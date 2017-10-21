Saturday Sports Open Thread

[guest post by JVW]

Who would ever have thought that Alabama would be a 35-point favorite over Tennessee, even in Tuscaloosa? General Neyland must be rolling over in his grave.

I’m looking forward to USC-Notre Dame later today. One of those teams is likely going to be eliminated from the BCS Playoff picture.

Michigan-Penn State should be interesting too. I pointed out earlier this month that this begins a hellacious three-game swing for the Nittany Lions, with road games against Ohio State and Michigan State coming up next.

Game 7 of the American League Championship Series is this evening. Winner goes on to play the Dodgers in the World Series. I unabashedly hate the yankees, so go Astros!

Leave all sports-related observations in the comments.

– JVW