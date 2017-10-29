Sunday Music: Bach Cantata BWV 139
Composed for the 23rd Sunday after Trinity, the title of the cantata is “Wohl dem, der sich auf seinen Gott” which translates as “Happy is the man, who to his God.”
The text is here. The cantata is based on a hymn by Johann Christoph Rube, sung to a tune written by Johann Hermann Schein called “Machs mit mir, Gott, nach deiner Güt.” Here is the unadorned melody of the hymn:
The Gospel reading for the 23rd Sunday after Trinity is Matthew 22: 15-22, with a famous quote you have heard before.
Then went the Pharisees, and took counsel how they might entangle him in his talk.
And they sent out unto him their disciples with the Herodians, saying, Master, we know that thou art true, and teachest the way of God in truth, neither carest thou for any man: for thou regardest not the person of men.
Tell us therefore, What thinkest thou? Is it lawful to give tribute unto Caesar, or not?
But Jesus perceived their wickedness, and said, Why tempt ye me, ye hypocrites?
Shew me the tribute money. And they brought unto him a penny.
And he saith unto them, Whose is this image and superscription?
They say unto him, Caesar’s. Then saith he unto them, Render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesar’s; and unto God the things that are God’s.
When they had heard these words, they marvelled, and left him, and went their way.
I tend to prefer more updated translations of the Bible, but used the King James Version here because I like the way they translate the penultimate verse.
Commenter kishnevi recommends this box set of Bach’s cantatas, if anyone is interested.
Happy listening!
It’s beautiful. Your translation is just that of the first line, which only has a bit of an adjective clause that follows an ethical dative. You can find a full translation here: http://www.bach-cantatas.com/Texts/Chorale121-Eng3.htm. My “Jacobite” translation:
Happy is the man who–though hated by sin, the world, death, and devilry–can rely on God with a child-like trust; verily, in the face thereof he remaineth content only if he hath God as a friend.
