9/30/2017

No Matter How You Look At It, It Looks Bad

Filed under: General — Dana @ 10:07 am

[guest post by Dana]

Optics matter. They mattered then, they matter now.

Yesterday, a clearly desperate and distraught Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of San Juan, made a plea for help for her ravaged island:

I will do what I never thought I was going to do. I am begging, begging anyone who can hear us to save us from dying. If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency.

So, Mr Trump, I am begging you to take charge and save lives. After all, that is one of the founding principles of the United States of … America. If not, the world will see how we are treated not as second-class citizens but as animals that can be disposed of. Enough is enough.

Since Hurrican Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, there has been an ongoing struggle to get relief aid directly to the people because of issues in the supply chain: due to the devastated infrastructure, truckers can’t be reached to transport the aid, roads have crumbled or been blocked as a result of the storm, there is a diesel shortage, and on it goes. In a nutshell, per a shipping company official on the scene, “The problem has been with the logistics, the parts of the supply chain that move the cargo from our terminal to the shelves or to the tables of the people in Puerto Rico. This hurricane was catastrophic.” According to recent reports, 44% of Puerto Ricans do not have fresh drinking water, and it may take months before electricity is restored.

President Trump, who had received fairly good marks for the response in Texas and Florida, could not resist taking the frustrated Cruz’s comments personally instead of taking them with measured grace and understanding. So, in a series of early morning tweets from his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J, the world was reminded of just how small and thin-skinned this president is, and how he makes nearly everything about himself. And in doing so, he took the attention away from the incredible work first responders are doing and put it on himself:

Untitled1

Untitled2

Untitled3

Following these tweets are several tweets about the amazing work by the first responders, but unfortunately, they got back-burnered so that President Trump could defensively lash out at a mayor who is facing an Herculean task. Also, predictably, the President blamed the “Fake News Networks” too.

In an interview, Cruz explained that her number one goal was to save lives:

“Actually, I was asking for help. I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president,” Cruz said on MSNBC following the tweets. “It’s not about politics, it’s not about petty comments, it’s about moving forward, putting boots on the ground and saving lives.”

Unfortunately, for this president, being “petty” is exactly what he far too frequently excels in being.

As I’ve said here at this blog many times over since Trump was elected: There is no doubt the media and the Democrats, working in tandem, look for any opportunity to get this president, so for his sake, he should stop giving them so much to work with.

–Dana

110 Responses to “No Matter How You Look At It, It Looks Bad”

  1. Dana wrote this excellent post and was about to publish it when I stepped on her with my stupid post written in two seconds. I insist on publishing this one and I am going to shut down comments on mine and ask them to come here.

    Patterico (115b1f) 9/30/2017 @ 10:12 am

  2. Nice balanced piece, d.

    Ben burn (266dcf) 9/30/2017 @ 10:13 am

  3. “If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency.”

    This is a forgivable statement, given the circumstances, but not an accurate one.

    Frederick (a81afc) 9/30/2017 @ 10:17 am

  4. why is mayor trigglypuff all up in msnbc while puerto ricans are dying

    this is genocide

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 10:18 am

  5. Responding to Frederick from The Jackass post since those comments are closed:

    The military knows how to handle disasters like this and can act quickly with many resources. And, in fact, the DOD is now sending more resources including planes and helicopters. I doubt they will only help “at the edges.”

    By the way, isn’t it inefficient to have too few resources? Are you saying the DOD should not send in these resources because they aren’t needed?

    DRJ (15874d) 9/30/2017 @ 10:20 am

  6. Americans, in general, don’t appreciate it when their efforts to help are characterized as “killing us with the inefficiency” and “treated not as second-class citizens but as animals that can be disposed of”.

    This is the sort of thing that makes the American public want to wash its hands of the rest of the world; especially hard to take from Puerto Rico.

    Forgivable, yes, but not accurate and not fair. Enough comments like this, and a lot of mainland Americans will want to rethink our relationship with Puerto Rico. If we’re so awful to them, then independence seems like its overdue.

    Frederick (a81afc) 9/30/2017 @ 10:23 am

  7. history much?

    this post ignores what happened when the hapless George W. Bush took crass inflammatory “animals that can be disposed of” style comments with measured grace and understanding

    completely and blithely ignores it in an opportunistic rush to smear the president

    thank God America Reese’s Pumpkins though President Trump understands the sick opportunistic game Mayor Trigglypuff’s playing here

    he’s a great man and he’s gonna take care of business down there on that benighted lil island in spite of how crass shameless and extortionary they are why because they’re Americans

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 10:26 am

  8. @DRJ:Are you saying the DOD should not send in these resources because they aren’t needed?

    I’m saying that there are limits to what can be done with those resources, and too much at one time can be as bad as not enough, because those people need to supported, and they can’t be supported without infrastructure, they just become another burden.

    You can work from the outside in, is all. The more you do, the more you can do. At the beginning it’s going to be slow.

    Frederick (a81afc) 9/30/2017 @ 10:27 am

  9. A lot of hard work and tax-payer money will go into this rebuild. A third of the P.R. population works for the govt.
    With all the Puerto Ricans leaving on cruise ships to get asylum EBT in the U.S.A who in hell is going to clean this up?

