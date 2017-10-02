Loss In Las Vegas
[guest post by Dana]
I received word early this morning from very dear friends that their daughter had called them in the middle of the night while she fled the massive spray of bullets coming from a hotel window in Las Vegas. She screamed to her dad she loved him and that she was afraid she would not make it out alive. He could hear the gunfire behind her cries. She had attended the concert with her husband, brother-in-law and sister. When the shooting started, her brother-in-law was hit and died at the scene. Text messages said that he had a “peaceful look” on his face when he passed.
We went to be with our friends as soon as we heard. Made breakfast, washed dishes, cleaned, helped with grandbabies they had been taking care of while their parents attended the concert and just sat with them trying to be some sort of cushion for the blow. In an instant, the everyday tasks had become things too enormous to contemplate. Our friends are in shock and fluctuating through various levels of disbelief. It will, of course, take time to be able to process this. A whole lot of time. We sat there watching news updates as oodles of texts messages from the surviving family members came in, updates given, and plans to go to bring loved ones home were made.
Here’s what I learned: All of us who have reached mid-life have likely experienced at least one tragedy. We know how deep the wound is when parents pass, the devastation of a collapsing marriage and subsequent pain of a family newly split apart, the shock and fear and hope we move in and out of when a diagnosis of cancer is made, and so on. Some know even more: those who have outlived their children and yet have found a way to get out of bed the next day and the next day after. We unfortunately learn to navigate the unwelcome pull of life’s currents. We must. And with that, we also learn how to utter the hard prayers between tears of sorrow and mountains of grief. These are the cruel corners of life that most of us will find ourselves in at some point or another, in one way or another. But this, this “deadliest mass shooting in America’s history,” is an entirely different animal. This being killed by deranged lunatic at an innocuous event is unfathomable. For me, there is nothing to relate it to, it is an anomaly, it is random, and it is hard to find a place where it belongs in the compartment of tragedies and sorrows we all keep locked up somewhere in the recesses of our hearts. And I’m not even a blood relation, nor was it me who lost a son, a son-in-law, a brother, a father. I am jut a person who is very close to those who did. I am a mere bystander cooking food for dear people being forced to walk through the confusing maze of loss. They are people of faith, so I pray that Hope meets them on the way. I pray that they know in a deeper, richer way that most of us will never know, that God is in this dark tunnel with them. May they be overwhelmed by His comfort. And I pray that my dear friends, and all of the people directly impacted by this destruction, can and will find some measure of comfort through their faith, their families, their friends and their community.
What I learned, too, while sitting with my friends in their stunned shock, is that politicizing this only makes it hurt more. When there is a White House press conference and one reporter after another insists on bringing up gun control – in spite of it having been repeatedly made clear that today is not the day for that – it only makes the hurt worse. My friends’ loved one is now gone from this earth, and he was worth more than a debate about gun control. He will never again kiss his kids and hold his wife. And now she is a widow. Their lives have not been lived to be a political ball to volley over the net of agendas and causes. When politicians tweeted first thing out the gate this morning that we must do more (referring to gun control), my friends believed it a cruel dismissal of the very real lives lost and the very real lives of those left behind struggling to understand. Real people are still trying to wrap their minds around that which must be unreal. “It must be a mistake,” they say over and over. Politicians remain selfishly driven by self-interest, crass journalists remain driven by a salacious greed for a story, and both behave with cruelty as they immediately exploit the pain of others for their own political purposes. Well, just stop it. This is very brutal day. It’s not some moment to use to your advantage and obnoxiously push your way to the front of the line so people will see your ugly mug and hear your sleazy pandering and manipulations. Who do you think you are? Someone noble and relevant? Someone we should listen to? You are low, you are to be loathed, and you are not relevant as you blow noxious gas out from your deceitful lips. You are pitiable in your shame. A shame which you are too blind to see.
This summed up for me the fallen disgrace of mankind in a single nutshell because this is where we’re at, and this ugly, raw pustule on the ass of society is what some have aspired to become. Congratulations. You’ve arrived:
CBS has parted ways with one of the company’s top lawyers after she said she is “not even sympathetic” to victims of the Las Vegas shooting because “country music fans often are Republican,” when discussing the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas late Sunday night.
Prayers for all those whose lives have been forever tipped over by the events in Las Vegas.
The thing with loss is, you have no say in the matter, and no choice, really, to find a way to press on.Dana (023079) — 10/2/2017 @ 5:46 pm
I’m so sorry for your friends, Dana, as well as the reflected impact on you (since you are a caring friend).
I’m ashamed of my fellow humans who can’t help but be selfish and thoughtless.
My late father asked me once if there were more people than souls nowadays.
It would explain some of what I have seen today.
Best wishes to you and yours. Deepest condolences to your friends.Simon Jester (9b49d1) — 10/2/2017 @ 5:53 pm
This is a thoughtful and well-written post, Dana, but I’m sorry it has such a tragic and personal subject matter.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:01 pm
I cannot say it any better than Beldar just did.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:03 pm
i’m not really a facebook person but if i’m reading it right hayley got 2 “likes” for her comment?
and Erin Silber please to explain what in god’s green the “country-music population” ishappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:09 pm
and bosh and pickles if you saw any of those lines for blood donations today and if you refreshed and refreshed as the #gofundme for these guys sailed past $2 million in less than a day you would know this is not a day to be ashamed of humanity in any measure
at least not the american contingent
and i hope a certain mayor was paying attentionhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:15 pm
Marie Antoinette seems compassionate by comparison.ropelight (051652) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:16 pm
My condolences to your friends, Dana.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:18 pm
Dana: thoughtful piece.
