Trump Denies Democrat Congresswoman’s Account of Call to Widow
I updated my previous post on this, but it probably deserves its own post. The background, from the #FAKENEWSJEFFBEZOSPOST, is here:
In his call with Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, Trump told her, “He knew what was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway,” according to the account of Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.), who was riding in a limousine with Johnson when the president called and heard the conversation on speakerphone.
Wilson recalled in an interview with The Washington Post that Johnson broke down in tears. “He made her cry,” Wilson said. The congresswoman said she wanted to take the phone and “curse him out,” but that the Army sergeant holding the phone would not let her speak to the president.
The White House neither confirmed nor denied Wilson’s account. “The President’s conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private,” a White House official said in a statement.
Or are they? This morning, Trump has tweeted that the Democrat Congresswoman lied and that he has proof:
Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017
We’ll see. Somehow, I doubt we’re going to get the proof. Trump also implied he had a tape that would prove James Comey lied about what was said in a private meeting. I have yet to hear that tape.
In any event, I don’t think anybody wants to hear a tape of a conversation between Trump and the widow. I certainly don’t. It’s one of the darker moments of this lady’s life under any circumstances, no matter what was said, and no recording of it should be splashed across the news. If the Congresswoman, an apparent friend of the family, lied about the conversation, Trump could quietly provide the tape to journalists, who could get the accurate quote on the record. Tweeting that he has proof is not necessary — just like invoking the death of John Kelly’s son was not necessary.
I worry that this all ends up putting the widow in the crosshairs. Trump’s army of deplorables would not hesitate to send her death threats if she said something uncomplimentary about Dear Leader, you know.
There’s really no way this ends well. Which is usually the case when President Donald J. Trump is involved.
“He knew what was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway,”
Even if not verbatim but the words have that meaning I am at a loss for words and that never happens.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/18/2017 @ 9:21 am
“Trump’s army of deplorables would not hesitate to send her death threats if she said something uncomplimentary about Dear Leader”
An army of death threats eh?
Why not just say they’ll show up at the funeral with bump stock-fitted assault weapons and mow everyone down?harkin (8789d3) — 10/18/2017 @ 9:22 am
i definitely believe President Trump over some tacky-assed funeral-crashing congresshooch what plants her fat ass in the funeral limo like it was her own personal uber and then starts making a spectacle of herself
why would President Trump have anything but respect and kindness in his heart when he reached out to that widow lady?
he wouldn’t!
This is obvious to anyone who is willing to do the analysis.happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 9:24 am
good lord
stupid lying congresshooch hello
if the call was on speaker you wouldn’t need to grab the phone
now we all KNOW you’re a liarhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 9:29 am
Once again, when it comes to President Trump, he is guilty until proven innocent. Very odd attitude for a Deputy D.A.Bill Saracino (ad0096) — 10/18/2017 @ 9:55 am
If the hat act lied and Mr. President truly dindunuffin, I don’t see how anything could be laid at his door (except maybe Rose McGowan by the Secret Service). This is something he has a right to defend himself against, the chips fall where they may.nk (dbc370) — 10/18/2017 @ 9:58 am
“Trump’s army of deplorables would not hesitate to send her death threats if she said something uncomplementary about Dear Leader, you know.”
Really? Is that your honest opinion of Trump’s defenders? Is that actually what you think, or is it yet another example of an ill considered unhinged and smarmy attemp to smear those who insist on solid evidence before condemning the accused?ropelight (bbe920) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:07 am
1. That sounds very much like the way Donald Trump talks.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:15 am
those who insist on solid evidence before condemning the accused?
OJ Simpson was acquitted I believe.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:22 am
I don’t even see the problem with the disputed version. But then I didn’t vote for Trump because he was smooth conversationalist regarding delicate matters. I’ll take bluntness over sophistry.jcurtis (00837a) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:27 am
#9, Bb, you’ve got your head so far up your a** you couldn’t see daylight at noon. You smarmy tu*d.
