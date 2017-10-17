Hospital Delays Toddler’s Surgery After Dad’s Arrest
[guest post by Dana]
Making a toddler pay for the sins of his father just isn’t right.
AJ Burgess is a 2-year old toddler in need of a kidney transplant. Testing revealed that not only is his father, Anthony Dickerson, a perfect match, he is, in fact, “a 110 percent match”. However, the necessary surgery is being delayed because Emory University Hospital is requiring a waiting period to see if Dickerson complies with the conditions of his parole:
Burgess, who only weighs 25 pounds at age 2, spent 10 months in a neonatal intensive care unit. Dickerson was tested and proved to be the perfect match to give his son a kidney, WGCL-TV writes.
“He made it his business to say, ‘Once I get out, I’m gonna promise to my son that he can get a kidney,” A.J.’s mother Carmella said.
As soon as Dickerson was released from prison, he was about to go through the steps to donate his kidney on Oct. 3. However, he returned to jail for violating his parole again for possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, according to WGCL-TV.
According to AJ’s mother, Carmella, the hospital informed her that it would be another 3 or 4 months before AJ’s father, who has a history with the criminal justice system, could donate the needed kidney:
“The lady said we need your parole information and your probation info. He said ‘why?’ We need you to be on good behavior for three to four months before you can give your son the kidney. And January 2018 we will think about re-evaluating you basically,” Carmella said.
It’s puzzling because it appears that the parole violation wasn’t an issue at first:
That didn’t initially seem to be an obstacle. A letter to the Gwinnett County jail from Emory’s Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program requested his temporary release.
“If Mr. Dickerson could be escorted to Emory for blood work and a pre-operative appointment tomorrow, September 29, we will be able to continue with the scheduled surgery,” the Sept. 28 letter says.
But then Burgess received a letter from the hospital saying the surgery would be delayed until Dickerson can provide documentation from his parole officer showing compliance for the next three months.
“We will re-evaluate Mr. Dickerson in January 2018 after receipt of this completed documentation,” the letter said.
Here is the statement released by Emory Healthcare after being questioned about the situation:
“Emory Healthcare is committed to the highest quality of care for its patients. Guidelines for organ transplantation are designed to maximize the chance of success for organ recipients and minimize risk for living donors”, the statement read. “Because of privacy regulations and respect for patient confidentiality, we cannot share specific information about patients.”
The family fears that AJ will not be able to wait the three of four months given his declining health. According to Carmella,”A.J.’s body is failing and he needs bladder surgery”. The family has set up a petition page in hopes of urging the hospital to proceed with the surgery before January 2018:
My 2-yr-old son’s dad, Anthony, was cleared at Emory University Hospital as a 110% match for giving our son his left kidney.
But Anthony went to jail last month for violating his parole, & now he is being denied the chance of giving Anthony Jr. his kidney.
We feel that the hospital is only focused on dad’s behavior & not focusing on The More Important Part…which is our son getting his father’s kidney so he can begin to live a healthy life. Dad making a mistake shouldn’t affect his ability to help his son.
Am I missing something here?Dana (023079) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:58 am
I think we’re probably missing most of the story. The hospital, quiet rightly, cannot discuss the specifics of the case, but there’s no way they did not fully inform the family. And the family is not fully informing us.nk (dbc370) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:07 am
I can’t find anything to substantiate that, nk. But even if there is an extenuating circumstance, what threshold would it need to meet to delay such a necessary surgery?Dana (023079) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:10 am
That didn’t initially seem to be an obstacle. A letter to the Gwinnett County jail from Emory’s Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program requested his temporary release.
“If Mr. Dickerson could be escorted to Emory for blood work and a pre-operative appointment tomorrow, September 29, we will be able to continue with the scheduled surgery,” the Sept. 28 letter says.
That’s all it takes? And there I was wasting the courts’ time and mine with writs of habeas corpus?nk (dbc370) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:13 am
I think it’s a question of the hospital trying to avoid liability for malpractice.
As part of that they want to know if he will comply with the treatment regimen after the operation, and if he is jail, the doctors at Emory won’t be able to treat him. So they won’t start unless they can pretty sure he will stay out of jail.Sammy Finkelman (26a080) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:27 am
Sorry. When the State’s Attorney’s Office of Cook County needed a daddy who was in prison to be present at his child’s abuse and neglect hearing — just to be present, not even to testify — I had to get a writ of habeas corpus from the court. And he was brought in manacles and leg irons, connected to a chain at his waist, by two guards.
That part I know. I wish Mike K would chime in about hospital transplant protocols.nk (dbc370) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:27 am
I have experience helping someone with an organ transplant. In that case, the hospital delayed the procedure because the patient lived 5 hours from the hospital and had a 12-year-old DUI on his record. Like the case in the post, the hospital gave conflicting reasons for its denial over several weeks and months. It seemed heartless and we couldn’t understand why the hospital did not want to help the patient, who desperately needed a transplant.
Ultimately, it became clear that the hospital did not want to do the procedure because its protocol and experience suggested transplant patients/families with specific issues like these are bad candidates for transplants. The hospital wanted to use its resources to help patients who were more likely to comply with the rigid pre-existing and post-operative requirements. Living hours from the hospital made it less likely the patient would return for the frequent post-operative hospital visits. Having a criminal record, even an old one, made it less likely the patient would comply with the stringent post-operative rules and guidelines. It doesn’t matter if the patient intends or wants to comply, only what the hospital’s experience suggests will likely happen in cases like this.
It can seem cruel but my perception is that hospitals triage transplant patients just like they triage ER patients, because there are not just limited organs but also limited transplant resources. When patients don’t prepare for and follow through after the transplants, they are more likely to fail and to require valuable and scarce post-transplant interventions. My guess is that the hospital looked at this case and decided the family situation made it less likely this transplant would succeed, and the hospital’s transplant program would be able to better serve its current and future patients if it did not take on this case.
It is heartless to every patient that gets denied or delayed. It seems especially bad when it is a child paying for the father’s mistakes. My guess is the hospital will relent under public pressure or another hospital will step in, but this happens a lot.DRJ (15874d) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:27 am