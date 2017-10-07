Attorney Lisa Bloom No Longer Advising Harvey Weinstein
[guest post by Dana]
Lisa Bloom, attorney advising sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, has had a change of mind:
The high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom is stepping down from her role as an adviser to Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by numerous women of sexual harassment, Bloom told HuffPost on Saturday.
Bloom has been under fire since the news broke that she was part of Weinstein’s legal team. The feminist lawyer is known for representing women against high-profile harassers, such as Bill O’Reilly and Bill Cosby, and many of her supporters saw her work with Weinstein as a betrayal of her values.
As I wrote, upon reading that Weinstein was developing Bloom’s book (about Trayvon Martin) into a six-episode production for the screen, her decision to be an adviser to him was a painfully obvious self-serving one which diminished her credibility, and certainly tarnished the cause of feminism:
Oh, for godsake. Just stop it. Bloom is defending a powerful mogul who is working to… bring her book to the screen?? This gives her credibility? Does she believe Women everywhere are collectively shaking their heads in understanding, Ah, well, that makes sense. How else are you going to get your book made into a movie? Irony doesn’t bite much more than Lisa Bloom herself selling her soul for the part.
The lesson [as demonstrated by Bloom] must be that if a Democrat who has been accused of “decades of sexual harassment,”
has backed up their political persuasion with sizable donations to the candidate of choice, andpromises to make her movie, then Bloom’s decision to tarnish the cause of feminism and show her hypocritical underpants is justified. She has no qualms about defending this powerful, wealthy “old dinosaur,” even if it has been feminists on the left who have been the targets of his harassment.
Ultimately, Bloom’s sellout was a slap in the face of the victims who have come forward, and those who have yet to do so.
Maybe Bloom’s decision to part ways with Weinstein was due to the criticism she received. Maybe Weinstein masturbating into a potted plant tipped the scales for her. Or maybe she just didn’t want to risk facing her own mother, Gloria Allred, in court:
Allred said she could not account or speak for her daughter’s actions, but warned that she would not be afraid to face her in court, representing Weinstein’s accusers.
“While I would not represent Mr. Weinstein, I would consider representing anyone who accused Mr. Weinstein of sexual harassment, even if it meant that my daughter was the opposing counsel,” said Allred.
Even if this decision was just self-serving damage control, which I believe it to be, it is still a good decision. Unfortunately for Bloom, it will not erase the fact that she jumped on board as an adviser who was willing to make patently pathetic excuses for Weinstein’s inappropriate, intimidating and illegal behavior. The choices she made will always be a reminder of just how easily Lisa Bloom sacrificed her alleged principles.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
The intoxicating draw of fame and fortune, the kind that compels individuals to betray their own principles, sell their souls and give up what they hold dear, should always be a constant reminder of the immense frailty of man and the extraordinary fall from grace we have all made. Treasures here does not equate to treasures there.Dana (023079) — 10/7/2017 @ 11:40 am
Deviant behavior apologist Lanny Davis also appears to be backing away from close association with Weinstein’s crisis management team. I can’t imagine a stink so horrible it would cause Lanny Davis to distance himself.Rick Ballard (259013) — 10/7/2017 @ 11:51 am
“Lisa Bloom, the daughter of Gloria Allred, who is thought to have been born with horns and cloven hooves…”Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/7/2017 @ 11:58 am
No kudos from me. What it looks like to me is that the slimy shyster b!tch got herself in the news by agreeing to represent Weinstein then she made herself look like a heroine by dumping him. All at the expense of her client. Weinstein should file a complaint with whatever disciplinary body regulates lawyers in California.nk (dbc370) — 10/7/2017 @ 12:09 pm
Its that question of price, like churchurchill said to lady astir, reportedlynarciso (d1f714) — 10/7/2017 @ 12:11 pm
I like when the Left eats one of its own.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 10/7/2017 @ 12:18 pm
nk,
Don’t think that I am congratulating her for her decision to drop him. It’s clearly damage control, and a decision driven purely by self-interest and promotion. She is a clever woman who knows how to effectively play those around her.Dana (023079) — 10/7/2017 @ 12:22 pm
“The lesson [as demonstrated by Bloom] must be that if a Democrat…”
???
“…politicizing this only makes it hurt more…” Sound familiar? “today is not the day for that – it only makes the hurt worse.” Sound familiar, too?
@9. Dana, suspect it may be more a conflict of interest thing. Bloom’s mother, Gloria Allred, is likely going to try to represent victims in any legal proceedings against Weinstein.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/7/2017 @ 12:30 pm