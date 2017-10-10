Trump Continues War Of Words With Corker On Twitter
You already know the background. Trump had a Twitter Tirade over the weekend at Bob Corker, in which Trump unleashed a typically fictional narrative about how Corker had unsuccessfully sought his endorsement. Corker replied with a tweet comparing the White House to an adult day care. Corker followed up with an interview with the New York Times in which Corker said Trump is making reckless threats that could lead us on a path to World War III. No Alpha Male President is going to take that lying down! And, we get the inevitable dopey “counterpunch” this morning on (where else?) Twitter:
The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017
For what it’s worth, like Trump’s previous tweets about Corker, this one is from Trump’s own personal fantasyland. Not only did Corker make a explicit reference (documented in the transcript) to the fact that the conversation was on the record, but the reporter says Corker also had his own aides taping it as well:
Corker had 2 aides on line, also recording, and they made sure after it ended that I was taping, too.
EXCERPTS >https://t.co/xo4FNaSTvp
— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) October 10, 2017
My question, what letter does the apostrophe in Liddle’ represent?
Anyway. An anxious public has only one question for Corker:
.@SenBobCorker YOU GONNA TAKE THAT?!
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 10, 2017
A BRIEF BUT RELEVANT DIGRESSION: Susan Wright mentioned it earlier, but I have to come back to it. Trump, still butthurt over the report that Rex Tillerson called him a f*cking moron, had this to say:
I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.
Oh, I already know who’s gonna win that one. Only a person with a stratospheric IQ would make sure that particular story stayed in the news as long as possible!
BACK TO THE STORY: But anyway, getting back to the Corker tweet, let’s make this our IQ question of the day:
You are President of the United States and a member of the Republican Party. Your party has 52 votes in the Senate, and several senators who are not reliable votes for the party’s proposals. Do you alienate yet another Republican Senator over personal pique? a) Yes b) No
You know who I bet knows the answer to that one, is Rex Tillerson.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
I love how President Trump’s exposed Bob Corker
now everyone knows corrupt Bob Corker is just craven political filthy republican trash what will vote against the interests of the tennessee people who elected him just out of spite
thank you President Trump thank you for all you do
love you Marsha thanks for being there when Tennessee needs you mosthappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/10/2017 @ 8:46 am
“Trump unleashed a typically fictional narrative…”
Prove it, or admit bias. No weasel wording.ropelight (d782cb) — 10/10/2017 @ 8:46 am
plus Bob Corker’s a raging anti-semite what advanced the nuclear genocide of Israel
not a good look Bobhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/10/2017 @ 8:51 am
Oh my gosh!
And to think that people pay $500 a pop to see “Hamilton” on Broadway, when all they need to do is Google “Trump”.nk (dbc370) — 10/10/2017 @ 8:54 am
by getting rid of liddle’ butthurt bob President Trump goes one more step forward towards fulfilling his promise to drain the swamp Mr. nk
this is gonna make a glorious musical
I DID NOT LIVE UNTIL TODAYhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/10/2017 @ 8:58 am
The apostrophe in Liddle’ can easily be explained as an error, or the result of an auto-correct failure.
Likely, Trump wanted to insult Senator Corker by calling him little Bob… much as he used the same tactic against Little Marco during the GOP Primaries.ropelight (d782cb) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:02 am
Grudge Match: Trump vs. CorksoakerColonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:03 am
heritage action scorecard!
Liddle’ Bob Corker: 50%
Marsha Blackburn: 88%!!!happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:04 am
Bout With teh Lout and teh WeakSuck Who’s On His Way OutColonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:11 am
Teh Pud vs. teh Tennessee DudColonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:13 am
Rubio blew a golden opportunity to hold up his thumb and forefinger two inches apart and say “Tiny Donnie” in response Trump’s “Little Marco” in that debate. But I guess that wouldn’t be what a Southern gentleman does?nk (dbc370) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:16 am
The OrangeMan vs. teh MullahPuppetColonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:19 am
#2ropelight: “…fictional narrative”
That struck me too.
It seems odd for those who accuse Trump of intemperately saying the first thing that pops into his head, whether true or not, to apparently do the same.
But for sure Trump is worse than the fat horny movie guy and maybe worse even than Godwin’s point man, who I am surprised has not yet been mentioned here. Or has he?Fred Z (05d938) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:26 am
It’s Putin’s Puppet Presidency of petulance, Patterico!Tillman (a95660) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:26 am
You are chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee and need President Trump’s endorsement to have a chance at reelection. Trump declines to support your candidacy.
You now have the option to respond with a petty personal attack on Trump, or to withdraw from the election gracefully pledging your support for the GOP and offering to campaign for the party’s candidates.
