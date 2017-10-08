Pence Walkout Was a Cynical, Expensive, Pre-Planned Stunt
Susan Wright noted earlier that Mike Pence walked out of the Colts/49ers game, ostensibly because he was offended that the 49ers decided to “take a knee” during the national anthem.
Here’s the thing: he knew this was going to happen. The press was told to remain in the parking lot, and not even to bother coming in — as Pence would be leaving early.
4/ The Pool reporter covering @VP was told to stay in the van in the parking lot and that @VP would leave the game early
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 8, 2017
Pence knew the 49ers would take a knee. Look at the timing. Trump made his incendiary “get that son of a b*tch off the field” remarks on September 22. The 49ers’ next game was October 1, and the 49ers very visibly took a knee during that game against the Cardinals:
The next game after that was today. And guess what? Press reports had already made it clear that the 49ers were going to continue their protests. It is well known: “The 49ers have been among the most visible protesters in the league.” Consider this interview with Eric Reid, in which he indicated that he planned to continue doing this:
Q: Will you protest throughout the season?
“I do plan on that, yes.”
Q: You talked to the 49ers PR staff but not the coach. What plans do you have in talking to the organization about it?
A: “Well I had a talk with Jed (York, the 49ers CEO) last year and he told me how he felt about the situation, that he believes it’s my right to do so and he wasn’t going to say anything to make me feel I need to stop doing it. I think that’s awesome that he just has a good heart and allows me to do it.”
And Trump said in a tweet that he ordered Pence to leave the game if anyone took a knee:
I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017
Which, as I just demonstrated, it was already clear was going to happen.
This was nothing more than a stunt. A premeditated and incredibly cynical stunt. I was going to call it a “cheap stunt” — but that would be wildly inaccurate, because it actually cost the taxpayers quite a lot of money. Consider: Pence had just been in Las Vegas, and his next stop was Los Angeles, a short plane flight west — but he instead flew all the back to Indianapolis for this photo op, taking his entourage and his security detail with him. The streets doubtless had to be blocked off for his motorcade. I’m quite sure special security precautions were taken for the Vice President of the United States. And all along, he planned to engage in a tawdry, pre-planned sham performance — with all the expense that entails — just to get people embroiled in a cynical culture war.
I agree with Ed Krayewski at Reason:
Pence certainly knew the history of the 49ers in the protests, or should have. . . . But had he simply chosen not to attend, he couldn’t have put on this show. That required giving money to the organization he claims he’s boycotting.
But Pence’s move isn’t about a genuinely-held belief. It’s a rank political stunt at the expense of taxpayers, and reveals the self-masturbatory nature of much of what government officials do.
Pence dragged Secret Service out to Lucas Stadium, only to throw a hissy fit and walk out.
I would add only: that was the plan all along.
Look: I personally disagree with the concept “taking a knee” during the national anthem. I always — always — stand up tall, put my hand on my heart, and sing. Not because some politician tells me to, but because I love my country. I set that example for my children. I don’t like these protests.
But I’m not going to sit for lectures about respecting our soldiers from Donald “I like people who weren’t captured” Trump or his pathetic toady Mike Pence. And I’m not going to let myself be hoodwinked by their horsesh*t antics. They planned this, they knew it would happen, and it is a manipulative, self-absorbed con job.
Just how stupid do you think we are?
If they want to pull something like this as a sort of campaign stunt, let them pay for it with campaign money. Don’t bill the taxpayers for this. This is why people hate government.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Trump wants to take credit from Pence: has tweeted he told the Veep to leave if any players took a knee.
Every tax dollar wasted on this farce should be accounted for. OTOH, don’t blame him; lived in Indy– couldn’t get out of there fast enough, either.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/8/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Eh, not really caring a whole lot about the Pence outrage.
So what if they knew it was going to happen? And how do they know what Pence genuinely believes? And isn’t everything Colin doing and the rest of them one big stunt?
I dropped my season tickets after last year before Trump ever weighed in. Because of Colin, because of ESPN, because of gun control speeches on half time shows.
They ruined my favorite sport. Trump and Pence are giving voice to those of us who are fed up with this nonsense. Do I care if it’s theater? No.
But I am offended by those of you who are offended by the guys who are helping to burn it down. NFL delenda set. Trump is not leading me to dislike the NFL. I was already there. He is helping us.
You on the other hand are simply annoying by pretending like we don’t get it or that if we somehow engage in one piece of theater as push back against all the theater the left engages in somehow we are bad.
