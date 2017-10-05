Michelle Obama, Unbound
[guest post by JVW]
I was never really big on some conservatives’ outright disdain for Michelle Obama. Yes, I thought her infamous comment about her husband’s successes being “the first time in my adult lifetime I’m really proud of my country” belied a conveniently-suppressed radicalism; I was no fan of her busybody efforts at managing school nutrition from Washington; and I too had a great deal of contempt for the cozy sinecure she fell into at the University of Chicago Hospital as her husband was climbing the political ladder, though I chalked that up to typical Illinois corruption. But I never cared for the snide remarks about her looks (e.g. Rush’s childish “Moochele”) — I think she’s actually quite an attractive woman — and it seemed to me that as First Lady she conducted herself for the most part with warmth and class. I certainly found her less appealing than, say, Mamie Eisenhower or Laura Bush, but I thought she was a world better than Edith Wilson or Hillary Clinton. And I never bought into the idea that she was interested in a political career of her own; I always thought that she would be someone who would be happy being removed from the Washington maelstrom.
So I must confess that I find it very intriguing that Mrs. Obama has recently been in the news singing from the crybully songbook at various progressive gatherings. Dana reported last week on Mrs. Obama’s curious contention that women who failed to vote for Hillary Trump voted against their own interests, which is sort of like contending that white men who failed to vote for John McCain or Mitt Romney were equally guilty of sabotaging their own kind. It’s not news to any of us that this is the progressive mindset — know your place and don’t step outside of your designated interest box — and it’s no surprise that Mrs. Obama holds these beliefs, but she spent the past eight years mostly keeping this kind of thoughts to herself and it’s kind of surprising that she didn’t find a more weasely way of making this point.
And yesterday she left no doubt that she is fully on-board with the racial and sexual grievances that drive her political party in this day and age. Speaking on Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women, she fell back upon an intellectually lazy stereotype of the GOP. While recalling the State of the Union addresses that she attended during her husband’s Presidency, she described the House chambers thusly:
“On one side of the room, it’s literally gray and white. Literally, that’s the color palette on one side of the room,” Obama said. “On the other side of the room, there are yellows and blues and whites and greens. Physically, there’s a difference in color, in the tone. Because one side: all men, all white. On the other side: some women, some people of color.”
At Barack Obama’s final interminably dull and pointless annual droning, the GOP members of the 114th Congress included Senators Lisa Murkowski, Marco Rubio, Joni Ernst, Susan Collins, Deb Fischer, Kelly Ayotte, Tim Scott, Ted Cruz, and Shelly Moore Capito, along with Representatives Martha Roby, Martha McSally, Mimi Walters, Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Cubero, Ilena Ros-Lehtinen, Raul Labrador, Jackie Walorsky, Susan Brooks, Lynn Jenkins, Charles Boustany, Ralph Abraham, Candice Miller, Ann Wagner, Vickie Hartzler, Elise Stefanik, Renee Ellmers, Virginia Foxx, Kristi Noem, Diane Black, Marsh Blackburn, Kay Granger, Bill Flores, Mia Love, Barbara Comstock, Cathy McMorris Rogers, and Cynthia Loomis, and Delegate Amata Coleman Ratewagen of America Samoa. Do the Democrats have more women and minorities in their caucus? Certainly. But Mrs. Obama’s observation was factually incorrect and grossly stereotypical, much as if a Republican in her position had claimed that there are no Democrats with military service or private enterprise experience. Earlier this morning, Marco Rubio Tweeted a friendly reminder to Mrs. Obama:
Probably a good time to use "Let me rephrase that" : https://t.co/8StGLQWTHP pic.twitter.com/OrNvs0cOtz
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 5, 2017
The last week has me reassessing my relatively benign feelings towards Michelle Obama. I guess that a Princeton and Harvard-educated lawyer who went from prestigious job to prestigious job then finally ended up as the First Lady of the wealthiest, most powerful country the world has ever known is incapable of fading quietly into semi-public life in a Washington mansion as her husband rakes in millions of dollars for doing nothing more than rehashing his dreary Presidency for wealthy people who desire his presence. Instead, she has decided to enter into the social justice olympics, making a rather weak showing in her first two competitive events. If that’s the way she wants it, then I hope she’s ready for the pointed criticism that her vapid blathering deserves.
