Bye Bye Bump Stocks
Multiple reports have said that the Las Vegas shooter used “bump stocks” — a device that allows one to fire a semi-automatic weapon at speeds approximating that of a fully automatic weapon. Susan Wright took a look at them earlier today in this post, which contains video of the devices in use. The New York Times elaborates, and says there is a renewed effort to ban them now:
Bump stocks are legal and inexpensive, with some versions advertised for $99.
A standard stock is firmly fixed to the rifle. But a bump stock allows the body of the rifle to slide a short distance back and forth, harnessing the recoil energy of each shot. The shooter does not move the trigger finger; instead, the weapon bounces, or “bumps,” rapidly between shoulder and finger.
In 2013, Senator Dianne Feinstein of California proposed outlawing bump stocks, but Congress has not acted on her proposal. She proposed a ban again on Tuesday.
It does not appear that this device has been used often (ever?) in past mass shootings. But with the copycat phenomenon, there is a good chance others will try in the future.
Why make it easy for them?
I am a Second Amendment supporter, but in talking to other Second Amendment supporters over the past day or so, I have found nobody who is furiously opposed to banning these devices.
The concern will always be that the left will come after more and more guns. They’ll want to take all semi-automatic firearms, for example.
Well, they will try. And we won’t let them.
But I don’t see the big problem in getting rid of a device that allows a shooter to turn a semi-automatic weapon into the functional equivalent of an automatic weapon. Automatic weapons are already banned, with minor exceptions. Nobody seems to have a big problem with that. I don’t.
I’m open to hearing the arguments against such a repeal. But I’m skeptical.
And I think a lot of people agree with me.
So if you like bump stocks, probably best to get them now. Because I have a feeling they may be outlawed relatively soon.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
two words:
3d printinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/3/2017 @ 7:47 pm
Reposting Happy’s comment for Patterico’s benefit
two words:
3d printing
happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/3/2017 @ 7:47 pmkishnevi (d097a6) — 10/3/2017 @ 7:54 pm
Fine, but you understand that will not be the end of it, this is our dunblane, our part Arthur, the forces sores put in motion through bill Ayres a quarter century ago will seize their opportunitynarciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 7:55 pm
This maybe a situation where we the second amendment community gets behind the banning of the bump stock to protect against the full prohibition of semi-auto rifles.Matthew S Wideman (dc40e0) — 10/3/2017 @ 7:55 pm
OK. There will always be ways to do an illegal end run around the law. If that becomes reason not to pass the law to begin with, then there will be no laws.
Anyway, why repost comments I don’t want to see so that I will see them? I don’t understand that.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/3/2017 @ 7:59 pm
So remember the assaults weapon ban, that feinstein pushed, after long island railroad, did itmatter that it worked or not. Ingenuity finds a way, around the ban.narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:04 pm
(I originally wrote this for posting on the RedState version, but re-post it here:)
From 26 U.S.C. § 5845(b), the definitional section of present gun control law that restricts ownership and requires registration and heavy ongoing regulation of fully automatic weapons — aka “machineguns” in the language of the statute:
See also 27 CFR § 479.11, which has the same language.
I am no gunsmith nor super-enthusiast, just a shotgun owner and former hunter who’s used semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles. If I properly understand the functioning of the bump stock (from watching videos and looking at diagrams), the shooter pulls and holds down the trigger once while the weapon’s recoil from the cartridge discharge is then offset by a spring mounted between stock and weapon, such that the spring will cause the trigger to be activated repeatedly with no further effort by the shooter except holding his finger in place, which in turn will cause a semi-automatic weapon to fire repeatedly, at rates comparable to fully-automatic weapons, until the weapon’s magazine is empty.
That first and only trigger-pull by the shooter seems to me to be a “single function of the trigger” within the literal meaning words of the statute, meaning in turn that the bump stock is a “combination of parts designed and intended for use in converting a weapon into a machinegun,” meaning the bump stock should be treated as a matter of law as if it were a machinegun itself.
It seems to me that even Second Amendment enthusiasts, among which I count myself along with Justice Scalia’s ghost, generally are agreed that fully-automatic weapons can and should be regulated along the lines created by the 1934 National Firearm Act (as occasionally since amended). I’ve read, but not independently confirmed, that the BATFE treats conversion kits as if they are “machineguns” themselves, meaning that if they’re not registered properly to an approved owner after BATFE pre-approval of the transfer (and surely they aren’t), then they’re just as illegal to possess as a “machinegun” would be.
