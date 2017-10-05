Michelle Obama, Unbound

[guest post by JVW]

I was never really big on some conservatives’ outright disdain for Michelle Obama. Yes, I thought her infamous comment about her husband’s successes being “the first time in my adult lifetime I’m really proud of my country” belied a conveniently-suppressed radicalism; I was no fan of her busybody efforts at managing school nutrition from Washington; and I too had a great deal of contempt for the cozy sinecure she fell into at the University of Chicago Hospital as her husband was climbing the political ladder, though I chalked that up to typical Illinois corruption. But I never cared for the snide remarks about her looks (e.g. Rush’s childish “Moochele”) — I think she’s actually quite an attractive woman — and it seemed to me that as First Lady she conducted herself for the most part with warmth and class. I certainly found her less appealing than, say, Mamie Eisenhower or Laura Bush, but I thought she was a world better than Edith Wilson or Hillary Clinton. And I never bought into the idea that she was interested in a political career of her own; I always thought that she would be someone who would be happy being removed from the Washington maelstrom.

So I must confess that I find it very intriguing that Mrs. Obama has recently been in the news singing from the crybully songbook at various progressive gatherings. Dana reported last week on Mrs. Obama’s curious contention that women who failed to vote for Hillary Trump voted against their own interests, which is sort of like contending that white men who failed to vote for John McCain or Mitt Romney were equally guilty of sabotaging their own kind. It’s not news to any of us that this is the progressive mindset — know your place and don’t step outside of your designated interest box — and it’s no surprise that Mrs. Obama holds these beliefs, but she spent the past eight years mostly keeping this kind of thoughts to herself and it’s kind of surprising that she didn’t find a more weasely way of making this point.

And yesterday she left no doubt that she is fully on-board with the racial and sexual grievances that drive her political party in this day and age. Speaking on Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women, she fell back upon an intellectually lazy stereotype of the GOP. While recalling the State of the Union addresses that she attended during her husband’s Presidency, she described the House chambers thusly:

“On one side of the room, it’s literally gray and white. Literally, that’s the color palette on one side of the room,” Obama said. “On the other side of the room, there are yellows and blues and whites and greens. Physically, there’s a difference in color, in the tone. Because one side: all men, all white. On the other side: some women, some people of color.”

At Barack Obama’s final interminably dull and pointless annual droning, the GOP members of the 114th Congress included Senators Lisa Murkowski, Marco Rubio, Joni Ernst, Susan Collins, Deb Fischer, Kelly Ayotte, Tim Scott, Ted Cruz, and Shelly Moore Capito, along with Representatives Martha Roby, Martha McSally, Mimi Walters, Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Cubero, Ilena Ros-Lehtinen, Raul Labrador, Jackie Walorsky, Susan Brooks, Lynn Jenkins, Charles Boustany, Ralph Abraham, Candice Miller, Ann Wagner, Vickie Hartzler, Elise Stefanik, Renee Ellmers, Virginia Foxx, Kristi Noem, Diane Black, Marsh Blackburn, Kay Granger, Bill Flores, Mia Love, Barbara Comstock, Cathy McMorris Rogers, and Cynthia Loomis, and Delegate Amata Coleman Ratewagen of America Samoa. Do the Democrats have more women and minorities in their caucus? Certainly. But Mrs. Obama’s observation was factually incorrect and grossly stereotypical, much as if a Republican in her position had claimed that there are no Democrats with military service or private enterprise experience. Earlier this morning, Marco Rubio Tweeted a friendly reminder to Mrs. Obama:

Probably a good time to use "Let me rephrase that" : https://t.co/8StGLQWTHP pic.twitter.com/OrNvs0cOtz — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 5, 2017

The last week has me reassessing my relatively benign feelings towards Michelle Obama. I guess that a Princeton and Harvard-educated lawyer who went from prestigious job to prestigious job then finally ended up as the First Lady of the wealthiest, most powerful country the world has ever known is incapable of fading quietly into semi-public life in a Washington mansion as her husband rakes in millions of dollars for doing nothing more than rehashing his dreary Presidency for wealthy people who desire his presence. Instead, she has decided to enter into the social justice olympics, making a rather weak showing in her first two competitive events. If that’s the way she wants it, then I hope she’s ready for the pointed criticism that her vapid blathering deserves.

– JVW