What Trump Says vs. What Trump Does
Donald J. Trump:
The reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected. Now act so hurt & wounded!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017
There is, of course, zero self-reflection there. Bob Corker’s slamming of Trump as ridiculously dishonest, whatever you think of Corker, is on the mark. He is, in fact, an utterly untruthful president. Jeff Flake’s criticism of Trump’s absurdly juvenile behavior, whatever you think of Flake, is absolutely correct. Trump is, in fact, “reckless, outrageous and undignified.” We have a jackass for a President. A nincompoop. A bonehead. An ignoramus.
Here’s the weird thing: as we sit here today, I still think he’s mostly doing OK.
I reach this conclusion by comparing what he has done, so far, to what he has said.
I had a bit of a revelation after I learned that Bill Browder’s visa waiver had been suspended, pursuant to a bogus Interpol notice by Putin. I wrote that I believed that it was likely a bureaucratic snafu, and I was right. But during the time while I was waiting to find out, I tried to visualize Trump coming out and actively supporting the decision, because of his love for Vladimir Putin. I tried to see, in my mind’s eye, Trump foisting the evil Putin-inspired fiction that Browder is a murderer upon the public, and proclaiming that maybe we needed to revisit the Magnitsky Act.
I found the prospect incredibly chilling. But I also found it very difficult to visualize. I started reviewing in my mind: what has this guy Trump actually done that makes me think he would do something that evil? Not what has he said, but what has he done, that has been that bad?
And my reaction was: eh, not much. In fact, a lot of it has been pretty good. I’ve covered some of that before: reversal of illegal and overstepping Obama-era executive orders; refusal to abide by international agreements that did not go through the treaty process; and regulation-slashing. And of course but muh Gorsuch, and an apparently rock-solid slate of judges in the lower courts.
Sure, he voices support for strongmen, but what policies have made those strongmen’s lives easier? I don’t see any. Sure, he seems to favor an authoritarian style of government, but what has he done to put that into practice? Not much that I can see.
I can already hear the Trumpers getting excited. He’s the best! He’s Reagan II! He’s a sooper-sekrit genius and you have simply misunderestimated him!!!!1!
Settle down, Sparky. Let’s not get carried away here. He hasn’t really accomplished all that much. Most of what he has gotten done can be undone by President Kamala Harris with the stroke of a pen. Entitlements, the debt, the deficit — all of this is untouched.
And then there are the words.
Here’s the thing, Trumpers. Words do matter. Our biggest danger is that Trump’s idiot mouth, rotten judgment, and chihuahua-ish attention span will get us into an avoidable war. You can tell me his foreign policy decisions are well-considered, but “Little Rocket Man” tweets do not reassure, and world leaders are just as easily able to read the diarrhea he squirts out on Twitter as his American base is.
The anti-anti-Trumpers love to ask: so, is Trump better than Hillary? As an anti-anti-anti-Trumper, my answer is: absolutely . . . so far. However, I can’t say that the country made the right choice until he’s out of office and we haven’t been nuked. Until then, the jury is out.
Moral leadership matters, too. The immoral example Trump has set for children, while nothing new in the Oval Office (hi, Richard Nixon! hi Bill Clinton!) is a negative. Few people on Earth repulse me as much as the cultists on Twitter who are so taken with Trump’s (inherited) wealth, his gold-digging wife (I’m being kind here), and other extraneous examples of “success” that they don’t care about the moral rot at the center of his soul.
Trump has also ripped the Republican party and the conservative movement in two — and although there are times when this seems like a good thing, it’s actually not. Every large party is a coalition of different interests. These factions always war with one another, but to the extent that the party stands for something that is a net good, keeping the coalition together is critical.
It’s common, and lazy, to assert that the GOP has never been good for anything. This assertion is made by the same people who compared the 2016 election to Flight 93: if we don’t elect Trump, but instead choose Clinton, our lives are basically over and the terrorists have won!!!1! The same people will tell you, in the next breath, that the GOP is basically the same as the Democrats and it doesn’t really much matter who is in office. Charles C.W. Cooke has ably rejected such silly arguments in the past, and I can’t top his efforts.