I know many Second Amendment enthusiasts have long worried that the Left would try very hard to change this law and this regulation in order to make illegal, or at least heavily regulated, all semi-automatic weapons. But I don’t think recognizing bump stocks as being equivalent to the already-banned conversion kits would be controversial.
Justice Scalia’s opinion in Heller presumes the constitutionality of the laws restricting fully automatic weapons; indeed, he mocked Justice Breyer for making an argument that, if true, would have meant the 1934 Act was unconstitutional. The NRA’s not out campaigning for everyone to have fully-automatic weapons, and if it is smart, it will use this as an occasion to educate the public while agreeing to treat bump stocks like conversion kits under existing law.
I cannot account for this, which purports to be a BATFE letter from the Obama Era (!) approving bump stocks, and states:
That seems to completely ignore the statutory language on “single function of the trigger.” I think it’s just wrong.
Trump could direct the BATFE to withdraw this and any similar opinions, but doesn’t even need to tell BATFE to do any new rulemakings or take public comments: With the stroke of a pen and a news conference, he can blame the Las Vegas shooting ON OBAMA.
I’m new to this and willing to be educated if I’m missing something. But I’m inclined to think this isn’t the hill to defend the Second Amendment upon.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:04 pm
Sadly, this will mean the end of semi-auto rifles in California, not to mention bump stocks, trigger cranks or any magazine larger than 8 cartridges. All the grandfathered stuff is going to be called in, just like they really want to do with all guns. It will be a miracle if they don’t ban semi-auto handguns.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:08 pm
Well its calufirnia, is they will go after as much as they can take, like the vampire ex anchor in omega man, looking for prey. This is a pivotal moment choose carefully.narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:14 pm
This has been a topic over at Say Uncle for a few years. First the BATF approved bump stocks. (One particularly good brand, anyway.) Then it disapproved them. Then it approved them again with some modifications.
The “fault”, if any is in the original definition of machine gun from the FDR era National Firearms Act: More than one shot from one pull of the trigger. Bump firing is multiple pulls of the trigger, just real fast.nk (dbc370) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:14 pm
And you don’t need a bump stock or any other add-on to do it.
if criminals do an illegal end run around the law they’re gonna have to be punishedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:17 pm
Our host asked in #5, referring to kish’s post at #4:
kish can of course speak for himself, but my reaction to his post was along the lines of, “I know you’ll probably miss this since you’ve announced that you have [hateful]feet’s posts blocked, Patterico, but he said something that I, kish, am curious about our host’s reaction to, which was ____.” I didn’t presume kish was adopting or vouching for the comment, but merely that he thought our host might have an interesting response, which in fact he did.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:19 pm
It isn’t about any weapon or tool in particular, the automatic weapon is the soft underbelly of the argument, most crimes are committed with handguns or single shot rifle.narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:25 pm
Fair enough, if that was the intent.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:25 pm
@ nk, re #10: That Glock in your video link is indeed firing fast, but that’s what, 10 rounds from a handgun? How many people — even regular and frequent shooters — can manage that? That’s like a trick from a sleight-of-hand magician as far as I’m concerned. By contrast, the bump stock videos make it pretty clear that any, well, bumpkin can achieve automatic-weapon firing rates just by holding on tight.
I don’t have any trouble concluding that a bump stock is essentially the same as a semi-to-full conversion. Do the pro-bump-stock crowd at Say Uncle argue that civilians need that kind of rate of fire on a non-registered basis? In other words, is there anyone in this debate who’s a grown-up — not just an arrested adolescent who thinks machine guns are really cool and therefore wants one, cheap and now and legal — who can argue that bump stocks are anything different than conversion kits in purpose and effect?Beldar (fa637a) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:26 pm
They do — they call it “turning money into noise”. They like guns and they like shooting them. At inanimate targets, and they want to be able to do it legally.nk (dbc370) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:32 pm
Well, banning bump stocks because they are equivalent to illegal conversion to automatic fire may be the right thing to do, but this
we the second amendment community gets behind the banning of the bump stock to protect against the full prohibition of semi-auto rifles
never works. There’s no bargains with the Left. All progressive slopes are slippery.
Affirmative action -> quotas, civil unions -> gay marriage, etc etc.Frederick (63491b) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:32 pm
@Beldar:Do the pro-bump-stock crowd at Say Uncle argue that civilians need that kind of rate of fire on a non-registered basis?
I know your intentions are good, but here you are conceding the gun-grabber logic. Who gets to decide what civilians need on a non-registered basis? Does any one need a semi-automatic? Does anyone need a pump shotgun? And so forth.