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 10:28 am

  10. “At the beginning it’s going to be slow.”

    Because it’s an island?

    Ben burn (266dcf) 9/30/2017 @ 10:30 am

  11. Surrounded by an obstacle called ‘water ‘

    Ben burn (266dcf) 9/30/2017 @ 10:31 am

  12. @DRJ: “at the edges,” I should clarify, refers to the “edges” of the problem, not the actual coastline of the island.

    The places where there is still a little something are the places where you start. Picture a sort of Swiss cheese where there are pockets of Puerto Rico still functioning. Helicopters can help get things there, but they can’t do much for the places outside the pockets. The pockets have to be expanded from within. As the pockets get bigger, more help can be sent to make them bigger yet. An exponential process, but it starts slow. Dumping too much into a pocket, more than it can accept, makes the problem worse.

    Frederick (a81afc) 9/30/2017 @ 10:32 am

  13. With all the Puerto Ricans leaving on cruise ships to get asylum EBT in the U.S.A who in hell is going to clean this up?

    i want to be in america everything’s free in america

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 10:33 am

  14. I don’t have strong opinions about this woman like I am supposed to. She may or may not be hyperbolic but I’m going to cut her some slack because her island seems to be in a desperate situation. I have not followed all of this closely enough to form an opinion as to whether the federal government’s response is inadequate, but I do know that Trump was spending a lot of time talking about the [expletive deleted] NFL and the [expletive deleted} national anthem at a time when maybe he could have shut his [expletive deleted] trap for once and try to resemble a semi-mature person for just a day or two. Whether any of that has graver consequences than moronic optics I don’t know. These folks are Americans so let’s just do what we can to get them help.

    Patterico (115b1f) 9/30/2017 @ 10:33 am

  15. logistics are logistics

    it’s one of the few things our incompetent and overpriced military is actually decently good at

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 10:34 am

  16. Because she mistakes talking to maddow and vanderbilt with action, has she been in communication with general Buchanan, who is running the operation?

    narciso (d1f714) 9/30/2017 @ 10:42 am

  17. Next time Trump had better send the military or cruise ships in for mandatory evacuation days in advance to save their azz.

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 10:42 am

  18. I wish I had been as good at excuse-making for Barack as y’all are for Trump

    Ben burn (266dcf) 9/30/2017 @ 10:43 am

  19. yeah you wish

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 10:45 am

  20. If we have to rebuild the slums of Puerto Rico up to U.S. Building codes – It will cost three fortunes.

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 10:46 am

  21. I wonder if General Kelly even mentioned this hurricane to Trump?

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 10:47 am

  22. A more balanced view, alas it doesn’t fit on a tea shirt

    https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-09-30/no-trump-didn-t-botch-the-puerto-rico-crisis

    narciso (d1f714) 9/30/2017 @ 10:48 am

  23. Maybe this idiot was talking about Puerto Rico?
    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/gary-cohn-families-can-renovate-their-kitchen-buy-a-new-car-with-1000-in-tax-savings/article/2635989

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 10:51 am

  24. Thaaaannnk you, mg at 21…its possible the Kelly – Luis Gutierrez beef led the general to slow-foot a lot of communications and commands.

    urbanleftbehind (ae66bf) 9/30/2017 @ 10:53 am

  25. thanks narciso @22

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 10:56 am

  26. How dangerous and willing to help would a spry Hugo Chavez would have been with 4 dollar oil at his sails.

    urbanleftbehind (ae66bf) 9/30/2017 @ 10:56 am

  27. Should be much more than our federal government pitching in to assist. Hopefully, the Catholic Church and others are helping with this, it’s an enormous task… immediate assistance and then the Feds focus on infrastructure work. I wonder if the Puerto Ricans and politicians who pushed to shut down our military base on Vieques regret that now?

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 9/30/2017 @ 10:57 am

  28. I’ll buy a one way ticket for beenburned if he’d like to pitch in and focus the energy he spends running his mouth on something more productive.

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 9/30/2017 @ 11:00 am

  29. Funny you say that, ulb:
    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vargas_tragedy

    Sean Penn and Danny glove were not available to comment

    narciso (d1f714) 9/30/2017 @ 11:00 am

  30. Did Luis make bail?

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 11:01 am

  31. That might be their only salvation, becoming the willing Seoul of the carribean.

    urbanleftbehind (ae66bf) 9/30/2017 @ 11:03 am

  32. they had it made
    kick us out
    genocide

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 11:04 am

  33. Again, as dear leader has suggested, the ‘optics’ reign supreme with each daily disaster. In spite of all Trumps preparedness and responsible governance of disaster relief, Puerto Rico is largely Hispanic and that optic remains.

    Ben burn (266dcf) 9/30/2017 @ 11:06 am

  34. That’s a group that had been sufficiently cowed by a gay Pakistani gunman into splitting their vote last year, but now…

    urbanleftbehind (ae66bf) 9/30/2017 @ 11:07 am

  35. Sen. Clinton in Puerto Rico in support of Vieques protesters

    New York Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton arrived in Puerto Rico on Saturday to visit environmental activist Robert F. Kennedy and a New York labor leader jailed for protests against Navy bombing on Vieques island.

