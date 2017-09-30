No Matter How You Look At It, It Looks Bad
[guest post by Dana]
Optics matter. They mattered then, they matter now.
Yesterday, a clearly desperate and distraught Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of San Juan, made a plea for help for her ravaged island:
I will do what I never thought I was going to do. I am begging, begging anyone who can hear us to save us from dying. If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency.
…
So, Mr Trump, I am begging you to take charge and save lives. After all, that is one of the founding principles of the United States of … America. If not, the world will see how we are treated not as second-class citizens but as animals that can be disposed of. Enough is enough.
Since Hurrican Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, there has been an ongoing struggle to get relief aid directly to the people because of issues in the supply chain: due to the devastated infrastructure, truckers can’t be reached to transport the aid, roads have crumbled or been blocked as a result of the storm, there is a diesel shortage, and on it goes. In a nutshell, per a shipping company official on the scene, “The problem has been with the logistics, the parts of the supply chain that move the cargo from our terminal to the shelves or to the tables of the people in Puerto Rico. This hurricane was catastrophic.” According to recent reports, 44% of Puerto Ricans do not have fresh drinking water, and it may take months before electricity is restored.
President Trump, who had received fairly good marks for the response in Texas and Florida, could not resist taking the frustrated Cruz’s comments personally instead of taking them with measured grace and understanding. So, in a series of early morning tweets from his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J, the world was reminded of just how small and thin-skinned this president is, and how he makes nearly everything about himself. And in doing so, he took the attention away from the incredible work first responders are doing and put it on himself:
Following these tweets are several tweets about the amazing work by the first responders, but unfortunately, they got back-burnered so that President Trump could defensively lash out at a mayor who is facing an Herculean task. Also, predictably, the President blamed the “Fake News Networks” too.
In an interview, Cruz explained that her number one goal was to save lives:
“Actually, I was asking for help. I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president,” Cruz said on MSNBC following the tweets. “It’s not about politics, it’s not about petty comments, it’s about moving forward, putting boots on the ground and saving lives.”
Unfortunately, for this president, being “petty” is exactly what he far too frequently excels in being.
As I’ve said here at this blog many times over since Trump was elected: There is no doubt the media and the Democrats, working in tandem, look for any opportunity to get this president, so for his sake, he should stop giving them so much to work with.
–Dana
Dana wrote this excellent post and was about to publish it when I stepped on her with my stupid post written in two seconds. I insist on publishing this one and I am going to shut down comments on mine and ask them to come here.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:12 am
Nice balanced piece, d.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:13 am
“If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency.”
This is a forgivable statement, given the circumstances, but not an accurate one.Frederick (a81afc) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:17 am
why is mayor trigglypuff all up in msnbc while puerto ricans are dying
this is genocidehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:18 am
Responding to Frederick from The Jackass post since those comments are closed:
The military knows how to handle disasters like this and can act quickly with many resources. And, in fact, the DOD is now sending more resources including planes and helicopters. I doubt they will only help “at the edges.”
By the way, isn’t it inefficient to have too few resources? Are you saying the DOD should not send in these resources because they aren’t needed?DRJ (15874d) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:20 am
Americans, in general, don’t appreciate it when their efforts to help are characterized as “killing us with the inefficiency” and “treated not as second-class citizens but as animals that can be disposed of”.
This is the sort of thing that makes the American public want to wash its hands of the rest of the world; especially hard to take from Puerto Rico.
Forgivable, yes, but not accurate and not fair. Enough comments like this, and a lot of mainland Americans will want to rethink our relationship with Puerto Rico. If we’re so awful to them, then independence seems like its overdue.Frederick (a81afc) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:23 am
history much?
this post ignores what happened when the hapless George W. Bush took crass inflammatory “animals that can be disposed of” style comments with measured grace and understanding
completely and blithely ignores it in an opportunistic rush to smear the president
thank God America Reese’s Pumpkins though President Trump understands the sick opportunistic game Mayor Trigglypuff’s playing here
he’s a great man and he’s gonna take care of business down there on that benighted lil island in spite of how crass shameless and extortionary they are why because they’re Americanshappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:26 am
@DRJ:Are you saying the DOD should not send in these resources because they aren’t needed?
I’m saying that there are limits to what can be done with those resources, and too much at one time can be as bad as not enough, because those people need to supported, and they can’t be supported without infrastructure, they just become another burden.
