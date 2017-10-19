Gen. Kelly’s Presser Today
I’m a little tired of this topic, but John Kelly having made his appearance today, I feel honor-bound to do a post about it and hopefully put the matter to bed. Here’s the video:
Kelly says his first recommendation was not to call families. It is good that he told the country this. That provides some crucial context for Trump’s actions, his inaction, and his timing.
I have to say: the bit in which Kelly professes to be “stunned” that a Congresswoman “listened in” on the call left me cold. Allahpundit has already explained why, saving me the effort:
When he accuses Wilson of listening in on the call, he makes it sound like she was surreptitiously eavesdropping on another receiver. Wilson was in a limo with Johnson’s family when the call came. The call was put on speakerphone, presumably at Mrs. Johnson’s request so that everyone else there could hear it too. The family wanted Wilson to hear it, apparently. She wasn’t just Johnson’s congresswoman either. He had graduated from her “Role Models of Excellence” program so she knew him and his family. She wasn’t with them in the limo in hopes that Trump might happen to call at that moment and she might score a political point.
So all this “I was stunned and brokenhearted…it stuns me, absolutely stuns me” stuff just leaves me utterly unmoved. This is who the family had with them at the time. Gen. Kelly has moral authority regarding his own son’s death, but he has no real moral authority to dictate whom the family happens to have present when a call like that is made. That’s their choice, not his — and anyway, there is zero indication that they knew the call was coming and arranged for the Congresswoman to be there for that purpose. She was there because she has a relationship with the family. So all this “stunned stunned stunned” stuff strikes me as political BS. The stuff about women and religion being sacred, but not sacred any more, also struck me coming from the Chief of Staff for Donald “I don’t ask for forgiveness” “grab them by the pussy” Trump. A little less sanctimony from a guy in that particular position would be more convincing.
Kelly was smart to focus on the unlikable Congresswoman with the funny hats. I thought Kelly made a pretty good case that she has a history of acting the fool. His story about the evil James Comey making a nice speech followed by cowboy hat woman boasting about political stuff makes her sound like the clown that she indeed appears to be. In that sense, she is the mirror image of Trump: a fool from a different political perspective.
Anyway, focusing on the Congresswoman was politically deft, as it helped obscure the fact that Kelly was implicitly taking a slap at the family for having the Congresswoman there, as well as at the Congresswoman for being there. He is also disagreeing with the family, not just the Congresswoman, about Trump’s tone, as Allahpundit notes:
Most significantly, it wasn’t just Wilson who objected to Trump’s tone during the phone call. It was Johnson’s own mother, who told WaPo that Wilson’s account of the call was accurate and that “President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband.” Kelly’s account of the call doesn’t even square with Trump’s. Trump, remember, claimed Wilson “totally fabricated” what he supposedly said to Mrs. Johnson. Kelly, on the other hand, essentially says that Wilson’s account was accurate. She’s not guilty of fabrication but of putting an unfairly negative spin on a comment Trump made about the risks of military service.
Indeed. Let’s talk a little about the substance of the call, as related by Kelly. Here is my transcript of what he said:
That’s he’s a brave man. A fallen hero. He knew what he was getting himself into, because he enlisted. There’s no reason to enlist. He enlisted. And he was where he wanted to be, exactly where he wanted to be, with exactly the people he wanted to be with, when his life was taken.
The Congresswoman’s claim was that Trump said “he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt.” The controversial part of that was “he knew what he signed up for.” Trump said “I didn’t say what that congresswoman said. Didn’t say it at all.” And Kelly said that Trump had said: “He knew what he was getting himself into.” The words sounded nice and reasonable coming out of Kelly’s mouth — question whether they sounded as nice coming out the oaf Trump’s mouth — but those were the words. It wasn’t a fabrication. It was a difference of perspective.
“President Trump did disrespect my son and my daughter and also me and my husband,” Sgt. Johnson’s mom said. As someone reminded me recently, President Bush would sometimes get an earful from distraught moms or other relatives. It happens. It could be that Trump was trying his best and ran into people who didn’t want to hear it. It could be that he garbled the message or got defensive. Or it could be a little of both. I will note this aspect of the Congresswoman’s account was not addressed by Gen. Kelly:
“When she got off the phone, she said, ‘He didn’t even know his name. He kept calling him, ‘Your guy,’” Ms. Wilson said of Ms. Johnson. “He was calling the fallen soldier, ‘Your guy.’ And he never said his name because he did not know his name. So he kept saying, ‘Your guy. Your guy. Your guy.’ And that was devastating to her.”