BTW, there was enough solid evidence to condemn OJ ten times over. He got off because of the color of his skin in the jurisdiction where he was tried. It was an undeniable example of pure black racism, straight up.ropelight (bbe920) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:32 am
I think you missed the point gropelight. Change batteries.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:33 am
I’m confused. Everybody sees that as insensitive, but why? Seems like a fine comment here.Patrick Henry, the 2nd (2ab6f6) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:36 am
I don’t even see the problem with the disputed version.
me neither this whole concoction stinks like one of them let’s-pimp-out-the-grieving-war-widow stunts
for sure a healthy skepticism’s called for here cause it’s just not normal for a congresshooch to arrange to be present when a president graciously reaches out to the family of a fallen soldier
seriously is it normal?
No.
that was never a thing until now
and my feeling is it’s very weird slicked-up and sleazy
and the emphasis on how the widow’s all but certain to get “death threats” is particularly revealing
what the congresshooch has done here is a LOT like how westboro baptist used funerals to troll people into attacking or threatening them so they could leverage that victimization for legal or financial reasonshappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:42 am
14. happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:42 am
She was present to escort her and the whole family to the airport to pick up the body.
Why?
To call attention to herself, of course. Maybe offer to help with the bureaucracy.
She made a complaint as part of the Democratic Party response to Trump making the call. They didn’t want trump to get any credit, or get out of the criticism for not saying anything earlier.
Tell us something bad about the call, somebody (at the DNC? at the DCCC?) said, and don’t say anything good, and we’ll leak it to the press, and you back it up when they call. Prove Trump is no good.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:50 am
13. Patrick Henry, the 2nd (2ab6f6) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:36 am
They were looking for some other way to characterize than saying Trump is a moron. That would have looked like you were feeling superior to special needs people. So they had to make him evil, and not stupid.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:53 am
Their family member died. Telling them “He knew what was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway,” does not seem sympathetic. It could even sound like telling them they should have expected this because it’s what he signed up for so get over it, even though it hurts.
I hope he was trying to say that death is a possibility and people in the military and their families know that, but knowing that doesn’t stop it from hurting. But that’s true of life. We can all be killed at any moment, but it isn’t comforting to be told that at times like this. The point of a condolence call is to be comforting, not talk about how dangerous life can be.DRJ (15874d) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:55 am
It’s not really bad anyway, so they had to argue the point.
Listen, the Congresswoman didn’t have all that much material to work with.
She couldn’t outright make things up, because people would go to the family, so it’s more spin than actually bad..Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:55 am
so Sleazy Frederica’s entire game was to leverage a soldier’s death for political advantage
wouldn’t that be morally wrong?happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:56 am
A death that is expected, or that people know can happen, is less hurtful. Trump said that but then conceded that I guess it hurts anyway. I don’t know that the widow commented on that. She commented on Trump’s ignorance.
Henry Kissinger said when his father died at age 95 that it is expected but it hurts still, or something to that effect.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:59 am
Telling them “He knew what was signing up for, but I guess… it hurts anyway,” does not seem sympathetic.
for all we know the widow is the one what said “he knew what was signing up for” and then President Trump picked that up and said that nevertheless the pain and the loss are great
that what it sounds like to mehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 10:59 am
oopers for all we know the widow is the one what said “he knew what *he* was signing up for”happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:00 am
It’s not really bad anyway, so they had to argue the point.
and pray for death threatshappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:01 am
Trump said that but then conceded that I guess it hurts anyway.
the I guess part appeared magically overnight
it wasn’t part of the original story
originally it was reported as *but* it hurts anywayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:05 am
In addition, he is the Commander in Chief. He should feel some responsibility for them since they serve under his command. To the extent his comment appears to disclaim responsibility for sending them on missions where they get hurt or killed, then it is self-serving and the opposite of the buck stops here. I am not saying he did that. I hope it wasn’t in his thoughts, but it’s hard to know.DRJ (15874d) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:06 am
According to the AP,
That’s certainly true. No one will forget this now.DRJ (15874d) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:13 am
No one will forget this now.
