Donald Trump’s Permanent $1 Trillion Deficit
A fella named Stan Collender at Forbes says that Trump is headed for a permanent $1 trillion deficit:
Here’s how the annual $1 trillion budget deficits will happen.
In July, the Congressional Budget Office projected (Table 1) that the Trump fiscal 2018 budget will result in an average annual deficit of about $677 billion between 2018 and 2022. But that took the Trump budget pr[o]posals at face value and assumed Congress would agree to all the spending cuts proposed by the White House, something that the House and Senate have already shown no interest in doing. That makes the average annual baseline deficit over the next five years closer to $750 billion.
While the White House and its congressional supporters insist the tax cut the House and Senate will consider in the next month or so will eventually pay for itself with much higher economic growth rates, the congressional budget resolution passed by the Senate late last Thursday (and highly likely to be accepted by the House) assumes that the deficit will increase by about $150 billion a year over the next 10 years. Nonpartisan analyses show that the deficit will increase by an average of between $220 billion and $240 billion between 2018 and 2027 and even more thereafter. An average of the three estimates results in about a $200 billion increase in the budget deficit for each of the next five years.
That will make the annual deficit around $940 billion.
There’s more.
The “more” includes things like increased military spending, disaster assistance, and the like, all pushing our permanent deficit above $1 trillion.
You don’t have to agree with every aspect of Collender’s numerical analysis to see that Trump is not interested in controlling spending. Remember: former deficit hawk turned spendthrift Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney said: “We need to have new deficits because of that. We need to have the growth.” This is not the language of someone who is going to push for spending cuts. Our biggest issue going forward is entitlements, and Trump promised you during the campaign that reforming entitlements was not on the table.
I got very angry at President Obama for exploding our deficits and our debt:
But on the debt and deficit, he has been an unparalleled disaster.
Barack Obama has exploded our debt and shows no signs of letting up. The damage he is wreaking upon this nation will take decades to recover from — if we ever do. He is certainly making my children’s futures far more miserable.
Trump appears to be heading down the same road. The only difference today is that the GOP will be openly applauding him for it, or at least shrugging it all off like it’s no big deal. And a GOP Congress — which sometimes pretends to act on behalf of limited government when a Democrat is in office — gains zero political mileage out of opposing big spending when it is proposed by a Republican president.
And the apparently small minority of us former Republicans who actually cared about limited government and controlling spending are left shaking our heads in disbelief.
Meanwhile, the too-malleable word “conservative,” which used to stand for the small government envisioned by the Founders, now stands for “Whatever Donald Trump Says.” Which means that, in the view of unprincipled partisan Trump fanbois, I am now “not a conservative” — because I am criticizing the Wonderful Donald Trump. Never mind that I am saying the exact same things I have always said, and truthfully applying my long-held principles to Trump as I applied them to Obama. No matter. Posts like this will earn comments like “You’ve become just like Little Green Footballs” and “this endless Trump criticism is why I barely read you any more” and nonsense like that.
But remaining silent about the debt, while inventing clever and insulting terms for people who care about it and criticize Trump over it, will make someone a very popular and widely read “conservative” columnist.
2017, man. 2017.
[Cross-posted at RedState.]
yes yes best to keep taxes high
in fact by the logics in this post (economic logics) we should be raising taxes yes yes yeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 12:51 pm
This is a disgrace. If Republicans don’t cut taxes and try to reign in government, what is the point of electing them? We’re back to the 1970’s Rockerfeller Republicanism all over again.
Pathetic.NJRob (6f04b4) — 10/22/2017 @ 12:57 pm
That’s reign in government spending*NJRob (6f04b4) — 10/22/2017 @ 12:57 pm
But that took the Trump budget proposals at face value and assumed Congress would agree to all the spending cuts proposed by the White House
so President Trump wants spending cuts paired with tax cuts and cause a bunch of sleazy-slurpy war hero congresstrash don’t want to cut spending this is all President Trump’s fault
would just like to clarify thishappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 12:59 pm
Fortunately Trump can only propose a budget. The Republican majorities in both houses, mindful of the GOPs longstanding commitment to fiscal conservatism, will no doubt restrain the excesses and produce a fiscally-sound budget.
And of course, if Trump had proposed a fiscally-sound budget, the Republican majorities would never, ever load it up with pork and wasteful spending.Frederick (cd593c) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:07 pm
Congress is not going to cut spending enough to bring the debt around.
i stand with President Trump and Ted Cruzhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:11 pm
Didn’t Trump say W was dumb for invading Iraq and not actually getting any oil out of the deal? If we do go to war again can we at least get some spoils? I need new carpeting in my LR. Hook a brother up.Pinandpuller (a15741) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:12 pm
Rein in government spending.Charlie Davis (df08d0) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:13 pm
it’s raining government spending!happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:16 pm
Trump, ‘King of Debt,’ makes GOP fret
“As a New York businessman, Donald Trump proudly referred to himself as the ‘King of Debt’ — he thrived on taking financial risks and routinely leveraged debt to grow his family empire.
