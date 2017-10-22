Bill O’Reilly Paid $32 Million To Settle Harassment Claim, Fox Offered Him Lucrative Contract Anyway
[guest post by Dana]
What on earth could have compelled former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly to cough up a whopping $32 million dollars to settle a complaint of sexual harassment against him? Oh, gosh, let’s go out on a limb here and make a wild guess: He’s guilty.
Last January, six months after Fox News ousted its chairman amid a sexual harassment scandal, the network’s top-rated host at the time, Bill O’Reilly, struck a $32 million agreement with a longtime network analyst to settle new sexual harassment allegations, according to two people briefed on the matter — an extraordinarily large amount for such cases.
Although the deal has not been previously made public, the network’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, acknowledges that it was aware of the woman’s complaints about Mr. O’Reilly. They included allegations of repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her, according to the people briefed on the matter.
Despite knowing about the claim, the company still gave him a lucrative contract. After all, he brought in the ratings and kept the gravy training running. Be it the Weinstein Company or 21st Century Fox, powerful executives and leaders are too willing to look the other way as long as their predatory powerhouses keep bringing in the big money:
It was at least the sixth agreement — and by far the largest — made by either Mr. O’Reilly or the company to settle harassment allegations against him. Despite that record, 21st Century Fox began contract negotiations with Mr. O’Reilly, and in February granted him a four-year extension that paid $25 million a year.
…
In January, the reporting shows, Rupert Murdoch and his sons, Lachlan and James, the top executives at 21st Century Fox, made a business calculation to stand by Mr. O’Reilly despite his most recent, and potentially most explosive, harassment dispute.
Their decision came as the company was trying to convince its employees, its board and the public that it had cleaned up the network’s workplace culture. At the same time, they were determined to hold on to Mr. O’Reilly, whose value to the network increased after the departure of another prominent host, Megyn Kelly.
One might wonder why O’Reilly was let go by the company. Was it because of his moral corruption, or because 21st Century Fox wanted to protect their talent and other employees from falling victim to the cable news star, or because the company had their own moral and ethical standards to uphold, thus felt compelled to clean house? As if:
But by April, the Murdochs decided to jettison Mr. O’Reilly as some of the settlements became public and posed a significant threat to their business empire.
They let the biggest cable network star go because their dirty laundry was being aired and their bottom line might be impacted. Already the company had lost 50 advertisers and there were calls for O’Reilly to be fired. It became to risky to keep him:
In addition, federal prosecutors who had been investigating the network’s handling of sexual harassment complaints against Mr. Ailes had asked for material related to allegations involving Mr. O’Reilly, according to an internal Fox email obtained by The Times.
“Their legal theory has been that we hid the fact that we had a problem with Roger,” Gerson Zweifach, Fox’s general counsel, wrote in the email, referring to the prosecutors and Mr. Ailes, “and now it will be applied to O’Reilly, and they will insist on full knowledge of all complaints about O’Reilly’s behavior in the workplace, regardless of who settled them.”
He warned the Murdochs that they should expect details from the January settlement to become public. Six days later, Mr. O’Reilly was fired.
Despite numerous claims of sexual harassment and multiple payouts, the ousted O’Reilly was nonetheless allowed back on Fox News just last month to plug his new book on Sean Hannity’s show.
In an interview this past Wednesday, O’Reilly defended himself against the accusations:
“I never mistreated anyone,” he said, adding that he had resolved matters privately because he wanted to protect his children from the publicity.
“It’s politically and financially motivated,” he said of the public outcry over the allegations against him, “and we can prove it with shocking information, but I’m not going to sit here in a courtroom for a year and a half and let my kids get beaten up every single day of their lives by a tabloid press that would sit there, and you know it.”
