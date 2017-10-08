Senator Bob Corker’s Remarkable Response To Trump’s Latest Twitter Tirade
Republican Senator Bob Corker has responded to President Trump’s Twitter tantrum against him this morning. The response will raise some eyebrows:
It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.
— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017
Wow.
Corker is a lame duck — and as such is free to say out loud what other members of the Senate may be thinking, but unwilling to say in public.
Trump’s strategy of alienating one Republican Senator after another, with an extremely thin margin in the Senate, is obviously part of some diabolical eight-dimensional chess tactic. Maybe we can get the Dilbert guy in here to run an op-ed explaining the brilliance of this strategy to all of us rubes.
Patterico (115b1f) — 10/8/2017 @ 11:33 am
