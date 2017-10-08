Harvey Weinstein Fired
Dan McLaughlin:
The Weinstein Company has fired Harvey Weinstein. You gotta really work hard to get fired from a company you founded & is named after you.
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 8, 2017
Heh.
Guess how far back they have been covering for him:
https://www.thewrap.com/media-enablers-harvey-weinstein-new-york-times/
Who was his fatty back then?narciso (d1f714) — 10/8/2017 @ 5:20 pm
Weinstein was fired only because we found out what they always knew. Damage control and cutting their losses.Dana (023079) — 10/8/2017 @ 5:31 pm
Actually all you have to is the following:
a) Sell your majority ownership, if you ever had it,Frederick (63491b) — 10/8/2017 @ 5:44 pm
b) Stop making money like you used to.
And that is why Weinstein was fired. If he’d been making money, they’d have kept covering for him.Frederick (63491b) — 10/8/2017 @ 5:45 pm
Holy Cow, Weinstein is nearly as evil as Trump!
But not quite. Right?Fred Z (05d938) — 10/8/2017 @ 5:49 pm
narciso,
This NYT piece on the Menshevik-Bilshevik split in the Democrat Party provides some insight into the NYT motives for the Weinstein defenestration. Carving up a bloated more equal pig is a decent “kill a chicken to scare the monkey” maneuver to edify other bundlers and donors regarding the ease with which they can be publicly humiliated.
I certainly applaud the inmates for attempting tighter asylum management – they should just redouble their efforts in order to achieve complete success.Rick Ballard (ada478) — 10/8/2017 @ 5:54 pm
@2. Just like O’Reilly. And Ailes, etc. etc..
Only quicker.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/8/2017 @ 5:55 pm
DC. Roger Ailes was my thought as well. Evil is not a bigot.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/8/2017 @ 5:58 pm
@8. Ben, meh, the stories about Weinstein were an open secret for years. Old colleagues often quipped about his scumbag antics, particularly at his infamous yacht parties at Cannes. It was endured as a part of doing business– as in other businesses w/lesser public profiles. You know, absolute power corrupts absolutely– especially after several Absoluts on the rocks on the French Riviera. Changing times finally caught up w/him — as it will with others. Mueller is still on the job.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/8/2017 @ 6:08 pm
“In 2004, Waxman began investigating the unpleasant rumors about Weinstein that many apparently talked about behind closed doors, but never published. The then-Times reporter attempted to change that, tracking down Weinstein’s shady procurer and finding a woman who was paid-off to keep her mouth shut about sexual harassment at the hands of the film mogul. And yet, despite her work on the story, Waxman’s facts were never published by the outlet lauded by many as the pinnacle of journalism.
Instead, she writes that everyone from Matt Damon, to Russell Crowe, to Weinstein himself stepped in to personally ensure this story never saw the A1 pages — or any part of the paper for that matter. Waxman claims that her then-editor, the now-Bloomberg editor-at-large Jon Landman, ultimately shot down the damning piece and opted to run a story with no such allegations.”
https://www.mediaite.com/print/the-new-york-times-reportedly-killed-a-story-on-weinsteins-sexual-misconduct-in-2004/
In 2006 at the podium for the Golden Globes, Meryl Streep called Weinstein “God”.
Yes, we must let Hollywood tell us what is right and what is wrong.harkin (2184e5) — 10/8/2017 @ 7:25 pm