I liked the other argument, that existing law should cover bump stocks.Frederick (63491b) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:35 pm
Gatling guns have always been legal as long as they’re hand-cranked, by the way. They were not affected by the NFA at all. (Electric-powered ones like the Minigun are a different matter.)nk (dbc370) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:38 pm
They have eyes, yet they refuse to see, honestly its like groundhog day, yet they find trump insincere, this was one of Obama’s driving passions, expressed through the Joyce foundation.narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:38 pm
Holders wanted to instill a hatred if firearms, we know how the sullivsnnlawa and even those in Illinois have worked out.narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:47 pm
If we’re gonna dive into the nitty-gritty morass of line-drawing problems (and I think we should), how many rounds of ammunition do we think a person should lawfully be allowed to possess?Leviticus (67f244) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:50 pm
If “gun control” is anathema, how bout “bullet control”? The Chris Rock modelLeviticus (67f244) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:51 pm
What do you think is fair, do they teach the constitution in law school anymore?narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:52 pm
@Leviticus:how many rounds of ammunition do we think a person should lawfully be allowed to possess?
Why don’t you tell us what the right answer is?Frederick (63491b) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:54 pm
How about we weather this storm, see how it ahakez out. This is the cleverness that brought there’s nay to a razor thin majority dependent on the unionistsnarciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 8:57 pm
@ Frederick (#18): I always appreciate your civil comments, including this one. But do you likewise think Justice Scalia was conceding gun-grabber logic?
I think the existing law does represent a constitutionally valid line-drawing by Congress because fully automatic weapons — based on their rate of fire — create dangers sufficient to meet the compelling state interest test for least-restrictive-means tailored abridgement of a fundamental constitutional right like that created by the Second Amendment. I think that’s why the 1934 Act is constitutional, as Scalia presumed. I think the chance of getting even a single Justice now on the SCOTUS to go beyond that toward Second Amendment absolutism is zero.
I think existing law likewise represents a determination by Congress that other weapons including semi-automatics, pumps, and bolt action weapons don’t. I think the way you keep from slipping down any slippery slopes is to treat this like what is is: A gadgety attempt to evade the purpose and intent and plain language of current law. In that light, the Las Vegas shooting becomes another example, then, of how existing gun laws need to be enforced more consistently and diligently, not how they need to be changed.
I’ve long thought that the NRA and other pro-Second Amendment groups don’t do a good enough job of public education about existing gun laws, which is one of the reason so many people on the left can go decades under the delusion that “assault rifle” is a meaningful term. The Las Vegas shooter was using illegal weapons if bump stocks –> machinegun under existing law. If not, he was apparently using legal weapons.
One of the interesting things in press interviews with concertgoers is how many of them — country-western fans who included a ton of ex-military and survivalists and law enforcement — spontaneously commented, “This sounded like fully automatic firing, it was so fast and went on for so long.” These were people who understand and probably have fired semi-automatic weapons, and their astonishment was real. (These were also the same people applying tourniquets, leading others to cover, tearing down fencing for makeshift stretchers, and basically using the same combat evac techniques the Marines used in Fallujah, except in downtown Las Vegas — God bless them every single one, my eyes water to even think of them!) None of those folks are going to be much put out to be told, “Well, we figured out that the Obama Administration stopped enforcing our existing gun laws regarding fully automatic weapons, so we’re making these bump stocks a registered item just like the conversion kits.”
So this isn’t about satisfying the lefties. I agree, they aren’t negotiating in good faith, they’re not who we need to be making deals with, they don’t care about guns or gun owners or distinctions among them, and they’ll always be the numbskulls that think a bipod and a folding stock means someone’s got a “high-powered military assault rifle useful for no purpose other than slaughtering small babies by the hundreds!!1!!”
This is about satisfying the people who do understand that we can actually meaningfully enforce what we all thought was a reasonably effective set of regulations and registration requirements that had been limited to fully automatic weapons. Because if we can’t satisfy all of those people, some of them will wander over toward the lefties. And then we’ll see not just registration requirements or outright bans for bump stocks, but also for large-capacity magazines, for semi-automatic weapons, and eventually for all guns, period. The way to avoid that slippery slope is simply to take the step back onto the ledge we thought we’d carved already.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:01 pm
“Prohibited persons”*, by and large, face the same penalty for possession of ammunition as they do for possession of a firearm.
