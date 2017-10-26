Did TIME Magazine Unintentionally Flatter President Trump And Rally His Base With The New Cover?
[guest post by Dana]
I don’t see how Trump will see this as anything but a clap on the back for a job well done. After all, just one month after Trump’s election win, we were told by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon that “deconstruction of the administrative state” would be the ongoing goal of the President and his administration.
The magazine’s accompanying report notes:
For most of the year since Trump’s stunning election win, his pronouncements have commanded the public’s attention the way an unexpected announcement does on a long plane ride. But on the ground, things have been happening. Quietly, the Administration has taken thousands of actions, affecting everyone from the poorest day laborer to the richest investment banker. And it’s touting its work. “No President or Administration has deregulated or withdrawn as many anticipated regulatory actions as this one in this short amount of time,” says White House communications director Hope Hicks.
In Washington, philosophy tends to disappear into the swamp Trump pledged to drain. His White House is stocked with former executives and industry insiders who have power over issues in which former clients have hundreds of millions of dollars at stake. By mid-June, according to USA Today, more than 100 former federal lobbyists had found jobs in the Trump Administration, 69 of them in agencies they had tried to influence from the outside.
…Ultimately, as with much in life, good government relies on the good faith of those in whom we place our trust. Which is why so much rides on the crew that Trump has put in charge of his D.C. demolition project.
I feel like TIME just gave Trump his 2020 re-election campaign slogan: The Wrecking Crew. It seems like something his loyal followers would rally around.Dana (023079) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:17 pm
Brass balls?
Oh my, our Captain will love this and keep laminated copies in all the WH ‘reading rooms’ by the hand sanitizer and liquid soap.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:29 pm
At least this TIME magazine cover is the real deal though…Dana (023079) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:30 pm
Lois Lerner, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Susan Rice, Samantha Powers and Corruption Von Pantsuit as wrecking balls would have been much more apt.
Then again, if you drain a swamp you wreck a swamp…harkin (10a18c) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:40 pm
http://uwmpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/the-wrecking-crew-1.jpgmg (31009b) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:42 pm
Bannon Rocks
1… seems to me that would resonate with quite a few folks that would like to see much less of regulatory burden, more conservative court, etc.Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:46 pm
Middle Class needs new shoes.mg (31009b) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:49 pm
TIME’s job isn’t to be partisan, but to sell magazines. That cover made me want to read the story. This cover is working well for them since it’s getting a lot of attention without even having to pay for advertising, to boot. It’s the old fashioned (paper) form of click-bait.Tillman (a95660) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:59 pm
TIME Magazine is a totally irrelevant publication. It once occupied a prominent place among informative weekly magazines, along with NEWSWEEK, but that was long ago and far behind us now. Today’s news cycle moves too fast for 19th century technology. Time ran out on TIME.ropelight (bbe920) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:00 pm
“No President or Administration has deregulated or withdrawn as many anticipated regulatory actions as this one in this short amount of time,” says White House communications director Hope Hicks.
food stamp tried to ram through an unprecedented crapload of america-raping regulation as he was heading out the doorhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:19 pm
By mid-June, according to USA Today, more than 100 former federal lobbyists had found jobs in the Trump Administration, 69 of them in agencies they had tried to influence from the outside.happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:22 pm
Attention ALL TDS sufferers! http://althouse.blogspot.com/2017/10/there-is-zero-appetite-for-never-trump.htmlColonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:24 pm
TIME Magazine’s virulently anti-semitic like US Army General H.R. McMaster and Senator Bob Corker.
It’s a thing.happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:24 pm
“‘Balls…’ said President Drama Queen. ‘If I had ’em I’d be the King.'”DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:30 pm
“The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee claims he obtained a “smoking gun” email that proves the Obama Justice Department prevented settlement payouts from going to conservative-leaning organizations, even as liberal groups were awarded money and DOJ officials denied “picking and choosing” recipients.
“It is not every day in congressional investigations that we find a smoking gun,” Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., said Tuesday. “Here, we have it.”
While Eric Holder was U.S. attorney general, the Justice Department allowed prosecutors to strike agreements compelling big companies to give money to outside groups not connected to their cases to meet settlement burdens. Republican lawmakers long have decried those payments as a “slush fund” that boosted liberal groups, and the Trump DOJ ended the practice earlier this year.
But internal Justice Department emails released Tuesday by Goodlatte indicated that not only were officials involved in determining what organizations would get the money, but also Justice Department officials may have intervened to make sure the settlements didn’t go to conservative groups.
In one such email in July 2014, a senior Justice Department official expressed “concerns” about what groups would receive settlement money from Citigroup — saying they didn’t want money going to a group that does “conservative property-rights legal services.”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/10/25/smoking-gun-email-reveals-obama-doj-blocked-conservative-groups-from-settlement-funds-gop-lawmaker-says.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+foxnews%2Fpolitics+%28Internal+-+Politics+-+Text%29Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:49 pm
Henry luce winders what his life with was about, halperin was for time, a correspondent, seems its from the same yutz who had the time melting cover from last fall.narciso (d1f714) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:55 pm
It turns out red queen was the one who was melting
https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/10/irs-apologizes-for-targeting-conservative-groups/narciso (d1f714) — 10/26/2017 @ 3:17 pm
wtf are “conservative property-rights legal services”happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/26/2017 @ 3:22 pm
Those warding off akydragon, EPA crusaders.narciso (d1f714) — 10/26/2017 @ 3:32 pm
The thing is, “Government as we know it “ is intrusive, incompetent, obsessed with non-essentials, incapable of admitting error, stupid, borderline criminal at most times and often well into racketeering, clumsy, and absurdly expensive..
So the question isn’t “What does Trump think he’s doing?!?” But “What the pluperfect hell does TIME like about government?”C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 10/26/2017 @ 3:45 pm