I didn’t vote for Trump in the primaries, I have read Patterico for a long time – but I just don’t get this endless desire to criticize Trump for pushing back on the targets that so richly deserve it – and winning too. First Republican in forever interested in winning some element of the culture war and we stand in a circular firing squad?
Meh, just don’t get it.PrincetonAl (b792ad) — 10/8/2017 @ 6:37 pm
I’m with you Al, the outrage machine is starting to smoke and shake.harkin (2184e5) — 10/8/2017 @ 6:45 pm
But will Jason Aldean get the Dale Jr. treatment for going on SNL last night? (Michaels, Miller, Piscopo, Jackson, and MacDonald notwithstanding).urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 10/8/2017 @ 6:55 pm
Goodjcurtis (e6bb6a) — 10/8/2017 @ 6:58 pm
One thought they might consider the circumstances if the last week, and put things in perspective, but these overpaid popinjays are singlehandedly torpedoing the game.narciso (d1f714) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:03 pm
There’s no doubt this was a calculated decision designed to stoke the current controversy, which was likewise deliberately created by Trump. Peyton Manning’s number being retired is a big deal in Indiana, though, and Pence, the immediate former governor of that state, is uniquely positioned to make an emphatic symbolic statement. And he did.
This isn’t the kind of presidential leadership I prefer, nor is the choice of issues (protests by NFL athletes) one I think Team Trump ought to be focusing on. I’m repelled by the protests, but I was likewise repelled by Trump’s injecting himself into it. Given that he has, however, and given that for the previous eight years we regularly saw Obama engage in rhetoric and symbolism that I likewise found thoroughly repugnant:
I’m not upset by the expense associated with it. The POTUS and VPOTUS have security everywhere, all the time. More, yes, when they appear in public, but their jobs involve them appearing in public. Trump’s trip to Puerto Rico was also an entirely symbolic and deeply political action, one that cost the public more than if he’d stayed home, and a damned uneconomical delivery system for a roll of paper towels. But I don’t begrudge the fact that we have to pay to protect the POTUSes and VPOTUSes who’re making symbolic trips and appearances, even when I disagree with their choices about what symbolic trips and appearances they want to make. The fact that expense was associated with it doesn’t make the behavior any more reprehensible, in other words, even if that’s your take on the stunt. And Trump supporters, and no small number of others who support him on this particular issue, don’t think it’s reprehensible for Trump, through Pence, to be staging this counter-protest, so they’re certainly not going to begrudge the expense.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:13 pm
I also suspect Trump spent some time this weekend pacing back and forth and muttering to himself, “Three f’g dollars in damages, trebled! One dollar times three for my big, beautiful football league! Three dollars?!? I’ll show those SOBs what kind of damage I can do to them now. So you can take your three f’g dollars and ….”Beldar (fa637a) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:22 pm
It’s an outrage! Not only did Pence make a statement for America but he probably sent his dog on a separate plane. An outrage I tell you! Oh, the humanity!
Eight years of beer gardens, fly-ins for political rallies on the taxpayer dime, separate vacations, separate planes on the same vacation, private planes for dogs and now Pence is the bad guy for standing up to the spoiled millionaires disrespecting the country I fought for. There’s a war going on here folks and you’re either for the people who stand for the anthem or kneel for it.
We have elections for a reason and win or loose you’re still expected to love your country and respect it. If they can’t do that they shouldn’t be here. What, because Trump won and they hate Trump it is a legitimate reason to disrespect the nation? That’s childish and absurd. Did we conservatives kneel because Obummer won? Obummer won an election but we still loved our country. This is all racial bull crap invented by Black Lies Matter and this is tearing us apart. These pigs are not being paid to protest they’re being paid to play ball. If they won’t do that they shouldn’t get paid at all.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:22 pm
PrincetonAI sez:
This is the third comment you have left on my blog. I checked. Your previous comments, left during the primary season, show you to have been a Rubio supporter, and then a Cruz supporter. In other words, you are not a dyed-in-the-wool Trumper. That gives you some credibility.
Yet you use your third comment on this site to proclaim yourself “offended” by . . . my post, I guess. Then you call me “annoying”:
Your comment seems inconsistent as to whether you believe this was a stunt. You sort of careen back and forth between “so what if it was”:
to “maybe it wasn’t”:
to (as I read it) “of course it was and how dare you insult my intelligence by suggesting I don’t know that”:
(I just quoted that a second time, but for a different purpose than I quoted it the first time.)
