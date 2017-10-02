Las Vegas Shooting
This is a hell of a thing to wake up to. Reports are 50 dead and 400 injured. There is nothing I can say other than my condolences to the victims and their families, and beware initial reports. It certainly would be nice not to politicize it.
I agree, Patterico. But sadly, #TrollNation will not be able to resist.Simon Jester (c8876d) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:42 am
we don’t know yet but that it wasn’t political
we just don’t knowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:47 am
There are reports of terror and panic, but also of bravery and caring for others. There are strange reports about a warning. But, at this point, what matters is the victims and their families. Bless them.DRJ (d35869) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:52 am
So very sad, hope everyone involved will be able to cope and check back into reality.mg (31009b) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:52 am
There’s a video of one guy just standing there, taking a sip of something from a tall blue can, and giving the shooter the finger while automatic fire is heard. There was not much else he could do — he was hemmed in by a lot of people and the shooter was up high in a building across the arena anyway.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 6:59 am
Daughter and her boyfriend are staying next door at the Luxor… the concert venue is across the street… told me it was scarier than hell, they’d blacked out the lights on the Strip, the hotels. We’re thankful they’re both okay. What a helluva thing. Thoughts and prayers for those who lost their lives to this coward and those still fighting for their lives.Colonel Haiku (43fb26) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:14 am
O Lord, have mercy on us. Give strength and comfort to the grieving.felipe (b5e0f4) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:14 am
This shooting incident seems to share remarkably similar elements with the Texas Tower shooting many years ago especially no apparent motive and an excessive number of weapons. Perhaps an autopsy will reveal a brain tumor.ropelight (051652) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:21 am
This guy came to mind
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_WhitmanBen burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:23 am
“It certainly would be nice not to politicize it.”
Would be very nice but I’ve already seen it blamed on white supremacy by Tariq Nasheed.
Not sure why a white supremacist would shoot up a country music concert filled with white folk but crazy is crazy.
https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2017/10/02/wtf-is-wrong-with-you-tariq-nasheed-already-blaming-white-supremacy-for-mass-shooting-in-lv/harkin (166824) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:23 am
Wow, Col. You and the family must be relieved.mg (31009b) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:26 am
A white supremacist attacking country music fans? This is a brain tumor or MKUltra.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:28 am
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.globalresearch.ca/americas-mass-school-shooting-epidemic-the-story-of-the-1966-clock-tower-sniper/5539541/amp
Wow coronello,
Sonetines evil doesn’t fit an easy explanation
On Twitter doubt is removed readilynarciso (d1f714) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:37 am
There’s more than 50 dead. It’s just that they stopped counting, because 50 breaks the record, which was 49, set in Orlando, Florida. At first they said 200 wounded, now they say 400, but it should be understood this ranges from severely life threatening injuries to receiving a band aid for a bruise.
This is a very unusual case in some respects, and in others it is typical. Very unusual: The killer was 64 years old without any or an extremely minor police record, and lived in a retirement community about 100 miles away. Typical: He killed himself. What that means is that he had decided to kill himself before he did this, and after that, everything to him was a freebie.
We don’t know what, if any, “cause” he had. It’s not radical Islamic terrorism, since his name is something like Stephen Paddock, and no hint of anything related has emerged, and probably not environmentalism or white supremacy. Lost a lot of money in a casino; probably not. His wife left him; that doesn’t seem to be the case, although she was travelling outside the country during the several days in which killer arranged this. His wife looks Asian. She was at first a person of interest when they couldn’t locate her.
The thing is, of course, human beings don’t need a reason to commit horrible crimes. It’s best not to assume there is a reason, and in the absence of a reason you don’t need to worry.
He is thought not to have a car – at lest they were saying someone drove him there – but later they said he checked into the hotel on Sept 28. The site was almost certainly not picked at random, and it wasn’t the closest hotel, but he seems to have aimed at the largest death toll. He must have made several trips up and down the elevaor to take all these guns into his room. He waited until the climax of the country music festival.
This happened at about 10 pm, although national news reports didn’t come in until later. He shot down from the balcony of the 32nd floor. People didn’t know where the shots were coming from and they ran in all directions. The shots stopped for a while and then resumed. He had to replace a magazine, obviously.
A SWAT team went up to the door of his hotel room, once I guess they figured out or saw where the shots were coming from, and when they got there he committed suicide.
To the people there it seemed to last maybe 15 minutes, but in reality it lasted about 8 minutes from beginning to end.Sammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:40 am
Coincidentally, yesterday, my first wife and I were discussing how the mentally ill make their problems other people’s problems, and she mentioned the Germanwings Flight 9525 where the pilot committed suicide by crashing his plane into a mountain with 144 people aboard.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:44 am
There is continous coverage on CBS. Donald Trump spoke or will will soon be speaking. It was said to be scheduled for 7:30 a Pacific time. Current time in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States (UTC-7)
7:46:29 AM.
