New York Times: Republicans Open to Banning Bump Stocks
The New York Times reports that — as I recently predicted — there seems to be some support among Republicans in Congress for banning “bump stocks,” which make it easier to fire semiautomatic weapons at a rate similar to that of automatic weapons:
Top congressional Republicans, who have for decades resisted any legislative limits on guns, signaled on Wednesday that they would be open to banning the firearm accessory that the Las Vegas gunman used to transform his rifles to mimic automatic weapon fire.
For a generation, Republicans in Congress — often joined by conservative Democrats — have bottled up gun legislation, even as the carnage of mass shootings grew ever more gruesome and the weaponry ever more deadly. A decade ago, they blocked efforts to limit the size of magazines after the massacre at Virginia Tech. Five years later, Republican leaders thwarted bipartisan legislation to expand background checks of gun purchasers after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn.
Last year, in the wake of the Orlando nightclub massacre, they blocked legislation to stop gun sales to buyers on terrorism watch lists.
But in this week’s massacre in Las Vegas, lawmakers in both parties may have found the part of the weapons trade that few could countenance: previously obscure gun conversion kits, called “bump stocks,” that turn semiautomatic weapons into weapons capable of firing in long, deadly bursts.
Before we go any further, let’s just correct some of the revisionist history here. In 2016, both sides passed their own stiffer gun control measures, each set of which was blocked by the other party. So it would be perfectly accurate to say that some gun restrictions were backed by Republicans but blocked by Democrats. For example, Republicans voted for a bill that would ban sales of firearms to people on terrorism watch lists. But Democrats voted against it because they rejected the due process protections that Republicans had included, given the well-known overbreadth of the no-fly list and the constitutional issues at stake. Republicans also voted to fortify the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Democrats voted against that proposal because they wanted more. Democrats would rather have gun control as an issue to smear Republicans with than accomplish something and have to share credit. Just so we’re clear on that.
Back to the article and the bump stock issue:
“I own a lot of guns, and as a hunter and sportsman, I think that’s our right as Americans, but I don’t understand the use of this bump stock,” Senator John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, said, adding, “It seems like it’s an obvious area we ought to explore and see if it’s something Congress needs to act on.”
. . . .
Other Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Orrin G. Hatch of Utah and Marco Rubio of Florida, said they would be open to considering legislation on bump stocks.
. . . .
In the House, Representative Carlos Curbelo, Republican of Florida, said he was drafting bipartisan legislation banning the conversion kits. Representative Mark Meadows, the head of the conservative Freedom Caucus, also said he would be open to considering a bill, while Representative Bill Flores, Republican of Texas, called for an outright ban.
“I think they should be banned,” Mr. Flores told the newspaper The Hill. “There’s no reason for a typical gun owner to own anything that converts a semiautomatic to something that behaves like an automatic.”
I understand the reluctance of gun rights supporters not to give the left even an inch on this. Every time there is a mass shooting, the left agitates for some form of new gun control, as if this would solve the problem. Often the new gun control proposal has no connection to the shooting that prompted the proposal, and would not have prevented the current tragedy. That doesn’t stop the left. It’s like clockwork: they act as if conservatives simply acceded to their “common sense” proposals — some of which include banning all semiautomatics (!) or even grabbing all guns in the country (!!) — there would be no problem.
It doesn’t matter that researchers who look into gun control as gun control supporters have their minds changed by the data, and come to doubt the efficacy of gun control. For the left, policy is almost always about intentions, and not results.
But the fact that “common sense” has become a leftist buzz phrase to represent “more gun control” doesn’t mean we can’t apply some actual common sense, consistent with the Constitution and the Heller decision. Justice Scalia said in Heller that “commentators and courts [have] routinely explained that the right was not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” The justices in the Heller majority were not saying that machine guns were constitutionally protected. So what is the real problem with banning something that makes it easy to replicate the speed of automatic fire with a semiautomatic handguns?
I saw someone compare the Second Amendment’s relation to machine guns with the First Amendment’s relation to child pornography. Just because an amendment protects a right we love, and just because people are always trying to chip away at the freedoms protected by that amendment, does not mean we must automatically oppose any restrictions whatsoever. Unless you want to go to the mattresses to argue that we need to make machine guns fully available again — which they are not now — then there is little reason to get exercised about bump stocks.
Supporters of new legislation need to understand certain limitations on the efficacy of any proposed legislation. There are other ways to replicate the speed of machine gun fire. It can be done using one’s belt loops, as a simple YouTube search will show. Such techniques may not be as easy as using bump stocks, or permit the same sort of accuracy and aim, but they are possible. Also, bump stocks do tend to lead to less accurate fire than a simple semiautomatic, used in the normal manner, is capable of — making their use as a killing accessory rather limited to situations like the Las Vegas shooting, where there is a packed crowd and accuracy is less important. And the slippery slope argument is nothing to sneeze at. The real goal here is to ban all firearms. We need to be aware of that and vigilant against it.
