11/1/2017 @ 9:52 am
Among the few people who knew about it. And that was a modern, Twentieth Century attitude.
Even those who disapproved, like say Coretta Scott King, thought there were things that were more important, and the effort to tell her this was cynical.
Regarding Washington etc: There is another thing: What is somebody known for:
The common wrongs of his time, or something else?
Anyway, Kelly really has his history wrong. Almost nothing about his history is right. (he’s still a lot better than some people in academia.)Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:15 am
…or just limit his iconography to Illinois, Leviticus, which would be the most injurious form of banishment.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:15 am
33, Fremont was the real deal, but also far closer to a potential actual dictator.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:17 am
Lincoln always said he was bound by his oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States. ow maybe that’s valuing that too high. But he also believed that the future of the idea of self-government was at stake (for the entire world.)Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:18 am
Or it was the beginning of the end of support for slavery. Positions harden before they start to break down. We saw the same thing happen with SSM, didn’t we? We didn’t go to war over that. The problem in with slavery is that there were economic and other issues that made both sides willing to go to war instead of compromise.DRJ (15874d) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:23 am
Impatience and intolerance to other views does that to people.DRJ (15874d) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:24 am
“If they weren’t bad, how can we be good? If they weren’t backwards and unenlightened, how can we be advanced and woke?” So reason the Judges Of The Dead, and beat up our ancestors. Bite me, “holier-than-thous”! You should have picked a better history to be born with.
As for Martin Luther King, he knew what women were for. We could use a little bit more of that, today. Any evidence that any of them didn’t want it?nk (dbc370) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:25 am
@32
That speech was in 1857, I believe. I think Lincoln gets some deserved credit for evolving toward a more enlightened position.
I just finished reading The Republic for Which it Stands, a new history of Reconstruction and the Gilded Age in the Oxford History of the United States series.
It’s a fascinating, and unanswerable, question whether Lincoln could have achieved a better outcome after the war, had he lived (although it is hard to imagine an outcome worse than the historical one…).
Lincoln was not one of the radicals, and up to his death, his reconstruction policy looked like it was going to be extremely lenient to the south. On the other hand, I think Lincoln would have likely evolved further, had he lived. Unlike Andrew Johnson, who was (and remained) an unapologetic racist, Lincoln had empathy for the freed slaves, and I suspect he would have eventually accepted the logic and necessity of the 14th and 15th Amendments.
Whether he (or anyone) could have made equal rights stick in the face of KKK terrorism is doubtful, though.Dave (445e97) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:41 am
“Needless to say I disagree that a man who attempted to destroy this nation [Lee] should be characterized as ‘honorable.’ * * * [Moreover and more broadly] [ul]timately, Kelly’s understanding of the war and even Robert E. Lee is a product of an outdated and discredited view held by his generation.” Very true.Q! (86710c) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:42 am
I wonder if the billion or so of Chinese slaves who require permission from their state owners to travel, change jobs, reproduce, etc., will ever achieve emancipation? Is it a greater evil for the state to own slaves than it is for an individual to own slaves? Are gulags morally superior to the lash? Did Russian serfs feel emancipated when they were released from being bound to private estates and assigned to collective farms?
It requires a particular form of progressive blindness to presume to judge the past while steadfastly ignoring the present.Rick Ballard (6a5693) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:46 am
Christian abolitionists were at the heart of the anti-slavery movement, although we remember Lincoln’s more cautious approach. But those same principled Christians would be appalled at gay rights and same sex marriage. Shouldn’t we take down all the statues honoring abolitionists, too?DRJ (15874d) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:50 am
Good point, Rick. A map of modern-day slavery:DRJ (15874d) — 11/1/2017 @ 10:52 am
One might say that there was a legal community, and it was called “Congress”. Nearly every major politician of the era was a lawyer – even Andrew Jackson.
12 out of the first 16 presidents (up to and including Lincoln) were lawyers. James Madison was the only one of these who wasn’t a lawyer *or* a general.
In their famous debates, Lincoln referred to Stephen Douglas as “Judge Douglas” despite Douglas being the incumbent Senator…Dave (445e97) — 11/1/2017 @ 11:10 am
Finkleman wrote: “These countries all ended the salve trade, or the importatonof slaves, at the same time they ended slavery.”