The 400 plus wounded is the number of people taken to hospitals. Nobody is giving exact umbers – if they did theyd have to keep updating the number every few minutes. It’s just that it’s above 400 wounded and above 50 killed.Sammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:46 am
No religious, political affiliations according to his brother..opiods?
http://www.globalnewscentre.com/duty-to-warn-the-red-lake-school-shootings-10th-anniversary/#sthash.TB6ZespH.pWiH8Omg.dpbsBen burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:48 am
The NYT didn’t waste any time, striking while the blood is still warm with a tirade about guns. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/02/opinion/mass-shooting-vegas.html Link only for reference, not worth your time.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:53 am
Thank God Trump stayed on teleprompterBen burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:55 am
It was a rough night here, mg and narciso, hard to sleep. We are very thankful, but my Lord, what a thing for those people to have to go through… the horror and terror of it all. The last time I’d driven by the murderer’s hometown – Mesquite, NV – in late 2012, I remember it had grown a bit since the last driveby before that (2004), but that’s not saying much. If you weren’t a dedicated, fanatical golfer it looked like you were SOL.Colonel Haiku (43fb26) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:58 am
I’m glad they’re OK, Colonel.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:59 am
Thx, Mr. PColonel Haiku (43fb26) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:02 am
Theer’s a special number (I didn’t take it down) for family members of people who fear that their loved ones may be caught up in it. They don’t want people to call 911.
Here i alink:
http://www.whio.com/news/national/how-check-loved-ones-after-deadly-las-vegas-shooting/CfehEkrfhL801ZGenh0KhL/Sammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:04 am
Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit posted that it was someone who hated Trump. Then it turned out he had the wrong guy and he deleted the post.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:10 am
I am glad for President Trump’s calm statement.DRJ (15874d) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:12 am
@24
Wow!Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:12 am
The issue of automatic fire will become evermore important. How the shooter got access to such weapons will likely lead to a series of hard questions and even more pointed conclusions.ropelight (051652) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:14 am
biotch clinton is glad no silencer was involved.mg (31009b) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:15 am
what a c word.
It’s not that difficult to take a semi to select fire.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:18 am
She was on her 5th Bloody Mary, mg…Colonel Haiku (43fb26) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:24 am
It certainly would be nice not to politicize it.
….
Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit posted that it was someone who hated Trump. Then it turned out he had the wrong guy and he deleted the post.
….
I suggest everyone give it 24 hours. Large sums of cash this is not a Trump Supporter raining bullets down on a Country Music Festival.
Pictures from the Telegraph are gruesome.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:25 am
I second what others have written, Colonel: I’m glad your daughter and her friend are okay. Every parent’s nightmare.Simon Jester (c8876d) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:26 am
“Although the link between murders and antidepressants in cases referred to the MHRA do not mean the drugs caused the events, Prof Tyrer told programme-makers that the extreme side effects of the drugs should be investigated further.
“You can never be quite certain with a rare side-effect whether it’s linked to a drug or not because it could be related to other things,” he said.
“But it’s happened just too frequently with this class of drug to make it random. It’s obviously related to the drug but we don’t know exactly why.”Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:42 am
https://www.google.com/amp/www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2017/07/25/antidepressants-linked-murders-murderous-thoughts/amp/
In Nevada, machine guns are as easy to get as slot machines. They are legal under Nevada law and all you need to do is pay the federal tax. The only curb is high price due to their relative scarcity (there have not been any civilian-transferable machine guns registered since 1986).nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:42 am
Many stories contradict whether cops shot him or he was dead on their arrival. Might have been good to take him alive.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:51 am
This was just a mad individual, a demon.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:03 am
I am very glad your daughter and her friend are ok, Colonel Haiku. I know it must be upsetting for you, them and your families. To take a joyful trip and see it turn into tragedy is traumatic.DRJ (15874d) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:03 am
Surely the main goal, the only goal, should have been to stop him, Ben burn. We can figure out why he did it later.DRJ (15874d) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:04 am
Just popping back in to say I’m grateful that your family is safe Colonel. Prayers to the families of the victims and the survivors.NJRob (7f4bec) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:12 am
Former Lockheed (skunk works?) Employee, licensed pilot.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:15 am
ISIS is claiming responsibility and so far it’s the most likely motive. Time will tell.ropelight (051652) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:25 am
Most likely motive?
Eh?Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:27 am
My cousin who is security somewhere else in the south Strip was relying reports from the various Police scanners. He was on a bus going home going NB as police and emergency responders headed SB.urbanleftbehind (c8adc7) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:28 am
Served on a jury with a Skunk Works guy..
“Anything you can talk about?”
“Nope “Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:32 am
Hillary emerged from her spider hole long enough to reinforce her identity as an demented opportunist and misanthrope to Tweet:
Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.