    Clinton has said her one-day visit is a “gesture of solidarity” with protesters.

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 11:10 am

  36. I’m wagering that they knew how fragile that infrastructure was, as we discover with the port Arthur facility, grenfell towers etc.

    narciso (d1f714) 9/30/2017 @ 11:15 am

  37. @ happyfeet,

    this post ignores what happened when the hapless George W. Bush took crass inflammatory “animals that can be disposed of” style comments with measured grace and understanding

    completely and blithely ignores it in an opportunistic rush to smear the president

    Happyfeet, I don’t care who the president is. If he makes this about himself and and can’t keep his childish mouth shut during the aftermath of a devastating disaster, he deserves the criticism. It’s not like Trump hasn’t seen the fallout when he refused to bridle his tongue on previous occasions. He’s a grown man, for God sake, let’s let him assume responsibility for that which he freely chooses to do, shall we? He chose to unnecessarily provide red meat to the circling sharks.

    Also, I am not intentionally ignoring anything with this post. I’m just not going to play your whataboutism game because I don’t care. Trump is the president now. And Trump owns anything that he does. As I’ve repeatedly stated, the quest of the MSM and Dems to use any opportunity against a Republican president is nothing new, as you’ve also indirectly pointed out with your Bush comparison. So, because it’s a well known fact that R presidents will be under constant attack, that just makes Trump dumb to not heed the very clearly posted warning signs, no? He should ask himself these two questions before he pulls the Twitter trigger: Is it necessary for me to say this, and will this help people? More often than not, the answer will be no.

    Dana (023079) 9/30/2017 @ 11:16 am

  38. Hendrix’s remarks about the Comfort drives home the point that disaster response readiness a good reason to keep the Navy well funded.

    felipe (023cc9) 9/30/2017 @ 11:20 am

  39. These folks are Americans so let’s just do what we can to get them help.
    Patterico (115b1f) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:33 am

    Yes, they are Americans. They are family. I am US Navy, blue to the bone. When Kim threatens Guam I’ve got family there. These are no distant strangers. Ask me about the Philippines. And, while you’re at it, Puerto Rico.

    The Kearsarge ESG is delivering supplies right now. You should all genuflect to the mighty, mighty US Navy.

    Which the leftards are working to ruin.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 9/30/2017 @ 11:26 am

  40. you are killing us with the inefficiency.

    Bese mi culo, peja.

    nk (dbc370) 9/30/2017 @ 11:29 am

  41. After Katrina, I don’t put any faith in anything a Democrat in those American Bangladeshes says.

    nk (dbc370) 9/30/2017 @ 11:35 am

  42. Its all Bout narrative:
    https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/pj-gladnick/2017/09/30/puerto-rico-lin-manuel-miranda-deletes-tweet-thanking-trump

    narciso (d1f714) 9/30/2017 @ 11:35 am

  43. So you want to be a d***. That’s fine, too.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 9/30/2017 @ 11:35 am

  44. Semper Fi, Squids.

    Ben burn (266dcf) 9/30/2017 @ 11:35 am

  45. @ narciso,

    A more balanced view, alas it doesn’t fit on a tea shirt

    https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-09-30/no-trump-didn-t-botch-the-puerto-rico-crisis

    If this is directed at me and my post, I don’t thinks it’s fitting. The post is not criticizing the administration’s response to the disaster. It’s criticizing Trump for once again undoing goodwill with the public because he is in able to stop taking everything personally, making it about himself, and not keeping his yap shut. A number of articles I’ve read, including yours, are positive about the response and make clear to point out the on-the-ground difficulties of getting aid into the hands of the people.

    Unfortunately, no matter how well the disaster has been responded to, the president himself has just taken attention from that and put it back on himself. Shame on him.

    Dana (023079) 9/30/2017 @ 11:35 am

  46. Your post is fine, Dana. My quarrel is with La Senora Alcaldesa. Are those pallets of water behind her while she’s complaining that people don’t have clean water to drink? Maybe she wants us to parachute in some waiters and busboys to pour their water for them?

    nk (dbc370) 9/30/2017 @ 11:41 am

  47. it’s a tendentious and unsupported characterization to say Mr. President Trump is making this “about himself”

    that’s not what the tweets say

    these incisive tweets challenge Mayor Trigglypuff’s nasty and childish assertions that the United States of America is killing american citizens with “inefficiency” and treating them like “second-class animals” and plotting “genocide” on them – assertions that she asked the sleazy CNN Jake Tapper fake news propaganda sluts to broadcast “all over the world”

    this idea that America should allow such calumny to be broadcast “with measured grace and understanding” is frankly not a supportable contention

    (and especially unsupportable knowing as we do what happened when the deeply incompetent Bush administration allowed this exact narrative to propagate unchallenged)

    Mayor Trigglypuff’s insane rantings are dangerous – dangerous to the puerto rican people (read comment #6 carefully) and a gift to the sneaky russians and the dirty chinesers and the filthy CNN Jake Tapper media who seek to destabilize America and degrade her standing in the world

    however sleazy corrupt incompetent and shameful the US Military has become, it is *not* an instrument of puerto rican genocide

    period full stop

    and good on President Trump for not letting that pass unremarked

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 11:43 am

  48. The Mayor was apparently OK when “her people” were bombing the mainland.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/30/san-juan-mayor-praised-convicted-faln-terrorist/

    “Hello, San Juan. Freedom forOscar Lopez Rivera.. soon he will be with us. We have to thank every Puerto Rican man and woman, who for a long time, many of us didn’t know Oscar Lopez Rivera. He was fighting the fight,” she said.