especially if she gets her some death threatshappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:19 am
5 seconds of a reported 3 to 5 minute phone call may be enough to fan the flames of our preconceptions and biases but not enough to accurately characterize a conversation fairly. Trump deserves criticism for publicizing his communications with the families of the fallen and then walking into the middle of a free fire zone but the piling on based on a hearsay report from a biased 3rd party is uncivilized tribal behavior.crazy (d99a88) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:20 am
I found nothing wrong with what President Trump said, and I’m a veteran. And I voluntarily “signed up”. o go to Vietnam. And was wounded twice. Still, I have zero problem with his remark.
Also I wouldn’t listen to anything that came out of this idiot unless it was on tape and corroborated by at least five witnesses to the same statement. Look at this fool:
http://anodtothegods.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/brown-wilson2.jpgRev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:20 am
I believe Trump meant well with this call, but his response to the blowback is classic Trump hyperbole. So was his initial statement that he’s the only President to make military condolence calls. Trump believes in exaggeration, which he calls truthful hyperbole:
He’s exaggerated so much for so long that he can’t stop himself. It’s the salesman in him. Some of us are comfortable with a Salesman-in-Chief but some of us aren’t.DRJ (15874d) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:25 am
Mr. Reverend as a veteran how would you feel if a congresshooch got in a car with your wife after you were killed in action and created such a spectacle surrounding a call from the president lamenting your passing that people were concerned that death threats would be forthcoming?
would you feel proud?happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:26 am
‘Foot Locker Room Talk,’ eh Captain, sir.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:29 am
My wife would smack the sh!t out of that vagabond.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:34 am
DRJ @30. Well said. Mining a widow’s grief for political advantage is wrong – no matter who’s doing it. I long for the days when we didn’t do that but they’re long past. Politics doesn’t stop at the water’s edge, or anywhere else for that matter, anymore.crazy (d99a88) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:39 am
Once again, when it comes to President Trump, he is guilty until proven innocent. Very odd attitude for a Deputy D.A.
Bill Saracino (ad0096) — 10/18/2017 @ 9:55 am
Expressing such sentiments around here can get you banned, Billy boy.CFarleigh (5b282a) — 10/18/2017 @ 11:55 am
Our Captain may actually be a deeply sensitive soul who riffs layers of callous, indifferent, incoherent and insensitive language as an insular wall to shield his tender, compassionate side from the aches and pains of day to day life.
Nah.
He’s from Queens.
“Hey! I’m walking here! I’m walking here!” – Ratso Rizzo [Dustin Hoffman] ‘Midnight Cowboy’ 1969DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/18/2017 @ 12:08 pm
Everybody sees that as insensitive, but why? Seems like a fine comment here.
Me too but this smells like a setup. The mother has now been quoted as saying Trump “disrespected her son.”
The military has been one of two good paths for blacks to avoid the pathology of the inner city and the soft bigotry of low expectations of college.
If the BLM movement is infiltrating the military like it is the NFL, the country is in trouble.
Blacks have the most to lose but they seem intent on trashing their own opportunities. Colleges are the best example.
Maybe the military is next.Mike K (b3dd19) — 10/18/2017 @ 12:21 pm
@37. A set up???????
Like your pup tent on the Grassy Knoll.
Step away from the bong.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/18/2017 @ 12:23 pm
Step away from the bong.
surely there’s a more respectful way to phrase thishappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 12:29 pm
Based on ropelight’s usage, I’m guessing Cal Thomas used the word “smarmy” in one of his recent columns.Leviticus (efada1) — 10/18/2017 @ 12:33 pm
Blacks have the most to lose but they seem intent on trashing their own opportunities. Colleges are the best example.