My, but that does sound . . . Trumpy. It sounds, in fact, similar to Trump’s inability to speak the widow’s name (Myeshia Johnson) when he falsely accused the Congresswoman of fabricating her accusations out of whole cloth.
I note that there were no questions about whether the general was offended at Trump’s citing the death of Gen. Kelly’s son to make a cheap political point. When I heard that, I was stunned. Stunned. Stunned. Stunned. I wonder if Gen. Kelly was stunned stunned stunned, but nobody asked him.
Anyway, as a political observer I’d say Kelly did Trump a favor today. Kelly showed a seriousness and gravity of which Trump is incapable. It’s nice to know that Trump has surrounded himself with a fella who seems mostly smart and capable and who demonstrates real leadership. That was the first time I have seen Kelly speak, and I was mostly impressed.
And stunned.
Now let us hopefully never speak of this again.
UPDATE: Interesting. Funny Hat CongessCritter Wilson credibly alleges that Kelly screwed up the story about the dedication of the federal building:
Kelly criticized Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson for claiming “she got the money” for the new building during the 2015 ceremony while he and others in the audience were focused on the heroism of agents Benjamin Grogan and Jerry Dove, killed during a 1986 shootout with bank robbers south of Miami.
Thursday night, Wilson said Kelly got the story flat-out wrong. In fact, she said Washington approved the money before she was even in Congress. The legislation she sponsored named the building after Grogan and Dove, a law enacted just days before the ceremony.
“He shouldn’t be able to just say that, that is terrible,” Wilson said of Kelly’s remarks in the White House briefing room, the latest volley in the controversy over Trump’s condolence call to a military widow from Miami Gardens, an area Wilson represents. “This has become totally personal.”
At the dedication ceremony, James Comey, then director of the FBI, lauded Wilson’s legislation, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama three days before the April 2015 ceremony.
“Rep. Wilson truly did the impossible, and we are eternally grateful,” Comey said in his remarks.
Huh. If she remembers that incident better than he — and it seems like perhaps she does, given the timing and comments made by Comey and others (read the whole piece) — then maybe she remembers this call better too. After all, it was one call of four for Kelly.
I’m stunned.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
DingalingPatterico (115b1f) — 10/19/2017 @ 7:56 pm
This whole “let’s only take questions from people who know a Gold Star family” thing irritated me too. I can’t explain why. It just did.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:03 pm
The widow was in a limo with her good friend the bat-spit congresswoman when the call came in, and they INTENDED to be offended. It was one of those “you people” moments where a phase is taken in the worst possible light by those that want to pretend offense. If it wasn’t that phrase, it would ahve been another.
The fact that they were together when the call came in implies a similarity of intent, and makes the later “confirmation” by Mrs Johnson nearly meaningless.
No wonder Trump was incensed. He should have STFU, of course, but he is what he is.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:10 pm
Why so the libel should stick, like the French proverb about viscous animals.
In and of itself like the misrepresenting of ‘mission accomplished’ this is a small thing, but like the butterfly effect it can snowball, so ten years down the line, kayla Mueller’s head is being cut, by the folks that an utterly cold blooded chief execytivr dismissed as the IV team.narciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:15 pm
But of course this can be seen through any set of glasses. I feel like I’m in the middle, as I would rather Trump was not President and I won’t weep for him should something change that.
However, I refuse to believe any damn thing I’m told that casts him in a bad light, nor will I pay much attention to his amen corner of raving lunatics. A good number Trump’s supporters are so off-the-wall that they make Trump look good in comparison.
So, all of this dander about Trump did this and Trump did that that the Democrat war room piles on the airwaves are lost on me. SOmetimes I think it’s to fill the airwaves with as much BS as Trump throws up himself.
Meanwhile, you can search the NY Times for the word “uranium” and there are no hits this week.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:17 pm
The Congresswoman’s claim was that Trump said “he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt.
Context is everything, and so is accuracy. Neither of which the Congresswoman gives a rat’s ass about.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:19 pm
I don’t know if that can be done. This is of such major importance to the left in their portrayal of Trump and his “followers” (i.e. anybody not a NeverTrumper or general Trump hater) it may never be laid to rest. Just as Trump stupidly saying he could grab a pussy years ago makes him as much a degenerate as Carlos Danger or Harvey Weinstein, this tactless comment shows him as a white supremacist and a bigot the likes of which have not been seen since the glory days of the KKK.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:24 pm
Nah, Hoagie, just his usual self.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:26 pm
We’ve seen this riadshow, ten twelve years ago, Casey sheehan and Nicholas berg, in a bizarre artefact of the era, law and order actually trued to make the zarquawi character less of a ghul than he really was.