You can work from the outside in, is all. The more you do, the more you can do. At the beginning it’s going to be slow.Frederick (a81afc) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:27 am
A lot of hard work and tax-payer money will go into this rebuild. A third of the P.R. population works for the govt.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:28 am
With all the Puerto Ricans leaving on cruise ships to get asylum EBT in the U.S.A who in hell is going to clean this up?
“At the beginning it’s going to be slow.”
Because it’s an island?Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:30 am
Surrounded by an obstacle called ‘water ‘Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:31 am
@DRJ: “at the edges,” I should clarify, refers to the “edges” of the problem, not the actual coastline of the island.
The places where there is still a little something are the places where you start. Picture a sort of Swiss cheese where there are pockets of Puerto Rico still functioning. Helicopters can help get things there, but they can’t do much for the places outside the pockets. The pockets have to be expanded from within. As the pockets get bigger, more help can be sent to make them bigger yet. An exponential process, but it starts slow. Dumping too much into a pocket, more than it can accept, makes the problem worse.Frederick (a81afc) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:32 am
With all the Puerto Ricans leaving on cruise ships to get asylum EBT in the U.S.A who in hell is going to clean this up?
i want to be in america everything’s free in americahappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:33 am
I don’t have strong opinions about this woman like I am supposed to. She may or may not be hyperbolic but I’m going to cut her some slack because her island seems to be in a desperate situation. I have not followed all of this closely enough to form an opinion as to whether the federal government’s response is inadequate, but I do know that Trump was spending a lot of time talking about the [expletive deleted] NFL and the [expletive deleted} national anthem at a time when maybe he could have shut his [expletive deleted] trap for once and try to resemble a semi-mature person for just a day or two. Whether any of that has graver consequences than moronic optics I don’t know. These folks are Americans so let’s just do what we can to get them help.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:33 am
logistics are logistics
it’s one of the few things our incompetent and overpriced military is actually decently good athappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:34 am
Because she mistakes talking to maddow and vanderbilt with action, has she been in communication with general Buchanan, who is running the operation?narciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:42 am
Next time Trump had better send the military or cruise ships in for mandatory evacuation days in advance to save their azz.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:42 am
I wish I had been as good at excuse-making for Barack as y’all are for TrumpBen burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:43 am
yeah you wishhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:45 am
If we have to rebuild the slums of Puerto Rico up to U.S. Building codes – It will cost three fortunes.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:46 am
I wonder if General Kelly even mentioned this hurricane to Trump?mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:47 am
A more balanced view, alas it doesn’t fit on a tea shirt
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-09-30/no-trump-didn-t-botch-the-puerto-rico-crisisnarciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:48 am
Maybe this idiot was talking about Puerto Rico?mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:51 am
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/gary-cohn-families-can-renovate-their-kitchen-buy-a-new-car-with-1000-in-tax-savings/article/2635989
Thaaaannnk you, mg at 21…its possible the Kelly – Luis Gutierrez beef led the general to slow-foot a lot of communications and commands.urbanleftbehind (ae66bf) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:53 am
thanks narciso @22mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:56 am
How dangerous and willing to help would a spry Hugo Chavez would have been with 4 dollar oil at his sails.urbanleftbehind (ae66bf) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:56 am
Should be much more than our federal government pitching in to assist. Hopefully, the Catholic Church and others are helping with this, it’s an enormous task… immediate assistance and then the Feds focus on infrastructure work. I wonder if the Puerto Ricans and politicians who pushed to shut down our military base on Vieques regret that now?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:57 am
I’ll buy a one way ticket for beenburned if he’d like to pitch in and focus the energy he spends running his mouth on something more productive.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:00 am
Funny you say that, ulb:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vargas_tragedy
Sean Penn and Danny glove were not available to commentnarciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:00 am
Did Luis make bail?mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:01 am
That might be their only salvation, becoming the willing Seoul of the carribean.urbanleftbehind (ae66bf) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:03 am
they had it mademg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:04 am
kick us out
genocide
Again, as dear leader has suggested, the ‘optics’ reign supreme with each daily disaster. In spite of all Trumps preparedness and responsible governance of disaster relief, Puerto Rico is largely Hispanic and that optic remains.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:06 am
That’s a group that had been sufficiently cowed by a gay Pakistani gunman into splitting their vote last year, but now…urbanleftbehind (ae66bf) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:07 am
Sen. Clinton in Puerto Rico in support of Vieques protestershappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:10 am
I’m wagering that they knew how fragile that infrastructure was, as we discover with the port Arthur facility, grenfell towers etc.narciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:15 am
@ happyfeet,
Happyfeet, I don’t care who the president is. If he makes this about himself and and can’t keep his childish mouth shut during the aftermath of a devastating disaster, he deserves the criticism. It’s not like Trump hasn’t seen the fallout when he refused to bridle his tongue on previous occasions. He’s a grown man, for God sake, let’s let him assume responsibility for that which he freely chooses to do, shall we? He chose to unnecessarily provide red meat to the circling sharks.