And, as is always the case with gun control measures, you’re not going to prevent more mass shootings by passing this legislation. At best, you might make it marginally harder for someone to copycat this exact shooting in this exact manner.
That said, I don’t see the Big Threat to Our Liberties here. I think this particular restriction is coming, and it’s sensible. Republicans are right to get ahead of it.
And, once again, lawmakers get excited by the object.
I’ve been reading a lot of gun threads. I shoot, but am no expert, and defer to those who know more about long guns than I do. One thing I have found – many of those with extensive experience seem to feel that they could have done much the same damage, and maybe worse, given scopes and aimed fire, without a “bump stock.”
And, once again, lawmakers get excited by the object.
Ban all the things. It’s been said time and time again, enforce the existing laws. The laws keeping weapons out of the hands of criminals and psychopaths. This extra stuff just clogs up the courts/legal system, distracts the police from their real jobs, gives the government more discretionary power, and undermines/dilutes the value of the laws that we already have. Meanwhile the oxygen in the room consumes talk and thinking-cycles that do little to address the real problems.
The problem isn’t the tool, and watching a bunch of legislators currying favor by playing to the latest panic is disgusting.
Bottom line; The Second Amendment says “shall not be infringed”. Not “Shall not be infringed unless The Good People decide that some arms should be taxed through the roof” or “Unless it is decided that whole classes of legal citizens need to be treated like children” or “unless somebody comes up with new technology in a field that moves perhaps more rapidly than any other”.
All taxes, registries, licenses, and bans are unconstitutional. All. Of. Them. That we have been screwing around on the plain meaning of the Constitution and Bill of Rights since before the ink was dry is not a justification for continuing to do so.
We need to tell the Gin Control advocates “You claim to want a serious discussion on gun control. Fine; what Constitutional Amendment do you propose that would make serious gun control Constitutional. Because until you come up with one, either you are not serious or you are attempting to undermine the ENTIRE Constitution.”
And we need to do this soon. As we have see, they are not too fond of ANY of the Amendments.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 10/5/2017 @ 10:18 am
Doesn’t need new legislation. Doesn’t even need a new federal regulation from BATFE. Just needs the Executive to tell the BATFE to reverse its (poor- or mis-) interpretation of the existing law and regulation. Yes, if the POTUS won’t do that the Congress could step in. But this would be a far, far more palatable political move if Trump would take the lead on this, declare that he’s reversing the Obama-era mistake in interpretation, and simply announce that henceforward, bump stocks and trigger cranks and the like are going to be treated just like existing law treats conversion kits, i.e., as if they are themselves “machineguns” within the meaning of the statute, meaning they’d require the same registration and regulation as fully automatic weapons already receive. And he’d announce re-doubling enforcement of existing law.
Passing new legislation would be a political mistake and an opening for the left that the GOP would be stupid to give them.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/5/2017 @ 10:56 am
@Beldar;
“Passing new legislation would be a political mistake and an opening for the left that the GOP would be stupid to give them.”
Which is why I expect them to do so tomorrow, if not sooner.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 10/5/2017 @ 10:58 am
SPQR: Do you think the ban on conversion kits coherently defines them?Beldar (fa637a) — 10/5/2017 @ 11:00 am
(Not a “ban,” but making them subject to registration/regulation requirements for automatic weapons, which has much the same practical effect as a ban.)Beldar (fa637a) — 10/5/2017 @ 11:00 am
Ah — sorry, SPQR, you answered my question on the other thread, in a pair of comments I just found.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/5/2017 @ 11:03 am
Question..why is there so little care and attention to the Preambles mission statement as relates to Healthcare being a Constitutional Right, but so much emphasis on SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED as though more prvileged?Ben burn (c2b66f) — 10/5/2017 @ 11:11 am
Patterico,
Being that the question is how will the legislation being proposed look like with respect towards words and language. That is the biggest fear that Gun Rights folks have is that sloppy legislation will make all manner of events into felonies or ban items that weren’t “supposed” to be banned by the legislation. See for example the states of NY and Connecticut with their post Sandy Hook legislation that effectively, if you followed the language of the law, outlawed even police to have their standard issue firearms. The same was true of the 1994 FAWB, which while trying to outlaw the semi-automatic weapons like the AK clones and AR clones which had been used in a number of shooting instances, the committees that drafted the legislation ran afoul of the “sporting arms” language in the GCA of 1968 and some later laws. Which is why the law ended up with targeting of cosmetic features that are easily removable from firearms or could be manufactured around and still provide the same features. Heck, I remember receiving a mailer from the National Shooting Sports Foundation stating that the proposed FAWB would have outlawed my M1 Garand and M1903 rifles from ownership and even limited my ability to travel to qualification events target shooting because of the problems with legislation as it was being written in committee. I can even point to my own home state of WA state that with the recent I-594 background check law, it outlaws my ability to take my children or members of my family shooting and allow “transfer” of a firearm to another person without a a background check prior to the transfer even if only for the moment of allowing them to handle it prior to shooting. It is sloppy laws that puts all Americans into the “3 felonies a day from when you wake up” sort of situation.