The state of the conservative movement somewhat resembles a civil war. People on one side applaud Steve Bannon saying that George W. Bush was the worst President ever — as if Barack Obama had never existed. They insult former friends, emulating their Dear Leader’s crude and hyperaggressive “Alpha Male” attitude. (The notion of the physically weak, yellow-bellied bone-spur draft-dodging wussy Donald Trump as “Alpha Male” has always confused me, but that’s another topic for another time.) They applaud when their idol gets himself into one stupid fight after another over the most trivial horse droppings.
And on the other side are the limited government conservatives, saying the same things we have always said, and being told that we have changed, man! We’ve changed!
So don’t get me wrong. I’m not minimizing the power of “just words” to set a rotten example and help rip the fabric of our society apart.
But this presidency could be a lot worse. If Donald Trump were half the actual fascist that the insane #Resist left makes him out to be, we’d be in an awful lot of trouble. But he’s not. I think he’s too intellectually lazy to be an actual effective fascist, even if that’s the way he leans.
And so, when I see the Flakes and Corkers going nuclear over Trump, part of me says: well, yeah. They’re absolutely right. And another part of me says: eh, what’s the big deal?
My own ambivalence no doubt reflects a national ambivalence about this man. This will hardly be the last word. It’s just what I am thinking today.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
And sadly, this will be red meat for many of the The Usual Suspects. I think that several words/phrases in your comments should be penalized by enforced contributions to charity. You can come up with your own list, I’m sure.
Even though the awful nastiness around the comments section is tough to take, Patterico’s point is great: the difference between what is said and what is done.
Patterico has been clear about the difference in the past. But of course weirdos and partisans will twist, fold, spindle, and mutilate comments until they fit Teh Narrative.
All this election cycle has taught me is that Team R is every bit as craven and hypocritical as Team D. All we can hope is that some good comes of it. Patterico’s post is actually a bit hopeful.Simon Jester (c8876d) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:17 am
And in other news, the sun rose in the east today…Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:18 am
I’m not getting it, w committed us to two major expeditionary fronts and then chose not to defend either, he threw scooter Libby to the wolves because comity. Corker deserves the william blount actually aaron burr treatment, flake is a lower order weasel, but not a figure to admire.narciso (d1f714) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:25 am
“We have a jackass for a President. A nincompoop. A bonehead. An ignoramus.”
LOL. But I completely denounce and deplore these comments at the same time!
😉Bored Lawyer (998177) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:29 am
So there was nothing to thenarciso (d1f714) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:32 am
grishenko matter, Lindsay lied
about what was going in west Africa.
Insurance premiers may be North of 100% on Arizona thanks to flake, corker provided a path to the bomb for the sepah
A meme I recently saw reads:
“Twitter is Trump’s laser pointer.Karl Lembke (e37f42) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:36 am
Democrats are all cats.”
To spell it out, corker actually gave wideband comfort to the enemy, flake has done the same in this hemisphere.narciso (d1f714) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:37 am
So anwr is being opened up, the first such time in 30 years, smooth talk has gotten us little in 25 years.narciso (d1f714) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:40 am
I would like to suggest that there is a benefit to International Leaders (most of them also egomaniacal idiots; it’s practically a job requirement) not being at all sure what Trump is doing. North Korea always being an exception (because even more nuts than the usual run), having International Opinion unsure that Trump WON’T (say) drop a nuke on Mecca the next time he’s vexed might well rebound to our benefit.
In five decades of life I have seen a lot of International posturing that seemed to me to be based on a rock solid confidence that the United States would not ACTUALLY pull the trigger.
I really do sometimes feel that our dropping a nuke on some third world pesthole and answering world outrage by saying “There’s more, you know.” would cut through an awful lot of posturing. Just once. Just enough to establish that Hiroshima and Nagasaki weren’t aberrations.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:43 am
Aide and comfort, the tongo tongo raid ambush resembles a similar one in 1985 in so salvador, which we discovered almost twenty years later, was due to dgi spy Belen minted in the dia.narciso (d1f714) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:45 am
Did fredericka Wilson’s it guy have anything to do with the leak of info, or is the hat gal all merely wet.narciso (d1f714) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:48 am
Montes, the postscript to that operation, was somewhat portrayed in high crimes, with Jim kaviezel and Ashley Juddnarciso (d1f714) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:50 am
case in point: His State Department has taken action against Turkey,
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/20/world/europe/us-turkey-visa-suspension.html?_r=0
…and also is trying to think of something to do about Burma.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/23/world/asia/rohingya-bangladesh-myanmar.html
And I like it that they use the name Burma.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:03 am
Maybe this is our path?
http://www.imao.us/docs/NukeTheMoon.htmSimon Jester (c8876d) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:07 am
I’m grateful for everything Trump has done that is conservative, e.g., the judges he has named acording to his advisers’ conservative recommendations. I know he doesn’t care about conservative values but I do. As for judging Trump by what he does and not what he says, no thanks. I will judge him on both.