Not really true. Many countries agreed to end the slave trade, some with their fingers crossed, before ending slavery. Indeed, the United Kingdom was spending huge amounts of money and manpower in deploying the Royal Navy to intercept slavers even while slavery persisted in some of their colonies, the last of which ended slavery in 1833 if memory serves.SPQR (240837) — 11/1/2017 @ 11:13 am
Q! – no, its nonsense. Indeed that person you quote is doing exactly what Kelly is describing. He dishonestly misrepresents Lee’s motives. As for Lee being “honorable”, I am pretty certain Levin does not understand the word, especially as it was understood in the mid 19th Century. Almost all of Lee’s contemporaries, including his enemies, considered him honorable.SPQR (240837) — 11/1/2017 @ 11:19 am
This is the fundamental issue of conflicts like the Civil War; put simply, do we assume that the very act of defending a status quo for the sake of its good elements amounts, in and of itself, to morally condoning that status quo’s evil elements as they stand at the time you defend it? Is to fight for Virginia ipso facto to fight for slavery? Were the Russians at Stalingrad fighting to defend the gulags and the Ukrainian famines by definition? Can a Catholic today defend the Church as a worthwhile and holy institution without being accused of de facto condoning sexual abuse? And so on and so forth.
If defending anything from particular types of violence is taken as a tacit proclamation that we hold it wholly immune from any criticism at all, nobody could ever defend anything with a clear conscience. (Which is, conveniently, a state of affairs the modern Left finds very useful.)Stephen J. (f77922) — 11/1/2017 @ 11:26 am
Stephen J – my sense is that while *Virginia* was fighting for an immoral cause (the preservation of slavery), *Lee* was fighting for a moral cause (the love of his country — in this sense, as was common in the antebellum world, his ‘country’ was Virginia). He disagreed with the cause for which Virginia fought, but felt that honor compelled him to stand at her side regardless.
This is a difficult thing for many modern Americans to wrap their head around, both because we no longer think of states in the way our ancestors did, and because the two world wars, for a lot of people, threw that kind of “stand by my country even if I believe its cause is wrong” honor into disrepute.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/1/2017 @ 11:33 am
=yawn= Lawyers do love to argue.
Let’s be clear: Robert E. Lee was not an ‘honorable man’ as CoS Kelly stated for numb-minded Fox TV viewers. Lee was a traitor to the United States of America, willfully took up arms against it and led an army to defeat, slaughtering hundreds of thousands of American citizens in the process. End of story.
More revealing is yet another tell by CoS Kelly of his mindset– which is decidedly mediocre for a former four-star, and speaks volumes of the low caliber of third, fourth or fifth tier talents a President Trump has been able to recruit. A ‘normal’ presidency would not have found Kelly on the short list for the civilian CoS spot– an appointed ‘gate-keeping’ position which is among the most powerful in our government. Kelly has stated that his favorite job in life was as a sergeant– and it shows. As a four-star general he may have been a good organizer but as a civilian CoS, he’s a weak manager. But he knows how to salute and say: ‘Yes sir!’ — which is exactly what our Captain was looking for in a Chief of Staff.DCSCA (797bc0) — 11/1/2017 @ 11:43 am
> Robert E. Lee was not an ‘honorable man’
> Lee was a traitor to the United States of America
It is possible that Lee was both a traitor to the United States *and* an honorable man.
Given antebellum political beliefs, Lee had a duty of loyalty to the United States *and* a duty of loyalty to Virginia.
Once those duties of loyalty were in conflict, he had to *choose*. EITHER CHOICE HE MADE would have been a betrayal of his duty and of his loyalty, but he did not have the option to not choose.
Making a choice in that moment does not per se mean he was dishonorable. Making a choice in that moment that seems incomprehensible by modern political standards does not per se mean he was dishonorable.
He was in an impossible position, once Virginia seceded — an act which he opposed prior to the decision being made.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/1/2017 @ 11:50 am
I agree with aphrael.DRJ (15874d) — 11/1/2017 @ 11:53 am
Lincoln was not one of the radicals, and up to his death, his reconstruction policy looked like it was going to be extremely lenient to the south.
There’s a compromise. Many wanted Reconstruction Heavy, to Lincoln light.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:03 pm
…the two world wars, for a lot of people, threw that kind of “stand by my country even if I believe its cause is wrong” honor into disrepute.
Partly because the World Wars were, for the first time in history, examples of a conflict where remaining loyal to a country in war despite personal doubts actually led to more damage overall for most of those nations than the alternative would have, because of both changing technological power (in WW1) and what were, for Europe, unprecedentedly violent ideologies (in WW2).
