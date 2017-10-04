Catalonia to Declare Independence Next Week
It appears increasingly likely that Catalonia — an autonomous community of Spain on the French border — will declare independence from Spain next week:
Catalonia will move on Monday to declare independence from Spain, a regional government source said, as the European Union nation nears a rupture that threatens the foundations of its young democracy and has unnerved financial markets.
Pro-independence parties which control the regional parliament have asked for a debate and vote on Monday on declaring independence, the source said. A declaration should follow this vote, although it is unclear when.
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont earlier told the BBC that his government would ask the region’s parliament to declare independence after tallying votes from last weekend’s referendum, which Madrid says was illegal.
“This will probably finish once we get all the votes in from abroad at the end of the week and therefore we shall probably act over the weekend or early next week,” he said in remarks published on Wednesday.
On Sunday the world witnessed the disconcerting spectacle of police disrupting the independence referendum with violence, including the firing of rubber bullets. The Spanish government maintains that the election was unconstitutional, and the country’s Supreme Court agrees. But shutting down votes with violence . . . it’s a bad look.
Spanish police attack and pepper spray peaceful civilians who were guarding ballot box in a town hall in #Catalonia. #CatalanReferedum pic.twitter.com/5uAEjWRCiv
— Jaume Clotet (@jaumeclotet) October 1, 2017
Sarah Lee, who has written about the issue in recent days, correctly noted of Spanish officials: “their tactics, to Western eyes with a fondness for free speech and assembly, don’t look very democratic.” If the Spanish government believes the vote was unconstitutional, they could simply declare that they do not recognize it. Why use violence to prevent it?
Unfortunately, Americans often tend to see these sorts of issues through a partisan political lens. The first question conservatives will ask is: is an independence movement left-leaning or right-leaning in nature? If the former, it’s bad. If the latter, it’s good. Here, there are overtones of this being a Socialist revolution, and so many conservatives are wary. Plus, the stability of the EU in general, and our relationship with Spain in particular, counsel a rejection of the calls for independence. And so far, President Trump is predictably siding with the Spanish government on this issue.
I have a different view: if a political subset truly wants to be independent from a larger group, that should be allowed. This is true whether it’s Scotland trying to break away from the UK, or Britain exiting the EU, or California or Texas seceding from the U.S.
There are always going to be thorny issues, of course. Here in the U.S., for example, how would Nevada secede when 85% of its land is owned by the federal government? And what happens when — as in Catalonia — the population is divided about whether they want to stay part of the larger group?
But in principle, decentralization is often a good thing. It keeps representation more in tune with the populace, and prevents governments from agglomerating too much power. And in the end, governance should be about what the people want.
And so I wish Catalonians well in their quest — assuming the referendum shows that independence is truly the will of its population.
But make no mistake: things could be about to turn very ugly.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
If a super-majority of the population, say two-thirds, wants to secede, the moral argument for secession is strong. If it’s only small group of self-seeking politicians, small fish in a big pond who would rather be big fish in a small pond, swaying less than half of the population, they should be charged with treason.nk (dbc370) — 10/4/2017 @ 10:23 am
I spent a few weeks in Barcelona 2 years ago and was astonished by the Catalan nationalism and dislike of rule by the “Castellanos”. They don’t even call Spanish “Espagnol” but rather “Castellano” ie Castillian.
They have a lot of museums and many of them dwell at length on the perceived vileness of Spanish rule, most especially the Born Museum which has an absolutely poisonous series of videos and displays on the subject.
Many, many Catalan flags, large ones, were hung from windows and balconies all through Barcelona, rich areas and poor.
So no huge surprises here for me.Fred Z (05d938) — 10/4/2017 @ 10:25 am
I have a different view: if a political subset truly wants to be independent from a larger group, that should be allowed. This is true whether it’s Scotland trying to break away from the UK, or Britain exiting the EU, or California or Texas seceding from the U.S.
