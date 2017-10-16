Tonight’s Grammar Question
[guest post by JVW]
To be precise, shouldn’t it be “I too”?
– JVW
[guest post by JVW]
To be precise, shouldn’t it be “I too”?
– JVW
Pronounced "Patter-EE-koh"
E-mail: Just use my moniker Patterico, followed by the @ symbol, followed by gmail.com
Disclaimer: Simpsons avatar may resemble a younger Patterico...
The statements made on this web site reflect the personal opinions of the author. They are not made in any official capacity, and do not represent the opinions of the author's employer.
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
|« Sep
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
Powered by WordPress.
Yes, I’m sure someone else noticed this well before I did and this has probably already been put out there on Twitter and Facebook. I loathe politically-driven social media copycat campaigns.JVW (42615e) — 10/16/2017 @ 10:51 pm
If the statement was “It affected me, too”, then no.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/16/2017 @ 11:15 pm
And I’d prefer “I also”Kevin M (752a26) — 10/16/2017 @ 11:15 pm
But in general, this is the sort of nonsense up with which I will not put.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/16/2017 @ 11:17 pm
If the statement was “It affected me, too”, then no.
It’s a sentence fragment certainly, and when dealing with a sentence fragment I think any noun has to be primarily considered to be the subject of the sentence rather than the object of a undetermined verb or preposition. So I see this as correctly being “I too have been harassed at work,” rather than “Harassment has happened to me too.”JVW (42615e) — 10/16/2017 @ 11:29 pm
You mean hashtag campaigns don’t work? But we got back our girls, didn’t we?Patricia (5fc097) — 10/16/2017 @ 11:39 pm