*Felons, wife-beaters, mentally ill ….nk (dbc370) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:02 pm
Well this is a coubcidence:
http://sciencealert.com/the-largest-dataset-we-have-shows-powerful-evidence-gun-control-works/page-2narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:05 pm
we should at least wait and see what Jimmy Kimmel sayshappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:06 pm
“This sounded like fully automatic firing, it was so fast and went on for so long.”
Yes, I thought it was a bipod-mounted light machine gun (SAW maybe) when I first heard it on the video because of the rate of fire.nk (dbc370) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:06 pm
Fine go ahead, as axelrod said, don’t let a crisis go to waste, and you’ll they will Tucson this thing ad infinitum.narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:09 pm
@ Leviticus (#23): When Chris Rock learns the difference between a bullet and a cartridge, we can start that discussion. Until then, he’s in the category who are ranting about “assault rifles.” 😀
In my view, though, ammunition for the weapons whose individual ownership rights are protected by the Second Amendment are necessarily also protected by the Second Amendment, and hence would require the same showing of a compelling state interest to justify restrictions that would need to be narrowly tailored to be the least restrictive means, meaning “bullet regulation” is unlikely to pass constitutional muster as a work-around to evade the Second Amendment. Too cute, intellectually dishonest, IMHO. It would be like saying, “Oh we’re not making abortions illegal when we pass a law requiring mothers to participate in childbirth,” to which the proper response is: Who do you think you’re trying to kid? (I believe that’s a legal term of art first used by Chief Justice John Marshall, in fact.)Beldar (fa637a) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:11 pm
I’m not sure if people here have seen it, but one of the guitarists for the band that was playing where the shootout had this to say:
One of the possibilities that could happen in the future would be increasing popular support for “strong” gun regulation, or even a movement to repeal the 2nd amendment. A problem I see with a lot of current regulation is that poorly crafted (banning scary guns or accessories). My question is, if you knew that some sort of regulation was coming, how would you craft it to be effective?Davethulhu (3a2442) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:12 pm
It’s a serious question: how many rounds of ammunition does a person need to accomplish the purposes most frequently put forth in support of an armed citizenry?Leviticus (67f244) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:13 pm
I have no problem banning bump stocks other than:WarEagle82 (2b3d34) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:14 pm
You can fire rapidly w/o such device. It just makes it easier.
You can fabricate a device w/o much effort.
Banning will create a black market and incentives to find alternatives.
There are already alternatives.
Antis will never stop at anything less than a complete ban of firearms. That’s their goal. You don’t deal with the devil.
I can’t think of 1, 5 or 10 new laws that would prevent an act like this, including a full ban of all firearms. Can anyone come up with such a list?WarEagle82 (2b3d34) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:16 pm
There’s also that they’re anathema to guys who spent hours and hours dry-firing while balancing a dime on top of the receiver. They violate the first rule of accuracy: Keeping your gun rock-steady on the target.nk (dbc370) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:18 pm
That’s because you hypothesize a sophisticated black market and assume that it will not be policed vigorously. By such standards, why criminalize anything at all?Leviticus (67f244) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:19 pm
Who would have thought 14 years, the qurstuob whether a committed Christian baker could defend his livelihood, would be up for debate, or ask the sisters of charity or hobby Libby. How close their hobsons choice was.narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:19 pm
#39 was for WarEagleLeviticus (67f244) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:20 pm
@ Leviticus (#35): My serious answer is, “As many rounds as he thinks he needs given his circumstances.”
Right now I’ve got about 1000 shotgun shells. Do I plan to shoot 1000 people? No, my good old pump-action home defense shotgun would take a long time to do that. Obviously that is a stockpile — not even a very deep one — anticipating a situation like a natural disaster in which law and order breaks down continually and I’m the only guy in the neighborhood whose family still has some MREs and clean water.
Serious question to you: Do my 1000 shotgun shells make you worry I’m going to kill 1000 people? Do you think I need to be regulated so that I can only have 800? Or 600? Or 100? Or 10? Do I get to reload? I think the Second Amendment means that I get to make these decisions for myself, and that the government can’t make them for me.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:20 pm
It’s a serious question: how many rounds of ammunition does a person need to accomplish the purposes most frequently put forth in support of an armed citizenry?
Just one. So you can kill an enemy soldier and take his gun and ammunition.
