GOP Politicians Fritter Away Their Time Talking About ObamaCare When There is a (Culture) War Going On
While our President and Vice President are focused like lasers on the real issues facing our country (the NFL), some GOP Congress members are wasting their time talking about ObamaCare and how it will never get repealed:
For the first time, rank-and-file Republicans are acknowledging Obamacare may never be repealed.
After multiple failures to repeal the law, the White House and many GOP lawmakers are publicly promising to try again in early 2018. But privately, both House and Senate Republicans acknowledge they may never be able to deliver on their seven-year vow to scrap the law.
“Personally, I don’t” see it, Rep. Phil Roe (R-Tenn.) said. “I just don’t know how you can reconcile a bill you’ve taken two whiffs at already and couldn’t get the votes.”
Some sound almost resigned to the new reality. “I’d say it’s 50-50,” Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said of the prospect the law will remain in place.
Yes, it’s pathetic that these people can’t get anything done. But why are these people talking about repealing ObamaCare to begin with?
I don’t care about health care, Phil Roe. Where are you on taking a knee during the national anthem? Enough talk about leaving a socialist monstrosity in place, Kevin Cramer. Would you have had the testicular fortitude to spend $250,000 of taxpayer money to walk out of a football game after 10 minutes?
I’m sick and tired of Donald Trump and Mike Pence being the only ones to focus on the real issues. Where are our Congressmen on the culture war? I won’t be satisfied until every Republican member of Congress stages a pricey protest at an NFL game. Think of how effective (and expensive) it would be to have every congressional Republican show up at the next 49ers game and then feign surprise as the 49ers take a knee? Why, the gains to be made in the fight against the left are limitless!
Enough yapping about ObamaCare. I want my bread and circuses and I want it now.
DingPatterico (115b1f) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:20 pm
About that:narciso (d1f714) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:24 pm
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-09/trump-expedite-death-obamacare-healthcare-stocks-clown-punch-lower
culture is upstream from politics
if the filthy liar war hero Republicans really understood this there never would’ve been an obmacare to start withhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:31 pm
Or they could line up arm in arm with a 700 pound gavel on the capitol steps. Or riot and bur police cars and limos. They could wear pink pussy hats in recognition of all those wives that have to put up with their husbands b!tching about taking a knee. Or they could take a knee themselves every time a Democrat rises to speak in the House or Senate. Nah, that stuff only works for leftists Patterico.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:32 pm
Take the golem kimmel, who was schemers puppet.narciso (d1f714) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:33 pm
Testicular fortitude?
I’m afraid I can’t even acknowledge the merit of a back- door compliment. Pence is hollow and outwardly driven and Trump the perfect puppeteer. I guess it’s semantics. Arrogance is often mistaken for confidence.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:40 pm
I’m proud how Mr. Pence and Mr. Trump just say no to letting the dirty NFL continue to molest children and poison their minds with hatred of the flag and the anthem and america
they stand up
they say this is wrong
and they do so while cowardly pervert Mitt Romney shamefully stands silenthappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:44 pm
You’re UnAmerican if you hate football.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:50 pm
you arehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:50 pm
Maybe being a vassal in California isn’t hslpful
http://libertyunyielding.com/2017/10/09/feinstein-represent-40-million-californians-not-want-concealed-carrynarciso (d1f714) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:51 pm
It seems to me that Patterico either believes there is no culture war or that a Republican Congress is incapable of fighting a culture war and pass desired legislation at the same time. Oddly, the Democrats have been waging an anti American culture war for decades all while advancing harmful socialist/leftist Venezuela style legislation even against the will of the American people and *without reading the bills*. Why?Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:55 pm
ooh look here’s harvardtrash ted focusing on teh real issues
Ted Cruz: Boycott ‘Rich Spoiled Athletes’ Who Protest National Anthemhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:57 pm
Rev H, that’s because the Democrats let the culture warriors war and the legislators legislate. Unless you’ve seen Maxine Waters dress up in antifa black and start hacking away at statues.kishnevi (9a5a41) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:10 pm
Speaking of culture wars, when did Cristobal Colon Day get unlinked from October 12?kishnevi (9a5a41) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:11 pm
“Democrats let the culture warriors war and the courts legislate.”
Fypharkin (2184e5) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:14 pm
So did anyone obey the new-improved Left and go out and deface a statue?harkin (2184e5) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:15 pm
By all means lets stay neutral
https://www.weaselzippers.us/359968-memo-shows-obama-surrogates-obstructed-deportation-cases/narciso (d1f714) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:17 pm
On the main topic,I saw mention on Fox that Trump supposedly called Schumer and/or Pelosi about making a deal on health care. Presuming the call took place, I doubt they were enthusiastic, since the WH released that DACA demand list that effectively turns their previous supposed deal with him into confetti.
But I am sure the Great Dealmaker knows what he is doing.kishnevi (9a5a41) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:18 pm
@12. Ring-a-ding-ding:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_cjgtmIz2kDCSCA (797bc0) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:19 pm
Harkin@15
You have a good point there.kishnevi (9a5a41) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:19 pm
A12. A Treat For Mr. Feet:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcEiDY5qBbgDCSCA (797bc0) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:24 pm
Very funny. Your new lefty commenters are probably getting a kick out of the sarcasm.Mike K (b3dd19) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:28 pm
A long time ago…the early 70s, when it became a “Monday holiday”Chuck Bartowski (211c17) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:33 pm
How do you square the newly introduced facts that attendance at the Colts game had been planned for weeks and it was the short notice appearance in Las Vegas that changed up the travel plans?