Journalists are pointing their fingers at the right for having been vocal in their condemnation of Harvey Weinstein but remaining silent about Bill O’Reilly. The political persuasion of such offensive individuals matters not one bit to me. For years, both powerhouses worked, to varying degree, to cultivate a public image of standing on the high ground of their respective sides of the political aisle – at least on the surface. And the public bought the illusion. Whether it was Weinstein and his sizable donations to Democrats and visible support for liberal causes and politicians, or O’Reilly and his patronizing We’re looking out for you in the no-spin zone sloganeering as he theatrically railed against the left. Yet all the while, both were masters of deception, surrounded by people who knew (or suspected) what they were really up to, yet chose to look the other way because they needed these two powerful men for financial gain and industry success. Weinstein and O’Reilly are contemptible beings. Any who would defend either of them out of of partisan loyalty reveal themselves as little more than hypocritical fools.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Ugh.Dana (023079) — 10/22/2017 @ 8:51 am
Move along. No hypocrisy to see here Faux News.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/22/2017 @ 8:52 am
Bill O’Weinstein lolhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 8:56 am
Rupert Murdoch of course ditched his wife of thirty plus years for an asian sexbot, so that probably set something of a tonehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 8:59 am
O’Reilly’s spokesman claims that the $32 million leak is “obviously designed to embarrass Bill O’Reilly and to keep him from competing in the marketplace.”Dana (023079) — 10/22/2017 @ 8:59 am
President Bill Clinton, who is riddled with herpes, paid Paula Jones what would be the equivalent of something like $1.3 million in today’s dollarshappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:04 am
Women Were Secretly Filmed at West Point, the Army Sayshappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:09 am
Lis Wiehl is now a wealthy woman and Bill O’Reilly is the same blowhard he’s always been.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:16 am
They should next look at the top of the food chain at the NYT. What sordid secrets are they hiding?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:19 am
Well ask Mark Thompson about jimmy saville, as that editor now at Bloomberg who suppressed the story about Weinstein 13 years ago. Who wont even being up Peter bean or mutant Bryan singer.narciso (bf1c11) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:22 am
“Nonconsensual sexual relationship”
Was she chained up in a basement? WTF does that mean?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:25 am
Well, with a payout of $32 million, you can expect all kinds of gold digging to follow.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:26 am
We Were Abused as Boy Scouts. Why Didn’t Rex Tillerson Speak Out?happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:28 am
It is definitely a new path to riches. Californians working at major corporations have been schooled for several years now to behave in a way that would be thought common sense and common decency, if both of them were not so uncommon these days.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:39 am
And hence the real reason why general Flynn is in the crosshairs.narciso (364166) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:41 am
Perhaps, and Fabiani was like that rat like creature in razorback employee who crafted an official version of ‘fake news’narciso (364166) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:45 am
What we see here is that Bill O’Reilly, an admitted Trump supporter, has adopted the values of the dirty white underclass.
– Kevin Williamsonhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:45 am
Nonconsensual sexual relationship”
Was she chained up in a basement? WTF does that mean?
Coercion, not force. Power!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:51 am
“I never mistreated anyone,” he said, adding that he had resolved matters privately because he wanted to protect his children from the publicity.
good job Billhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:52 am
We haven’t come very far..
DW: And how old are the teeth you’ve found?
HL: Around 9.7 million years old.
DW: What does a 9.7-million-year-old tooth look like?
HL: It’s perfectly preserved. It actually looks like a new excellent tooth; however, it’s no longer white. It’s shining like amber.
DW: No less has been said about this tooth than that the history of mankind now has to be rewritten…
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.usatoday.com/story/787140001/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/22/2017 @ 9:58 am
If you read the link at #5 from O’Reilly’s spokesman, he unbelievably says:
He sees this as a good (and corrective) thing??Dana (023079) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:01 am
this is kinda starting to have a McMartin preschool stink to it Danahappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:02 am
Provided it’s actual sexual harassment/assault, I would say guilt had next to nothing to do with it.
And agree on the nonsensical term: “Nonconsensual sexual relationship”
This sounds like a sugarcoated way to say serial rape.harkin (be4c6e) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:03 am
Oh crap. I realized, thanks to harkin at 24, that I put Guilt, instead of my intended, He’s guilty. I just made the adjustment in the post. It is obviously what I was going after but apparently had a momentary brain snafu. My apologies.Dana (023079) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:06 am
we can prove it!
with shocking informationhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:10 am
In other tales of omission of review of Stalin’s war on Ukraine that doesn’t mention Walter Duranty so not impressed.narciso (364166) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:11 am
Gretchen Carlson, who filed a lawsuit last year against Roger Ailes (sexual harassment), tweeted about the $32 million payout:
I agree. I wonder if Lis Wihel must have kept a blue dress of her own.Dana (023079) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:25 am
Or a piece on quradawis daughter, which leaves out the fact he recommends what size stone to use on gays and adulterers but chickafill ( Walsh and Emmanuel have no problem with him)narciso (1b7fbf) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:33 am
Lis Wiehl vigorously rushed to condemn the Duke Lacrosse team members for gross sexual misbehavior on the phony accusations made by an angry black drug addicted nude-dancer/prostitute.
Wiehl took the bogus accusations for gospel truth and she continued to attack the Lacrosse players on national TV well after preliminary investigations began to cast serious doubt on the accuser’s unsupported story.
FOX NEWS should have dumped her then and there. But they looked the other way, let her slink away quietly for a few days then brought her back as I’d she hadn’t disgraced herself, Bill O’Reilly, and the FOX network. Now, that the two-faced b*tch as cashed-in her hole card the Duke players ought to sue the dogsh*t out of her and O’Reilly too.
Some very expensive chickens have come home to roost and FOX executives have only themselves and O’Reilly to blame.ropelight (bbe920) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:33 am
lis went to harvard Mr. ropelight so she’s a classically-trained victim/victim-mongerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:35 am
Nice to know Neanderthals are BiPartisanBen burn (b3d5ab) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:36 am
Neanderthals only exist for to separate white trash, who pronounce the word with a “th” sound, from the clean-smelling white people who know to pronounce it with a hard “t” sound.