Your question is nuncupatory, Leviticus. How many suits does a lawyer need to accomplish the purposes most frequently put forth in support of the Sixth Amendment?nk (dbc370) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:24 pm
if the CNN Jake Tapper fake news propaganda sluts wanna do gun control all up in it, they’re gonna have to let go of the fake news Puerto Rico Katrina narrativehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:25 pm
@Beldar: I think you might have misread me. I fully approve your “bump stocks are already banned” logic, and said so. I objected only to
Do the pro-bump-stock crowd at Say Uncle argue that civilians need that kind of rate of fire on a non-registered basis?
And then Leviticus came to drive the point home for me with
how many rounds of ammunition does a person need to accomplish the purposes most frequently put forth in support of an armed citizenry?Frederick (63491b) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:26 pm
@Leviticus:That’s because you hypothesize a sophisticated black market and assume that it will not be policed vigorously. By such standards, why criminalize anything at all?
I’m pretty sure that’s the marijuana legalization argument right there.Frederick (63491b) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:28 pm
i think as long as our national “normal” frame of reference is “planning for the apocalypse” then we will continue to have these sorts of massacres on a regular basis. It’s always the apocalypse to someone.Leviticus (67f244) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:28 pm
oh my goodness guns are called peacemakers for a reason you know
why does hillary hate peacehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:30 pm
Anyway, goodnight. I don’t even think my own arguments on this thread are sound. I would just like to see more people admit that these sorts of massacres are the natural result of the American worldview, so that we could start to forego the feigned ignorance and shock that always accompanies their occurrence.Leviticus (67f244) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:32 pm
Ask the folks in puerto rico or the virgin islands how safe they Del depending on the authorities.narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:32 pm
@ WarEagle82 (#36): Your “other than” points are all variations on hatefulfeet’s “the law won’t be enforceable” argument. Our host knocked that argument senseless in #5 above: “There will always be ways to do an illegal end run around the law. If that becomes reason not to pass the law to begin with, then there will be no laws.”
But what jumps out at me is how you started your comment: “I have no problem banning bump stocks ….”
I’m guessing you feel the same way about conversion kits, and trigger cranks — and other gimmicks that are obvious attempts to work around the registration requirements (and resulting near-ban, although we’re still talking hundreds of thousands of registered weapons) for illegally creating fully automatic weapons. Right?
Just forget the lefties for a second: We can’t choose our own actions simply by always opposing them. That it would make them deliriously happy for bump stocks to be made illegal doesn’t mean we should fight to keep them legal.
And I think we shouldn’t. I think we should instead use this to ju-jitsu them, to flip this into an argument about how we need better and more consistent enforcement of existing gun laws, not a whole bunch of new (and stupid) gun laws. Make it a continuation of the whole “Fast and Furious” argument: Conservatives and Second Amendment enthusiasts and gun-owners and the NRA are all in favor of enforcement of existing laws. So let’s make this about that, and take the metaphorical and political offensive rather than squirming and trying to reflexively justify the legality of the weapons the Las Vegas shooter was using.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:33 pm
@ Frederick (#45): Thanks for that clarification, then, and my apologies if I did indeed misread you, which I now think likely.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:34 pm
@ Leviticus (#49): Goodnight to you too. Some other time let’s talk about whether “these sorts of massacres are the natural result of the American worldview, so that we could start to forego the feigned ignorance and shock that always accompanies their occurrence.” I might go along with you if you substituted “modern” for “American,” or even “western.” But let’s leave it for another time, friend.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:36 pm
What is the status of pressure cookers these days? https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/aug/01/new-york-police-terrorism-pressure-cookernk (dbc370) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:37 pm
Think how useful it would be to have a bump stock in a zombie apocalypse – you know, where accuracy is overrated and all you need to do is blow away about 400 slow-moving mouldering motherf*ckers who just want to eat your intestines.Leviticus (67f244) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:38 pm
Lets enforce the laws that are on the books already, then we’ll see about new ones. In horrible incident and we’re already going to give up, in exchange for what. Its the flip side of the silly game we’ve been pretending with north Korea and Iran.narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:38 pm
@Beldar (and Patterico):If that becomes reason not to pass the law to begin with, then there will be no laws.
I’d be surprised to see either of you agree that a law that is unenforceable, or would require such efforts to enforce as would be destructive to civil liberties, is a good law. The question properly is then, is a bump stock ban such a law? If so, it would be a very good reason not to pass such a law.