– JVW
she’s an extremely shallow hoochie, even for a first ladyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:32 pm
Shame Robert Byrd wasn’t around for the post-stemwinder tapas.JP (ad360a) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:39 pm
She’ll run for Senate in 2020 from Illinois as Durbin’s designated successor.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:43 pm
OBILLARY!
[exhume FDR stat!]Ben burn (c2b66f) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:46 pm
She always reminds me of a sasquatch sighting.mg (31009b) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:46 pm
she doesn’t have the work ethic to be a senator plus she’s the reason they’re shopping for a manhattan penthouse here’s to the ladies who lunch everybody laughhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:49 pm
Marco showed up for work?DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:50 pm
lil Marco?happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:52 pm
I liked Mark Steyn’s fictional meeting of the Obamas and Queen Elizabeth. Upon seeing Michelle Obama, the Queen thinks to herself, “Oh my, these Yanks’ space program is more advanced than we knew. They captured themselves a real, live Klingon.”nk (dbc370) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:53 pm
I think JVH is surpassing Beldars ‘bitter dregs.’ Relax. Trump won the Electoral .Ben burn (c2b66f) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:54 pm
Oops JVW..Ben burn (c2b66f) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:54 pm
@10. Ben- She didn’t see particularly fond of Washington.
Sorta like Tillerson.
Start the clock on a T-Rexit; called into the woodshed this evening; the former CEO of Exxon/Mobil ain’t playin’ nobody’s apprentice.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:59 pm
^see = seemDCSCA (797bc0) — 10/5/2017 @ 5:00 pm
Who were the blue and green people she saw on the “good” side of the room? Or is she just saying that the Republicans were blandly dressed?Observer (eb35d3) — 10/5/2017 @ 5:05 pm
if you mix blue and green you get bleen
that’s probably all she meanthappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/5/2017 @ 5:06 pm
@15. Maybe glue; sticks w/you longer.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/5/2017 @ 5:08 pm
When she was the food commissar, or dallying in marbella, running interference for book’s takriver if nigerianarciso (d1f714) — 10/5/2017 @ 5:08 pm
chicago wants to be obama freemg (31009b) — 10/5/2017 @ 5:10 pm
She was worse than Reagan on food fascism.
Even he knew ketchup could be called a vegetable. Kids live ketchup.Ben burn (c2b66f) — 10/5/2017 @ 5:12 pm
lycopeneshappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/5/2017 @ 5:22 pm
@19. A little hot water and you have some yummy soup. Reaganomics!DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/5/2017 @ 5:24 pm
Who were the blue and green people she saw on the “good” side of the room? Or is she just saying that the Republicans were blandly dressed?
I think that it was a fashion comment. Us stale, dopey white guys only wear our grey flannel suits with a red or blue monochrome tie while those hip, hip, multicultural diverse progressive Democrats wear their brightly colored Hillary power suits, kente cloth, ponchos & serapes, kimonos, Indian headdresses, and the like. Except Bernie Sanders, of course.JVW (42615e) — 10/5/2017 @ 5:33 pm
“But I never cared for the snide remarks about her looks (e.g. Rush’s childish “Moochele”)”
Not a regular Limbaugh listener, but AFAIK, Rush called her ‘Moochelle’ because of the $300k+ job she was awarded merely for being the wife of a politician. IOW, she was a mooch.
It had nothing to do with her looks.harkin (5db653) — 10/5/2017 @ 5:58 pm
Nothing like a fat slob mandating young kids to starve to death in schoolmg (31009b) — 10/5/2017 @ 6:00 pm
her mom still living in her basementmg (31009b) — 10/5/2017 @ 6:06 pm
Will Hurd and Jamie Herrera Beutler have better things to do that night?urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 10/5/2017 @ 6:21 pm
She don’t make no kinda sense!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/5/2017 @ 6:30 pm
JVW likes his women like he likes his coffee: cold, black in a big bucket…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/5/2017 @ 6:35 pm
“JVW likes his women like he likes his coffee: ”
Ground up and in the freezer?harkin (5db653) — 10/5/2017 @ 6:58 pm
She was in that racist church too for 20 years, not just him.
Why anyone would think her anything but a mirror image race pimp, parasite welfare living, cop hating mongrel … well I dunno.