10:04 AM – Oct 2, 2017
Thank heaven the Tweet was from crazy Hillary and not President Hillary!Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:34 am
I thought we weren’t gonna politicize..Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:35 am
The country music festival was in a building across the street. The man fired through a broken window, so that sounds like it wasn’t a balcony, and that he broke the window. Unless the balcony had windows. He had 10 rifles there. There were about 22,000 people present at the country music festival at the time of the crime.
The firing came in waves, not just two waves, like I implied. The SWAT team used explosives to blow open the door of the room on the 32nd floor – they found him dead inside, and think he most likely killed himself when he knew they coming in.
There is, or was, a press conference going on. The death toll is up to 58, but the speaker just heard of someone who died in a hospital so he said that would make it 59. There are 515 wounded.
They are still looking for survivors in hiding (and dead people) at the crime location, but the hotel has been re-opened except for the 32nd floor. They will be at the murder venue for quite a long time.
Many people were taken to hospitals in private cars. That is considered the right thing to do because time is critical. EMS also can get some vital signs, but nobody should wait for EMS. The most important cause of death to worry about (if it is not immediate) is from bleeding, which they are still only now, after Boston, realizing the supreme importance of. A tourniquet, especially a military tourniquet, is best, not that most people have military tourniquets with them but EMS does. A tourniquet, any kind of a tourniquet, is much better than applying pressure to the wound.
Last night on 60 Minutes there ws a story about Steve Scalese and what happene to him which can also teach you something. Steve Scalese recived 18 units of blood. he had internal injries and then they had to worry about treating infections. They are asking for blood donatons in Las Vegas and told people one particular to go and not to go to the other.
They used triage in the hospitals, and also cleared out the emergency room before. Hospitals, at least some of them, drill for this.
One hospital in Las Vegas, about 5 miles from the event, is the only major trauma center in the state of Nevada. It handled 104 patients, of which 12 were in critical condition, and 4 died there.
The killer spent some of his time in casinos gambling, but this is thought to have been just to pass the time. This was extremely premeditated.
20. Colonel Haiku (43fb26) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:58 am
It’s grown some more now since then. The section where the killer lived has only been there for about a year, so that is probably all the time that he lived in Mesquite. He lived in a cul de sac, and there may be a bigger section with only one way in and out.
When they executed the search warrant, about 10:30 Eastern time or 7:30 Pacific time, they told all the neighbors to get away because they didn’t know what they would find – maybe it was booby-trapped with explosives like with the joker in Aurora, Colorado – but now the neighbors have nothing to worry about, nor did they uncover any links to other people.
ISIS or someone claiming to be ISIS claimed responsibility somewhere – nothing about this case looks like that might be true. In other words, they think it is a lie and fall just short of definitively saying they are lying. Next thing: ISIS or al Qaeda will claim to have demolished both Yankee and Shea stadiums, and the Houston Astrodome.
The Las Vegas police department will release whatever details are released of what they at his home. This will not come from the Mesquite police. Meanwhile they found another location in northern Nevada to search.
Flags across the country are now at half staff. President Trump will not be seen in public the rest of the day.
8. ropelight (051652) — 10/2/2017 @ 7:21 am
I think that was the first one.
27. ropelight (051652) — 10/2/2017 @ 8:14 amSammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:35 am
It’s not clear to me that Stephen Paddock was the murderer. He may have been the first victim, an innocent tourist who was murdered so his room could be used as a shooting stand.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:38 am
CBS stopped its continuous coverage, but the TODAY show on NBC is still going on.Sammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:39 am
The knee jerkers come out of the gate with the memes of habit.
Progressives cannot comprehend how gun sales could increase with things like this. No one wants to get shot without having a chance to defend yourself from evildoers.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:39 am
NK saw ‘Shooter’Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:41 am
Just awful. I’m sick.Dianna (b7aa4f) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:41 am
nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:38 amSammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:43 am
For it not to be Paddock, they’d not only have to have the murderer wrong, but the shooting stand wrong.Sammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:44 am
You have great misconceptions about guns, Sammy, including their “registration”.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:48 am
#34, nk, I’m not unfamiliar with firearms, and I lived in Reno, Nevada for 3 years. Not once did I ever encounter automatic weapons, simi-autos – sure, lots of them, but no automatics. Not once were autos said to be on the market, not even on the black market.
Do you have knowledge of automatics for sale, or are you repeating fanciful scuttlebutt?ropelight (051652) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:50 am
I know, crazy isn’t it Ben burn? She starts off with “We can and must put politics aside,” then immediately politicizes with “stand up to the NRA,”. I don’t think they realize what they’re saying half the time. They just mutter propaganda.
I thought we weren’t gonna politicize either but Hillary didn’t get the memo. Either that or “we” means us not them.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:52 am
A little gunsmithing easily CONVERTS semi to auto. They don’t sell them at Turners.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:53 am
I think they have records of who first bought a gun, and they know the make and model and date of manufacture. Maybe it does take time to search the records.