But the grishenko show must go on, and who better than the key stone cops who bungled the initial kompromat.narciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:26 pm
Grade him on a curve, I think is what you’re saying — the curve being based on his normal behavior. If he acts like a jackass tomorrow, but no more so than usual, say nothing, because he is a jackass. B minus at worst. If he acts normal, whereas he would normally be a jackass, why that is awesome! An A minus performance for a Bush or Obama becomes an A++++ OH WE’RE SO PROUUUD OF YOU!
This may not be what you are suggesting but I think it’s what many are. This is a political blog that discusses the issues of the day, much like a teacher gives grades, and I feel like a teacher being asked to stop giving F’s for a failing performance because come on we all know the kid is a failure so cut him some slack.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:30 pm
Ya know Patterico, I voted for George H W Bush, Bob Dole, George W Bush, John McCain, Mitt Romney and finally Donald Trump all for one reason and one reason only. Their opponents were so much worse than they were I could allow myself no other choice. As far as I’m concerned all those guys were RINO’s but hey, there were only two people running who would win so I made my choice. Trump is a tactless buffoon and he is dishonest and of questionable character. And so is every other single solitary politician on both sides. They’re just a lot more polished about it when they butt bag us so we don’t notice as much. Oh, and the press loves them and hates Trump. that alone will get me to vote for him again in 2020.
The only way we’re gonna break the leftist stronghold on our culture, media, education, the arts and now the NFL and military is to stuff the Supreme Court, load the federal bench with conservatives and have a president that makes the left so phucking crazy it can’t think straight enough to field a decent candidate. As long as Trump has them wearing vagina suits and pussy hats, kneeling for the anthem, and worrying if he sent a check to somebody they aren’t seriously trying to win the White House. That pleases me.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:43 pm
What is considered an a or a b, whar words suffice at that moment, to quench such a loss.narciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:44 pm
The words:
don’t sound like something that would have been said to curry Trump’s favor.
Reposted from the other thread:
Addendum: Her evidence – that Trump kept saying “your guy” – led me more to think that Trump wasn’t sure if they were legally married.
It should have been “your husband” and that’s maybe better than saying the name. “Your guy” indicates some doubt about them being married.
Unless, he’s really, really, that inarticulate, or just used to saying, whenever something like this this comes up, “your guy.”.Sammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:44 pm
No one seems to be suggesting you cut the Clintons some slack or grade them on a curve, and I certainly don’t think you should. But if Trump’s words don’t matter, then maybe we should revisit the meaning of “is.”DRJ (0280d9) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:45 pm
I would also stammer trying to say La David or Myeshia [had to check the spelling twice for that second one], or giggle, but what’s so hard about Sgt. Johnson and Mrs. Johnson?nk (dbc370) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:45 pm
A less lovable Archie Bunker.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:48 pm
Rest assured the usual suspects had their stories already written you want find politicnarciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:57 pm
Bozos or Carlos slim making corrections except maybe next week on page a 23,
23. nk (dbc370) — 10/19/2017 @ 8:45 pm
Mrs. Johnson might sound OK (although Trump may avoided the whole issue) but speaking of “Sgt. Johnson” wuld be speaking of him in the third person, and that”s not good.
Your guy though, somehow doesn’t sound right.
I suppose Trump didn’t say “your husband” because he wasn’t sure of the nature of the relationship, or possibly, perhaps, whom he was speaking to:
.
The widow? A sister? An aunt or cousin? A sister in law? Sgt Johnson’s baby mama?
Who was on the other end of the line? This is something, maybe, he hadn’t verified.
So he didn’t use her name, and he didn’t use wither his name or the relationship to the person he was speaking to..Sammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:00 pm
UPDATE: Interesting. Funny Hat CongessCritter Wilson credibly alleges that Kelly screwed up the story about the dedication of the federal building:
Huh. If she remembers that incident better than he — and it seems like perhaps she does, given the timing and comments made by Comey and others (read the whole piece) — then maybe she remembers this call better too. After all, it was one call of four for Kelly.
I’m stunned.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:02 pm
truth be told kelly’s kind of a joke
I wouldn’t hang your hat on that:narciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:07 pm
https://www.newsbusters.org/journalists/anita-kumar
The third priority takes chutzpah:narciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:10 pm
https://wilson.house.gov/issues/foreign-affairs
Well at least that settles who the empty barrel was.crazy (d99a88) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:11 pm