I still don’t trust Trump to do anything else he suggested, let alone promised, during the campaign or since his election, and I’m fearful of what he might do on foreign policy and as Commander-in-Chief. He is also a terrible role model for civil behavior in a nation that will fight when needed, but stands for the principles of decent respect for opinions, civility, and humility and other virtues.
I expect an understanding of that from all Presidents, but especially a Republican President who followed Obama.DRJ (15874d) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:08 am
10. narciso (d1f714) — 10/25/2017 @ 9:45 am
Culd be here too. There;s alot peculiar here. Their orders were changed at least two times.
1) They were told to pursue a terrorist leader/commander – I think it was almost certainly disinformation that he was anywhere in Niger. This is what made it an overnight mission maybe.
2) A unit they were supposed to link up with was never sent.
3) When they left Tongo Tongo they used a different route than originally planned – and the Pentagon can’t say why.
Where can I find out more about that 1985 ambush> And how many times has something like that been tried successfully?Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:08 am
“I reach this conclusion by comparing what he has done, so far, to what he has said.”
And therein lies exceptional wisdom and a key to understanding the President.
Please forward that sentiment to Billy “The Perpetual Smirk” Kristol and the strutting popinjay aka The Bow Tie.Bill Saracino (ad0096) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:10 am
So he’s a lying hypocrite, Bill?DRJ (15874d) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:11 am
What would Cornyn do?Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:15 am
I worked at a company years and years ago that had a bad reputation for infighting, turf-defending, back-stabbing, and general dysfunction among the employees. A new CEO came in and cleaned things up, and for a brief moment there was cooperation, shared goals, and teamwork. But after a few years, the new people that had come in started their own infighting, turf-defending, and back-stabbing. That’s kind of my fear with Trump. Yeah, he’s making an awful lot of Washington DC jackasses feel uncomfortable and (at long last) at risk of losing their influence, but I don’t want a world where the likes of Steve Bannon are calling the shots any more than I want a world where someone like John Podesta or Valerie Jarrett is calling the shots.JVW (dadb0c) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:20 am
I agree with about 98% of this post.
I’m not in any way a “fan” of the way Trump conducts himself, and I wish he would show more self-control.
But I also see a “strategy” behind what he does — I don’t think anyone would recommend his approach, but he’s his own strategist for the most part.
He’s had a hostile press and establishment wing of the GOP going back to when he assumed the mantle of likely GOP nominee. By marching through a field of 17 GOP candidates, he pretty much wiped out the favored candidate of probably 90% of politically active republicans — including my guy, Ted Cruz.
So after he captures the nomination, you can probably forgive him for not “rallying the party’s wagons” to his cause against the Dems — they weren’t then, and aren’t now dependable allies — mostly because he’s not in their view a dependable republican. They’re both correct.
So he followed a game plan of going over the top of the party and the top of the media via social media, and as someone else said in another thread, he uses Twitter as a “laser pointer.”
He’s got terrible instincts at the micro level with regard to the what’s happening immediately around him, but pretty solid instincts on the more macro level in terms of what red meat appeals to his followers.
His followers are about 80% the disaffected from both parties — and people who have had no consistent political affiliation through the years. Their’s no real coherence to anything that Trump is trying to accomplish politically, because so much of his agenda is simply smashing into the shibboleths of the GOP and Dems.
He has split the GOP — but he did so mainly by exposing a large group of GOP politicians as poseurs on many issues that they falsely claimed were important to them, but actually important to the Trump base.
