Bill Browder’s U.S. Visa Waiver Cancelled, Quickly Restored, After Bogus Putin Interpol Notice

So I wrote a spittle-flecked post at RedState about the cancellation of Bill Browder’s US visa waiver pursuant to yet another bogus Interpol notice from Vladimir Putin. Fortunately, I saved my rage for Putin and gave Trump the benefit of the doubt. Then I went to look at Browder’s Twitter after the post was published and saw that Browder’s visa waiver had been restored a couple of hours earlier. (I saw no news stories about the restoration despite looking before posting.)

Anyway, there’s no point in repeating the whole clusterfark here, so I will merely link the post. I repeat that the U.S. needs to fix the system so that Putin can’t do this again.