    “We’re going to give you more details when we welcome this great Puerto Rican patriot in a cause that unites us and to know that, in spite of our differences, we can do big things in this country,” she continued.

    Yulin Cruz added, “This great celebration is going to be in the streets and it is going to be extraordinarily large. So do come by starting Thursday to celebrate what our hearts scream for. Thanks, President Obama. Long live Oscar Lopez Rivera.”

    Lopez Rivera was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his involvement in the FALN, a Puerto Rican separatist group that was responsible for more than 100 bombings in the U.S. during the 1970s and 1980s.

    Four people lost their lives in 1975 when an explosion happened at Fraunces Tavern in New York City, an attack the FALN was responsible for. The organization was also responsible for seriously injuring three NYPD officers in several bomb attacks on New Year’s Eve in 1982.

    If the mayor wants a sugar daddy to do all of the heavy lifting for her–Fine:

    I will do what I never thought I was going to do. I am begging, begging anyone who can hear us to save us from dying. If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency.

    So, Mr Trump, I am begging you to take charge and save lives. After all, that is one of the founding principles of the United States of … America. If not, the world will see how we are treated not as second-class citizens but as animals that can be disposed of. Enough is enough.

    Otherwise, if she wants an independent Puerto Rico–Have at it.

    https://panampost.com/frank-worley-lopez/2015/07/29/cut-the-government-workforce-or-wither-puerto-rico/

    For example, the governor has pointed out that Puerto Ricans enjoy 30 days of paid vacation every year, 18 sick days, and 14 paid holidays. That amounts to more than two months of annual paid leave for every employee. That is great for employees, but bad for business, which in turn, is bad for jobs.
    ….
    For starters, of the 900,000 people who have jobs in Puerto Rico, roughly 300,000 work for government.

    The government is corrupt in Puerto Rico. Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of San Juan is a “leader” in that government.

    BfC (5517e8) 9/30/2017 @ 11:44 am

  49. See, happyfeet, you can say something I agree with 100% when you try. I mean your comment #47.

    nk (dbc370) 9/30/2017 @ 11:45 am

  50. :)

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 11:49 am

  51. See, happyfeet, you can say something I agree with 100% when you try. I mean your comment #47.

    I curse nk for making me click on a muted happyfeet comment.

    Patterico (115b1f) 9/30/2017 @ 11:49 am

  52. My uncle Tony, at the close of WWII, pulled into Napoli. Naples fore the ignorant. And encountered a who loved Americans. Who couldn’t stop boasting about loving Americans. Yet he kept saying “Merde de Can.” If you say it fast enough it sounds like “American.” But in the dialect it means “dog s***.”

    My uncle Tony delivered exactly what the guy was asking for.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 9/30/2017 @ 11:52 am

  53. I brought it up, because it included some areas of improvement.

    Anyways seeing as the us got is the only dependable form of assuatance, pit bill and mark Cuban notwithstandigly, it seems like foolish grandstanding.

    narciso (d1f714) 9/30/2017 @ 11:53 am

  54. Happy feet,

    Do you think there was a more effective manner in which Trump could have pushed back? And do you believe his pushback was rooted in defending the efforts of the many, or was it about defending himself personally?

    Dana (023079) 9/30/2017 @ 12:03 pm

  55. Dana,

    Do you think the Mayor of San Juan could have been a bit more circumspect regarding her praise for a bombing wounding&killing Americans/civilian wounding/cop wounding/cop killing terrorist organization in the beginning of 2017?
    https://www.britannica.com/topic/FALN

    The FALN first surfaced on October 26, 1974, when five large bombs exploded in Manhattan—in the Wall Street area, in Rockefeller Center, and on Park Avenue—causing considerable property damage but no injuries. The FALN claimed responsibility for these acts, as it did later for bombings in Puerto Rico. Throughout the following year, the FALN boasted of a series of bombings, beginning on January 24 with a Wall Street explosion that killed four people and injured more than 50 and climaxing on October 27 with nine nearly simultaneous explosions in New York City, Washington, and Chicago that produced only property damage. Bombings continued sporadically thereafter.

    -BfC

    BfC (5517e8) 9/30/2017 @ 12:13 pm

  56. So is Leftist trigglypuff Mayor going to distribute all the water and food stacked around her or is that all just for her and her fellow Leftist elites?