The GOP Senators who failed to vote to repeal Obamacare are acting in their own political self-interest. They fear a voter backlash in their home states as a result of the fact that their states too the Obamacare option of dramatically increasing Medicaid enrollment, and all those newly covered persons in their home states would have lost that enrollment if Obamacare had been repealed. The Senators saw all those people unenrolled as potential votes for their opponent in their next race for re-election. So they chose their political interests over what the had professed in the past to be the best policy judgment.
Trump exposed their political calculations for what they were.
So, in a way, you could say that the GOP split itself because it failed to carry forward with the promises it had made to GOP voters for years. They just never imagined they would actually have to follow through on a policy. Then they were embarrassed when Trump made their betrayals a subject of Twitter.
I could go on and on. Trump is not Presidential. He’s not really a Republican. He’s certainly not a conservative — but he never claimed to be one.
He brought an new dimension to the normal binary political equation, and when he’s done, both the GOP and Dem Party are going to look different than they did before he was elected.
But they’ll both be a more true reflection of the politicians that control them than they have been at any time since Reagan beat Mondale.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:27 am
It’s just what I am thinking today.
Which aside from the details of recent events isn’t much different from the myopic well worn path to nowhere you’ve been doggedly marching down for the last year.
Please, take another look around, it’s a new day, wake up and smell the coffee, Donald Trump is President, like it or not, he’s captian of the ship of state, and he’s well on his way to making America a much better place, with lower taxes, less federal regulatory interference in our lives, more individual opportunity, better healthcare, and more rational foreign trade policies.
(As for your concern over the little fat pipsqueek NORK dictator, isn’t it better to deal with him now once and for all, than pussyfoot around till he’s actually built a full arsenal of nuclear weapons which he fully intends to use against us?)
As for Corker and Flake, both are sour grapes blowhards, if either one was motivated by principle they would feel obligated to stay on and fight for those imaginary principles on the campaign trail where their voices would be heard and have the greatest impact – if the voters agreed, it just might get them reelected.
But, no, they cut and run, making a big show of calling Trump names and blaming him for bad manners and a lack of dignified comportment – while failing to mention it was Trump who first found the crybullies wanting and declined to endorse them for reelection.
So, do I expect you to change your mind? No I don’t, you’re a smart guy and you’re capable of continuing to rationalize your opposition to Trump, but you really ought to take another look.ropelight (bbe920) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:27 am
I think giving Trump the benefit of the doubt is a practice somewhat on the order of raising weasels in your chicken coop.
But I always welcome different opinions, as insanely Panglossian as they might be.nk (dbc370) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:34 am
In general I think our Federal government suffers most from two things: incumbency, and an unaccountable administrative state.
Trump’s election pulled a lot of hogs’ snouts out of the trough–not all of them, not near enough of them. There are lifelong hangers-on of the Clintons and Bushes, and more recent hangers-on of Obama, that now don’t have government jobs. Again, not enough, but better than nothing.
The best thing that Obama did was beat Hillary Clinton in 2008. I think if she ever won, we’d see something like PRI in Mexico, 70 years of one-party cronyism. We’ve had a 12 year stay on that. Keep throwing out incumbents and we can get a more accountable government; after a few the rest will get the message.Frederick (53c627) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:34 am
So don’t get me wrong. I’m not minimizing the power of “just words” to set a rotten example and help rip the fabric of our society apart.
But this presidency could be a lot worse. If Donald Trump were half the actual fascist that the insane #Resist left makes him out to be, we’d be in an awful lot of trouble. But he’s not. I think he’s too intellectually lazy to be an actual effective fascist, even if that’s the way he leans.
What a low bar to set for the President of the United States. It could be a lot worse… While I agree he’s intellectually lazy to be an actual effective fascist, or anything other than a blowhard with a shtick that millions have bought into, it’s not in a vacuum that the left have made him out to be an outrageous fascist – Trump himself has said things that reveal an authoritarian tendency and urge to use the heavy hand of government to change things to his liking. However, I believe that there should be little daylight between what we say and how we act, in the same way who one is in private should line up pretty much with who one is in public. With Trump, thus far, what comes out of his mouth (or Twitter feed) doesn’t match up with what he’s done, and while that is certainly to our benefit (thus far), that doesn’t mean that it’s a healthy way to govern, or an effective way either.Dana (023079) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:38 am
DRJ at 15 — I understand your point about him being a role model.
