Trump Continues War Of Words With Corker On Twitter

You already know the background. Trump had a Twitter Tirade over the weekend at Bob Corker, in which Trump unleashed a typically fictional narrative about how Corker had unsuccessfully sought his endorsement. Corker replied with a tweet comparing the White House to an adult day care. Corker followed up with an interview with the New York Times in which Corker said Trump is making reckless threats that could lead us on a path to World War III. No Alpha Male President is going to take that lying down! And, we get the inevitable dopey “counterpunch” this morning on (where else?) Twitter:

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

For what it’s worth, like Trump’s previous tweets about Corker, this one is from Trump’s own personal fantasyland. Not only did Corker make a explicit reference (documented in the transcript) to the fact that the conversation was on the record, but the reporter says Corker also had his own aides taping it as well:

Corker had 2 aides on line, also recording, and they made sure after it ended that I was taping, too. EXCERPTS >https://t.co/xo4FNaSTvp — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) October 10, 2017

My question, what letter does the apostrophe in Liddle’ represent?

Anyway. An anxious public has only one question for Corker:

A BRIEF BUT RELEVANT DIGRESSION: Susan Wright mentioned it earlier, but I have to come back to it. Trump, still butthurt over the report that Rex Tillerson called him a f*cking moron, had this to say:

I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.

Oh, I already know who’s gonna win that one. Only a person with a stratospheric IQ would make sure that particular story stayed in the news as long as possible!

BACK TO THE STORY: But anyway, getting back to the Corker tweet, let’s make this our IQ question of the day:

You are President of the United States and a member of the Republican Party. Your party has 52 votes in the Senate, and several senators who are not reliable votes for the party’s proposals. Do you alienate yet another Republican Senator over personal pique? a) Yes b) No

You know who I bet knows the answer to that one, is Rex Tillerson.