There has to be limits to that, right? I mean, what if the 65,000 of us who live in Redondo Beach decided we wanted to secede from Los Angeles County? Should we have that right? I would love to get out from under the thumb of a county supervisor as dumb and useless as Janice Hahn, and it would be great if the larger parts of the county quit raising my taxes to fund projects in the Valley, Downtown, and on the Westside. But is it really a great idea to allow such small-scale revolt? What limits would you put on the ability to secede in terms of size and level of control?JVW (42615e) — 10/4/2017 @ 10:25 am
(a) The referendum results show about 90% of those who turned out in favor of independence. But that’s meaningless, because turnout was low, and because the Spanish authorities’ behavior essentially guaranteed that highly motivated pro-independence people would turn out while anti-independence people wouldn’t risk being beaten in order to vote.
(b) This *is* going to turn very, very ugly, and will probably result in an armed occupation by the Spanish.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 10/4/2017 @ 10:26 am
And I don’t want either Texas or California to secede. Not Texas because without it all the country will go hopelessly left; and not California because then Illinoisans won’t have anyone to look down on.nk (dbc370) — 10/4/2017 @ 10:28 am
The Madrid government’s hostility to even taking a measure of support for Catalan independence, including the use of violence to discourage the regional poll, has only exacerbated an already highly charged issue and given the previously undecided conclusive reason to support independence.
No one wants to see European nations devolve into a balkanized patchwork of principalities, but repititions of Madrid’s actions will spark independence movements all over the continent. The Basques are waiting for an opportunity to set up their own independent country.ropelight (051652) — 10/4/2017 @ 10:34 am
Now he is Argentina Catalan, from a prominent family, one member i know:narciso (d1f714) — 10/4/2017 @ 10:36 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/Debradelai/status/915332976032002048
Oh, yeah, the Spanish government has completely mismanaged this. What percentage of anti-separatist Catalonians, or Castilians living in Catalonia, will be moved to either switch sides or acquiesce, as a result of watching the Spanish beat people to keep them from voting?aphrael (e0cdc9) — 10/4/2017 @ 10:39 am
Imagine if the occupy resistance, finagled a calexit, by breaking the rules, having been funded by Russia, and add Iran to the backersnarciso (d1f714) — 10/4/2017 @ 10:43 am
I think both sides maybe may be operating under a legal theory that says that a vote of “the people” supercedes all constitutions.
So the Spanish government somehow thinks it needs to prevent that vote from taking place; the anti-secessionists tell their people not to participate in order so that the vote won’t count; and the Catalan government, which is now in the hands of the secessionsists, insists that the vote counted anyway even if some people deliberately did not parrticipate, and even if some of the voting was stopped and ballots seized.
This thing wouldn’t happen in Canada with Quebec, or in Scotland partly because of alink between law and legitimacy. But it did happen in the United States in 1787 where a new constitution was established in a way that simply ignored the old. The United State Senate also maybe has taken to sometimes ignoring its own rules for changing rules with regard to the filibuster.Sammy Finkelman (f1bb90) — 10/4/2017 @ 11:00 am
Sammy Finkel,
Given that the Senate is granted plenary power over its rules I have a hard time seeing any failure to follow those rules as anything more than a political matter.Soronel Haetir (86a46e) — 10/4/2017 @ 11:07 am
Its patticulsrly in violation of provision 155, like my link points out. This was annoutfit that kept the civil guard out of the investigation into the cell that had been operating for the better part if a decade.narciso (d1f714) — 10/4/2017 @ 11:07 am
Heavy-handed Spanish police actions aside, it does not look like the separatists have thought about (or at least cared enough to discuss in any great detail) the constitutional and diplomatic hurdles that would face an “independent” Catalonia, inter alia:
1) It is up for debate as to whether Catalonia would accede to the EU or whether many current EU members would be very happy about allowing a newly separated legal territory in their ranks;
2) What will be the fate of Spanish federal property (assuming such exists) and institutions within Catalonia;
3) What will be the fate of Spanish crown property (assuming such exists) and institutions within Catalonia;
4) Will any subdivisions of Catalonia which wish to remain part of Spain be allowed to do so, or if not, can they in turn separate from Catalonia and rejoin Spain;
5) Would Catalonia seek to create its own currency following secession, and if not, point 1) becomes immensely relevant;
6) Would Catalonia-based companies that are listed on the Spanish stock exchange remain so;
7) Would Catalonia-based companies not listed on the Spanish stock exchange be eligible to do so, and under what rules;
8) Would Catalonia maintain its own armed forces;
And so on and so on.JP (f1742c) — 10/4/2017 @ 11:37 am
I would imagine that if Catalonia isn’t part of the EU, it may not be allowed to use the Euro.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 10/4/2017 @ 11:44 am
I would imagine that if Catalonia isn’t part of the EU, it may not be allowed to use the Euro.
