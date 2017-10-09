What Pop Song Is Based on This Bach Chorale?

I was listening to highlights from Bach’s St. Matthew Passion last night as I worked on a memorandum for work (you’re welcome, taxpayers) and was reminded of something I thought I’d share.

Listen to the first 33 seconds of this Bach chorale (which was later adapted for the St. Matthew Passion) and see if it reminds you of anything:

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Well, it turns out that a well-known pop song was based on this very chorale.

Which one?

The answer lies beneath the fold.

And here you go:

You may have other examples of classical music adapted to modern songs (Jethro Tull’s “Bouree” is an obvious one). Let us know in the comments.