“I’m the king of debt. I love debt,” Trump told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in May 2016 at the height of the campaign — blunt and telling comments that revealed just how comfortable the real estate mogul was in using debt as a financial tool. But now, the mindset behind that nickname is aggravating some of the President’s Republican colleagues in Washington.”
“As GOP lawmakers are struggling to enact an agenda of spending and tax reform, they continue to face the painful reminder that Trump has no ideological drive to tame the deficit. The President has made clear that he doesn’t mind if deep tax cuts result in a ballooning of the national debt. He is not pre-occupied with offsetting new spending; and he is entirely comfortable with a clean raising of the debt ceiling.”
“Trump’s statements have also raised questions about his understanding of the national debt. In a recent interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump suggested that gains in the stock market have led to a reduction in the national debt. “We picked up $5.2 trillion just in the stock market,” he said. “So you can say in one sense, we are really increasing values and may be in a sense, we are reducing debt.”
http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/21/politics/president-donald-trump-king-of-debt-tax-reform/index.html
“Fake news,” eh, Captain, sir?!DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:16 pm
I just can’t imagine being so confident of Republicans’ mindfulness about anything to do with fiscal soundness, cutting taxes and trying to reign in government. Those would be Conservative ideals, and that does not appear to be what the new GOP is about.Dana (023079) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:17 pm
43 Presidents? Ever heard of Andrew Jackson? He paid the debt off. The first seven don’t really count right?
And how much has spending grown post 16th Amendment?Pinandpuller (a15741) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:18 pm
The 16th Amendment is basically like one of those coal seam fires. All it needed was a couple senators with picks and shovels to feed it oxygen.Pinandpuller (a15741) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:20 pm
@6. Canadian dollars, Mr. Feet? Always double check w/Tedtoo; he’s been known to be forgetful.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:22 pm
And points for consistency, Patterico.Dana (2c64dd) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:22 pm
Sorry for being a grammar nudge, but reigns are for monarchs,rain for weathermen and farmers, and rein for equestrians and metaphors derived from that.kishnevi (d7d2b1) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:22 pm
Republicans rein in spending
Democrats reign in spending
It ain’t no mo’Pinandpuller (a15741) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:26 pm
On one point of the actual post: conservativism has more than one strand. Trump represents the nationalistic socially conservative strand.kishnevi (871225) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:26 pm
@Dana:Those would be Conservative ideals, and that does not appear to be what the new GOP is about.
Who is this new GOP that resides in Congress? The vast majority of these gentlemen predate Trump. Trump was elected in despite of them.
The old GOP, the one that inhabits Congress, the one that hates Trump, that is the GOP that has chosen this path of not reining in spending.Frederick (cd593c) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:27 pm
@Pinandpuller:Didn’t Trump say W was dumb for invading Iraq and not actually getting any oil out of the deal? If we do go to war again can we at least get some spoils?
Which country is it that has all the reserves of printer ink? I propose that one. Gas under $3 bucks a gallon; printer ink must be 100 times that.Frederick (cd593c) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:29 pm
I seem to remember some deficits under Bush 43 when his party controlled Congress. In fact, quite a lot of people in Congress then, are in Congress now.
I do remember the Contract with America in 1994–and a lot of those guys are still there now. I’m afraid the old GOP was quite comfortable with busting the budget when it suited them.Frederick (cd593c) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:36 pm
I just saw a license plate that said “GOY 3000″. I think it speaks to government incompetence.Pinandpuller (a15741) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:39 pm
Mick Mulvaney said: “We need to have new deficits because of that. We need to have the growth.”
this quote appears to have been taken out of context
the full transcript is here
you can clearly see that Mr. Mulvaney is not interested in being a “spendthrift” – his goal is to engineer growth through tax cutting:
He’s making the exact same argument we see notorious spendthrift Ted Cruz making up at comment #6:happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:41 pm
Iran has rare micropixel deposits in the mountains. That’s why hikers are discouraged.Pinandpuller (a15741) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:44 pm
DAE think “scrolling” on a web page is vestigial?
Do scribes have OCD about hanging the toilet paper over the back of the roll?Pinandpuller (a15741) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:54 pm
If you have economic growth, you won’t have such great entitlement growth.
One problem here is that does not gte into anything that might push peopple on to entitlements and keep them there,. Theu=y are relying entirely on macroeconomic forces, and probably wrong ones, too.
There is another thing Donald Trump is looking at; Keeping interest rates low, and if he sticks to it, he will do more to prevent the national debt from rising than anything else he can do. He might re-appoint Janet Yellen because, he says:
– Donald trump to the Wall Street Journal, in July.
So, he’s not another Andrew Jackson, which is good.
Getting rid of Obamacare would help. While some people stay in the jobs they have for health insurance, other people do not get a job because of health insurance. And there are ither things too.
One thing to note is that Donald Trump’s immigration and trade policies are based on acomplete;y different set of economic assumptions than his tax and budget deficit policies. But he probably doesn’t realize that.Sammy Finkelman (de36da) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:57 pm
Dont’rain on my parade, kishnevi.
But yes, you’re right. I just grabbed the comment without looking closely at that.Dana (023079) — 10/22/2017 @ 2:02 pm