How is a trip planned to attend a game honoring Colt all time greatest Peyton Manning a hastily arranged stunt?
Are there any facts you can point to suggesting that you hasty criticism from yesterday is accurate, or was it just “too good to check”?Shipwreckedcrew (259fcd) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:38 pm
Too funny. The problem with Obamacare is that the only people who actually focused on how to repeal it (Ryan & Co) kept their plan so double-sekrit that when they sprang it on everyone, not everyone was on board. The Ryan plan was the only way this could have worked, politically. If it had passed the House the senate would have mostly gone along. But what they sent to the Senate was a vacuum and Senatorial egos abhor a vacuum.
The problem is that there is no majority in Congress — there are at least three parties and they are no more capable of repealing Obamacare than they are of tax reform, passing a budget or deciding any damn thing at all.
That would take Leadership, Ryan can’t seem to do it and McConnell only cares that the Senate cloakroom has the snuffboxes full. And then there’s the vacuum up in the big house where people try to lead by tweet.
Electing Trump was a disaster. It was less of a disaster than electing Hillary. I really don’t see much going forward except a war between now and 2020.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:45 pm
great video Mr. DCSCA! I like how it makes President Trump look magnificent while juxtaposing him with video where harvardtrash ted looks evil and creepy
that’s fun for me to seehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:46 pm
So its a structural problem. Obama was able to carry it out, because he lied his rump off, and bride the rest. Its the minefield with barbed wire.narciso (d1f714) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:49 pm
Electing Trump was a disaster.
this is not truehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:51 pm
I am reminded of the period between 1840 and 1860, which had 7 Presidents in 5 terms, only one of them (Polk) any good at all. The rest of them couldn’t get a lunch menu through a Congress which was just as dysfunctional, parties rose and fell, and the country stumbled on towards civil war.
I hope we do better than that. I hope the next election isn’t between a “1” and a “2”.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:51 pm
I mentioned before how the election of 1844, was pivotal, wuthiut you don’t get the Mexican war, which starts the pot boiling to the civil war.narciso (d1f714) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:55 pm
Get with it, Kevin, it’s been 1s and 0s for quite a while now.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:57 pm
sleazy slimy slicked-up war hero John McCain’s soros-funded Republican Main Street Partnership accounts for 95% of the dysfunction in Congress
and he seems to be grooming obnoxious and unctuous sleaze-perv Jeff Flake to take his place when he goes on vacation
but so many of the little main street piggies are retiring, and a lot of them will be primaried
so maybe there’s some small room for hope that this odious traitorous and un-american organization will soon dissolvehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/9/2017 @ 6:59 pm
You expect something from him
http://freebeacon.com/issues/response-las-vegas-cnns-fareed-zakaria-proposes-gun-laws-already-existnarciso (d1f714) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:00 pm
Not on the 10-point scale. Although Hillary might have been a “0”. But anyone who thinks Trump was anything higher than “2” is smoking dope. Except mg, he’s getting the destruction he wants, so on his scale maybe higher.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:00 pm
Ooops, there goes hf back to his old tricks.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:02 pm
President Trump’s hands down the greatest American president in all of history
we’ll never see his like again
he’s got sunshine
on a cloudy day
and when it’s cold outside he’s got the month of mayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:02 pm
Is there a greasemonkey version of this script?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:03 pm
President Trump’s hands down the greatest American president in all of history
Clinically insane. Trump, too.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:04 pm
Electing Trump was a disaster.
The Titanic was a disaster; electing Trump is like Prohibition: an experiment.
Now go have another beer.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:04 pm
you know when you realize someday how wrong you are Mr. M i’m not gonna judge youhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:04 pm
we’ll never see his like again
Your mouth to God’s ears, as the saying goes.kishnevi (9a5a41) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:07 pm
I’m not going to argue this at length with you. I’m going to say this once, and then unless you make a new point that I have not addressed in the past, I am done. I have already said everything that needs to be said. Regardless of when it was planned, Pence knew good and well when he got on the plane to go, and when he went into the stadium, that the 49ers were going to take a knee. Someone from the 49ers, according to Sports Illustrated, had done this for 26 games in a row:
If Pence truly wanted to honor Peyton Manning, he would have not pulled his little stunt and overshadowed that. I guess Peyton Manning just isn’t as patriotic as Pence. If he had truly cared about THE FLAG and OUR COUNTRY then Peyton Manning would have boycotted his own ceremony.
I don’t know what to tell you other than the press was told to stay in the parking lot because Pence would not be there long. If that doesn’t close the case for you, then let’s just agree to disagree and not discuss it further.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:28 pm
Has someone told Mike K that I have muted him?Patterico (115b1f) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:29 pm
Someone inform our so-called President that he can use the “Bully Pulpit,” but not the “Bully Football Stadium.”Tillman (a95660) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:29 pm
Stekter is like a cartoon character.
Yes honey badger doesnt take things lying and he has been able to get some marginal cobcrssions out of china. Push some changes in Cuba through the web strewn bureaucracy even make signufucant progress against Islamic state in syrianarciso (d1f714) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:30 pm
Whatcha mean? The version I have linked on the sidebar works like a charm.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:31 pm
You’re UnAmerican if you hate football.
Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/9/2017 @ 5:50 pm
I’ve heard it said that the opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference.
Football-meh.Pinandpuller (49b00c) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Who said, its as nebulous as the updates from Las Vegas,narciso (d1f714) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Happy Indigent People’s day, Mr Ben Burn.Pinandpuller (49b00c) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:33 pm
“Stand in the place where you work.”
Michael StipesPinandpuller (49b00c) — 10/9/2017 @ 7:34 pm