I did find this:
https://www.yellowpages.com/las-vegas-nv/used-guns-for-sale
I also heard something about this weappon being unusual. And all those weapons and all that ammunition would be heavy – so therefire of course, multiple trips. Where was he keeping them? he didn’t buy them over the weekend, did he, or what?Sammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:54 am
“Suddenly”, with Frank Sinatra.
We might never know the truth. Las Vegas police are less like police and more like mob torpedoes protecting their bosses’ rackets. The story we get will be the story least likely to deter the flow of suckers going to Las Vegas to give their money to the casinos.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:55 am
It’s mourning in America.
Again.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:57 am
57. Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:52 am
No, she means agreeing with the NRA is politics, and without a political motive everyone would be opposing the NRA.Sammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:59 am
Class III dealers in Nevada. That’s guys who sell machine guns. Among other things.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 9:59 am
If you belong to a shooting range or a gun club you will become cognizant of full autos available for sale. Being able to afford or qualify to own one is a complete other story.
Or perhaps you could stumble upon one of Eric Holders Fast and Furious pieces still available? Then you don’t need to qualify or be licensed. Wouldn’t it be surreal if this were the case here? A F&F weapon modified to full auto. Wow!Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:00 am
Hoagie: I’m satisfied that Trump didn’t go rogue.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:00 am
There’s a video of one guy just standing there, taking a sip of something from a tall blue can, and giving the shooter the finger while automatic fire is heard. There was not much else he could do — he was hemmed in by a lot of people and the shooter was up high in a building across the arena anyway.
I hope to God that I never find myself in that situation, but if I do I also hope that I face it was that much élan and sang froid (apologies for the French, but those were the best two words I could come up with). I pray that guy isn’t one of the dead, but if he is then he went out like a champion.JVW (42615e) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:03 am
The mood in Las Vegas today reminds NBC’s Lester Holt of the mood in Las Vegas after the MGM Grand Hotel fire in 1980, which killed 85 people. (That was in fact the very first story Lester Holt covered inn Las Vegas.)Sammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:06 am
That makes no sense, Sammy. Agreeing with or opposing the NRA is a political stand. Without a political motive there would be no need for the NRA. The woman’s a ditz. She’s probably just hung over. When she sobers up she’ll correct her tweets. Or delete them.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:09 am
Ditto what so many others have said, Col. H: Glad your daughter and her boyfriend are okay!Beldar (fa637a) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:10 am
nk@60. The movie “Suddenly” is fiction, and Las Vegas is not San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they can hide something as huge as a Teamsters strike during a emergency caused by a natural disaster (and then really, of course, not completely hide it, just keep it out of major media.)Sammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:10 am
The mood in Las Vegas today reminds NBC’s Lester Holt of the mood in Las Vegas after the MGM Grand Hotel fire in 1980, which killed 85 people. (That was in fact the very first story Lester Holt covered inn Las Vegas.)
That fire caused Las Vegas to adopt strict new fire codes for hotels. It will be interesting to see if something similar happens now.JVW (42615e) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:12 am
compare or contrast this with whatever you like as you see fithappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:12 am
“I’m not unfamiliar with firearms, and I lived in Reno, Nevada for 3 years. Not once did I ever encounter automatic weapons, simi-autos – sure, lots of them, but no automatics. Not once were autos said to be on the market, not even on the black market.”
I’m a long time desert rat, I’ve probably been on more desert dirt roads in CA and NV than ones I haven’t.
I’ve seen thousands of guns out there and have never once seen a fully-auto.
One thing’s for sure though, there are a lot more people carrying sidearms for protection over the past 10 years. And there’s more than one gun store I’ve visited with a photo of Chairman Zero and a caption saying SALESMAN OF THE YEAR.harkin (be4c6e) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:15 am
this gofundme seems legithappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:15 am
The video is here, JVW. From around to 1:07 to 1:24.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:16 am
the comments at the gofundme link are astoundingly seemingly almost effortlessly unpoliticalhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:18 am
No, she means agreeing with the NRA is politics, and without a political motive everyone would be opposing the NRA.
68. Rev Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:09 am
To people who don’t allow Hillary and her frirends to do their thinking for them, but that’s not her target audience.
The whole point of the tweet is to say the opposite: The NRA is so wrong that only politics can explain agreeinbg with the NRA. That’s what she wnts her followers to think.
If she’s a ditz, it would be because she thinks she can re-define reality. I mean, after all, doesn’t she do that all the time? Reality is what she says it is. The way she has it now, I think, FBI Director Comey hurt her in July 2016, rather than helped her.
