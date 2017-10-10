Frankly, It Would Be Surprising If This Wasn’t Happening In California
[guest post by Dana]
With Gov. Jerry Brown’s approval, California’s Democratic state Sen. Scott Weiner’s recent bills put the Golden State’s nuttery on full display. As if we needed more proof.
Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill Friday that lowers from a felony to a misdemeanor the crime of knowingly exposing a sexual partner to HIV without disclosing the infection.
The measure also applies to those who give blood without telling the blood bank that they are HIV-positive.
Modern medicine allows those with HIV to live longer lives and nearly eliminates the possibility of transmission, according to state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-San Diego), authors of the bill.
“Today California took a major step toward treating HIV as a public health issue, instead of treating people living with HIV as criminals,” Wiener said in a statement. “HIV should be treated like all other serious infectious diseases, and that’s what SB 239 does.”
Opponents to the bill expressed their concerns:
Republican lawmakers including Sen. Joel Anderson of Alpine voted against the bill, arguing it puts the public at risk.
“I’m of the mind that if you purposefully inflict another with a disease that alters their lifestyle the rest of their life, puts them on a regimen of medications to maintain any kind of normalcy, it should be a felony,” Anderson said during the floor debate. “It’s absolutely crazy to me that we should go light on this.”
Weiner is also defending his bill that would “allow for penalties of up to one year in jail for health care workers who “willfully and repeatedly” use the “wrong” pronouns to refer to a senior transgender patient“:
Weiner has also dismissed concerns about religious freedom regarding the criminal punishments for health care workers who don’t use transgender pronouns.
“Everyone is entitled to their religious view,” he said. “But when you enter the public space, when you are running an institution, you are in a workplace, you are in a civil setting, and you have to follow the law.”
Opponents to this bill also expressed their concerns:
“How can you believe in free speech, but think the government can compel people to use certain pronouns when talking to others?” Greg Burt of the California Family Council testified in July.
“This is not tolerance. This is not love. This is not mutual respect. True tolerance tolerates people with different views. We need to treat each other with respect, but respect is a two-way street. It is not respectful to threaten people with punishment for having sincerely held beliefs that differ from your own.”
Misgendering gets a person jail time, but knowingly exposing individuals to HIV in the Golden State isn’t that big of a deal.
It’s downright funny to read the transcript of Ronald Reagan’s taped announcement on his candidacy for California Governor from 1966. What a distant memory.
–Dana
Good grief. This is what happens when in a deep blue state compelled to continually prove its progressive bona fides.Dana (023079) — 10/10/2017 @ 3:37 pm
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.reddit.com/r/NeutralPolitics/comments/703moy/new_california_bill_sb239_makes_changes_to_the/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/10/2017 @ 3:41 pm
No, Dana. This is not [only] California politicians trying to prove their progressive bona fides. This is the homosexual agenda trying to make AIDS everybody’s problem.nk (dbc370) — 10/10/2017 @ 3:46 pm
AIDS is NOT a GAY DISEASE!!! Anyone cant get it.
Ronald Reagan didn’t give money to study and fight AIDS.
But wait, Trump is bad.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 10/10/2017 @ 4:19 pm
#7 …. but they sure get a disproportionate amount of it. Like alot.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 10/10/2017 @ 4:20 pm
What a distant memory.
10. Yeah, I need a story like this once in a while to remind me that there are worse things than Trump.nk (dbc370) — 10/10/2017 @ 4:46 pm
#13 Bingo.
Leftism is evil. Even good man Barry.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 10/10/2017 @ 4:50 pm
These are the same people who made every California business put up a sign warning that it contains chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.
They’re nuts.nk (dbc370) — 10/10/2017 @ 4:58 pm
#10 Poor Biggie, quite right, Trump is bad, but more importantly, how did his tweets cause this and how will they worsen the situation?
I see that DiFi is running for re-election. The GOP ought to find a nice CATHOLIC Hispanic candidate of repute to run against her, and hammer on her anti-Catholicism. After all the state is about 50% Catholic now.
Devin Nunes comes to mind.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/10/2017 @ 5:30 pm
Devin needs to bone up on his Spanish to run as a Hispanic.
That is my view.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 10/10/2017 @ 5:39 pm
We must resists TRUMP.
…… even if everything he pretty much says is on point. I mean, crappy messenger but the message …. oh the message is so on point……
Anyway NEVERTRUMP!!!!!!!! We must maintain our PRINCIPLES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Never mind the Left’s total destruction of our culture, democracy and institutions. Focus on the tweets and his personal mendacity!Poor Biggie (987b85) — 10/10/2017 @ 5:40 pm
I know this will be unpopular with Patterico, but California, please secede.NJRob (7f4bec) — 10/10/2017 @ 5:42 pm
Fine lady, this state is so blue, it’s difficult to tell where the ocean stops and the coastline begins.Bill H (383c5d) — 10/10/2017 @ 5:52 pm
Wait, BeenBurned said this is a phony issue, that “criminalizing” this had driven the wrong behavior, yada, yada, ba-blah, ba-blah.
What a crock.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/10/2017 @ 6:09 pm
Californians deserve what they get. Next, outlaw gas powered cars. It will take a month to go from San Diego to Portland. Idiots keep voting for idiots.jim (557eae) — 10/10/2017 @ 6:10 pm
You can’t fool hispanic people with a Lusophone. The portuguese posse (Nunes, Valadao, Costa, more perhaps) might be the swing on the daca vote.urbanleftbehind (5abba7) — 10/10/2017 @ 6:40 pm