One thing I’ve noticed about human nature is that any virtue makes more sense when it happens to line up with the practical exigencies of its time. The virtue of chastity was much easier to see when rampant promiscuity not only spread disease and ruined lives, but could actually set off wars thanks to inheritance problems. Loyalty to a country right or wrong makes more sense when it is seen as causing less damage in the long run, however flawed one’s current temporal rulers, than the collapse of law and order facilitated by mass disloyalty.Stephen J. (f77922) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:03 pm
He was in an impossible position,
@51 Lee was not fighting for slavery, he was fighting for Virginia.
To be clear, Lee was manifestly fighting for disunion & against the Union of the States, in championing the course chosen by Virginia, and in dedicating his energies and talents in favor of secession and against the Union. And of course Lee knew why Virginia and her southern sisters had chosen the course of disunion. To wit: their fanatical attachment to the institutionalized slavery of “an inferior race”. That is the unmistakable nub of the matter, as really cannot be contested by anyone who has expended even a modicum of effort in actually studying the question with a moderately open mind. So, of course it is true that “Lee was fighting for slavery”; slavery was the very raison d’etre behind secession, and secession (and the subsequent attack upon the Union by the secessionists) was the precipitating cause of the Civil War.Q! (86710c) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:08 pm
Lee consistently opposed secession prior to Virginia’s declaration of secession.
Once Virginia seceded, he had to choose: does he betray Virginia, or does he betray the United States?
He believed that Virginia was his country, and that he had a duty to stand by her *even when she made a decision he thought was wrong*.
Yes, slavery was the raison d’etre behind secession. But it’s *not* why Lee fought. He fought because his country had made a decision and he felt compelled by honor to stand by it — even though he *disagreed* with that decision and would pay a steep personal price for doing so. Slavery was irrelevant to his decision-making process, in that regard.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:12 pm
(Which is, conveniently, a state of affairs the modern Left finds very useful.)
You guys do make it convenient..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:14 pm
@ Leviticus, who wrote (#36):
My friend, I urge you to consider whether this is a false choice. I believe it very definitely is. I’m very invested in studying history, not in making it sacrosanct. As part of that process, all consequential historical figures should be studied with clear eyes — which means a realistic appreciation of both the times and mores in which they lived, and the ways in which those times and mores have changed.
I have no difficulty whatsoever, for example, with criticizing Lincoln for inconsistency. He advocated sending American slaves back to Africa, for example, with the federal government compensating their owners. His wife, Mary Todd, owned slaves inherited through her family — a situation that also faced George Washington. So did Grant’s wife, and Grant owned a slave in his own capacity. I am utterly against any whitewashing of history to conceal these ugly facts — an ugliness that was not at all lost on Washington, Lincoln, Grant, or Lee at the time.
I nevertheless likewise have no difficulty with recognizing that Lincoln, despite his flaws and inconsistencies, changed his views regarding slaves and slavery while in office, and that those changes were in a direction that abolitionists approved of in 1861-1865 and that modern Americans, for the most part, recognize to have been constructive. He saved the Union, Leviticus, and that’s not just an adequate reason, but a superb reason, for his monument to grace our nation’s capital.
Absolutely no one is stopping you or anyone from pointing out the warts on America’s heroes, nor the extent to which they may be deemed in hindsight to have had feet of clay. And no one forces you to revere or respect people whom you may not find worthy of that, regardless of whether yours is a minority or majority position.
I admire Robert E. Lee as a soldier and military leader, despite my ready acknowledgement that the cause for which he fought was utterly wicked. Earlier in his career, Lee was a model — indeed, the model — of American military excellence, during his service in another controversial war (the Mexican-American War of 1845) and during a series of later appointments, including as head of West Point. Despite his military excellence, though, I wouldn’t support giving Robert E. Lee the kind of prominence that Lincoln earned in our nation’s history.
We’re a flawed species at best, but in fits and starts we have made, and might yet make, progress in overcoming those flaws. I don’t disagree that it’s “worth asking whether or not we actually want [Lincoln’s] monument at the center of our nation’s capitol,” but I think the answer to that question is that we do want him in that position. You’re free to disagree, though, even if that puts you in a tiny minority. If Lincoln doesn’t qualify for your respect and admiration based on the consequence of his actions and life, I can’t imagine who might.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:16 pm
Once Virginia seceded, he had to choose: does he betray Virginia, or does he betray the United States?