She thinks everbody was born yesterday. Unfortunately for her, it was just those very people who voted for Bernie Sanders.Sammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:19 am
I think the multi-billion dollar casino industry can take care of supporting the victims and families without my contribution to a GoFundMe account.JVW (42615e) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:19 am
people want to do something is all i thinkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:22 am
The video is here, JVW. From around to 1:07 to 1:24.
On second thought, I’m not all that thrilled about the guy potentially drawing fire to his area when he is surrounded by people who are taking cover. But I still admire the spirit.JVW (42615e) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:22 am
Don’t get all protective of BRA.
Their agenda isn’t any more public minded than ACLU. They are gun manufacture lobbyists.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:23 am
people want to do something is all i think
I get that. People should go donate blood at the Red Cross.JVW (42615e) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:23 am
BRA? NRA…Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:23 am
There’s a difference between legally owning a machine gun and legally carrying in it public the way you carry a pistol, rifle or shotgun, but I am not going to argue facts easily confirmed by Al Gore’s wonderful invention.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:23 am
not all that thrilled about the guy potentially drawing fire to his area
that was my first thought too but then i decided it was all a fish in a barrel situation anywayshappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:23 am
Sammy, seriously, you don’t know what you are talking about regarding firearms. Yes, the ATF can trace ownership of a firearm where its legal sale/transfer was handled by a Federally licensed firearms dealer. Its rare that such tracing can be done in minutes or hours. It depends upon the length of the chain of ownership from manufacture.
As NK said, Nevada does have a relatively large number of firearms regulated by the National Firearms Act of 1934 in civilian hands. (fully automatic firearms, short barreled rifles, suppressors, etc.) But because of cost and the difficulty of transfer, legally owned examples are still not exactly common. Typical cost is tens of thousands of dollars and up to a year waiting for ATF to approve each transfer.SPQR (240837) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:24 am
Ben burn, is there a reason you feel compelled to lie?SPQR (240837) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:25 am
87
Did I step on your tidey-whities?Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:29 am
“Hillary Clinton
@HillaryClinton
Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.
10:04 AM – Oct 2, 2017″
This is so pure. Talking out of both sides of her cakehole in the span of 12 words.harkin (be4c6e) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:29 am
80, with regard to mister Beer can, what if he was a “spotter” of sorts? I have grown to think spotters who mix among the crowd and the relay to yhe driver a preferred target (either randum or because of an insult or physical interaction) have been used in the vehicular attacks used mainly by islamistsurbanleftbehind (c8adc7) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:30 am
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2017/10/02/isis-claims-responsibility-n2389557
Gun culture FBI says no..Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:33 am
NBC’s Pete William has a bit of new information as to how long this might have gone on,
The first 911 call to police came at 10:08 pm Las Vegas time (of course it started a little before, and many people thought at first it was firecrackers, or pyrotechnics gone wrong.)
The time when police breached the door of Paddock’s hotel room on the 32nd floor, blowing the door off with explosives, was 11:20 pm, but we don’t know how much before that the shooting stopped.
So there’s window of 1 hour and 12 minutes during which he said the ordeal lasted.
There were two broken windows in two different rooms of that hotel room that can be seen from the street. From the outside it looks like metal panels, but it’s just anti-glare coating and people can see out.
When police got in, they fired a few bullets into Stephen Paddock, but they think he was dead before that (probably easy to tell – no bleeding for one thing.)Sammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:38 am
The guy probably had enough money to buy a licensed automatic weapon if he wanted (he owned two planes apparently), but it seems to me more likely that he converted a semi-auto instead, not a terribly difficult process.Davethulhu (fab944) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:39 am
Its in his nature, spqrnarciso (d1f714) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:40 am
CNN Jake Tapper fake news must be in meetings all morning
do they pivot away from the Puerto Rico Genocide story for this?
do they try to do both?
but there’s just the one zone to floodhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:41 am
At best, to answer nk, I would say a pasty who facilitated the supply of weapons and ammo, but had to be disposed of once the real players were in the room.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/10/02/las-vegas-shooters-father-bingo-bruce-lived-colorful-life-crime-and-deception.html
Interesting family history, though:urbanleftbehind (c8adc7) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:42 am
Urban: fascinating. I guess that leaves skunk works out. No sec. clearance for Paddock.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:47 am
His brother, Eric Paddock, interviewed by the NBC affiliate WESH in Orlando, Florida, sys there was absolutely nothing (that could point to this) “and I can’t even make something up.”
He didn’t want to, or wasn’t able to, say too much about what his brother did for money, but he managed to get out that they bought and sold houses for one thing.
He said they should try to find out who sold his brother the machine guns.Sammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:50 am
David French discusses some of the very odd things that stand out so far:SPQR (240837) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:51 am
http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/452117/based-early-reports-las-vegas-shooting-very-very-strange
It’s not clear to me that Stephen Paddock was the murderer.
Yes, I had the same thought when the ducks refused to line up. If they find that the guns WERE registered to him, that would cinch it, but as a lot of folks have pointed out, if they were not it proves nothing.
