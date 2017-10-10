Fashion Designer Defends Harvey Weinstein, Blames Victims
[guest post by Dana]
Yet another example of women gutting other women. During a red carpet interview, fashion designer Donna Karan of DKNY was asked about the accusations being levied against Harvey Weinstein. She proceeded to shockingly suggest that the women claiming to have been victimized by the fat, filthy hands of Weinstein, were asking for it:
‘I think we have to look at ourselves. Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified. Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it’s been a hard time for women.
‘To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?
‘And what are we throwing out to our children today about how to dance and how to perform and what to wear? How much should they show?’
She then went on to express that she believes both Weinstein, and his wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman are “wonderful” people.
I’m guessing Karan hadn’t yet read the account of a temporary front-desk assistant named Emily Nestor who intentionally “dressed very frumpy” to meet Weinstein at a morning coffee meeting, and nonetheless faced “textbook sexual harassment” from the relentless predator. With that, it didn’t take any effort at all to find examples of Karan’s designer gowns made for specific clients with an eye to present that very overt sensuality and sexuality which she blames for Weinstein’s intimidating, inappropriate, and illegal behavior.
–Dana
Read the linked piece at The New Yorker. There are so many people bearing many levels of guilt and culpability. Why would anyone want to defend Weinstein in this way?Dana (023079) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:02 am
oh my goodness i can see that lady’s sassafras almosthappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:06 am
Nobody can be as unkind to a woman as another woman. Yes, a lot of Hollywood’s wenches would let someone like Winstein grab them by the pussy for a ten-second walk-on part in a movie, but Ms. Karan is painting with too broad a brush as the examples in the post show.nk (dbc370) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:14 am
even goopy gwyneth wants a piece of this story nowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:14 am
Apologies to our host for exceeding a PG-13 standard, but I tried to post the photos below the fold, but apparently I don’t know that works…Dana (023079) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:16 am
There are so many people bearing many levels of guilt and culpability.
Anybody working in or having any contact with the entertainment industry who attempts to profess “ignorance” about Weinstein’s boorish behavior over the past quarter century is straight up lying.
Yes Meryl; yes George; yes Glenn; yes Gwyneth; yes Angelina, yes Hillary, yes Barry and yes, Donald– that means you.
Everybody from secretaries and sales reps to stage grips and studio execs were aware of what total scumbag this jerkoff was– and still is–and tolerated it accordingly. working around the problem as a part of doing business with a powerful putz who could literally make or break careers– just as it was tolerating the antics of Ailes.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:32 am
jennifer lawrence, who’s recently been enthusiastically putting out for the director of her last movie, says she didn’t know any of this kinda behavior was going on
these allegations on Mr. Weinstein are really a lot “inexcusable and absolutely upsetting” she says
**DEVELOPING**happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/10/2017 @ 11:49 am
How many first time actresses went from the casting couch to the cutting room floor? In that case they wouldn’t get their SAG card, unless I’m bad wrong.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 10/10/2017 @ 12:01 pm
Three public accusations of rape made.l now.Dana (023079) — 10/10/2017 @ 12:06 pm