But, you have the benefit IMO of living in one of the most civil states in the Country. It would be great if people raised in other parts of the country could spend a year in Texas understanding the way people should treat each other.
But there are vast swaths of this country where the examples of Texas in this regard would be as foreign as a little green man from Mars who landed in a downtown park.
The NYC of Donald Trump’s upbringing is one such place.
So to expect Texas-style civility and decorum from a brash huckster/salesman/showman born and raised in New York City is like asking a cow to not crap on the floor in your kitchen while sitting at the dinner table.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:39 am
He brought an new dimension to the normal binary political equation, and when he’s done, both the GOP and Dem Party are going to look different than they did before he was elected.
And yet I am reminded how the Trump voters insisted, insisted with vigor, that this election was a binary one, and if you were a patriotic American, you either voted for Trump to keep out Hillary, or you voted for Hillary to keep out Trump. Principles and integrity be damned.Dana (023079) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:44 am
That’s how salesmen make their living, Dana. Reduce everything to a simple choice and make the customer believe it’s his choice.nk (dbc370) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:48 am
I don’t disagree.
However, in that case you have to factor in the probability that we would have been nuked under Hillary as well!
Anyway, I do think the average is better but the standard deviation of all possible Trump presidencies is higher.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:52 am
#28, Like optimism vs pessimism.ropelight (bbe920) — 10/25/2017 @ 10:57 am
R.I.P. Fats Domino.
‘Ain’t that a shame…’DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:02 am
Fats finally found his thrill.ropelight (bbe920) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:11 am
“A meme I recently saw reads:
“Twitter is Trump’s laser pointer.
Democrats are all cats.””
I want the t-shirt!harkin (cf32fb) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:19 am
There is an interview out there of Dana Carvey at: https://www.thedailybeast.com/dana-carvey-worries-about-trump-fatigue-on-snl
Carvey does a lot of Trump jokes in his stand up and claims Trump is a great comedy writer (if an inadvertent one).
Carvey singles out “little Rocket Man” and the way when Trump arrives at a podium, he turns his back on the audience and seal claps to whoever is seated behind him as comedy gold. Some of his jokes are just Trumps own sentences, or the way Trump interrupts himself.
The article is worth a read just for Carvey’s take on Trumps very eccentric and unique style of communicationsteveg (e8c34d) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:19 am
Are we comparing/contrasting the more reliable scumbags flaking off?
http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a13089764/republicans-consumer-protection-banks/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:26 am
“What a low bar to set for the President of the United States“
Truly.
And how even more remarkable is it that it’s way above the Limbo stick set by Obama or the missed-it-by-that-much admin of Corruption Von Pantsuit?harkin (cf32fb) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:29 am
President Trump is our presidenthappyfeet (f90d25) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:30 am
And on the heels of Equifax no less..
Yes, that’s Mike Pence “proud” that he cast a vote to lock ordinary people out of the courtroom and force them into arbitration with big banks, a move that neither protects consumers nor community banks.
It does, however, help out the Wells Fargos of the world, right alongside the Equifax shareholders while screwing all of those people who voted for Donald Trump, as Stephanie Ruhle explains.
“Let’s say you’ve got an issue with a big company. Legal action is your main way to fight back against these big companies. But these clauses force you into private arbitration preventing people from pooling their resources into class action lawsuits.”
The CFPB studied this phenomenon and opened the door via regulation for consumers to go ahead and file class action lawsuits against banks and other financial institutions which cause consumers to lose money or opportunities or take their homes from them with phony paperwork or drag their feet on mortgage refinancing until interest rates rise. All the things the Bank of Americas and Wells Fargo Banks do routinely, not to mention the investment bankers who caused the Great Recession and should have been sued out of existence if they couldn’t be put in jail.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:33 am
My take is similar on Trump. People get so caught up in the emotional side of what he says, that they don’t really process what he actually does (or doesn’t do). You have to look at the whole package. Sure the tweets and statements are often ridiculous and untruthful. He’s a bully. You just want to look him in the face and yell STOP!! But coupled with what he has done, which most people don’t know or see cuz they are either blinded by the MSM or their own emotion about it, I’m OK with it. Sometimes you have to take the good with the bad as they say.eddieb (91ebc2) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:36 am
But coupled with what he has done, which most people don’t know or see cuz they are either blinded by the MSM or their own emotion about it, I’m OK with it.