    Sandra (5b76ae) 9/30/2017 @ 12:16 pm

  57. judging from this thread Dana I’d say President Trump sparked the exact conversation that was needed

    this was effective, what he did

    and shamefully, it was entirely necessary, but that’s on Mayor Trigglypuff

    but now it is time to do halps on the puerto rican peoples!

    folks see how your trigglypuff mayor is bogarting the goya?

    first thing to do is shove her ample ass out the way, rise up, and take your share!

    but it looks like we have quite a selection of tasty goya products, and this can be very confusing

    the discerning puerto rican will be he who makes a bee-line for the refried beans!

    there’s so much you can do with refried beans – bean dip or burritos or tacos or chalupas et cetera – you know this of course (you’re poor), but you may not know about happyfeet’s tasty soup in which the refried bean is the star ingredient

    here’s a reasonably close recipe

    what’s great about this soup is you can make it all in one skillet, if you have a deep one not just a frying pan what you can salvage from the ruins of your storm-tossed hovel – otherwise your regular soup pot is fine

    first do the bacons – if you do not have bacons, this is clearly genocide, so shriek like a tranny what had her hormones taken away until the United States Military brings you some bacons

    as prep you may or may not want the chicken stock or broth but you can get by without – i use a shelf-stable consomme mix which i have because I am prepared for hurricanes unlike you and I do 4 cups – this recipe says two cups and that’s ridiculous – you want to fill up your skillet – you can always simmer it down if you need to

    then you want to saute your chipper-choppered celery and onions in the bacon grease – i use a full cup of each

    the spices listed are correct – oregano and garlic and chili powder, but the portions are ridiculously fussy so let’s say add all three to taste – but do NOT add salt that would be unwise

    skip the cilantro, salsa, and tortilla chips

    it’s refried bean soup for christ’s sake you don’t have to try and make more of it than what it is, and if you want a splash of acidic serve with lime wedges what people can add as they see fit

    so you add the refried beans in with the sautee and let them warm up and yes let them actually cook for a bit as you combine them with the sautee

    then add the water and spice and whatever else – it’s a marvelously flexible recipe

    adding a bit of cheese or even evaporated milk is a nice way to punch up the texture, but add this last so you don’t muck up your family’s remaining cookware

    now remember our motto: no green is obscene!

    and a hearty peasant soup like this wants for some hearty peasant greens

    so chop up some collard greens or turnip greens or whatever grandma says is edible growing out back or by that providential creek Mayor Trigglypuff was talking about

    you don’t want to cook them but you can blanch them if you must

    just sprinkle a handful into a bowl and ladle the soup over them and then use some as garnish as well – this will balance the soup nicely as well as fortify you for the activities one does on a remote island what is surrounded by water

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 12:23 pm

  58. When Trump is specifically named in this illogical rant by the Mayor, he can’t be blamed as the one making it personal. Pin that one on Mayor Helpless.

    tom swift (ecaa8f) 9/30/2017 @ 12:24 pm

  59. Do you think there was a more effective manner in which Trump could have pushed back?

    Do I think there was a more effective manner in which to push back? Certainly. For Trump? Probably not.

    Perhaps landing 50,000 troops in San Juan would make the Mayor feel better, but I’m thinking not. She’s just attempting to make ANY criti9cism of her handling of this Trump’s fault. And it’s surprisingly east to do.

    Kevin M (752a26) 9/30/2017 @ 12:36 pm

  60. *easy

    Kevin M (752a26) 9/30/2017 @ 12:37 pm

  61. There is no doubt Mayor Cruz is a leftist. She also made derogatory comments about the response. My point is, President Trump had a moment to react with dignity and compassion knowing that the mayor is in a bit of dire straits at the moment. This is not the time to lash out at her. It takes the attention off of the good work being done by good people on behalf of Puerto Rico. While the conversation may need to had, I don’t believe during a horrible aftermath is the optimum moment. As I stated in the post: optics matter.

    People can criticize Mayor Cruz and her politics all they want, and I likely would agree. But with regard to the post, it’s not about her and her politics, it’s about how the President of the United States’ responded to a desperate mayor’s words. Is this really the time to push back, and is the manner in which Trump did, the most effective way to represent himself and his administration before the world? I think not on both accounts.

    According to FEMA’s twitter feed: “More than 11,800 federal staff representing 36 depts and agencies are on the ground in PR and USVI, including 800+ FEMA personnel.” How about POTUS simply tweet that, how about a tweetstorm with nothing but all the numbers of first responders, the donations that have been made to aid groups, the number of volunteers giving up their time, all on behalf of Puerto Rico? How about pushing back by pushing the positive facts, which are irrefutable and speak volumes? How about not attacking the mayor personally? Just a thought.

    Dana (023079) 9/30/2017 @ 12:38 pm

  62. oh, god, a wall of happytext. My metaphorator will overload.

    Kevin M (752a26) 9/30/2017 @ 12:38 pm

  63. It takes the attention off of the good work being done by good people on behalf of Puerto Rico.

    ok

    how is this post different in this respect than what you allege President Trump’s reaction to Mayor Trigglypuff’s intemperate rant to have been?