Also, I am not intentionally ignoring anything with this post. I’m just not going to play your whataboutism game because I don’t care. Trump is the president now. And Trump owns anything that he does. As I’ve repeatedly stated, the quest of the MSM and Dems to use any opportunity against a Republican president is nothing new, as you’ve also indirectly pointed out with your Bush comparison. So, because it’s a well known fact that R presidents will be under constant attack, that just makes Trump dumb to not heed the very clearly posted warning signs, no? He should ask himself these two questions before he pulls the Twitter trigger: Is it necessary for me to say this, and will this help people? More often than not, the answer will be no.Dana (023079) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:16 am
Hendrix’s remarks about the Comfort drives home the point that disaster response readiness a good reason to keep the Navy well funded.felipe (023cc9) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:20 am
Yes, they are Americans. They are family. I am US Navy, blue to the bone. When Kim threatens Guam I’ve got family there. These are no distant strangers. Ask me about the Philippines. And, while you’re at it, Puerto Rico.
The Kearsarge ESG is delivering supplies right now. You should all genuflect to the mighty, mighty US Navy.
Which the leftards are working to ruin.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:26 am
you are killing us with the inefficiency.
Bese mi culo, peja.nk (dbc370) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:29 am
After Katrina, I don’t put any faith in anything a Democrat in those American Bangladeshes says.nk (dbc370) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:35 am
Its all Bout narrative:narciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:35 am
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/pj-gladnick/2017/09/30/puerto-rico-lin-manuel-miranda-deletes-tweet-thanking-trump
So you want to be a d***. That’s fine, too.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:35 am
Semper Fi, Squids.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:35 am
@ narciso,
If this is directed at me and my post, I don’t thinks it’s fitting. The post is not criticizing the administration’s response to the disaster. It’s criticizing Trump for once again undoing goodwill with the public because he is in able to stop taking everything personally, making it about himself, and not keeping his yap shut. A number of articles I’ve read, including yours, are positive about the response and make clear to point out the on-the-ground difficulties of getting aid into the hands of the people.
Unfortunately, no matter how well the disaster has been responded to, the president himself has just taken attention from that and put it back on himself. Shame on him.Dana (023079) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:35 am
Your post is fine, Dana. My quarrel is with La Senora Alcaldesa. Are those pallets of water behind her while she’s complaining that people don’t have clean water to drink? Maybe she wants us to parachute in some waiters and busboys to pour their water for them?nk (dbc370) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:41 am
it’s a tendentious and unsupported characterization to say Mr. President Trump is making this “about himself”
that’s not what the tweets say
these incisive tweets challenge Mayor Trigglypuff’s nasty and childish assertions that the United States of America is killing american citizens with “inefficiency” and treating them like “second-class animals” and plotting “genocide” on them – assertions that she asked the sleazy CNN Jake Tapper fake news propaganda sluts to broadcast “all over the world”
this idea that America should allow such calumny to be broadcast “with measured grace and understanding” is frankly not a supportable contention
(and especially unsupportable knowing as we do what happened when the deeply incompetent Bush administration allowed this exact narrative to propagate unchallenged)
Mayor Trigglypuff’s insane rantings are dangerous – dangerous to the puerto rican people (read comment #6 carefully) and a gift to the sneaky russians and the dirty chinesers and the filthy CNN Jake Tapper media who seek to destabilize America and degrade her standing in the world
however sleazy corrupt incompetent and shameful the US Military has become, it is *not* an instrument of puerto rican genocide
period full stop
and good on President Trump for not letting that pass unremarkedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:43 am
The Mayor was apparently OK when “her people” were bombing the mainland.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/30/san-juan-mayor-praised-convicted-faln-terrorist/
If the mayor wants a sugar daddy to do all of the heavy lifting for her–Fine:
Otherwise, if she wants an independent Puerto Rico–Have at it.
https://panampost.com/frank-worley-lopez/2015/07/29/cut-the-government-workforce-or-wither-puerto-rico/
The government is corrupt in Puerto Rico. Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of San Juan is a “leader” in that government.BfC (5517e8) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:44 am
See, happyfeet, you can say something I agree with 100% when you try. I mean your comment #47.nk (dbc370) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:45 am
happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:49 am
I curse nk for making me click on a muted happyfeet comment.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:49 am
My uncle Tony, at the close of WWII, pulled into Napoli. Naples fore the ignorant. And encountered a who loved Americans. Who couldn’t stop boasting about loving Americans. Yet he kept saying “Merde de Can.” If you say it fast enough it sounds like “American.” But in the dialect it means “dog s***.”
