Trump’s Monstrous Insensitivity to the Families of Fallen Soldiers: Two Related Anecdotes
Susan Wright mentioned earlier that U.S. President Donald J. Trump made some phone calls today to the families of military personnel killed in Niger on October 4. Trump made the calls after facing questioning about what was taking so long. Here’s how one of those calls went:
U.S. President Donald Trump told U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow Tuesday that “he knew what he signed up for …but when it happens it hurts anyway,” when he died serving in northwestern Africa, according to Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Miami Gardens.
“Yes, he said it,” Wilson said. “It’s so insensitive. He should have not have said that. He shouldn’t have said it.”
In related news, Trump today invoked the death of the son of his Chief of Staff John Kelly today to make a cheap political point:
“As far as other presidents, I don’t know, you could ask Gen. Kelly, did he get a call from Obama? I don’t know what Obama’s policy was,” Trump said.
The Washington Post tonight reports on just how much Kelly doesn’t like his son’s death being used for political purposes:
For the past seven years, Gen. John F. Kelly has gone out of his way to keep the death of his son free from politics.
He did not talk about him when — just four days after his death in southern Afghanistan — Kelly found himself commemorating two other Marines killed in combat, in a moving speech in St. Louis. In fact, he specifically asked the officer introducing him not to mention his boy, 2nd Lt. Robert M. Kelly, who was killed instantly when he stepped on a land mine while on patrol in 2010, according to a Washington Post report.
. . . .
Kelly has been private about his son’s death, even though both his and his sons’ military service clearly inform his thinking on White House foreign policy and national security decisions, which to him are not merely intellectual exercises, several White House officials said.
Kelly has previously resisted White House efforts to link children’s deaths with politics and policy.
Is Kelly upset? You be the judge:
Since joining Trump’s West Wing team, Kelly is almost always at the president’s side for public appearances. But he was notably absent Tuesday from a Rose Garden news conference with Trump and the Greek prime minister.
The White House offered no explanation of why Kelly was not in attendance.
I’d like to think he told the President that if he ever uses the memory of his son to make a cheap political point again, he’ll be looking for a new Chief of Staff.
Then again, maybe Donald Trump replied by telling Kelly: “You knew what you signed up for.”
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
If only Trump had been more sensitive and told the widow her husband had no clue what he signed up for.harkin (8789d3) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:11 pm
Yes, yes, a Democratic congresswoman, TDS, blah blah
It sounds exactly like something he’d say.
And the stuff he said about Kelly would have been unbelievable from any other president. Yet I heard it with my own ears.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:12 pm
Or OOH I KNOW or if he had said nothing whatsoever about what he signed up for
Yes, I was slow on the draw with the script. WHERE IS THE GREASEMONKEY VERSIONPatterico (115b1f) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:14 pm
I’m pleased to see that someone managed to miss this post’s point on the very first response. Way to set a high bar!Demosthenes (09f714) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:15 pm
http://maggiesfarm.anotherdotcom.com/archives/30679-Taking-Stock-of-Trumpism-Where-It-Came-From,-What-It-Has-Accomplished,-and-Where-It-Is-Going.htmlFred Z (05d938) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:18 pm
oh dear not another cargo ship
these times, they can indeed be as uncongenial as they are unforgiving
nevertheless
there’s President Trump for you. He’ll see us through to the far shore he will!
we always knew he’d be a vision in white
but how’d he get them pants so tighthappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:21 pm
BTW the Congresswoman actually overheard the call.
https://twitter.com/PhilipRucker/status/920482695041437696Patterico (115b1f) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:22 pm
Trump is awful and horrible but maybe 5% better than Hillary.
Hmm, 5% compounded over 8 years is … Go on Patterico, you’re a lawyer, you can do the math right? Ha, ha, ah, ha, time for a large gin, lawyers doing math or logic, hee, hee, hee.
PS: 47.74554437890625%
PPS: 6% amounts to 59.38480745308416%Fred Z (05d938) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:24 pm
“I’m pleased to see that someone managed to miss this post’s point on the very first response.”
I was pleased that I only had to wait an hour for this breatheless, ecstatic post to come up; I was waiting for it.
Well done!harkin (8789d3) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:25 pm
Pro tip: the problem is not with the “he knew what he was signing up for.” It’s with the other bit.
Off the top of my head, here is a better approach:
“Your husband knew what he was signing up for. He knew he would be placing his life on the line to defend freedom all over the world. And we should be humbled by his commitment, even as we mourn his sacrifice.”Demosthenes (09f714) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:26 pm
Quote:
— #FAKENEWSWASHINGTONPOSTPatterico (115b1f) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:26 pm
I hate to say this, but sometimes I think that Mr. President’s statements are outrageously inappropriate — like he was some kind of demented buffoon or something. Has anybody else ever had that impression, or is it just me?nk (dbc370) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:27 pm
From the Congresswoman:Dana (023079) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:28 pm
“Pro tip: the problem is not with the “he knew what he was signing up for.” It’s with the other bit.“
Last line of the original post:
“Then again, maybe Donald Trump replied by telling Kelly: “You knew what you signed up for.”
Don’t worry, he won’t see it.harkin (8789d3) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:31 pm
“Bogie at 3’O’clock!”– Can just guess what our ‘television generation’ Captain watched on the ‘Late, Late, Late, Show’ last night…
“I’m sorry they had to die. I’m sorry they didn’t get a chance to live out their lives, so they could’ve finished what they started out to do. But those are the breaks.” – Lt. Joe Rossi [Humphrey Bogart] ‘Action In The North Atlantic’ – 1943DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:32 pm
frederica bonbon sounds like a trashy pimp all up in that limo like a trashy pimp all up in it
but i can’t help thinking
WE ALMOST HAD IT ALLhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:33 pm
Interesting math, Fred. Just one problem from my perspective: Hillary would be worthless as a president — literally worth zero. You say that Trump is maybe 5% better than she is.
