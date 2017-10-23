Bill Browder’s U.S. Visa Waiver Cancelled, Quickly Restored, After Bogus Putin Interpol Notice
So I wrote a spittle-flecked post at RedState about the cancellation of Bill Browder’s US visa waiver pursuant to yet another bogus Interpol notice from Vladimir Putin. Fortunately, I saved my rage for Putin and gave Trump the benefit of the doubt. Then I went to look at Browder’s Twitter after the post was published and saw that Browder’s visa waiver had been restored a couple of hours earlier. (I saw no news stories about the restoration despite looking before posting.)
Anyway, there’s no point in repeating the whole clusterfark here, so I will merely link the post. I repeat that the U.S. needs to fix the system so that Putin can’t do this again.
Something else could be going on:
https://thefederalist.com/2017/10/10/u-s-media-help-russia-destabilize-united-states/narciso (d1f714) — 10/23/2017 @ 6:27 pm