My uncle Tony delivered exactly what the guy was asking for.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:52 am
I brought it up, because it included some areas of improvement.
Anyways seeing as the us got is the only dependable form of assuatance, pit bill and mark Cuban notwithstandigly, it seems like foolish grandstanding.narciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 11:53 am
Happy feet,
Do you think there was a more effective manner in which Trump could have pushed back? And do you believe his pushback was rooted in defending the efforts of the many, or was it about defending himself personally?Dana (023079) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:03 pm
Dana,
Do you think the Mayor of San Juan could have been a bit more circumspect regarding her praise for a bombing wounding&killing Americans/civilian wounding/cop wounding/cop killing terrorist organization in the beginning of 2017?
https://www.britannica.com/topic/FALN
-BfCBfC (5517e8) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:13 pm
So is Leftist trigglypuff Mayor going to distribute all the water and food stacked around her or is that all just for her and her fellow Leftist elites?Sandra (5b76ae) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:16 pm
judging from this thread Dana I’d say President Trump sparked the exact conversation that was needed
this was effective, what he did
and shamefully, it was entirely necessary, but that’s on Mayor Trigglypuff
but now it is time to do halps on the puerto rican peoples!
folks see how your trigglypuff mayor is bogarting the goya?
first thing to do is shove her ample ass out the way, rise up, and take your share!
but it looks like we have quite a selection of tasty goya products, and this can be very confusing
the discerning puerto rican will be he who makes a bee-line for the refried beans!
there’s so much you can do with refried beans – bean dip or burritos or tacos or chalupas et cetera – you know this of course (you’re poor), but you may not know about happyfeet’s tasty soup in which the refried bean is the star ingredient
here’s a reasonably close recipe
what’s great about this soup is you can make it all in one skillet, if you have a deep one not just a frying pan what you can salvage from the ruins of your storm-tossed hovel – otherwise your regular soup pot is fine
first do the bacons – if you do not have bacons, this is clearly genocide, so shriek like a tranny what had her hormones taken away until the United States Military brings you some bacons
as prep you may or may not want the chicken stock or broth but you can get by without – i use a shelf-stable consomme mix which i have because I am prepared for hurricanes unlike you and I do 4 cups – this recipe says two cups and that’s ridiculous – you want to fill up your skillet – you can always simmer it down if you need to
then you want to saute your chipper-choppered celery and onions in the bacon grease – i use a full cup of each
the spices listed are correct – oregano and garlic and chili powder, but the portions are ridiculously fussy so let’s say add all three to taste – but do NOT add salt that would be unwise
skip the cilantro, salsa, and tortilla chips
it’s refried bean soup for christ’s sake you don’t have to try and make more of it than what it is, and if you want a splash of acidic serve with lime wedges what people can add as they see fit
so you add the refried beans in with the sautee and let them warm up and yes let them actually cook for a bit as you combine them with the sautee
then add the water and spice and whatever else – it’s a marvelously flexible recipe
adding a bit of cheese or even evaporated milk is a nice way to punch up the texture, but add this last so you don’t muck up your family’s remaining cookware
now remember our motto: no green is obscene!
and a hearty peasant soup like this wants for some hearty peasant greens
so chop up some collard greens or turnip greens or whatever grandma says is edible growing out back or by that providential creek Mayor Trigglypuff was talking about
you don’t want to cook them but you can blanch them if you must
When Trump is specifically named in this illogical rant by the Mayor, he can’t be blamed as the one making it personal. Pin that one on Mayor Helpless.tom swift (ecaa8f) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:24 pm
Do you think there was a more effective manner in which Trump could have pushed back?
Do I think there was a more effective manner in which to push back? Certainly. For Trump? Probably not.
