Trump: I Met with the President of the U.S. Virgin Islands
And I will tell you I left Texas and I left Florida and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the President of the Virgin Islands. These are people that are incredible people, they suffered gravely and we’ll be there, we’re going to be there, we have really, it’s not even a question of a choice. We don’t even want a choice. We’re going to be there as Americans and we love those people and what they’ve gone through and they’re all healing. And their states and territories are healing and they’re healing rapidly.
Trump is the President of the U.S. Virgin Islands. He apparently met with the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. (The official transcript now reads: “and I met with the president [governor] of the Virgin Islands.”)
I don’t know why #CNNFAKENEWS says it was an “accident” rather than ignorance. Remember: he is, according to our Secretary of State, a f*cking moron.
I kid, I kid. (Not about the moron part, though.) This is nothing more than a goof. Everybody makes mistakes and there’s no point in making a huge deal out of it. Hey: it’s fun to take a smug guy and rub his face in his mistakes. It was fun with Obama and it’s fun with Trump — because they’re both pompous and self-important.
The part that both amuses and repels me is not so much Trump, but people’s reactions to him. Namely, the way that:
1) Certain elements of the left (hi, Big Media!) will jump all over this despite having excused or shrugged off all of Obama’s silly mistakes (57 states, anyone?); and
2) Certain elements of the right will excuse this or shrug it off, despite having gone absolutely insane over all of Obama’s silly mistakes.
I’m sick of the hypocrites on both sides. And as I laugh at Trump today, I laugh at them too.
P.S. Also — I’ll be honest here — just as I came to feel a deep and abiding contempt for those who joined the Obama cult of personality, I have come to despise those who have joined the Trump cult. If I can needle them, I will. Those people go absolutely bonkers any time I criticize Trump. And I enjoy trolling them. There, I said it. Their whiny aggravation is my joy. I’m not proud of it. But that’s the way it is.
So that gives me a little extra incentive to make fun of Trump when I can. Trumper tears are some of the tastiest tears on the market.
So please. Bring on the diatribes about how I lack respect for the man and the office. Lament how I have joined the ranks of those always criticizing Trump. Can’t you see? I’m doing it for you. And the more you whine about it, the wider my grin becomes.
P.P.S. Trumpers, don’t you think it’s kinda weird that he says “we love those people and what they’ve gone through”? I mean, why would he love what they’ve gone through? It seems like what they went through is bad. So why would he “love” a bad thing that they went through. It’s confusing. Help me out here, Trumpers!
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
“So that gives me a little extra incentive to make fun of Trump when I can. Trumper tears are some of the tastiest tears on the market.”
All I can think of is Fonzie in water skis.harkin (7dcbff) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:26 pm
I think that was Ted mcginleys doing.mind you I had tuned out of the series by that pointnarciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:29 pm
Making a blog post out of a molehill. Reagan had bloopers, too. Not that Trump is even a little bit like Reagan. Meh.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:32 pm
Hahaha.
Now you know how anti-anti-Trumpers feel when they troll anti-Trumpers and earn “ignore” threats in return.
Please don’t tell me the irony is lost on you.Shipwreckedcrew (f5f8af) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:33 pm
It’s wise to keep track of brain farts and forgetfulness in a 71 year old who keeps a card w/nuke codes in his pocket.
Did he forget to sign anything today?DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:38 pm
All acknowledged — pre-acknowledged, even — in the post I wrote.
To me it’s no big deal — as I said in the post I wrote.
It brings a smile. An even bigger one at the thought that it will upset the crowd that so badly cannot stand to see their Dear Leader criticized.
If I were mobbed with a bunch of Scientologists I’d be making fun of L. Ron Hubbard every day. I gotta work with what I got.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:41 pm
It was probably done for this very reason:
http://babalublog.com/2017/10/13/despite-attacks-on-u-s-personnel-state-department-confirms-the-cuban-family-reunification-program-will-remainnarciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:42 pm
LOL. Actually he had a good day policy wise. First the ObamaCare stuff I already praised, and then the Iran deal move, which I’ll praise if I can find the energy.
I do praise his actions when I agree with them. It’s not good enough for the cult, which insists that I pretend that a very wretched man is beyond legitimate criticism. But Not a Cult.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:42 pm
I’ll cut the poor guy some slack on this. He has enough problems with his wives quarreling. Oh, the perils of polygamy.nk (dbc370) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:48 pm
I think Melania loves America and Americans, unlike the previous lard azz.mg (31009b) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:30 pm
Obama visited 57 states with one left to go.AZ Bob (f60c80) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:34 pm
They make her almost seem sane:
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/trump-s-policies-are-violent-america-world-ncna810256narciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:35 pm
Oh come on, nk, you know he’s just loving this! Strutting comes to mind.Dana (023079) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:49 pm
AZ Bob,
Did you miss the reference to that in the post?
Read it again.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:51 pm
If I were mobbed with a bunch of Scientologists
That actually happened to me. Was waiting in line for the midnight opening of Return of the Jedi, just down the street from their Hollywood nest (lair?) and some of them found several thousand immobile people an irresistible opportunity, so they started passing out paper of some sort.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:56 pm
The scariest thing about Trump is that half the commenters on this blog would do a better job. But I imagine we’d all step on our cranks from time to time.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/13/2017 @ 10:00 pm
shudderPatterico (115b1f) — 10/13/2017 @ 10:02 pm
You’ve asked for it, they will deliver the goods. Should be a win-win for all parties involved. Me, I’m gonna get the popcorn and settle in.Dana (023079) — 10/13/2017 @ 10:03 pm
I may deactivate the filter on this thread just to laugh at people who get triggered.
That is not kind is itPatterico (d28125) — 10/13/2017 @ 10:06 pm
Ban lifted?papertiger (c8116c) — 10/13/2017 @ 10:39 pm
Here’s some Trumper tears. Tastiest ones I imagine.papertiger (c8116c) — 10/13/2017 @ 10:40 pm
https://faustasblog.com/narciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 10:45 pm
Weird behavior.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/13/2017 @ 11:00 pm
Don’t be so hard on Trump, Colonel. It’s not weird. Just a mistake.Patterico (d28125) — 10/13/2017 @ 11:05 pm
Also LOL.Patterico (d28125) — 10/13/2017 @ 11:06 pm
You seem triggered.Patterico (d28125) — 10/13/2017 @ 11:07 pm
@6. I’m fascinated at how completely ‘in the now’ he is. He’s total television generation; if he could, he’d appoint Max Headroom (Google it) his press secretary. He’s a child is with a room full of toys w/a doll as his missus, moving from one play thing to the other, then forgetting all about play time when the ice cream and cake is served.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/13/2017 @ 11:22 pm
^27 typo. Meant for @16: Kevin- I’m fascinated at how completely ‘in the now’ he is. He’s total television generation; if he could, he’d appoint Max Headroom (Google it) his press secretary. He’s a child in a room full of toys w/a doll as his missus, moving from one play thing to the other, then forgetting all about play time when the ice cream and cake is served.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/13/2017 @ 11:34 pm