Hmm…Rafael Cruz In Texas To, Uh, “Watch The World Series”
[guest post by Dana]
Probably just a coincidence….
And now a word from the President:
[All scolds, loosen up, it’s Friday night!]
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
This game is painful. Conspiracy theories sounds so much more bearable than this… BLEED BLUE!!!Dana (023079) — 10/27/2017 @ 7:41 pm
? Rafael Cruz (yes, the daddy) lives in Carrolton, Texas. UT graduate, too.nk (dbc370) — 10/27/2017 @ 7:50 pm
I’m filling in for Sammy, who can’t participate until tomorrow night.nk (dbc370) — 10/27/2017 @ 7:53 pm
How many pitchers have the Dodgers used so far? The starter, Darvish, then Maeda, Stripping (?), and now Morrow. Did I miss one?DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 7:56 pm
Are you rubbing it in, DRJ?? 😉Dana (023079) — 10/27/2017 @ 7:57 pm
Nk @ 2,
Geez, can’t you just roll with it??Dana (023079) — 10/27/2017 @ 7:58 pm
No, I’ve actually lost count. How big is that bullpen? They just keep coming.DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 7:58 pm
It must be hard for the Dodgers to play in such a loud park.DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 7:59 pm
I think they carry 12 pitchers.Dana (023079) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:01 pm
I think the Astros only have 6 or 7 players in their bullpen, total.DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:02 pm
Plus starters.DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:02 pm
Captain, sir! Don’t balk: breaking news– CNN reports first charges in Mueller Russia investigation have been filed.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:02 pm
We need a Boom, Astros.DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:03 pm
No Boom.DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:04 pm
Manafort, maybe?DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:04 pm
Quaint baseball square, eh Ted? ‘Astro-turf’ beats a pesky basketball ring.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:09 pm
@15. No word, yet and only CNN has the story confirmed thus far. Speculation is target of indictment will be arrested Monday or Tuesday. Manafort is a logical guess but if it’s Don Jr. or Kushner expect a 12 alarm fire at the WH.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:12 pm
Sports is the last field of endeavor, without a predetermined result.narciso (d1f714) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:13 pm
@15. A judge sealed it thus far but it’s sure to be somebody’s ‘Hell Night’ before Halloween.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:13 pm
Yeah, thanks for the reminder, DCSCA. (sarc) Astroturf and the DH rule. And they call it baseball. Why don’t they make the ghost of Charlie O. Finley really happy and rollerskate around the bases?nk (dbc370) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:15 pm
Cnn confirming means nothing, its probably a banana.narciso (d1f714) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:15 pm
@18. Don’t bet on it – 😉 Revisit ‘Eight Men Out.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:15 pm
@21. There’s sure to be a peel in this- no matter how it turns out in court.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:17 pm
Is who’s going to throw the series, and for whom.narciso (d1f714) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:17 pm
@20. Nk- Remember Rollie Fingers’ stashe? Ahhhhhh, the ’70s.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:18 pm
Don’t mix serious things with this kabuki on the Potomac.narciso (d1f714) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:20 pm
Manafort is as far as it will go. Heck, the runt and the son in law aren’t really worth a damn either.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:23 pm
@24. I don’t /know is on third base. Who’s on first.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:24 pm
Great play by Bellinger. These teams are fun.DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:24 pm
I’m sure I saw him at Comiskey Park when he was with the Brewers. I was going to Sox games at that time. That’s another thing that “cheesed” me — the Brewers going over to the NL. The Sox-Brewers rivalry was awesome.nk (dbc370) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:29 pm
I grew up liking the Cards and the Dodgers, and now I like the Texas teams, too.DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:31 pm
@29. It’s good baseball. Astros look a tad sharper; LA a bit ‘LAconic’- stros will probably win the Series.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:33 pm
30, yeah that series was a drunk fest, helped for most years by the balanced AL schedule from ’77 to ’93. In those days, I got the perfect attendance tickets, usually against the sad sack Mariners or pre-Tom Kelly twinsurbanleftbehind (847a06) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:36 pm
Dodged a bullet there!DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:36 pm
My money would be on the indictment being of Flynn, not Manafort.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:50 pm
That’s probable, he told the truth about Islamic state and the jayvee team, plus certain interests write averse to some policy suggestion re the brotherhoodmnarciso (d1f714) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:54 pm
And I’m guessing it has to do with his undisclosed representation of Turkey, and his failure to disclose that when he did his paperwork to be National Security Advisor.
But the timing of this is VERY troubling.
Chuck Grassley said on a national radio show today that he thinks Mueller ought to recuse himself, and that Rosenstein should play no further role in the Trump-Russia investigation because of their connection to the Clinton/Obama/Russia matters surrounding Uranium One.
Also, its likely to become public next week the amount Mueller’s investigation has cost during the first six months, and I’m guessing its going to be over $10 million. This is going to draw howls of protest from Trump and Congress. There will be major pressure brought after the disclosure to limit the scope of the investigation, or to put it on a definitive timeline.
This indictment coming late on a Friday and kept under seal FOR NO GOOD REASON, smacks of trying to create an appearance of momentum to hold off the pressure that is going to build to shut the thing down.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 10/27/2017 @ 8:56 pm
That the ostensible reason, but just as Libby defense of mark rich, stuck in the craw of the Sony, this is the real reason.narciso (d1f714) — 10/27/2017 @ 9:00 pm
I agree, swc 37.DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 9:04 pm
Scare bleu:
mobile.lemonde.fr/societe/article/2017/10/27/une-deuxieme-plainte-pour-viol-deposee-contre-tariq-ramadan_5207056_3224.html?xtref=https://t.co/nWT3VxetzS&xtor=RSS-3208narciso (d1f714) — 10/27/2017 @ 9:05 pm
Astros win! Dodgers look tired today but I bet they will be ready tomorrow.DRJ (15874d) — 10/27/2017 @ 9:07 pm
I know I mixed chocolate and peanut butter.narciso (d1f714) — 10/27/2017 @ 9:08 pm
But the timing of this is VERY troubling.
Troubling but not surprising in the least.
The Sunday shows no longer have to talk about the Clinton Campaign and the DNC funding the dossier.
Multiple reporters have had to backtrack today after claiming the dossier funding started with the IFB.
This makes all that yesterday’s news.harkin (10a18c) — 10/27/2017 @ 9:27 pm
Houston Strongmg (31009b) — 10/27/2017 @ 9:40 pm
@41. Jet ‘LAg.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/27/2017 @ 9:47 pm
Neither of the Rafael Cruz’ walked home with the Bad Cuban of the night award, between Puigs ill-advised try for a double and this: http://screengrabber.deadspin.com/yuli-gurriel-under-fire-for-possible-slant-eye-gesture-1819930542
That’s sad, Darvish would have needed Secret Service protection in 1980 (Iranian Dad, Japanese mom).urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 10/27/2017 @ 9:53 pm
That’s silly we wouldn’t have held it against him, his father came here before the revolution.narciso (d1f714) — 10/27/2017 @ 10:12 pm
“That’s sad, Darvish would have needed Secret Service protection in 1980”
Yes, all those Iranian/Japanese needing protection back then…..it’s like they’ve been erased from history.harkin (10a18c) — 10/27/2017 @ 10:35 pm