A close and dear friend of mine lost a cousin in the mass shooting in Colorado at the Aurora theater in 2012. Shock and disbelief for family and intimates will soon yield to sorrow– then anger, creating more victims to face getting on with life. Do all you can for your friends in the months and years to come. The grief and pain they will endure wears heavy; manifesting itself in many ways, both internally and externally. Some may never recover fully; others may be spurred to action.
But to borrow a missile man’s line: ‘This is a bad day.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:20 pm
We unfortunately learn to navigate the unwelcome pull of life’s currents. We must.
this i’m a remember, especially the “unwelcome pull of life’s currents” parthappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:28 pm
Yes, I remember. How is she? I have not talked to her in forever. Send me an email.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:32 pm
Dana my heart and prayers go out to your friend and the family. Such a wasteful loss. God bless you for being there when they truly need you.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:36 pm
That is so rough, Dana… so sorry for your friends and their family’s loss. As we get older and experience so many of the things you’ve recounted, there are constant reminders that so much of life is coming to grips with the losses we all suffer and, speaking for myself, coming to a better understanding each and every day of just how precious life and our loved ones are. Savor the special moments and let people know just how much they mean to you.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:39 pm
As a pilot, the murderer could have easily chosen an even more powerful instrument to perpetrate his evil. The gun talk is chaff and the idiot attorney too heavily and too easily discounts the possibility the murderer may have acted on sentiments which parallel her own thoughts.
My compliments on a thoughtful piece, Dana and my condolences to your friends.Rick Ballard (c15cdb) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:42 pm
I’m so sorry, Dana. The death and grief seem suddenly all to real.Patricia (5fc097) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:55 pm
I know people, today, who still don’t know if the people they know who were at this festival survived. I know many other people who know, but who went through a time today of not knowing, of worrying and anticipating and being frightened.
One of the things about music festivals that ma not be obvious to those outside of the community of fans is this: they are *assumed* to be a mostly safe space. There are dangers, of course. But they can be minimized, and for the most part, most of the people who there are not thinking about them, not focusing on them. They’re not watching for the wolf in the night because they’re in a space where it’s assumed the wolf in the night has been kept out.
So those of us who go to these things are … taken aback, at best, today. It’s only random chance that this happened *here* and not at a festival I was at; it could easily have been me. It could easily have been *any of us*.
It wasn’t, and yet it could have been.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:05 pm
Also: thank you for being there, to take care of your friends; their suffering must be enormous, and I hope that you are able to bring them some small solace in this terrible time.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:15 pm
Excellent post.
Prayers for everyone effected by this insanity.
Seeing everything today from a schoolteacher tweeting that she hoped “only Trumpkins died” to a sports site leading with a list to demonize politicians who had accepted support from the NRA is as frustrating as it is despicable.harkin (be4c6e) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:23 pm
It’s an interesting thing, harkin — I’m an urban liberal, and I don’t listen to country music, but there’s a shared culture among festival goers, genre notwithstanding. These people were my people, every bit as much, and maybe more than, the people at Pulse.
Someone tweeting they hope “only Trumpkins died” is a hateful asshole, and should be treated as such by the rest of us.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:37 pm
There are tens of millions who feel as the Lawyer does. Said similar things when Houston went down. Just most know enough to keep quiet.KRS One (987b85) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:42 pm
A beautifully written piece. I only hope that the next time there’s a post about yet another jihadi attack, commenters remember that “not politicizing” applies even to people who are killed an ocean away.
To back up what Aphrael said: the local rock station here is part of the I Heart network and participates in the IHeart Festival which uses the exact same venue. The afternoon DJ on that station had more to say–and was more perceptibly emotional–about the massacre than the DJs on the local CW station, from whom I heard only a formulaic “our thoughts and prayers are with the families”. (Of course there may have been more, since I listen to that station only intermittently.)kishnevi (e93d54) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:24 pm
The lawyer is walking back her statement:
I think she said what she meant in her original comments and that they reflected her views and political beliefs.Dana (023079) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:30 pm
Further, I think she really believes Republican lives are woth less than liberal lives. What a horrible weight of measurement she has used on human life.Dana (023079) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:35 pm
She previously worked as an in-house lawyer at MTV Network. Colombia Law, good Wall Street firm, married, three kids. I don’t know what was or is in her heart, but what she wrote is consistent with things she’s previously written, if less spectacularly offensive. Perhaps this will be an epiphany for her, but I shan’t hold my breath worrying about that. She’s not worth that much of our regard or attention in my opinion, either way.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:49 pm
Her statement is more on the order of “desperately trying to knit a parachute out of thin air while in mid-plummet,” Wyle E. Coyote-style, than “walking her statement back.”Beldar (fa637a) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:01 pm
There’s plenty of awful people out there that say some people had it coming, after whatever it is.Frederick (63491b) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:13 pm
Words cannot express your friends loss, condolescences.
This is the same CBS that has the silly trek series with the non canon analogy of klingons to trump followers. I bet you would find similar sentiment at any of the other netsnarciso (d1f714) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:16 pm
So true, aphrael, all of the sudden we all feel so vulnerable. I thought twice about hiking with a few friends today–we would be sitting ducks on that trail.
//
As for the terrible words of that lawyer, she doesn’t realize it, of course, but this is the kind of unreasonable, implacable prejudice she imagines she is against. It’s as if she thinks of her kind as some kind of master race or something.Patricia (5fc097) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:23 pm
She got slapped down hard enough, I think. Let’s forget her, like Beldar says.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:27 pm
I don’t know what else to say except I sure am sorry to hear all this. Life can be hard enough for people without this added burden.Tillman (a95660) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:34 pm