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 12:40 pm

  64. oh, god, a wall of happytext. My metaphorator will overload.

    this was hurtful for me to read

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 12:40 pm

  65. Dana,

    The mayor isn’t asking for help. She’s blaming Trump for all her problems so that her constituents don’t blame her. Trump is simply making it hard to see who the bad guy is. Pretty sure she used some of the words she did to goad him — goading Trump is now part of the Democrat playbook. As it should be, I guess.

    Kevin M (752a26) 9/30/2017 @ 12:41 pm

  66. Perhaps President Trump should have just cut to the chase, and simply pointed Mayor Cruz (and the public) to the FEMA Twitter page, where they are providing regular Hurricane Maria relief updates, making it very clear that immense efforts are being made to bring relief to the residents.

    Dana (023079) 9/30/2017 @ 12:42 pm

  67. She is no doubt doing that, Kevin M., but so what? President Trump is the most powerful person there is, so it would be wise for him to start understanding how to wisely wield that power and generate some support for him. He has a bad habit of getting in the way of his own good press.

    Dana (023079) 9/30/2017 @ 12:44 pm

  68. fema fema foo where are you we got some work to do now

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 12:44 pm

  69. “goading Trump..”

    If only that weren’t so easily done.

    Ben burn (266dcf) 9/30/2017 @ 12:46 pm

  70. If only he were emotionally secure..

    Ben burn (266dcf) 9/30/2017 @ 12:47 pm

  71. i love how in those pictures on the fema twitter almost all the uniform people are covering up their tattoos

    very classy except for just one guy and he looks to belong to the local popo

    optics do indeed matter

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 12:50 pm

  72. it would be wise for him to start understanding how to wisely wield that power and generate some support for him. He has a bad habit of getting in the way of his own good press.

    Well, yes, but leopards and spots.

    Kevin M (752a26) 9/30/2017 @ 12:50 pm

  73. If only that weren’t so easily done.

    I am surprised that Hillary was unable to do that in debate. One meltdown was all she needed.

    Kevin M (752a26) 9/30/2017 @ 12:52 pm

  74. Off-topic: I was reminded that I had hyperbolically claimed during the primaries that Trump’s supporters were so welded to him that he could come out against FOOTBALL and they’d not bat an eye.

    And now he has and *I* agree with him. F!

    Kevin M (752a26) 9/30/2017 @ 12:54 pm

  75. love it

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 12:55 pm

  76. What arrogance by mayor dip sh^t wearing a disgraceful ad across her breasts. Only a commie democrap could stoop to that level.

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 12:55 pm

  77. No, that’s not how those people think. When they scream at you, you have to scream back. If you respond reasonably, they think they’ve got you cowed and they will try to take your wallet.

    nk (dbc370) 9/30/2017 @ 12:57 pm

  78. People forget we don’t have a president hell bent on bending over and enjoying it.

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 12:57 pm

  79. Chick Fil-a still around…ditto NFL.

    Minority squeaky-wheels make noise like Vikings with wooden swords..do little real damage.

    Ben burn (266dcf) 9/30/2017 @ 1:01 pm

  80. If her number one priority is saving lives then she shouldn’t be praising terrorists…..

    This is not disagreeing with her politics, this is condemning her past actions and giving no regard for her current agitprop complaints.

    Full disclosure, I lived in Puerto Rico over a year on a couple projects, the people in charge and on the radio curse the United States daily and say it should have no say in what the people of the island do……all while demanding even more US financial support.

    An island that should be paradise is in reality a dysfunctional craphole covered in garbage….except for the privately-owned tourist destinations.

    Remember a few years back when Bush sent an aircraft carrier to assist at a devastated area and the media ridiculed him on how inept and tone deaf that was, that the last thing the people needed was a mobile air wing?

    When it was pointed out that aircraft carriers had huge water purification and medical facilities, instead of praising the move they just crawled back under their rocks.

    harkin (d40afa) 9/30/2017 @ 1:02 pm

  81. What must drive Alinskyites nuts is that it’s a very bad idea to try to make Trump live up to his own book of rules. (That’s Alinsky Rule 4.) 😉

    nk (dbc370) 9/30/2017 @ 1:02 pm

  82. This story makes it seem that Trump doesn’t mind toying with people’s lives to protect his image, even if it means a bad outcome for some Puerto Ricans. Who could have seen that coming?

    “[W]hen people treat me badly or unfairly or try to take advantage of me, my general attitude, all my life, has been to fight back very hard. The risk is you’ll make a bad situation worse, and I certainly don’t recommend this approach to everyone. But my experience is that if you’re fighting for something you believe in — even if it means alienating some people along the way — things usually work out for the best in the end.”

    Bad luck for Puerto Rico that it has to primarily depend on government to help. That’s always a bad bet, no matter who is in office, but especially when the President is as thin-skinned as Trump.