I’m seeing bits from the MSM about “trigger cranks” and other tools of mechanically simulating full-auto with a semi-auto rifle (a Gatling-type crank causing rapid trigger-pulls). Coupled, of course, with demands that such items be banned. Don’t know anything about those, but the audio from the concert sounds more like full-auto and reload/weapon-change breaks.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:54 am
It is hard to see how someone on limited means would accumulate 10 legal automatic weapons.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:55 am
Or 10 illegal ones. Some kind of conversion seems likely.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:56 am
Lots of weird sh’t.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_MKUltraBen burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:56 am
As the US Supreme Court later noted in CIA v. Sims 471 U.S. 159 (1985) [14] MKULTRA was:
concerned with “the research and development of chemical, biological, and radiological materials capable of employment in clandestine operations to control human behavior.” The program consisted of some 149 subprojects which the Agency contracted out to various universities, research foundations, and similar institutions. At least 80 institutions and 185 private researchers participated. Because the Agency funded MKUltra indirectly, many of the participating individuals were unaware that they were dealing with the Agency.[15]Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:58 am
When was the last time a fully automatic rifle was used to commit murder?Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:00 am
Ben, I have just the thing for you: http://zapatopi.net/afdb/SPQR (240837) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:01 am
97. happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 10:44 amSammy Finkelman (30b6b6) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:01 am
Rev. Hoagie, my recollection is that the last time a fully automatic, legally owned, firearm was used for a homicide was by a Puerto Rican police officer in the ’80’s.SPQR (240837) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:02 am
Hollywood shoot out 90’sBen burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:03 am
So..
Patsy? False flag?
Anti-depressants?
Mind Control?
Just a guy who was bored?Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:06 am
Could be SPQR but Ben my have that with the bank robbery by the four guys. I can’t find anything. Which means I just don’t know how to look.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:08 am
I blame the Chinese for inventing gun powder.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:09 am
Rev. Hoagie, Ben burn is referring to the North Hollywood bank robbery shootout. Only the two bank robbers were killed, by police. They had several illegally converted full auto rifles.SPQR (240837) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:10 am
Waco?nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:13 am
When was the last time a fully automatic rifle was used to commit murder?
According to the NRO article, licensed fully-automatic weapons have been used in crimes 3 times since 1934. So, not a lot.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:14 am
Waco?
Which side?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:16 am
102 – “It is hard to see how someone on limited means would accumulate 10 legal automatic weapons.”
If you’re talking Paddock, on the news among other info they said he was a licensed pilot and owned two planes.
If so, his means weren’t that limited.harkin (be4c6e) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:18 am
Waco?
Which side?
Well, Hoagie did ask: When was the last time a fully automatic rifle was used to commit murder?nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:19 am
My hub and I are currently sitting with friends whose son-in-law was killed in front of his wife at the concert. Their other kids were at the chospital ncert too. Being in law enforcement and an ICU nurse, the kids are now working to help locals. Our friends devastated beyond belief, as well as in shock. What isn’t helping them is the gun-control comments by politicians, and the idiot reporters questioning Sanders at the WH presser. It angers and hurts them because that is not what matters now, and it isn’t helpful at all but extremely hurtful. Their loved one was far more to them than a political volleyball. You can’t imagine how brutal a gun control discussion is right now. Other than Cooking for them and helping with the grandbabies here, there is nothing more we can to do but hold their hands and sit them in support.Dana (d959d2) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:21 am
Please convey sympathy dana.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:22 am
Bless you, Dana.mg (31009b) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:23 am
how brutal a gun control discussion is right now
i can’t shake the idea though that the reason he picked the target he did might’ve been precisely cause he was some kind of rabid anti-gun person
just a theory but it makes sense of all these weird facts we have so farhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:27 am
@120. Sympathies times 10 to the 23rd power, Dana. Do everything you can. When you know people with relatives and intimates killed by gun violence, the damage is for life.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?435044-1/gabby-giffords-mark-kelly-call-action-end-gun-violenceDCSCA (797bc0) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:27 am
Glad your loved ones are safe, Col. Haiku!
//
Interesting theory by nk. But how would they get all the guns up there?