Your response will serve to indicate both your intelligence and your fitness for future opportunities to serve in an executive capacity in future Trump Administrations.ropelight (d782cb) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:33 am
The atmosphere of Jupiter is dense.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:35 am
Maybe Corker will prompt the other Gopers grow a little backbone and maybe he won’t. If he does, and they tell Bannon “Primary this, buttboy!”, the only thing that will save Trump is that Chuck and Nancy prefer him to Pence.nk (dbc370) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:38 am
Maybe the 3.3 million in undeclared income should be dispositive, not to mention the Iran dealwhuch trump is at least modifying try again.narciso (d1f714) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:44 am
Corker was also one of the promoters of that great bargain, funding the Syrian rebel ahrar Al sham, and nusra front to the tune of 500 million (they served practically no purpose in the current routing of Islamic state.narciso (d1f714) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:48 am
Sometimes the acorn eludes blind pigs.ropelight (d782cb) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:49 am
Considering the the hwasung missile with Russian or Ukrainian motors, pared with the miniaturizes warheads that were known four years ago, is the gamechanger like the semyorka launches inn6057, that made sputnik possible.narciso (d1f714) — 10/10/2017 @ 9:57 am
ropelight 2,
Corker disputed Trump’s claim which makes this a “he said; he said” dispute. Patterico believes Corker and you don’t, but Trump believes in exaggeration and hyperbole and has been known to lie. It is reasonable to decide Trump is not trustworthy.DRJ (15874d) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:03 am
Trump’s problem is that a lot of them will decide that their ability to serve in future GOP Administrations will be hurt by supporting Trump.
By the way, how many Trump Administrations do you think there can be? There is his current one and if he is re-elected, that will be his second. That’s it, so at most there could be one future Trump Administration.DRJ (15874d) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:08 am
Libs Love for Lenin Left Land in LurchColonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:08 am
Bob Corker believes in nuking the israeli people off the face of the planet
DO NOT TRUST BOB CORKERhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:08 am
Trust for the guy who helped seal the Iranian nuke deal.
Okay then… Momentary Lapse of Reason ain’t just a Pink Floyd album…Colonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:10 am
No he just doesn’t care about iran doing it, then there is his management as mayor ofnarciso (d1f714) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:11 am
Chattanooga.
Here’s the basis for the “fictional narrative”:
http://fox6now.com/2017/10/08/president-trumps-claim-that-corker-begged-for-endorsement-is-false-sources-say/
In anticipation of your objections, it is unnamed “sources”. On the other hand, the only source for Trump’s side of the argument is well known liar Donald Trump.Davethulhu (fab944) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:11 am
True, Haiku. It takes a real liar to be less trustworthy.DRJ (15874d) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:12 am
Cthulhu is squid 🦑 tastic!Colonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:13 am
So you are good with the Iran Nuke Deal, DRJ? You think it’s in our best interest?Colonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:14 am
plus tennessee people recall sleazy Bob Corker’s shamefully racist attacks on Harold Ford Jr.
they’re probably eager to get rid of the pall of white supremacy Corker’s cast over their lovely state
Marsha loves everyone equal and doesn’t do racism attacks on black people, so she’s clearly the best choice for Americahappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:20 am
Say what you will about Trump – and you do – Corker is a schwanzstucker.Colonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:20 am
I do not like the Iran nuke deal. My comments concern whether Corker or Trump is more likely to lie.DRJ (15874d) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:21 am
Just another day in TrumplandiaBen burn (b3d5ab) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:29 am
33, oh please it served the greater electorate well back in 2006 (though Corks may have robbed us of a marginally better “First Black President”), though I believe its long past time that NT/RT puts money where mouth is and hijack the other party.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:34 am
What of this Stephen finches mentioned as a stalking horse. In that primary.narciso (d1f714) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:36 am
34… sixesColonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:41 am
In another ring of the circus:narciso (d1f714) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:44 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/lauracellierf24/status/917806859112902656?p=v
We have to go halfway around the world:narciso (d1f714) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:52 am
https://english.alarabiya.net/en/perspective/features/2017/10/09/ANALYSIS-Certified-or-decertified-Iran-faces-tough-road-ahead.html
TestBen burn (b3d5ab) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:54 am
Does the system filter the word ‘shekel’?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:55 am
Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein: “You’ll never work in this town again!”
And working for Trump almost as appealing as working for Weinstein.nk (dbc370) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:59 am
Shorter Trump: “If I’m so rich, why aren’t I smart?”Kevin M (752a26) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:01 am
43: grow up please. No facile remarks and poor comparisons. Trump is right not to value the contributions of the senator who found that the “Iran Deal is great,” (formerly known as “Peace In our time.”).Harcourt Fenton Mudd (5e0a82) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:02 am
President Trump’s cleaning up Bob Corker’s nasty mess the least anti-semitic bobby boy could do is say thank you President Trump
liddle’ bobby’s not a gracious person that’s for surehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:08 am
There is one side benefit to Trump’s lack of control of his mouth. There is no mystery as to what he is thinking or wants to communicate.
Sure, sometimes mystery would be to his benefit. But there never is.SPQR (240837) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:17 am
37, narciso, I would also check if Heath Shuler is being wined and dined to cross the foothills once again – Fincher might be the stalking horse for he, much as Webb was a stalking horse for John McCain (to sully George Allen i.e. Macaca ahead of the 2008 presidential primary).urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:21 am
Does the system filter the word ‘shekel’?
Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/10/2017 @ 10:55 am
I love you
A shekel and kopecPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:46 am
Gah-kopekPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:47 am
And Iran, Iran’s so far away
Yes Iran’s centrifuging night and day
Corker got awayPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:49 am