    DRJ (15874d) 9/30/2017 @ 1:06 pm

  83. Here is what Pres Bush did with Katrina:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Criticism_of_government_response_to_Hurricane_Katrina

    President Bush signed a $10.5 billion relief package within four days of the hurricane,[7] and ordered 7,200 active-duty troops to assist with relief efforts.[8] However, some members of the United States Congress charged that the relief efforts were slow because most of the affected areas were poor.[9] There was also concern that many National Guard units were short staffed in surrounding states because some units were deployed overseas and local recruiting efforts in schools and the community had been hampered making reserves less than ideal.[10]

    And here is what the “locals” said:

    Due to the slow response to the hurricane, New Orleans’s top emergency management official called the effort a “national disgrace” and questioned when reinforcements would actually reach the increasingly desperate city.

    http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/corrupt-n-o-mayor-added-post-katrina-woe-article-1.2327296

    Nagin cut an impressive swath as mayor — muscled, bald and polished. He would “Ray-Ray” folks, strolling through tense situations with a line of ready patter and a practiced swagger.
    But he was so aggressively ineffectual that even primary patron Reiss was ready to dump him. Then the hurricane hit, and Nagin went off the deep end.
    President George W. Bush, whose failure to respond to the disaster incited a backlash, was finally blowing into town five days after Katrina. He needed the mayor to be his friend, or at least appear friendly.
    Nagin enjoyed a long shower on Air Force One before showing up at the conference table wild-eyed and trembling.
    Still, Bush got the picture he needed, his arm slung around Nagin’s shoulder. It was the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
    It lasted even as Nagin got flirty with Louis Farrakhan.
    Ten days after the flood, with New Orleans still under water, the mayor persuaded a utility company CEO to whisk the Nagins off to Dallas in a private jet.
    Many wealthy New Orleans residents retreated there after the storm.
    Nagin was fresh from an appearance on “Oprah,” where he spewed phony hysteria about Superdome atrocities. It was the beginning of a disastrous media tour.
    In the Dallas airport on the return trip, he squeezed in a lovely chat with Farrakhan. The Nation of Islam leader floated the possibility that the levees had been bombed.
    Rather than loudly say no, Nagin fudged things a bit. He then hurried home to have dinner with Bush.
    The mayor was on a roll.
    Nagin was living his very particular — some would say peculiar — dream. Shortly after Katrina hit, Nagin feverishly told an aide that he finally knew God’s plan for him: to “rebuild a new New Orleans.”
    In 2006, facing a reelection campaign, Nagin sought divine intervention. He opened his remarks at a Martin Luther King Day celebration, declaring that he spoke just that morning with the slain civil rights leader.
    While the great Rev. King didn’t come right out and say it, it seemed he wanted Nagin reelected.
    Nagin then boldly declared it was time to rebuild “a chocolate New Orleans.”

    Can you please provide me some quotes regarding “President Bush attacks Ray Nagin”?
    Delays do to the constitution and interpetations (plus State and Local governments are responsible for first responses in storms:
    http://www.mdchhs.com/federal-disaster-response-legislative-reforms-since-katrina/

    Perhaps the primary reason for the delayed federal action was the President’s perceived lack of constitutional and statutory authority to assume command of the response by the National Guard or to override Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco’s refusal to allow a unified command structure for active duty federal troops and the National Guard. That perception resulted from a narrow interpretation of both constitutional principles and the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits the use of the federal military to enforce domestic laws in most cases. In 2006, to resolve this lingering uncertainty, President Bush urged Congress to enact the Warner Amendment to the Insurrection Act. This Amendment granted the President explicit authority to employ federal troops to “restore public order and enforce the laws of the United States”[2] without the consent of the affected state to respond to a major disaster or emergency. The Warner Amendment was subsequently repealed in 2008, as it faced much opposition having arguably represented an unjustified expansion of presidential power.

    Pres. Bush did things so that the next response(s) would move better.

    Pres. Bush acted “presidential” and got attacked (he rarely ever defended himself against these types of attacks). So, now we get Pres. Trump who does respond to attacks (for better or for worst).

    And from Pres. Trump’s response, he was defending the many per your own quote of his tweets: “10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”

    And where are those 300,000 Puerto Rican government workers? On vacation/leave?

    BfC (5517e8) 9/30/2017 @ 1:09 pm

  84. “On results: “You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.”

    ALL the people, or 65%?

    Ben burn (266dcf) 9/30/2017 @ 1:11 pm

  85. The female mayor nagin had time enough for using a generator to print up t-shirts instead of warming some babies formula.

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 1:12 pm

  86. BFC- their on cruise ships heading to Florida to get on asylum EBT.

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 1:13 pm

  87. Just read the truckers union is stopping drivers from delivering goods. All that stuff is spoiling in those containers. Trump should either declare martial law or pull the fu## out.

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 1:21 pm

  88. After talking about all that the citizens of Puerto Rico were doing to recover, to help themselves, Lt. Gen. Russel Honore said the best thing that could be done to spur recovery is to “give everybody a tank of gas to get the trucks moving, stores opened, streets clean. Until that happens, we’re at a standstill. That would be my recommendation.”

    “What is your reaction to the president’s tweets this morning?”

