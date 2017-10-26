Did TIME Magazine Unintentionally Flatter President Trump And Rally His Base With The New Cover?

[guest post by Dana]

I don’t see how Trump will see this as anything but a clap on the back for a job well done. After all, just one month after Trump’s election win, we were told by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon that “deconstruction of the administrative state” would be the ongoing goal of the President and his administration.

The magazine’s accompanying report notes:



In Washington, philosophy tends to disappear into the swamp Trump pledged to drain. His White House is stocked with former executives and industry insiders who have power over issues in which former clients have hundreds of millions of dollars at stake. By mid-June, according to USA Today, more than 100 former federal lobbyists had found jobs in the Trump Administration, 69 of them in agencies they had tried to influence from the outside.

…Ultimately, as with much in life, good government relies on the good faith of those in whom we place our trust. Which is why so much rides on the crew that Trump has put in charge of his D.C. demolition project.