I don’t believe that relieving the single person responsible for giving the MSM so much to work with or purposely/ignorantly provoking people, should be relieved of being responsible for his own choices to say what he says, in whatever form that takes. After all, Trump *chooses* to say these outrageous things, whether during pressers or speeches when he goes off the cuff, or on Twitter. It is the president himself that is putting all this noise out there. I think the very last person we should be relieving from responsibility for his words and deeds is the President of the United States.Dana (023079) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:45 am
The five stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
___________
He is, in fact, an utterly untruthful president.
By George, maybe, or maybe not– https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vn_PSJsl0LQDCSCA (797bc0) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:46 am
This clip of Trump is interesting, in light of our conversation in this post.Dana (023079) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:48 am
“The five stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.“
The Democrats never appear to be able to move past the first two stages… which is a source of much amusement.Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:52 am
40… every organ grinder has got to have a monkey… or in Trump’s case, a million monkeys.Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/25/2017 @ 11:56 am
Bob Corker’s an anti-semite what couldn’t get elected dogcatcher in Berlinhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Captain, sir! A dispatch from Appomattox: what civil war?DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:12 pm
we should have a dance off and President Trump is fonzie!happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:13 pm
What the Constitution says and what colleges do:
“In November 2016, Shaw attempted to distribute Spanish-language copies of the U.S. Constitution and recruit new members for his student group, Young Americans for Liberty, along a main public walkway through campus. As he prepared, he was approached by an administrator who told him that he could not distribute literature outside the campus free speech zone, a tiny area on campus measuring approximately 616 square feet and comprising about .003 percent of the total area of Pierce College’s 426-acre campus.
Shaw was also told he must fill out a permit application to use the free speech zone. He was informed that he would be asked to leave campus if he refused to comply.”
https://www.thefire.org/department-of-justice-files-statement-of-interest-in-fire-lawsuit/harkin (cf32fb) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:16 pm
Victor Davis Hansen dove into this question yesterday arguing that “the president’s fiercest critics still do not grasp that Trump is a symptom, not the cause of the GOP’s internal strife.” The irony is Trump’s probably the last guy in America that should be president but maybe the only one who could stop the progressive takeover in its tracks and break apart the business as usual bipartisan favor factory that profits no matter who’s in charge. I agree Trump could do a lot of things differently than he has but it’s hard to talk an old dog out of a lifetime of bad behaviors that made him who he is.crazy (d99a88) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:22 pm
Keep patting Trump on the back, Trumpers!Tillman (a95660) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:23 pm
“Democrats can hardly contain their glee at the disarray in Republican ranks.” ~ The Hill
Dems aren’t faring much better Tillman.
Like Republicans, they need a reset and reboot.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:26 pm
Congressman Joe Wilson broke protocol by yelling “you lie” at Obama’s SOTU so Katy bar the door when the other Rrp Wilson shows up this January.Pinandpuller (df791a) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:29 pm
Can’t deny that Ben, but at least Democrats aren’t being forced into choosing between a Faustian deal with Captain Chaos or chance loosing their seat. It’s certainly nothing to brag about.Tillman (a95660) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:31 pm
Greetings:
My father used to say, “It’s when the pie comes to the table that the knives come out.”
Flaked off, Corker popped.11B40 (6abb5c) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:31 pm
*losing their seat.Tillman (a95660) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:32 pm
As will I, DRJ — and I think I make a pretty good case for that in the post.
If there is any slight shift in my thinking, it is in realizing that, as upset I often get (and will continue to get) at his irresponsible words, his deeds have so far not reflected the worst of those words.
Which does not make the words unimportant. It just puts them in perspective.
I described this on Twitter as my bid to make the entire Internet hate me. There is something here for everyone to hate!Patterico (61ec6b) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:34 pm
Our biggest danger is that Trump’s idiot mouth, rotten judgment, and chihuahua-ish attention span will get us into an avoidable war.happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:37 pm
“Democrats can hardly contain their glee at the disarray in Republican ranks.” ~ The Hill
As teh Dems protect their flanks from the longknives in their ranks…Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/25/2017 @ 12:39 pm