Sure does seem like he, or whoever did it, sure did a lot of planning and practice. He had to have know about the concert and all the logistics of making sure it was within range of his room. There’s more to this story…Patricia (5fc097) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:28 am
Maybe ISIS is telling the truth, maybe they trained and supplied this guy. (Just read the French article.)Patricia (5fc097) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:30 am
ISIS couldn’t plan a trip to the crapper.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:31 am
i don’t get this idea that it’s super-hard to get a bunch of guns through a hotel lobby and up the elevator
you have your guns in a big duffle – they make crazy big ones and the people what have them don’t look like gun smugglers they usually look rather well-heeled and sportsy
you check in with no luggage
you go back to the lobby and grab one of the fancy rolly-carts
you go out to your car and put your gun duffle on the cart, hang a suit bag, and throw whatever other luggage you have on the cart
then you roll the cart back to the lobby and into the elevator
you go up to your floor and to your room and then you unload everything
then you can either leave your rolly-cart by the elevator (rude) or take it back downstairs (thoughtful)happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:39 am
Hardshell golf bags. See them at airport roundels all the time.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:41 am
yes yes golf bags wouldn’t look out of place not even a littlehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:42 am
@128. Media reports note there’s a gun show in Vegas coming up October 7, Mr. Feet; bringing in cased product wouldn’t seem that out of place– and, of course, this fella’s weapons could very well have been brought in partially disassembled.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:52 am
ugh that’s just another weirdo factoid that fits with the idea he was a gun control nuthappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:53 am
list of gun shows in Nevadahappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:57 am
Violin case used to carry Thompson.
Hard gun case for zeroed scope looks like trombone or oboe.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:57 am
Colonel: it is good to hear that your daughter and boyfriend are ok. That must have been a terrible bit of time, before you found out. :{aphrael (e0cdc9) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:58 am
Especially since Paddock was white.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 11:58 am
That tidbit at #134 expands the actor list. Was El Moco the guy drinking the Bud Light king can?urbanleftbehind (c8adc7) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:04 pm
There’s no evidence, yet, that Paddock was the shooter other than his dead body in the room. Which the Las Vegas cops made sure was dead. Everything else known about him says he couldn’t be.
— Was the venue having labor trouble?nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:07 pm
— Has “somebody” been looking to “acquire” it?
— Have all the right envelopes containing the right amount of cash been going to the right people in Las Vegas and vicinity?
These are questions I have.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/oct/2/seth-moulton-boycotts-moment-of-silence-for-las-ve/mg (31009b) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:12 pm
an young joey kennedy is blaming republicans. I truly despise democrats and their ilk.
“ When you know people with relatives and intimates killed, the damage is for life.”
Fyp – gun involvement does not make the damage more or less. Any life taken by another is horrific.harkin (be4c6e) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:21 pm
tom petty found unconscious in full cardiac arresthappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:23 pm
Good advice
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/10/02/in-praise-of-day-two/
” Day one is always feelings, and day one feels like the story you need. Day two is when we can start to get it right. Wait for day two. Wait for next week, wait for the story that needs you.”Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:24 pm
https://www.google.com/amp/www.nydailynews.com/amp/entertainment/music/tom-petty-critical-condition-cardiac-arrest-article-1.3536756Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:26 pm
wait for the story that needs you
gay gay gay gay gayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:27 pm
“A top legal executive at CBS, Hayley Geftman-Gold, is in hot water after she reacted to horrifying events in Las Vegas by posting on Facebook that she was “not even sympathetic” to shooting victims because “country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”
http://www.dailywire.com/news/21815/cbs-exec-no-sympathy-vegas-victims-because-country-emily-zanotti?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_content=092117-news&utm_campaign=dwtwitter
Imagine the mental void needed to not just gauge the horror of murder by the method used but the politics of the victims.harkin (be4c6e) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:28 pm
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/10/isis-amaq-las-vegas/541746/Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:29 pm
ok i’m pretty much done with this wad
this sleazy piece of kentuckytrash what refused to repeal the obamacare mandate doesn’t get to pretend to be some kind of hero to the middle classhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:30 pm
The Low road is more travelled.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:30 pm
Happy feet sure knows trash, intimately.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:32 pm
Mr. Ace has a thread about the fired CBS lawyerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:37 pm
ugh in that thread there’s thishappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:39 pm
Ace seems to sympathize with her 1st Amendment rights. Such consistency!Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:39 pm
Tom Petty . . . TOM PETTY!!!
— What an absolute craphole of a year this is turning out to be.Icy (177074) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:42 pm
classic douchebaghappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:42 pm
Some more stray facts:
The room on the 32nd floor that Paddock was in was numbered 135. (?)
He filed a slip and fall lawsuit against a casino in 2012. It was settled, and dismissed with prejudice, in 2014.
Two on duty policemen were shot, and one is in critical condition. An off duty policemman was shot and killed.
One woman, who was working at a vendor booth when the shooting started and hid with co-workers inside a Budweiser truck, thought it went on for about 30 minutes.
The country music festival was called Route 91 Harvest.
Stephen Paddock had lived in Mesquite, Nevada, only since June 2016. Previously he lived in Reno, Nevada, from 2011 to 2016, but also had an address in Melbourne, Florida, from 2013 to 2015.
Earlier he had lived in Henderson, Nevada, and several locations in Texas, including a place named Mesquite, and in California since 1990. He was born April 9, 1953. He was living with his parents in Tucson when his father robbed banks in the early 1960s. His father robbed 3 banks in Phoenix, and got about $20,000, but was arrested in Las Vegas. Patrick Paddock broke out of prison in Texas on Christmas Eve 1968, using another prisoner’s identity and he reportedlyrobbed a bank in San Franciso. that’s when he was put on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Stephen Paddock was 15.