Maybe the military is next.
Unfortunately the dead soldier cannot speak for himself (ooh…did I say that in an insensitive manner? Please correct me…not directed at you Mike). When I first saw this story I wondered how the soldier would have felt. I was reminded of the Sheehan guy (sad that I can remember his mom’s name but not his…Corey was it?) whose father, I believe, said that his son would not have approved of his mother’s actions. This whole thing smells like the same set-up. But to your point specifically, I’d like to believe that Sgt. Johnson’s experience in boot camp and especially as a Special Forces soldier, most likely made him very unlike the BLM’s and such that are trashing our institutions.
Found this little tidbit interesting whilst trying to clarify “Special Forces”…
Johnson was left behind when French forces’ helicopters scrambled to evacuate the soldiers
https://www.local10.com/news/florida/miami-dade/remains-of-u-s-army-sgt-la-david-johnson-return-to-miami
Seems there’s a story there. Not that any of these political point scorers give a rat’s * about Sgt. Johnson himself.CFarleigh (5b282a) — 10/18/2017 @ 12:35 pm
“If the BLM movement is infiltrating the military like it is the NFL, the country is in trouble.”
– Mike K
Yeah! Not only will our military and our football teams be deprived of their best players, but our colleges will be overwhelmed with “the soft bigotry of low expectations” because of all the black people studying in them.
Black people should probably just stick to the Army and the NFL.
/sarc offLeviticus (efada1) — 10/18/2017 @ 12:36 pm
If the p!nk panama with the purple rhinestones is lying, it cannot be anything else but a setup. How broad, is a different question.nk (dbc370) — 10/18/2017 @ 12:38 pm
Is there a script to not have to read posts from the host?shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 10/18/2017 @ 12:49 pm
@25. Lights, cameras, signing ceremonies are part of the job; condolence calls are a ‘chore.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/18/2017 @ 12:53 pm
keep ur chin up President Trump don’t let them h8rs get u down peace outtie love youhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 12:57 pm
Step away from the bong.
I think you have far more experience with bongs than I since mine is zero.
Yeah! Not only will our military and our football teams be deprived of their best players, but our colleges will be overwhelmed with “the soft bigotry of low expectations” because of all the black people studying in them.
I doubt you have been paying attention but I have noticed the phenomenon best exemplified by Black Lives Mater protestors invading Baker library at Dartmouth the week before finals.
Why do you suppose they were not studying like the students they harassed? Dartmouth is an Ivy League school. I would think everyone would be concerned with finals.
The Dartmouth Review listed epithets that were hurled at white students, including ‘F*** you, you filthy white f***s!’ and ‘F*** you, you racist s****!’
It reported that as well as the profanity, both male and female students were shoved.
And in an op-ed for The Tab, Charlie Lundquist, a white male student who was at the protest, said he had been proud to attend, but left early because of what it became.
So he wanted to help but saw what was happening and left. Why are black students demanding their own housing ?
Why are college students protesting? They are in college. They are the elite of the black college age kids.
Why not study ? Do they know that “African American Studies” degrees are worthless? Do they know that no professor is going fail them whether they do the work or not?
West Point had a rigid Honor Code for 200 years. Now, the honor code is no more. It seems that since women and black athletes are priorities, honor is no longer important.
How about the UNC athletes A- essay ?
On the evening of December Rosa Parks decided that she was going to sit in the white people section on the bus in Montgomery, Alabama. During this time blacks had to give up there seats to whites when more whites got on the bus. Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat. Her and the bus driver began to talk and the conversation went like this. “Let me have those front seats” said the driver. She didn’t get up and told the driver that she was tired of giving her seat to white people. “I’m going to have you arrested,” said the driver. “You may do that,” Rosa Parks responded. Two white policemen came in and Rosa Parks asked them “why do you all push us around?” The police officer replied and said “I don’t know, but the law is the law and you’re under arrest.
