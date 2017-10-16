Patterico's Pontifications

10/16/2017

Tonight’s Grammar Question

Filed under: General — JVW @ 10:50 pm

[guest post by JVW]

To be precise, shouldn’t it be “I too”?

– JVW

6 Responses to “Tonight’s Grammar Question”

  1. Yes, I’m sure someone else noticed this well before I did and this has probably already been put out there on Twitter and Facebook. I loathe politically-driven social media copycat campaigns.

    JVW (42615e) 10/16/2017 @ 10:51 pm

  2. If the statement was “It affected me, too”, then no.

    Kevin M (752a26) 10/16/2017 @ 11:15 pm

  3. And I’d prefer “I also”

    Kevin M (752a26) 10/16/2017 @ 11:15 pm

  4. But in general, this is the sort of nonsense up with which I will not put.

    Kevin M (752a26) 10/16/2017 @ 11:17 pm

  5. If the statement was “It affected me, too”, then no.

    It’s a sentence fragment certainly, and when dealing with a sentence fragment I think any noun has to be primarily considered to be the subject of the sentence rather than the object of a undetermined verb or preposition. So I see this as correctly being “I too have been harassed at work,” rather than “Harassment has happened to me too.”

    JVW (42615e) 10/16/2017 @ 11:29 pm

  6. You mean hashtag campaigns don’t work? But we got back our girls, didn’t we?

    Patricia (5fc097) 10/16/2017 @ 11:39 pm