So what’s 105% of zero? Go on. Do the math. I’ll wait…Demosthenes (09f714) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:34 pm
Trump and Trumpkins: “What about those other guys? They did it, too.” F*** yourself, Mr. President!nk (dbc370) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:35 pm
“Off the top of my head, here is a better approach:
“Your husband knew what he was signing up for. He knew he would be placing his life on the line to defend freedom all over the world. And we should be humbled by his commitment, even as we mourn his sacrifice.”
Ya think?
I’m not defending Trump’s incredible lack of tact or speaking skills, I’m more marveling at the continued incredulity of those suffering from TDS that somehow this changes anything.harkin (8789d3) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:35 pm
19 edit – should read “incredulity of those suffering from TDS or that somehow this changes anything”harkin (8789d3) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:39 pm
Still, I would like to know the full quote.Dana (023079) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:39 pm
The sad thing is that right now, harkin is busy patting himself on the back for that one. Or patting himself somewhere else.Demosthenes (09f714) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:40 pm
“The sad thing is that right now, harkin is busy patting himself on the back for that one. Or patting himself somewhere else.”
Lol – thanks for letting me know what I’m dealing with, I was not familiar.harkin (8789d3) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:44 pm
We know it changes nothing. Trump gonna Trump. Trumpers gonna love Trump Trumping. It’s as constant as my cat whining for some outside time every time I pass by the back door. But it still doesn’t stop us from saying “No.”Demosthenes (09f714) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:44 pm
Still, I would like to know the full quote.
This speaks really well of you Dana.
Me i see nothing in the quote we have what’s malapropos in any way at all, but I do often wish jeffy bezos and his WaPo Jennifer Rubin fake news propaganda sluts would contextualize their stories more better.
Context aside though nevertrump still gonna pimp them dead soldiers out like a tuesday night hooker with a mean jello puddin pop habit.
gonna say ooh General Kelly ain’t you oh so mad bout how you dead soldier son be all used and abused in death
don’t it make you oh so mad general kelly
we can see you feel the incitement don’t you general baby
and it hard on you oh yes
we see the pain in your eyes
but these nevertrump shenanigans
they’re so gross and juvenile and hateful and so tremendously disproportional to anything President Trump has said or could possibly have intentioned
it’s tackyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:51 pm
you continue to prove you would rather be happier with HillaryScott (3e15f3) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:53 pm
From Dan McLaughlin:
And this is why the full quote is important.
Given that the Congresswoman said it was clear that Trump was speaking off the cuff, and based on what we know and have seen of Trump’s inarticulate-foot-in-mouth gaffes and incoherency as he freestyles when speaking, it seems both options are possible. Further, if he believed the call were simply between him and a newly widowed woman in full-grief for her recently lost husband, I can see where such intense intimacy would totally throw him off. I don’t think he deals on that level very well. I think he likes to keep it shallow and very much on the surface, devoid of serious emotion or pain. He thrives on an audience, but a unique audience of one, such as a new widow whose husband died under his watch, is an entirely different animal. And I think one he would prefer to avoid like the plague.Dana (023079) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:02 pm
Trump spends way too much time belittling others to make himself look bigger. It’s not only un-Presidential, it’s unmanly.nk (dbc370) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:03 pm
I hope there is more context and what Trump said was comforting to this young widow, and not something that hurt her.DRJ (0280d9) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:09 pm
I agree, nk. But in this particular instance, there is no way possible for him to look bigger. Bigger than who? And if he tried, he would just look small and perverse. If he did make the remarks as relayed by the Congresswoman, which would also be consistent with his personality and historical record, then it’s such an appalling display of ignorance and insensitivity, that there are simply no words.Dana (023079) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:11 pm
He’s a good person Mr. nk his name Donald is from middle sanskrit and means he who walks among us with humility and empathy [citation needed], and he bears this name well. He’s one of those people for whom “President of the United States” is not merely a gauche, semi-ridiculous and over-fancy title, but it’s a title what embodies a calling of the soul – a calling to serve.
Like Jesus there are those what would crucify him on a crucifix made of materials near-at-hand like lumber and certain other suitable materials.
But he holds his head high for us. That we might also persevere with something like his grace.happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:12 pm
I guess I’m horribly dull but I am not offended. I was a Coast Guard brat. I was born in a Navy hospital the passageways were lined with the badly burned and legs cut off when the cable broke.
I am not offended. I guess I’m not easily offended.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:15 pm
You are going to have to explain this, Pat.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:17 pm
The name Donald is Scottish and it means world leader. It fits Trump’s current job title to a T, but it doesn’t mean humility and empathy.DRJ (0280d9) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:17 pm
Gag me with a spoon.nk (dbc370) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:18 pm
what if trump were heathcliff it’s no mythhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:18 pm
Heh, DRJ!nk (dbc370) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:19 pm
I think the same things pique our interest, nk.DRJ (0280d9) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:22 pm
Demosthenes: Worth zero? Please dear boy, someone or other invented negative numbers some time ago, I had that gin, and maybe another one or two, so I don’t know exactly when. 1942? 1492? Hillary was never a zero, she was a negative Aleph-Null, at least, hah, half cut, and two, count them, two math puns in one sentence. Indeed, my math puns are countable or worse. You, on the other hand, understand neither math (arithmetic really) nor gin, nor, even worse, the catastrophe that would have been Hillary.
My percentages were extremely conservative. The woman is a crocodilian termagant.Fred Z (05d938) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:32 pm