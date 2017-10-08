Patterico's Pontifications

10/8/2017

Senator Bob Corker’s Remarkable Response To Trump’s Latest Twitter Tirade

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 11:30 am

Republican Senator Bob Corker has responded to President Trump’s Twitter tantrum against him this morning. The response will raise some eyebrows:

Wow.

Corker is a lame duck — and as such is free to say out loud what other members of the Senate may be thinking, but unwilling to say in public.

Trump’s strategy of alienating one Republican Senator after another, with an extremely thin margin in the Senate, is obviously part of some diabolical eight-dimensional chess tactic. Maybe we can get the Dilbert guy in here to run an op-ed explaining the brilliance of this strategy to all of us rubes.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]

6 Responses to “Senator Bob Corker’s Remarkable Response To Trump’s Latest Twitter Tirade”

  1. I’ll be running the comment script on this one and the next post as well.

    Patterico (115b1f) 10/8/2017 @ 11:33 am

  2. My point about insanity, he seems to be deadest in preventing any changes in legislation, including tax, and he might have some other issues that caused to him not to seek reelection.

    narciso (d1f714) 10/8/2017 @ 11:38 am

  3. Pre-emptive Mean Girl Strategy… fiendishly clever!

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 10/8/2017 @ 11:42 am

  4. News flash… Trump is buffoonish! Who knew?

    Corker should’ve retired a few years ago.

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 10/8/2017 @ 11:45 am

  5. If you suspected why he behaved the way he does

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-probes-real-estate-firm-with-ties-to-sen-bob-corker-1464133933

    narciso (d1f714) 10/8/2017 @ 11:52 am

  6. this is the filthy anti-semitic p.o.s. what gave us the iran deal and is now resigning in disgrace, yes?

    and now all he has left is his juvenile tweets

    happyfeet (28a91b) 10/8/2017 @ 12:14 pm