Clear as day to anyone who knows Leftards what she was evening with her kabuki theatre that she gives hoot about us.
She don’t and never did.KRS One (987b85) — 10/5/2017 @ 7:15 pm
Point being, she sucks. And if we paid attention in 2007/8 it was clear.KRS One (987b85) — 10/5/2017 @ 7:17 pm
Well, they really never moved their image all that far from the famous 2008 New Yorker cover.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/5/2017 @ 7:20 pm
That cover is beyond accurate.
Meant to mock the right but proven demonstrably true 9 years later.KRS One (987b85) — 10/5/2017 @ 7:24 pm
Not a regular Limbaugh listener, but AFAIK, Rush called her ‘Moochelle’ because of the $300k+ job she was awarded merely for being the wife of a politician. IOW, she was a mooch.
Yeah, I figured that might be controversial. I used to listen to Rush a great deal, and I think his pronunciation of it was always MOO-shell, as in “moo” like a cow. If he had meant it to be “mooch” as in moocher, he would have pronounced it “MOOCH-el.” Maybe some other Rush listeners will argue that he did indeed pronounce it that way and I respect that opinion, but I always heard it as MOO-shell.JVW (42615e) — 10/5/2017 @ 7:24 pm
Neither one will run for office. Obama can’t get the UN top job with all his drone strikes, so he’ll just manage a political slush fund for Soros or Steyer. Michelle will spend the Trump presidency giving speeches to Trump-haters for lots and lots of green. And they’ll spend their evenings gracing NYC cocktail parties until the world is effing tired of them.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/5/2017 @ 7:25 pm
The loudmouth moo was the most disgraceful presidents wife in U.S. history with cowbell clinton a close second.mg (31009b) — 10/5/2017 @ 7:29 pm
29… I got my eyes 👀 on you, harkin…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/5/2017 @ 7:52 pm
…women who failed to vote for Hillary Trump voted against their own interests, which is sort of like contending that white men who failed to vote for John McCain or Mitt Romney were equally guilty of sabotaging their own kind.
I would say you had a valid point except the man she was encouraging women to vote against is a dog who was caught on tape bragging about going around grabbing them by their p’s. Yes, in that circumstance, it is fair for her to say that and no, it is not ” sort of like contending that white men who failed to vote for John McCain or Mitt Romney were equally guilty of sabotaging their own kind.”Tillman (a95660) — 10/5/2017 @ 8:37 pm
Considering that it was her husband who really kept Hillary from being the first woman President (it was inevitable that a Democrat would be elected in 2008), I think Mrs. Obama has a lot of chutzpah.nk (dbc370) — 10/5/2017 @ 9:12 pm
You know what chutzpah is, right? It’s when someone defecates on your doorstep and knocks on your door and asks you for toilet paper.nk (dbc370) — 10/5/2017 @ 9:13 pm
Oops JVW..
Ben burn (c2b66f) — 10/5/2017 @ 4:54 pm
Did you mean JCVD?
For the first time in her adult life she can STFU.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 10/5/2017 @ 9:21 pm
Hot, black and in my lap.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 10/5/2017 @ 9:31 pm
Hot, black and venti (20)?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 10/5/2017 @ 9:37 pm
I would say you had a valid point except the man she was encouraging women to vote against is a dog who was caught on tape bragging about going around grabbing them by their p’s. Yes, in that circumstance, it is fair for her to say that and no, it is not ” sort of like contending that white men who failed to vote for John McCain or Mitt Romney were equally guilty of sabotaging their own kind.”
Considering that Barack Obama enabled and abetted the ugly rise of campus leftism where we now hear grand tales of “white privilege” and “toxic masculinity” then yeah, I think those white guys who voted for Obama over McCain and Romney were voting against their own interests. And it’s hard to cast Hillary in the White Knight role when she spent a couple of decades trying to undermine the women who brought sexual harassment (and sexual assault) cases against her husband, so she’s a fine one to be leading the anti-p****-grabber brigades.JVW (42615e) — 10/5/2017 @ 9:38 pm
The other day I told a girl she looked like black Felicity. Then I told her friend she could be Black Canary. She asked me who Canary was and I said no, Black Canary…never mind.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 10/5/2017 @ 9:46 pm