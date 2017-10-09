Patterico's Pontifications

10/9/2017

What Pop Song Is Based on This Bach Chorale?

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 9:17 am

I was listening to highlights from Bach’s St. Matthew Passion last night as I worked on a memorandum for work (you’re welcome, taxpayers) and was reminded of something I thought I’d share.

Listen to the first 33 seconds of this Bach chorale (which was later adapted for the St. Matthew Passion) and see if it reminds you of anything:

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Well, it turns out that a well-known pop song was based on this very chorale.

Which one?

The answer lies beneath the fold.

And here you go:

You may have other examples of classical music adapted to modern songs (Jethro Tull’s “Bouree” is an obvious one). Let us know in the comments.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]

8 Responses to “What Pop Song Is Based on This Bach Chorale?”

  1. Keyboardist Ray Manzarek of The Doors had a great interview in 1998 with the normally insufferable Terry Gross, talking about the process of creating Light My Fire. Works through Bach and Coltrane. A great look into the creative process.

    Todd G (c2f25e) 10/9/2017 @ 9:30 am

  2. Comedian Rob Paravonian has a great musical/comedy bit about Pachelbel’s Canon in D and sound-a-like songs. The Australians Axis of Awesome do something similar.

    Best line? “The 2nd violins would get lovely melodies, which should just not happen.”

    Todd G (c2f25e) 10/9/2017 @ 9:42 am

  3. Link to Manzarek interview

    Todd G (c2f25e) 10/9/2017 @ 9:43 am

  4. Same church but different pew…the Cavatina from Deer Hunter – – I believe it became a stand alone #1 for awhile…and for awhile after Barry Lyndon, Pachelbel’s Canon was played at what seemed like 95% of all weddings.

    Bill Saracino (ad0096) 10/9/2017 @ 9:44 am

  5. I’ve seen somewhere, can’t recall where, that all music is formed from 13 basic notes. That we get the variety we do is astounding.

    Bill H (383c5d) 10/9/2017 @ 10:26 am

  6. I must’ve listed to that clip 10 times and knew I’d heard it in a song, but couldn’t place it. When I saw the Paul Simon youtube, I thought, yeah, but it’s alright…

    Colonel Haiku (7680d5) 10/9/2017 @ 10:37 am

  7. Listened

    Colonel Haiku (7680d5) 10/9/2017 @ 10:40 am

  8. Classical music adds a lot to pops. Because musicians listen to anything.

    Here is an example from the 30s. Debussy meets the swing era.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdGXN6JuCcs

    Appalled (d07ae6) 10/9/2017 @ 11:41 am