Among my personal heroes, by the way, is Sam Houston — who made the opposite decision of Lee’s when Texas purported to secede from the Union, as a consequence of which a mob evicted Houston by force from the Texas governor’s mansion. And yet, Houston too was a sometimes slave-owner. I can admire both Houston and Lee as military leaders, but I only admire Houston as a political leader.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:21 pm
Errata #66: The Mexican-American War was in 1846-1847, not 1845 (which is when the Republic of Texas joined the Union). Mea culpa.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:23 pm
Why do you not admire Houston as a military leader, Beldar? He was the leader of the army that secured the revolution, during the decisive battle; surely that is deserving of some respect and admiration.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:24 pm
@62
It shouldn’t have been.Dave (445e97) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:27 pm
Beldar,
I think it’s fair to characterize my prior comment as a false choice. It’s a rhetorical question. I believe Americans as a group are far too invested in making our history sacrosanct. What is a monument – particular a monument like the Lincoln Memorial – if not the State’s invitation/attempt to make the individual and his or her history sacrosanct? And what qualities do we see in a man like Robert E. Lee that we didn’t also see in men like Erwin Rommel or Mao Tse Tung?Leviticus (efada1) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:44 pm
I do admire Houston, aphrael, as both a military and political leader. Lee never purported to be a political leader, and while I understand his decision to side with Virginia against the Union, I don’t approve of that decision, and wish instead that he’d have done what Houston did — stand on his principles regarding the preservation of the Union.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:44 pm
Jeff Sessions continues to lie under oath about what he knows about Trump campaign surrogates interacting with Russians.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/11/01/jeff-sessions-unforgets-the-discussions-with-russians-he-twice-swore-didnt-happen/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:51 pm
Leviticus asked (#78):
I don’t think a monument is an attempt to make an individual or his history “sacrosanct.” I think erecting a national monument to a historical figure is a recognition of something great in his personal history in worthy service to the nation.
Rommel was a tactical genius as a soldier, but an utter failure in his politics. He deserves study and credit as part of the teaching of military history, but not otherwise, and he deserves no monuments, national or otherwise, beyond a simple headstone.
And Mao doesn’t belong in this discussion. He’s no hero of any stripe, political, military, or otherwise; he was a thoroughgoing monster. I have no idea why you mentioned him in this context, because his military victories had more to do with a willingness to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of soldiers needlessly while waiting for the nationalist Chinese government to collapse under its own corruption and internal rivalries.Beldar (fa637a) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:52 pm
@66
“Colonization” (as it was called) of the slaves was one of the earliest abolitionist blueprints, going back to the last days of Ben Franklin’s life.
It was the same basic idea that was proposed by Thomas Jefferson in regard to removing the Indians from their homelands.
Initially both ideas (in effect, racial segregation) were proposed out of genuine concern by the tiny handful of “enlightened” advocates/activists who wanted to do right (as they saw it) by the minorities in question, and who were alarmed at the “degeneration” of the black and aboriginal races, which they blamed on contact with whites. (This is the opposite of the self-serving “positive good” nonsense that southern apologists for slavery tried to peddle.)
For an interesting account of how the Indian removal and slave colonization ideas evolved in parallel, I recommend Bind Us Apart.Dave (445e97) — 11/1/2017 @ 12:55 pm
The past should always be looked at in the context of the times, e.g., what were the policies and practices employed elsewhere at that time? This whole concept of youth and inexperience somehow being considered “woke” is amusing to me. Even the worst mistakes, and errors in judgement can also result in key learnings, remedial action and progress.
As Americans, we are all fortunate that our country came together after the Civil War… yes, it took longer than what was hoped for, but it did come together, and we are stronger, better and blessed for it. Our military is made ever more formidable by the traditions and people of the South… has been the case for over one hundred years. They should never be disparaged.Colonel Haiku (61b436) — 11/1/2017 @ 1:00 pm
The Confederacy’s Secretary of War was Jewish. He let Lee serve in his ranks.
Mao was a monster, surely, but I wouldn’t dismiss his military record in the Sino-Japanese War. (As chief executive of his proto-nation, Jefferson Davis is a better Confederate than Lee to compare with)
Mao fought the Japanese more vigorously than the Nationalists did, under greater adversity, and with fewer outside resources but much greater success.Dave (445e97) — 11/1/2017 @ 1:16 pm