Perhaps landing 50,000 troops in San Juan would make the Mayor feel better, but I’m thinking not. She’s just attempting to make ANY criti9cism of her handling of this Trump’s fault. And it’s surprisingly east to do.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:36 pm
*easyKevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:37 pm
There is no doubt Mayor Cruz is a leftist. She also made derogatory comments about the response. My point is, President Trump had a moment to react with dignity and compassion knowing that the mayor is in a bit of dire straits at the moment. This is not the time to lash out at her. It takes the attention off of the good work being done by good people on behalf of Puerto Rico. While the conversation may need to had, I don’t believe during a horrible aftermath is the optimum moment. As I stated in the post: optics matter.
People can criticize Mayor Cruz and her politics all they want, and I likely would agree. But with regard to the post, it’s not about her and her politics, it’s about how the President of the United States’ responded to a desperate mayor’s words. Is this really the time to push back, and is the manner in which Trump did, the most effective way to represent himself and his administration before the world? I think not on both accounts.
According to FEMA’s twitter feed: “More than 11,800 federal staff representing 36 depts and agencies are on the ground in PR and USVI, including 800+ FEMA personnel.” How about POTUS simply tweet that, how about a tweetstorm with nothing but all the numbers of first responders, the donations that have been made to aid groups, the number of volunteers giving up their time, all on behalf of Puerto Rico? How about pushing back by pushing the positive facts, which are irrefutable and speak volumes? How about not attacking the mayor personally? Just a thought.Dana (023079) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:38 pm
oh, god, a wall of happytext. My metaphorator will overload.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:38 pm
It takes the attention off of the good work being done by good people on behalf of Puerto Rico.
ok
how is this post different in this respect than what you allege President Trump’s reaction to Mayor Trigglypuff’s intemperate rant to have been?happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:40 pm
oh, god, a wall of happytext. My metaphorator will overload.
this was hurtful for me to readhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:40 pm
Dana,
The mayor isn’t asking for help. She’s blaming Trump for all her problems so that her constituents don’t blame her. Trump is simply making it hard to see who the bad guy is. Pretty sure she used some of the words she did to goad him — goading Trump is now part of the Democrat playbook. As it should be, I guess.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:41 pm
Perhaps President Trump should have just cut to the chase, and simply pointed Mayor Cruz (and the public) to the FEMA Twitter page, where they are providing regular Hurricane Maria relief updates, making it very clear that immense efforts are being made to bring relief to the residents.Dana (023079) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:42 pm
She is no doubt doing that, Kevin M., but so what? President Trump is the most powerful person there is, so it would be wise for him to start understanding how to wisely wield that power and generate some support for him. He has a bad habit of getting in the way of his own good press.Dana (023079) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:44 pm
fema fema foo where are you we got some work to do nowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:44 pm
“goading Trump..”
If only that weren’t so easily done.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:46 pm
If only he were emotionally secure..Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:47 pm
i love how in those pictures on the fema twitter almost all the uniform people are covering up their tattoos
very classy except for just one guy and he looks to belong to the local popo
optics do indeed matterhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:50 pm
it would be wise for him to start understanding how to wisely wield that power and generate some support for him. He has a bad habit of getting in the way of his own good press.
Well, yes, but leopards and spots.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:50 pm
If only that weren’t so easily done.
I am surprised that Hillary was unable to do that in debate. One meltdown was all she needed.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:52 pm
Off-topic: I was reminded that I had hyperbolically claimed during the primaries that Trump’s supporters were so welded to him that he could come out against FOOTBALL and they’d not bat an eye.
And now he has and *I* agree with him. F!Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:54 pm
love ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:55 pm
What arrogance by mayor dip sh^t wearing a disgraceful ad across her breasts. Only a commie democrap could stoop to that level.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:55 pm
No, that’s not how those people think. When they scream at you, you have to scream back. If you respond reasonably, they think they’ve got you cowed and they will try to take your wallet.nk (dbc370) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:57 pm
People forget we don’t have a president hell bent on bending over and enjoying it.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 12:57 pm
Chick Fil-a still around…ditto NFL.
Minority squeaky-wheels make noise like Vikings with wooden swords..do little real damage.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:01 pm
If her number one priority is saving lives then she shouldn’t be praising terrorists…..
This is not disagreeing with her politics, this is condemning her past actions and giving no regard for her current agitprop complaints.
Full disclosure, I lived in Puerto Rico over a year on a couple projects, the people in charge and on the radio curse the United States daily and say it should have no say in what the people of the island do……all while demanding even more US financial support.
An island that should be paradise is in reality a dysfunctional craphole covered in garbage….except for the privately-owned tourist destinations.
Remember a few years back when Bush sent an aircraft carrier to assist at a devastated area and the media ridiculed him on how inept and tone deaf that was, that the last thing the people needed was a mobile air wing?