Reading you for a long time, you appear to take an originalist approach in the same vein as Scalia took his views on the law. So with that in mind, I would say that is where the Gun Rights crowd sits as well. Most of them don’t like new laws because of recent examples of sloppy laws written in the heat of the moment don’t allow for full discussion and/or understanding of the 2nd and 34th order effects of the legislation being passed. That is why I feel a need to take a small “L” libertarian view on the attempt to ban bump stocks. I don’t have a need for them and yet, I can totally see that some folks have a need or want for them. In discussions within my own shooting range crowd, one of the guys I shoot with also trains others in proper technique and has a few disabled shooters. Folks that can’t hold a firearm and shoot with their dominant hand. For one gentleman that he trains, it is because the man doesn’t have an arm below the elbow due to an workplace injury and has a prosthetic. Another had lost the ability to use an arm due to a chronic medical condition, there is no muscle control in an arm to allow for handling of the weapon and operating the trigger. So they use a bump stock to shoot with, it has taken a large amount of patience and training for these individuals to use a firearm with these bump stocks and get some form of accuracy that pleases them.
Now we are going to say that these disabled individuals shall be denied their right to own or operate a firearm because they can’t safely handle a weapon due to a disability? That the capitalist market has found a way thru the manufacture of a device to allow these individuals to operate a firearm because one individual abused the device?
If it was me; I would put this into a regulated device that would require individuals who are disabled and still want to shoot firearms, the ability to purchase these items with respect to lower limits vs all others. All others outside of those affected by the language of say the ADA would have to show a need for such a device and potentially pay the same sort of tax, licensing and other hoops that other class III weapons have to go thru.
That is just my $.02 on the subject.Charles (24e862) — 10/5/2017 @ 11:13 am
Republicans Open to Banning Bump Stocks
Well-whoop-tee-f-cking-do; slaughterhouse jive.
“I’m an avid sportsman and never heard of them [bump stocks.]” – Paul Ryan.
I understand the reluctance of gun rights supporters not to give the left even an inch on this. Every time there is a mass shooting, the left agitates for some form of new gun control, as if this would solve the problem. Often the new gun control proposal has no connection to the shooting that prompted the proposal, and would not have prevented the current tragedy. That doesn’t stop the left. It’s like clockwork: they act as if conservatives simply acceded to their “common sense” proposals — some of which include banning all semiautomatics (!) or even grabbing all guns in the country (!!) — there would be no problem.
…
But the fact that “common sense” has become a leftist buzz phrase to represent “more gun control” doesn’t mean we can’t apply some actual common sense, consistent with the Constitution and the Heller decision. Justice Scalia said in Heller that “commentators and courts [have] routinely explained that the right was not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” The justices in the Heller majority were not saying that machine guns were constitutionally protected. So what is the real problem with banning something that makes it easy to replicate the speed of automatic fire with a semiautomatic handguns?J.P. (9e0433) — 10/5/2017 @ 11:15 am
How does the Preamble say health care is constitutional right, Ben burn? A desire to “promote the general welfare” does not create a right.DRJ (15874d) — 10/5/2017 @ 11:27 am
While Paddock might have owned bump-stocks, the audio makes it clear they weren’t used. The initial shots are far too regular and go on for far too long a time. Chances are his primary weapon was belt-fed, as he manages continuous streams of 9 seconds of full-auto.
So the bump-stock thing is pointless, but that’s the point.Ingot (e5bf64) — 10/5/2017 @ 11:28 am
Conservatives are about common sense, DCSCA. It’s common sense to hew to traditions that work and to be cautious about change.DRJ (15874d) — 10/5/2017 @ 11:29 am
CSP
I know it was a typo, but we already tried Gin control and it didn’t work. I read somewhere that all that gun control bs in the 30’s was a job program for Treasury agents who were looking at unemployment with the abolishing of Prohibition.
It’s a goal, not a right. Do all NFL team members have a right to be paid as if they won the Super Bowl simply because that was their goal?DRJ (15874d) — 10/5/2017 @ 11:34 am
Plus, promoting welfare is not the same as guaranteeing welfare. All it means is that government should keep the general welfare in mind when passing and executing laws.DRJ (15874d) — 10/5/2017 @ 11:36 am
It’s a reminder that government serves the public welfare, not a guarantee that government will be our nanny.DRJ (15874d) — 10/5/2017 @ 11:37 am
