What Pop Song Is Based on This Bach Chorale?
I was listening to highlights from Bach’s St. Matthew Passion last night as I worked on a memorandum for work (you’re welcome, taxpayers) and was reminded of something I thought I’d share.
Listen to the first 33 seconds of this Bach chorale (which was later adapted for the St. Matthew Passion) and see if it reminds you of anything:
Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Well, it turns out that a well-known pop song was based on this very chorale.
Which one?
The answer lies beneath the fold.
And here you go:
You may have other examples of classical music adapted to modern songs (Jethro Tull’s “Bouree” is an obvious one). Let us know in the comments.
Keyboardist Ray Manzarek of The Doors had a great interview in 1998 with the normally insufferable Terry Gross, talking about the process of creating Light My Fire. Works through Bach and Coltrane. A great look into the creative process.
Todd G (c2f25e) — 10/9/2017 @ 9:30 am
Comedian Rob Paravonian has a great musical/comedy bit about Pachelbel’s Canon in D and sound-a-like songs. The Australians Axis of Awesome do something similar.
Best line? “The 2nd violins would get lovely melodies, which should just not happen.”Todd G (c2f25e) — 10/9/2017 @ 9:42 am
Link to Manzarek interview
Link to Manzarek interview
Same church but different pew…the Cavatina from Deer Hunter – – I believe it became a stand alone #1 for awhile…and for awhile after Barry Lyndon, Pachelbel's Canon was played at what seemed like 95% of all weddings.
I’ve seen somewhere, can’t recall where, that all music is formed from 13 basic notes. That we get the variety we do is astounding.Bill H (383c5d) — 10/9/2017 @ 10:26 am
I must've listed to that clip 10 times and knew I'd heard it in a song, but couldn't place it. When I saw the Paul Simon youtube, I thought, yeah, but it's alright…
Listened
Classical music adds a lot to pops. Because musicians listen to anything.
Here is an example from the 30s. Debussy meets the swing era.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdGXN6JuCcsAppalled (d07ae6) — 10/9/2017 @ 11:41 am