I’m a little torn. Usually when someone comes on here and whines that I am being unfair to Trump, I quickly lose patience and include that person’s handle in my growing list of people whose comments I no longer read, thanks to the comment script on the sidebar. The Haikus and harkins and Mike Ks who spend their time whining about my criticism of Trump are all effectively muted now.
And so are you. But I still hold out a tiny bit of hope.
So. I have muted you. But I have not completely written you off. If you are truly interested in a rational dialogue, send me an email. Make your case. Try to omit your complaints about how I am annoying and how I have offended you — that is the sort of whinging that caused me to block you here on the site. Instead, engage me in a genuine and honest way. If you want.
If not, you can do your boring Trump-cheering here for the benefit of an adoring crowd. I won’t see it, but others will.
It’s your choice.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:27 pm
In the first sentence of #7, I ought to have said “inflamed” rather than “created.”Beldar (fa637a) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:31 pm
the national nfl pedophile league
what they’re doing is poisoning the minds of children with their unreasoned america-hate
not so much the children of privilege
but regular american children, many of whom what are minorities what need to stay focused on school family and work ethic and shoulder to the grindstone type stuff
the national nfl pedophile league wants then to take a knee in seventh grade and get their america-hate on at the expense of their education and their alignment with the values of success and community
me i stand with Mr. Mike Pence and i oppose this crass NFL pedophile exploitation of children, and i abjure the NFL’s attempt to poison young baby-child hearts and minds against the ideals of capitalism and freedom and libertyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:34 pm
oopers he national nfl pedophile league wants *them* to take a knee in seventh grade i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:35 pm
ugh *the* i mean brb i just got home from taking the cousins to pizza i need to settle in a bit more i thinkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:36 pm
To a lot of people, Trump’s injection of himself into this turned showing respect for the flag into showing support for Trump. It’s not a matter of loving one’s country, it’s now (in their view) a matter of showing support for Trump because he’s demanding it. And the more he demands they do it, the less inclined they will be to do it. And if something is so sacrosanct that it must be respected, then it’s an idol that should be disrespected.
If Trump really wanted people to reject the kneeling, he’d shut his mouth.kishnevi (8ce7fb) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:36 pm
President Hillary would gladly get on her knees with the boys.mg (31009b) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Beldar,
You always make me think. In a commenting environment where I pay attention to fewer and fewer people, yours are always comments that I will take the time to read, and digest, and respond to respectfully.
I agree with you that “this was a calculated decision designed to stoke the current controversy” and that the controversy “was likewise deliberately created by Trump.”
I agree with you that “[t]his isn’t the kind of presidential leadership I prefer, nor is the choice of issues (protests by NFL athletes) one I think Team Trump ought to be focusing on.” Like you, ” I’m repelled by the protests, but I was likewise repelled by Trump’s injecting himself into it.” I also agree that “for the previous eight years we regularly saw Obama engage in rhetoric and symbolism that I likewise found thoroughly repugnant.”
Then we come to your last paragraph, wherein you proclaim yourself undisturbed by the expense. Let me quote it so I am careful to react to exactly what you wrote. You say:
I don’t mean to be flippant when I respond to that last part by saying that I don’t care what Trump supporters think. Of course they won’t bedrudge the expense. The issue is whether fair-minded people like you and me should.
I’m thinking out loud here, so excuse a lack of rigor.
I agree that the visit to Puerto Rico was entirely symbolic. I also agree that a certain amount of symbolism is central to the job. But I see a big difference between a symbolic visit to Puerto Rico, to show a fake kind of involvement in relief efforts, and a cynical pre-planned walkout-in-a-huff from a football game where some black athletes are mounting a symbolic protest that you knew would happen. And I get offended by the expense of the latter while I accept the expense of the former as part of the cost of the symbolism of the office.
If you want to equate the two in some sense, I think you’re going to have to work a little harder to persuade me. I’m trying hard to read your comment as a persuasive argument in favor of spending the money on this culture war charade. So far, I’m not seeing it. But you could still persuade me.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:41 pm
I agree entirely. And of course you and I both know that Trump doesn’t give two shits about the kneeling. It’s all about a cynical and incredibly obvious strategy to manipulate the rubes into screaming on behalf of one side of a culture war. Nothing more and nothing less. He does not care about the issue at all. As always, he cares about how it benefits him: Donald J. Trump. The. End.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:43 pm