    “I have no reaction,” he said tersely. “The mayor is living on a cot. I hope the president has a good day “

    Ben burn (266dcf) 9/30/2017 @ 1:28 pm

  89. https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=patton+shoot+the+donkey&qpvt=patton+shoot+the+donkey&view=detail&mid=ADAC2C415A408DF31776ADAC2C415A408DF31776&FORM=VRDGAR
    Amen, General.

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 1:31 pm

  90. why are US Army generals invariably so trashy anymore

    trashy and stupid and arrogant

    i don’t think you can chalk it all up to Obama

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 1:31 pm

  91. it goes back at least to the execrably low class Colin Powell and sleazy butt-weasel Wesley Clark

    but they weren’t the norm

    now they are

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 1:34 pm

  92. Petraeus was scum as well. One hand on his typewriter and the other hand on hers.

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 1:38 pm

  93. yeah he had a lot of people fooled for a long time

    happyfeet (28a91b) 9/30/2017 @ 1:39 pm

  94. 84… the days of the Democrats getting away with their effortlessly evil ways are ending, beenburned. Suck it up, grow a spine and get used to it.

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 9/30/2017 @ 1:41 pm

  95. These low life union thugs need to be jailed. Including the breast advertising mayor.

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 1:42 pm

  96. Mg, I thought the Ricans were “aess” people, not breast people.

    urbanleftbehind (ae66bf) 9/30/2017 @ 1:45 pm

  97. Dana, a question:

    If Trump had his people doing the utmost to get supplies to Puerto Rico and other affected areas, if he knew that an unprecedented effort was under way, and then the recipient of this effort called his effort “genocide”, why shouldn’t he tell her off?

    The only real issue I have is using Twitter (ok, 2, using Trump’s brain, but we’re stuck with that).

    Kevin M (752a26) 9/30/2017 @ 1:47 pm

  98. The shirts come from San Francisco, likely before all transportation was cut off

    narciso (d1f714) 9/30/2017 @ 1:48 pm

  99. A fitting punishment for the West Point commie is taking over for Petraus at the Humane Society of his first marriage.

    urbanleftbehind (ae66bf) 9/30/2017 @ 1:52 pm

  100. Reports are the administration handled much of this pretty well:

    https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-09-30/no-trump-didn-t-botch-the-puerto-rico-crisis

    But NO MATTER WHAT THEY DID the Democrats were going to blame everything on Trump. It’s their remaining raison d’etre. Of course he’s pissed.

    As far as the damage, Puerto Rico’s government is like Detroit’s. “Ineffectual” is the kindest thing you can say. Everything that was destroyed was rotting anyway. It’s not a big fall from “nearly destroyed” to “destroyed.”

    Kevin M (752a26) 9/30/2017 @ 2:01 pm

  101. People are dying but I am going to play politics on TV. Yikes.

    Mental.

    Poor Biggie (987b85) 9/30/2017 @ 2:09 pm

  102. And the NeverTrumpers reaction as usual bizarre. Excuse away the degeneracy, inaccuracy and immorality of their position, while lambasting Trump over tweets, that in essence, are accurate.

    Part of our # culture and moral preening of the do nothing class living off the Govt teet.

    Poor Biggie (987b85) 9/30/2017 @ 2:13 pm

  103. Dana, a question:

    If Trump had his people doing the utmost to get supplies to Puerto Rico and other affected areas, if he knew that an unprecedented effort was under way, and then the recipient of this effort called his effort “genocide”, why shouldn’t he tell her off?

    You didn’t ask me, but I’ll answer. If I were in the Oval Office, I would not make it about me and about whether people were being “nasty to Frey” but about the response and how to make things better. And I wouldn’t be at a [expletive deleted]ing golf club while I took potshots at an official on an island suffering from a catastrophe like this — allowing the media to contrast my kick-back golfing weekend with images like this:

    Patterico (115b1f) 9/30/2017 @ 2:15 pm

  104. She’s just attempting to make ANY criti9cism of her handling of this Trump’s fault. And it’s surprisingly east to do.

    Actually, logically speaking, no he is not. But when are pathologized with TDS it is simple. Like in the Middle Ages where the Devil was everywhere and everything blamed on the devil.

    Easy, well accepted. Mental. Illogical. Nothing to do with the Devil or Trump.

    Poor Biggie (987b85) 9/30/2017 @ 2:16 pm

  105. wherever the advertisements fit, urbunleftbehind. I’m sure mayor dip sh^t has a plan.

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 2:16 pm

  106. Politics is more than fair when pressing Politicos Elite. It’s their bowels that need to move and a good emetic is key

    Ben burn (266dcf) 9/30/2017 @ 2:16 pm

  107. I have a new addition to my comment script. Congrats to Poor Biggie on being #4.

    Patterico (115b1f) 9/30/2017 @ 2:18 pm

  108. Media was not this upset when Obama golfed after people’s head’s got chopped off.

    Poor Biggie (987b85) 9/30/2017 @ 2:18 pm

  109. Her people are on strike, they won’t deliver the goods we gave them.

    mg (31009b) 9/30/2017 @ 2:18 pm

  110. Oh lovely, and a supporter of FALN Terrorists.

    OK, hope she drowns in the water.

    Poor Biggie (987b85) 9/30/2017 @ 2:20 pm

