Anonymous Sources: Hillary, DNC Paid for Infamous Trump Dossier
The #FAKENEWSBEZOSPOST reports:
The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing allegations about President Trump’s connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with the matter said.
Marc E. Elias, a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, retained Fusion GPS, a Washington firm, to conduct the research.
After that, Fusion GPS hired dossier author Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer with ties to the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community, according to those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
If you are someone who often cautions against crediting stories that hurt Trump and are based on anonymous sources, I recommend that you ignore all qualms and triumphantly accept this story as 100% true. This time anonymous sources are credible because insert your rationale here.
Whether true or not, the story is interesting and will no doubt lead to much discussion.
If true, as big an indictment of the media as it is the Obama admin.
No wonder the Fusion folks took the fifth…..
And what’s with no name-calling? Oh yeah, it’s not an anti-Trump post.
I knew you could do it!
it should be interesting to see where ALL of this leads.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/24/2017 @ 8:05 pm
