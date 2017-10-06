Friday News Items
[guest post by Dana]
New questions have come to light in the investigation into the Las Vegas massacre. Most recently, why was a cell phone charger in shooter Stephen Paddock’s hotel suite that didn’t match any of his cellphones? Also, while law enforcement states that they are confident there was no one else in the room at the time of the massacre, they haven’t ruled out that there may have been someone who had prior knowledge about what would happen Sunday night. As such, they are questioning whether Paddock had help. Still, the crucial question of motive remains unanswered. Also, here is a good round-up of what is known so far about the Stephen Paddock and the attack. You can find a list of the victims here, as well as short bios of each one. Each one obviously loved and deeply missed by their grieving families.
Also, more hypocrisy from Hollywood in the Harvey Weinstein scandal: Unsurprisingly, the roster of late night comedians remained silent about the bombshell report. Other than a throwaway line from Trevor Noah, the other social gate keepers and self-determined arbiters of morality, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, James Corden, and Stephen Colbert were somehow rendered speechless on the matter. These typically quick-witted snark-masters were apparently unable to come up with anything to say. Not one word. No condemnation of Weinstein’s predatory behavior, no rallying of the troops to work toward changing the sick culture of Hollywood, and no sympathy expressed for the women victimized by Weinstein. Like I said, unsurprising because it’s clear these guys know who butters their bread. Unfortunately, it’s these sorts of cowardly decisions to look the other way that allowed Weinstein to keep on keeping on for three decades. As a reminder, these yahoos were anything but silent when they went full-throttle over the scandals involving Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes, as well as when the infamous Access Hollywood tape involving Donald Trump was leaked. Apparently, they have too much at stake to stand up to the the raging bully and sexual harasser that Weinstein has been revealed to be. Women victimized in Hollywood, men enabling it. It’s a sick system, but hey, fame comes at a cost, am I right?!
Finally, President Trump appeared to be teasing the American public, or toying with our enemies with his latest remarks made last night. Following a discussion about North Korea, Iran and Afghanistan and the Islamic State with his top military advisors, the President and military leaders assembled together with their spouses for a photo opportunity. As they posed for pictures, a puzzling exchange took place:
As photographers snapped pictures and recorded video, Trump asked reporters: “You guys know what this represents?”
“Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” he said, answering his own question.
“What’s the storm?” one reporter asked.
“Could be the calm before the storm,” he repeated.
The president continued:
“We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we’re gonna have a great evening, thank you all for coming.”
“What storm, Mr. President?” NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked again.
“You’ll find out,” Trump replied, before reporters were ushered out of the room.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders offered this at today’s press briefing:
“As we’ve said many times before…we’re never going to say in advance what the president is going to do,” she said during a press briefing Friday. “You’ll have to wait and see.”
“You can take the president protecting the American people very seriously,” Sanders added. “And if he feels that action is necessary, he’ll take it.”
I don’t know what he meant. I don’t know if it even meant anything. What I suspect is that the President very impulsively pulled something out of the air to draw attention to himself and remind everyone of his authority. Especially as military leaders were in uniform. A form of self-preening before the cameras, if you will. Cleverly using a photo opportunity as an opportunity to do a little self-promoting. After all, he is a showman. But as many commenters have repeatedly reminded me in the past, moments like these are simply ways to keep our enemies guessing and off balance. Who knows.
–Dana
Being mindful of the terrible sadness and grief that so many families find themselves in, I wanted to make sure to recognize them, as well as put up a few other current items. But please do scroll through the roster of victims, and read about them. How fortunate they all were to have been so loved and cared for while they walked this earth. May God carry their families through this difficult season.Dana (023079) — 10/6/2017 @ 4:50 pm
Who knows?
*preeningBen burn (106ab9) — 10/6/2017 @ 4:54 pm
Also more leftist hypocrisy:
The symbolism of the “Fearless Girl” statue may hold true, but some of the details of how it was funded are now being called into question. The State Street Corporation funded the statue of the little girl taking on a charging bull, in the Wall Street area of Manhattan, and now they’ve come under fire. State Street was audited by the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Federal Contract Compliance, and was found to have paid their female employees less than their male ones. They are settling the audit to the tune of $5 million. Even liberal icon Mika Brzezinski pointed out the irony: “The firm which officially denies the claims funded the statue earlier this year to promote gender equality.”
Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/6/2017 @ 5:07 pm
Courtesy of the People’s Cube. Keep smiling comrades.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/6/2017 @ 5:15 pm
Can you say, Dana, who was the one victim you knew?narciso (d1f714) — 10/6/2017 @ 5:15 pm
Power corrupts Democrats much quicker and more thoroughly than Republicans. That’s because the GOP renounces members who transgress, and conversly Democrats circle the wagons and call on their media enablers to defend the indefensible.
Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama are examples, when did Dems or the media ever hold them accountable? In the last 25 years, 10 years, 2 years?ropelight (d782cb) — 10/6/2017 @ 5:43 pm
Some things are mote explainable in retrospect:narciso (d1f714) — 10/6/2017 @ 5:53 pm
… more hypocrisy from Hollywood in the Harvey Weinstein scandal: Unsurprisingly, the roster of late night comedians remained silent about the bombshell report.
Thing is, Dana, in Hollywood and entertainment industry circles, Weinstein’s behavior ain’t never been a secret; more ‘inside baseball’ tales than anything else. Old colleagues who knew him by professional acquaintance would often speak of his scumbag antics– most notably on his infamous ‘give-some-head-to-get-ahead’ yacht parties at Cannes. It was endured as a part of doing business. But he certainly wasn’t a pillar of “family values promotion” like GOP/Fox mouthpieces Ailes or O’Reilly. Cracking Weinstein jokes would be like quipping rain is wet and Trump is a moron. Times are changing.
…President Trump appeared to be teasing the American public, or toying with our enemies with his latest remarks made last night.
The Tease- as you’d expect from a reality TeeVee host to distract. Stay tuned and look over there – follow that shiny object.
New questions have come to light in the investigation into the Las Vegas massacre.
The note full of numbers is interesting. One hopes the investigators caught ‘Breaking Bad’ and the clever use of GPS coordinates on a lottery ticket– or ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind.’
“Excuse me… the first number has three digits and the last two are below sixty. Obviously … these have to be earth coordinates.” – David Laughlin [Bob Balaban] ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ 1977DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/6/2017 @ 5:55 pm
So sad to scroll trough and read about these lovely people. May they rest in peace and their friends and families find a way to cope with the loss.mg (31009b) — 10/6/2017 @ 6:06 pm
Pathetic is the excuses made for the slob weinstein. @8
In the last 22 years there was not a single sexual harassment suit filed against Einstein, in half a long there were 5 against o’reilly, we’re supposed to believe that there isn’t a dedicated lawfare campaign, after cyndi archer, bob Mcdonnell Ted Stevens (unavailable for comment) et Al.narciso (d1f714) — 10/6/2017 @ 6:07 pm
Thanks for the link to the article about the victims, Dana.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/6/2017 @ 6:09 pm
My daughter in San Clemente has a friend whose mother was hit in the arm with 2 bullets. She will be ok.mg (31009b) — 10/6/2017 @ 6:10 pm
I forgot to mention – thank you for the touching post, Dana.mg (31009b) — 10/6/2017 @ 6:11 pm
Hollywood scum’s ability to recognize one of their own for what they are themselves is hardly surprising . Even less surprising is Hollywood scum giving cover to fellow scum for thirty years (closer to 100 years over all).
It’s all just life in a septic tank.Rick Ballard (259013) — 10/6/2017 @ 6:12 pm
This bastard, ruined the lives of so many, because of some hangup, some unresolved rage at socitynarciso (d1f714) — 10/6/2017 @ 6:14 pm
Re this —
— my guess would be that the last guy who stayed in that room forgot his charger and housekeeping didn’t find it. Is it more subtle than that?Beldar (fa637a) — 10/6/2017 @ 6:30 pm
Re the “calm before the storm”: Trolls gotta troll.
If I could revise this blocker script to work on Trump’s sound and video on my DVR, I would.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/6/2017 @ 6:33 pm
A rizzotto tray press that can’t figure out what matters and what doesn’t chasing wisps if wind,narciso (d1f714) — 10/6/2017 @ 6:40 pm
Ignorant apparently of every Bronx cheer north Korea and Iran have aimed at us in 25 years and mire.
Just do like I did when Obummer was president, don’t tape it. Hell, I didn’t even turn it on. In fact the second I saw his face I turned it off. Mission accomplished. If he said anything important about 57 states or me not building my own business I got it off the net the next day. Believe me none of these fools say anything that important we should have to sit through it all.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/6/2017 @ 6:54 pm
I totally agree with Hoagie. I can’t recall the last time I sat through an entire speech by a president.
Maybe I did on the computer afterwards if there was a specific reason related to blogging. I don’t know.
But just to sit down and watch one of these blowhards? Nah.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/6/2017 @ 6:56 pm