Slate defends the practice, sort of.
The student did not earn the A- for the paper specifically, but for the entire, completed class.
So instead of evidence of specific academic corruption, the image merely seems to be visual proof that UNC admitted athletes with grade-school-level writing skills and awarded them high marks.
So, it’s OK. Do you see my point, Leviticus? Or is the leftist haze in front of you obscuring it?Mike K (b3dd19) — 10/18/2017 @ 1:01 pm
@Mike K:Or is the leftist haze in front of you obscuring it?
Signature leftist move is to take any mention of race as the occasion for an inquisition into your racism. Leviticus I hope is better than that, and will accept your explanation at face value instead of trying to twist it into a confession.Frederick (8a82ba) — 10/18/2017 @ 1:09 pm
west point lolhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 1:11 pm
Your “point” was clearly stated:
“The military has been one of two good paths for blacks to avoid the pathology of the inner city and the soft bigotry of low expectations of college.”
What’s the other “good path for blacks,” besides the military? You clearly don’t think black people should go to college, based on the statement above.Leviticus (efada1) — 10/18/2017 @ 1:13 pm
@Mike K:You clearly don’t think black people should go to college, based on the statement above.
And Leviticus disappoints.Frederick (8a82ba) — 10/18/2017 @ 1:15 pm
@47
This is at least the second time you’ve linked this, and I’ve actually gone and read the article. Nowhere does it mention women and black students as the cause for the decline of the honor code. The author singles out “Senior Administration”. Where are you getting your take on this?Davethulhu (fab944) — 10/18/2017 @ 1:16 pm
@Leviticus:You clearly don’t think black people should go to college, based on the statement above.
If you apply that logic consistently, Mike K is also saying they don’t belong in the inner city–if “don’t belong” and “avoid” were synonyms, which they aren’t.
But if you read English correctly, it is “pathology” and “soft bigotry of low expectations” that are to be avoided, not the “inner city” or “college”.
I think you should pass up the temptation to accuse people of racism by distorting their statements, it would be a better comments section.Frederick (8a82ba) — 10/18/2017 @ 1:18 pm
@Davethulhu:Nowhere does it mention women and black students as the cause for the decline
Not surprising since Mike K did not say this. He said that the Academy has priorities other than honor, not that women and black students caused the decline.Frederick (8a82ba) — 10/18/2017 @ 1:19 pm
You can only have one highest priority. If your highest priority is honor, then your student body will reflect that, and perhaps demographic balance and academic achievement will not come out as well as if they were your highest priority.
If your highest priority is demographic balance, your student body will reflect that, and perhaps honor and academic achievement will not come out as well as if they were your highest priority.
If your highest priority is academic achievement, your student body will reflect that, perhaps demographic balance and honor will not come out as well as if they were your highest priority.
This is a simple and obvious truth and ought not to be made an occasion for insinuating racism. Nothing is going to get better if people can’t talk about it without being smeared.Frederick (8a82ba) — 10/18/2017 @ 1:25 pm
@54 The article doesn’t mention women in any way, and it doesn’t mention athletes by race.Davethulhu (fab944) — 10/18/2017 @ 1:25 pm
college is grosshappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 1:45 pm
The author relates two anecdotes, one of a student he reported for lying (female), and another of a student reported by another professor for plagiarizing (male, but no race is specified. He also mentions academic performance for athletes being neglected but again no race is specified. Finally we have the triggering incident, Lieutenant Che Shirt, who is a white male. So, once again, I ask where Fredrick and Mike K are drawing the conclusion that all of this is a result of making “women and black students a priority.”Davethulhu (fab944) — 10/18/2017 @ 1:58 pm
Mr. thulhu pls to click for to learn
Black West Point cadets under scrutiny for raised fists in photo
west point’s a joke school anymorehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 2:02 pm
You clearly don’t think black people should go to college, based on the statement above.