Patrick Paddock remained in the loose for years but was rearrested in 1977. He died in 1998.
ISIS prevously made a false claim in June 2017 when it claimed a follower had launched an attack at a casino in Manila. But officials later said it was a robbery carried out by an indebted gambler. The claim was made by source believed to be really ISIS – but who knows?Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 10/2/2017 @ 12:57 pm
Stephen Paddock had lived in Mesquite, Nevada, only since June 2016. Previously he lived in Reno, Nevada, from 2011 to 2016, but also had an address in Melbourne, Florida, from 2013 to 2015. Earlier he had lived in Henderson, Nevada, and several locations in Texas, including a place named Mesquite, and in California since 1990.
CBS News, NY Times, Washington Post, MethNBC, NBC, ABC, Daily Beast, Daily Kos and New Yorker all reporting he has Conservative PTSD from being in rural ‘Murica. Trump and Republicans are to blame.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:01 pm
“Ace seems to sympathize with her 1st Amendment rights. Such consistency!”
Me too. No way would I wish to see her arrested for her speech.harkin (be4c6e) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:04 pm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/politics/wp/2017/10/02/why-the-debate-over-gun-suppressors-isnt-really-relevant-to-what-happened-in-las-vegas/?utm_term=.740a2ebe27f9Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:05 pm
She was fired.Ben burn (101c24) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:06 pm
A heartbreaker: R.I.P. Tom Petty.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:12 pm
It’s a freaking awful day. Tom Petty has died.Dianna (b7aa4f) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:14 pm
A small price to pay for our 2 amendment rights. gun grabbers move to australia or cuba.american gunner (1e2246) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:22 pm
Why do you leftists think we have a second amendment right to murder? Do we have first amendment right to throw virgins into volcanos?Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:32 pm
156. Poor Biggie (987b85) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:01 pmblockquote>CBS News, NY Times, Washington Post, MethNBC, NBC, ABC, Daily Beast, Daily Kos and New Yorker all reporting he has Conservative PTSD from being in rural ‘Murica. Isn’t Henderson, Nevada where Harry Reid is from?
One brother, Bruce Paddock, said his family grew up in Sun Valley, California, and he now lives in California. (Eric evidently lives in or near Orlando, Florida.
Here’s more background:
The concert festival was taking place outdoors.
According to photos here the two ppunched out windows were 10 windes apart.
http://heavy.com/news/2017/10/mandalay-bay-32nd-floor-windows-do-they-open-shattered-broken-shooting-photos/
Stephen’s father Patrick was mentioned in articles in the New York Times and LIFE Magazine during the early 1970s. By the time he was re-arrested in 1977, He had relocated to Eugene, Oregon and was running a bingo game at the Bingo Center. He was living there under the name Bruce Werner Ericksen. The three bank robberies for which he was indicted and convicted took place between February 19, 1959 and January 29, 1960, and they probably could have missed some. Patrick was 34 years old in 1960, so bborn circa 1926.
https://heavy.com/news/2017/10/stephen-paddock-dad-patrick-benjamin-hoskins
Stephen Paddock was never in the military, so he didn’t learn to shoot there.
NBC went back to regularly scheduled programming at 2 pm eastern time..
NBC reports he was a big gambler according to an NBC source who said he read his Multiple Currency Transaction Reports (CTR) and also a `casino gaming executive. Casinos have to file that when there is more than $10,000 in cash-in and cash-out transactions in a gaming day.” It not on;y exceeded $10.000 – the threshhold, but in some cases $20,000 and $30,000 a day. But NBC was not told how many of them, or if any of them were wins or losses.
A neighbor reportedly says that Stephen Paddock was gone from his home for 6 months last year.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:32 pm
NBC went back to regularly scheduled programming at 2 pm but Brian Williams probably is continuing coverage at MSNBC.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:33 pm
More bits to be confirmed:
The hotel was sold out for months for this concert – Paddock would have had to buy his room 1-2 months ago or more.
Paddock was wagering more than $10k per day at the casino, not caring if he won or lost – casinos have to file paperwork on anyone wagering over $10k.
And as many have pointed out, if his weapon was full-auto, it’s a 6-9 month process and a lot of being checked out and hassled to get. If you can get one at all.Ingot (e5bf64) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:35 pm
Monstrous mass murders just don’t happen sui generis, there’s usually a lengthy background of escalating aberrant behavior leading up to bloody carnage, often following closely after a triggering event.
This incident doesn’t begin to fit textbook expectations, and it’s additionally complicated by reports the presumed shooter was a multi-millionaire.ropelight (051652) — 10/2/2017 @ 1:39 pm