– On Linguistics, by Kevin Williamsonhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:39 am
Even linguists use a club on the wimmensBen burn (b3d5ab) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:42 am
O’Reilly has been a jerk and blowhard for years but the details of that case would be interesting.
I doubt it involves Weinstein type behavior which seems to be more common in Hollywood but the details might have been that bad.
What is now being called “sexual harassment ” bears little similarity to criminal behavior. Confusing real abuse with changed standards of behavior is weakening the term.Mike K (b3dd19) — 10/22/2017 @ 10:53 am
Mike K,Dana (023079) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:03 am
$32 million? $32 million? Lordy! What Did He See In Her? What Did She Do For Him? For $32 million, he could have maintained a seraglio in Dubai and a private plane to fly him back and forth! What a maroon! What an ignoramus!nk (dbc370) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:04 am
Everything I’ve read regarding O’Reilly and Ailles amounted to what I’ve always though of as repeated unwanted advances, minor league stuff compared to Clinton, Ted Kennedy, Weinstein, Polanski.
It can happen anywhere and with anyone regardless of politics but that’s how I’ve read it….so far.harkin (be4c6e) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:08 am
As I pointed out, his last book on the pacific war, wasnt chockful of gaffes.narciso (d1f714) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:09 am
$100,000 like Harvey Weinstein paid to Rose McGowan could be “nuisance value”. $32 million is “I haven’t got a prayer to beat this”.nk (dbc370) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:13 am
Well inflation, that was twenty years ago. Also another times infant taric ramadan. Wee accused if sexual harassment in France.narciso (d1f714) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:19 am
“When you rub elbows with the rich, all you get is holes in your sleeves.” — Leo Rosten
Rub something else … you might get millions.nk (dbc370) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:25 am
$32 million might be a reasonable settlement by O’Reilly for a video taped rape. Non-consensual may have included No!, Stop! and You’re hurting me!. I don’t see any value in comparing the Fox piggery to the Hollywood piggery as to overall cleanliness.Rick Ballard (6a5693) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:26 am
This is the fellie that issued fatwas on sadat and quaddafinarciso (d1f714) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:37 am
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/21/world/middleeast/egypt-qaradawi-prison.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:37 am
What say you, Narciso…this might be a complete inversion of your viewpoints:
http://m.tmz.com/#2017/10/22/mickey-rourke-harvey-weinstein-bill-cosby-sexual-harassment-rape/
Roark would need elephant felling dosed of Spanish fly and ruphinol to overcome his famous stench.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:41 am
one thing’s for certainColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:46 am
DAT was some expensive trim
took him to cleaners
I aVoid tmz like love canal,narciso (d1f714) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:47 am
interestingly it’s the 25th anniversary of Madonna’s Sex book
this was her song she released with the book
if I take you from behind
push myself into your mind
when you least expect it
will you try and reject ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:47 am
I have no idea why OReilly paid all that jack. Covering up the juicy career-threatening gossip that he enjoyed gay porn may have seemed worth it, if it was actual rape I’m hoping he can still serve time, a NDA should not preclude criminal charges, no matter what Clinton, Polanski and others managed to get away with.harkin (be4c6e) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:48 am
Yyy that was one tortured paragraph.harkin (be4c6e) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:49 am
a NDA should not preclude criminal charges
No, it does not. In fact, it used to be called “compounding a felony” and carried prison time and disbarment. Now, in my state, it’s a petty offense, like not signalling a lane change.nk (dbc370) — 10/22/2017 @ 11:51 am
nonconsensual sexual relationship Why sue? Why wouldn’t you want the offender prosecuted?crazy (d99a88) — 10/22/2017 @ 12:15 pm
“nonconsensual sexual relationship……”
I’m really really curious what action(s) they are using this term to describe.harkin (be4c6e) — 10/22/2017 @ 12:23 pm
“Why wouldn’t you want the offender prosecuted?”
You might have waited too long due to shock or embarrassment. The burden of beyond a reasonable doubt increases exponentially over a very short period of time.
Alternatively, (especially wrt actresses or those seeking advancement in the high exposure news brothels) it may have been more of a contractual dispute involving failure to perform per agreement.Rick Ballard (6a5693) — 10/22/2017 @ 12:49 pm
$32 million. Jaysus. More evidence Fox News actually does suck and blow.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/22/2017 @ 12:56 pm
I have to admit – as a 61-year-old straight man who never has been able to watch O’Reilly even when I agreed with him, I wish he’d found ME attractive and harrassed me – I’d be the victim for $32M.Lazlo Toth (a52ca5) — 10/22/2017 @ 1:42 pm