Only if they want to be gladiators in the NFL arena. But they should not assume those high salaries are reparations unless they resistBen burn (b3d5ab) — 10/18/2017 @ 2:07 pm
Nowhere does it mention women and black students as the cause for the decline
It would help if you read the article. I’m not going to spoon feed you dopes but in several places the offending cadet is described as “she.” The athletes are also immune to the Honor Code. Guess.Mike K (b3dd19) — 10/18/2017 @ 2:09 pm
@61 I already addressed this in post 58. As for the athlete part, are all the athletes black? Are black athletes overrepresented among underperforming students? You’re pulling this out of your ass.Davethulhu (fab944) — 10/18/2017 @ 2:14 pm
happyfeet –mg (31009b) — 10/18/2017 @ 2:17 pm
speaking of cesspoolsI I watched A.G. Sessions and the attorneys du jour make complete fools of themselves today. Of all of them Sasse was best. He spoke of the future in cyber issues.mg (31009b) — 10/18/2017 @ 2:34 pm
harvardtrash ben sasse viciously attacked harvardtrash ted cruz with a dr. pepper
it was a complete and utter breakdown of civility and decorum that in my opinion has been long overduehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 2:38 pm
Sessions and his wee man complex wearing thin. The only good thing about His Recalcitrance is his stubborn streak. It’s way taller than Trump.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/18/2017 @ 2:47 pm
Why is the President calling anyway? I don’t mean just Trump, but any President. Does the President call the mother of every soldier who is KIA? This may be so, but currently I tend to think of this kind of thing as usually a PR stunt.dlm (a4eb00) — 10/18/2017 @ 2:54 pm
#4 “if the call was on speaker you wouldn’t need to grab the phone”
Good point, though it’s not definitive. She could still have wanted to grab the phone. This could also show she was not thinking clearly.dlm (a4eb00) — 10/18/2017 @ 2:57 pm
#27. Of course she’ll get death threats. A few of them may even be legitimate. Most will be fake, but that won’t matter. The important thing is that she gets them.dlm (a4eb00) — 10/18/2017 @ 3:02 pm
We’ve been living in a lawless regime for eight years, its a change of pace, were going through.narciso (d1f714) — 10/18/2017 @ 3:06 pm
Are black athletes overrepresented among underperforming students? You’re pulling this out of your ass.
Did you read the letter ?
Are you on a lefty crusade to end the Army ? That’s what’s going on there,
I guess the enemies of the military are getting in through the back door, which Obama left open.Mike K (b3dd19) — 10/18/2017 @ 3:20 pm
@75 I read the letter. In fact, I’ll quote the parts that you apparently did not read:
I dunno, it seems to me that you’re assuming that said illiterate athletes are all black.
Here’s a bonus for you, re: Obama:
Who was President ten years ago?Davethulhu (fab944) — 10/18/2017 @ 3:29 pm
Why this should surprise anyone is astounding. Character is character, and we all know Trump’s character by now. (UPDates: (!!!) Wife confirms Congresswoman’s account but wails that the worst part was that Trump didn’t even remember her husband’s name. UPdates: (!!!) Trump offered a grieving military father $25,000 in a call early last June, but didn’t follow through. White House reports that the check (now) “has been sent”!!. Updates: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, like her boss, is a wanton liar.
Why this should surprise anyone is astounding. Why Trump supporters shrug off yet more evidence of the moral -slash- human hollowness of their man is . . . depressing. In the extreme.Q! (267694) — 10/18/2017 @ 3:33 pm
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is super-darling I just think the world of herhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/18/2017 @ 3:38 pm
Huckabeast sucks hind teat.
“[M]ultiple people in the room believe that the president was completely respectful, very sympathetic, and expressed condolences for himself and the rest of the country, and thanked the family for their service, commended them for having an American hero in their family, and I don’t know how you can take that any other way,” she hedged.
Did he observe the spirit of empathy?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/18/2017 @ 3:41 pm