I wonder if Catalans see that as a benefit or drawback.JVW (42615e) — 10/4/2017 @ 11:45 am
Its a relativenarciso (d1f714) — 10/4/2017 @ 11:46 am
Ybaffluentvpart of Spain, while then
Anguished in the recession thatzapatero made worsr
Apparently pubnarciso (d1f714) — 10/4/2017 @ 11:59 am
Ically supporting the police in Barcelona is crime think:
http://www.libertaddigital.com/espana/2017-10-03/un-instituto-de-barcelona-castiga-a-los-alumnos-que-apoyaron-a-la-policia-1276606941
It’s because of the Basque that the Spanish government is using the military in Catalonia, ropelight. Thee is a history of violence in Spanish separatist groups. Catalonians are smart enough to realize that and employ non-violent methods.
Whatever happens, I hope Spain can control the terrorists in its midst. It seems like a fertile ground for terrorism.DRJ (15874d) — 10/4/2017 @ 12:03 pm
Fred Z, I noticed the Catalan nationalism in Barcelona a few years ago.
As for their actual independence, what happens when Spain says no? If the voting turnout was low, the turnout for actual fighting will be even less, I would think.Patricia (5fc097) — 10/4/2017 @ 12:03 pm
The problem are irregular forcesnarciso (d1f714) — 10/4/2017 @ 12:08 pm
https://www.saulmontes-bradley.com/2017/08/
Non-violence is a tactic, Patricia. My guess is the Catalonians are as willing to fight as the Basques. More important, the Spanish government thinks that, too.DRJ (15874d) — 10/4/2017 @ 12:15 pm
What about the coming brawl between Real Madrid and Barcelona fans?
I look forward to seeing the Socialists wreck the placesteveg (2c90e9) — 10/4/2017 @ 12:32 pm
Off topic, but HAPPY 60th BIRTHDAY, SPACE AGE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvPzUAeWZZYDCSCA (797bc0) — 10/4/2017 @ 12:34 pm
“beep… beep… beep… beep…”
They might be able to adopt the currency unilaterally (Kosovo and Montenegro do this) but would be unable to issue the Euro in the same way as would Spain or France as I understand it.JP (f1742c) — 10/4/2017 @ 12:59 pm
I’m wondering if they could also do something like the CFA Franc, where they issue currency that is pegged to the Euro, without the EU assenting.
Of course, the CFA Franc system was set up *with* EU approval (or, rather, it predated the EU and how to deal with it was a problem contemplated in the agreement that set up the euro), and *any* backed currency regime is subject to runs on the currency.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 10/4/2017 @ 1:09 pm
#18, nonsense DRJ, Madrid’s violent assaults against Catalans was an attempt to prevent a recognition of the extent to which independence had taken hold.
There is no such ambiguity extent in the Basque regions of Spain or France. Basques want an independent state of their own and they don’t need to count noses to confirm the obvious.
Madrid wants to keep Spain intact, but the government’s wrongheaded tactics are driving wedges between the regions to the extent that disunion can be prevented only at bayonet point, and that for only a brief period.
We’re likely to see a newly independent Catalan within 3 years.ropelight (051652) — 10/4/2017 @ 1:10 pm
Europe is changing so fast before our eyes……even if it wasn’t such a potential sh*tstorm it would still be fascinating.
And yes I know we’re not that far behind. If Latin America was mostly Muslim we would have already passed them by on the road to complete civil breakdown.harkin (fd5d8b) — 10/4/2017 @ 1:24 pm