There is no law of course that cannot be broken by someone determined enough, but there are laws which simply are not worth trying to enforce.Frederick (63491b) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:39 pm
You can make great bouilabause:narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:39 pm
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/france-couple-rocket-launcher-kalashnikov-arrest-marseille-police-arrest-stopped-a7981676.html
Beldar: I will glady have that conversation with you, in a more rational manner, when I’m not so tired and frustrated, and I expect that i will learn from it. Thank you for extending the offer. Goodnight, my friend.Leviticus (67f244) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:41 pm
How many people own bump stocks, lets consider that aspect first, is it worth the hustle bevayse one nut.
I’m guessing the 1986 rules had something to do with the proliferation of said weapons in the earlier part ifvthe decade.narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:48 pm
34. Davethulhu (3a2442) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:12 pm
Get rid of super-powerful guns or super-capacity magazines – and by get rid of I mean get rid of them from the police as well, except maybe special units (which might be even a requirement of Heller, but it’s a good idea anyway. Nobody needs to be able to fire more than 3 bullets in rapid succession, because a defender, unlike an attacker, needs to aim carefully, unless he’s in a combat situation against many, and not one, and there’s nobody else there.)
I’d say in fact cut the number of rounds that could be fired without delay down below 6.
Now that kind of thing would only make such guns scarcer and more expensive, but that would cut down on the casualty list, and guns used in crimes are never very old. There’s no easy way to get a lot of them for a lack market if they are old.
Another idea is just simply tax the more deadly guns more.
You could also borrow much of the legislation against gadget guns (guns that don’t look like traditional guns, but like something out of a James Bond movie) and explosives. Which seem to work.
And then there’s my not-fully-worked-out idea to have peole act as guarantors for each other, and not sell any gun to anybody unless a list of ten pre-selected people, at least 3 of the opposite sex, were notified, and didn’t object, or cause the sale to be undone if they did. Now that could mean only that a would-be Stephen Paddock would lie to some other people, but the lie could, and would, get caught. There’s got to be a strong disincentive to being wrong, but not too strong.
In order to be included on the list of guarantors, a person would have to say, or agree, that the other person buying the gun knows, or would learn, how to use it properly, and that it wouldn’t get stolen or used in a crime. On pain of losing some rights or privileges and/or a significant sum if money if they were wrong. A person could silently take himself off the list and at least temporarily prevent his or her friend from buying a gun. Maybe some more checks and balances are needed.
Maybe there could be 1 or 2 or 3 alternates. E-mail addresses and telephone numbers can change, for one thing, and people can get sick and/or die without the list being updated.Sammy Finkelman (f1bb90) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:52 pm
Someone with a tool and die shop, or maybe sometimes a 3-D printer, could manufacture just about anything, but they won’t sell it. Except maybe to one or two people.Sammy Finkelman (f1bb90) — 10/3/2017 @ 9:58 pm
@ Frederick (#57): My impression before this shooting was that the existing law requiring registration & heavy regulation of fully automatic weapons was indeed reasonably capable of being enforced to a meaningful degree without destroying civil liberties: We’re not awash in illegal fully automatic weapons (yet). The language later added to the definition of “machinegun” in the 1934 Act to pick up the conversion kits was, I thought, the same.
Since learning of bump stocks and trigger cranks as a result of this shooting, and the apparent failure of BATFE to consistently enforce existing law in ways that would require their registration as if they were “machineguns” (which would be tantamount to a ban), I’ve come to the conclusion that BATFE ought to remedy that failure. I’m also less sanguine that the regulations governing conversion kits are actually being enforced consistently, but that too seems to be a management emphasis problem, not a capability-of-enforcement deficit. Forcing all this stuff down to black-market levels is doable and worth doing, I think.
I agree absolutely that there are indeed some laws that simply are not worth trying to enforce. The Texas sodomy statute struck down in Lawrence v. Texas springs to mind, even though I utterly disagree with Justice Kennedy’s constitutional analysis in that case. Also the Texas six-dildos law — under which possession of six or more dildoes was sufficient to imply intent to “wholesale promote” an “obscene device.” Note that the mere possession of up to five dildoes was therefore presumptively legal in Texas. I suppose one could ask, “Why does any person really need even five dildoes?” But anyway, the six-dildo rule was not being enforced because of the practical difficulties in trying to enforce it as compared to the perception of minimal ongoing harm from its violation.
On continuing reflection, I better grasp your point about the Say Uncle crowd, and thank you for your patience in helping me do so.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/3/2017 @ 10:11 pm
Lawrence wAS a gateway decision, in a similar way that miller v California, and all the NFL posting was encouraged once upon a tine by tinker v. Us.narciso (d1f714) — 10/3/2017 @ 10:19 pm