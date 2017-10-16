Biloxi School District On Killing A Mockingbird
[guest post by Dana]
The Biloxi Public School District has targeted the eloquent, Pulitzer Prize winning classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird,” for removal from the district’s eighth grade curriculum because it made some people “uncomfortable”. Oh, the bitter irony. But given that making sure students feel comfortable seems to be the goal at public institutions of education these days, I guess you could say that Biloxi is right on point:
Kenny Holloway, vice president of the Biloxi School Board said, “There were complaints about it. There is some language in the book that makes people uncomfortable, and we can teach the same lesson with other books.
“It’s still in our library. But they’re going to use another book in the 8th grade course.”
When asked Thursday morning if the book had been pulled from the course, Superintendent Arthur McMillan issued a statement five hours later that said: “There are many resources and materials that are available to teach state academic standards to our students. These resources may change periodically. We always strive to do what is best for our students and staff to continue to perform at the highest level.”
McMillan did not answer any questions on the issue.
It is believed that the use of the n-word, which appears almost 50 times in the book, is what prompted the decision. According to the American Library Association, the renowned classic “was the 21st most-challenged book in the United States for the first decade of the 21st century”. Yet, context is everything:
“What exactly is a n—– lover?” Scout asks her father in “Mockingbird,” which is set in 1930s Alabama.
“It’s hard to explain,” replies the father, a lawyer who spends much of the book defending a black man falsely accused of rape.
“Ignorant, trashy people use it when they think somebody’s favoring Negroes over and above themselves,” he tells Scout. “It’s slipped into usage with some people like ourselves, when they want a common, ugly term to label somebody.”
The decision to take this book off the curriculum list appears to have been made devoid of understanding the context in which the n-word is used.
It’s mind-boggling that in 2017, the school district – an entity predominantly made up of professional educators charged with educating their young charges – has opted for censorship rather than bravely leading students through the many troubling, rich truths that the story has to offer about racial inequality and injustice: a story depicting life in the segregated South, with the sympathetic main characters being an honorable black man who finds himself falsely accused of rape, and an equally honorable white man, who in spite of tremendous odds and public sentiment against him, comes to the defense of the accused. And all the while, three children learn that loving one’s neighbor as oneself and treating them with the same respect with which they wish to be treated has absolutely nothing to do with anyone’s skin color.
As a concerned reader wrote to the Sun Herald:
“I think it is one of the most disturbing examples of censorship I have ever heard, in that the themes in the story humanize all people regardless of their social status, education level, intellect, and of course, race. It would be difficult to find a time when it was more relevant than in days like these.”
A quick perusal of the Biloxi Public Schools school board meeting agenda for tomorrow, Oct. 17, doesn’t list the removal of the book as an item of discussion (or vote) on its agenda page.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
If it makes us uncomfortable, just make it go away.Dana (023079) — 10/16/2017 @ 6:12 pm
What’s next? Do black-eyed peas on the school lunch menu make ‘some’ parents uncomfortable in Biloxi?ropelight (bbe920) — 10/16/2017 @ 6:23 pm
Maybe the book should be edited. Use “the n-word” in all the appropriate places and then the book will be suitable for 8th graders. And this blog.Anon Y. Mous (6cc438) — 10/16/2017 @ 6:24 pm
If it’s like the one in my locale, the school board members are elected and have about as much experience in education as your average PTA member. Which I think is where several of them started out.kishnevi (3bfc26) — 10/16/2017 @ 6:51 pm
My understanding is that some of the music these same kids listen to uses the n-word as well.
This is obviously problematic and troubling.happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/16/2017 @ 6:57 pm
46 times ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ echoed through pop culturehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/16/2017 @ 6:59 pm
To Kill a Mockingbird is the one book that every American my age or younger has read, and I suspect for most Americans younger than myself it is the only book they have read, since we were all made to read it in school. I wouldn’t say it’s the best book ever, I can think of plenty of others all high-schoolers should be made to read in its place, but to have it go out this way is a damned shame.Frederick (910b21) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:01 pm
I liked the movie better.
There are two things in the book that have stuck in my mind:
1. When the black lady who keeps house for the Finches explains to the little girl why she talks with one grammar and diction to white people and with another to black people; and
2. When Atticus is cross-examining the white trash accuser, and she thinks he’s mocking her because he calls her “Miss Mayella”, not expecting such courtesy or thinking that it is due to a person of her socio-economic status.
Anyhow, our daughter asked for the book a couple of years ago and we bought if for her. I don’t know if she ever read it. I told her the movie was better. I don’t know if she watched that, either.nk (dbc370) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:01 pm
I remember Dolphus Raymond the town drunk having to fake the condition (with a bottle of Coke in a brown paper bag) to excuse his interracial coupling and mulatto children.urbanleftbehind (6a13e5) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:07 pm
Urbanleftbehind,
I had a whole para in the post about Dolphus Raymond, and took it out. He is one of the best characters in the books, and certainly as wise as Atticus Finch, if not even more wise to the frailties of his fellow man in Maycomb. I believe he was just a genius addition to the story, who both surprised readers with his depth in such a brief appearance, and who so very gently and effectively accepted the weaknesses of those around him by quietly carrying their sin. He was so noble. (I took out the para because it really didn’t fit with the post, and because I just kept blathering on about his significance.)Dana (023079) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:12 pm
@ kishnevi,
One need not be a professional educator to grasp the depth and wisdom of the book, and just how relevant its truths are. Parents are the ultimate educators. They should be making a lot of noise in protest.Dana (023079) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:14 pm
@ Frederick,
Those are fighting words!Dana (023079) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:15 pm
And this is isn’t censorship, it’s the opposite. Anybody who wants to can still read it, they’re just not forcing the kids to. The only one hurt is the bookseller.nk (dbc370) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:20 pm
I have a friend who has a PhD in biochemistry who took the required Ed courses to teach in public schools. Her kindest word for it was “ignorant.”
The modern teacher is not required to have (and therefore certainly does not have) significant knowledge in the subjects they teach. They learn HOW to teach a curriculum that is handed them, and they can teach it to the letter. God help them if they get a bright student who wants to ask questions though.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:23 pm
Maybe the book should be edited.
Can anyone see the slippery slope? Hands! Yes, Dana?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:26 pm
They should try watching “The Wire”, which may well be the best TV series ever made.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:27 pm
I wonder who complained? Some racist’s kid brought it home and asked daddy what ignorant and trashy meant?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:30 pm
nk, they are suppressing it in the classroom, no?Dana (023079) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:33 pm
@Dana:they are suppressing it in the classroom, no?
Removed from curriculum, not banned. You can only cover so many books in a year, the ones not in curriculum aren’t banned.Frederick (910b21) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:35 pm
Meanwhile…..
Suspect Arrested for Campus Graffiti Swastika Is Black Ex-Employee
https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/10/16/suspect-arrested-campus-graffiti-swastika-black-ex-employee/
It’s like there are now more racist incident hoaxes than here are racist incidents……then again, saying “the most qualified person should get the job” is hate speech on CA college campuses.harkin (0db537) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:48 pm
. Parents are the ultimate educators. They should be making a lot of noise in protestkishnevi (3bfc26) — 10/16/2017 @ 7:54 pm
True, quite true. Although in this case they only need to go to Barnes and Noble and buy it.