When it was pointed out that aircraft carriers had huge water purification and medical facilities, instead of praising the move they just crawled back under their rocks.harkin (d40afa) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:02 pm
What must drive Alinskyites nuts is that it’s a very bad idea to try to make Trump live up to his own book of rules. (That’s Alinsky Rule 4.) 😉nk (dbc370) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:02 pm
This story makes it seem that Trump doesn’t mind toying with people’s lives to protect his image, even if it means a bad outcome for some Puerto Ricans. Who could have seen that coming?
Bad luck for Puerto Rico that it has to primarily depend on government to help. That’s always a bad bet, no matter who is in office, but especially when the President is as thin-skinned as Trump.DRJ (15874d) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:06 pm
Here is what Pres Bush did with Katrina:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Criticism_of_government_response_to_Hurricane_Katrina
And here is what the “locals” said:
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/corrupt-n-o-mayor-added-post-katrina-woe-article-1.2327296
Can you please provide me some quotes regarding “President Bush attacks Ray Nagin”?
Delays do to the constitution and interpetations (plus State and Local governments are responsible for first responses in storms:
http://www.mdchhs.com/federal-disaster-response-legislative-reforms-since-katrina/
Pres. Bush did things so that the next response(s) would move better.
Pres. Bush acted “presidential” and got attacked (he rarely ever defended himself against these types of attacks). So, now we get Pres. Trump who does respond to attacks (for better or for worst).
And from Pres. Trump’s response, he was defending the many per your own quote of his tweets: “10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”
And where are those 300,000 Puerto Rican government workers? On vacation/leave?BfC (5517e8) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:09 pm
“On results: “You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.”
ALL the people, or 65%?Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:11 pm
The female mayor nagin had time enough for using a generator to print up t-shirts instead of warming some babies formula.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:12 pm
BFC- their on cruise ships heading to Florida to get on asylum EBT.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:13 pm
Just read the truckers union is stopping drivers from delivering goods. All that stuff is spoiling in those containers. Trump should either declare martial law or pull the fu## out.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:21 pm
After talking about all that the citizens of Puerto Rico were doing to recover, to help themselves, Lt. Gen. Russel Honore said the best thing that could be done to spur recovery is to “give everybody a tank of gas to get the trucks moving, stores opened, streets clean. Until that happens, we’re at a standstill. That would be my recommendation.”
“What is your reaction to the president’s tweets this morning?”
“I have no reaction,” he said tersely. “The mayor is living on a cot. I hope the president has a good day “Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:28 pm
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=patton+shoot+the+donkey&qpvt=patton+shoot+the+donkey&view=detail&mid=ADAC2C415A408DF31776ADAC2C415A408DF31776&FORM=VRDGARmg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:31 pm
Amen, General.
why are US Army generals invariably so trashy anymore
trashy and stupid and arrogant
i don’t think you can chalk it all up to Obamahappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:31 pm
it goes back at least to the execrably low class Colin Powell and sleazy butt-weasel Wesley Clark
but they weren’t the norm
now they arehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:34 pm
Petraeus was scum as well. One hand on his typewriter and the other hand on hers.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:38 pm
yeah he had a lot of people fooled for a long timehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:39 pm
84… the days of the Democrats getting away with their effortlessly evil ways are ending, beenburned. Suck it up, grow a spine and get used to it.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:41 pm
These low life union thugs need to be jailed. Including the breast advertising mayor.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:42 pm
Mg, I thought the Ricans were “aess” people, not breast people.urbanleftbehind (ae66bf) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:45 pm
Dana, a question:
If Trump had his people doing the utmost to get supplies to Puerto Rico and other affected areas, if he knew that an unprecedented effort was under way, and then the recipient of this effort called his effort “genocide”, why shouldn’t he tell her off?
The only real issue I have is using Twitter (ok, 2, using Trump’s brain, but we’re stuck with that).Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:47 pm
The shirts come from San Francisco, likely before all transportation was cut offnarciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:48 pm
A fitting punishment for the West Point commie is taking over for Petraus at the Humane Society of his first marriage.urbanleftbehind (ae66bf) — 9/30/2017 @ 1:52 pm
Reports are the administration handled much of this pretty well:
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-09-30/no-trump-didn-t-botch-the-puerto-rico-crisis
But NO MATTER WHAT THEY DID the Democrats were going to blame everything on Trump. It’s their remaining raison d’etre. Of course he’s pissed.
As far as the damage, Puerto Rico’s government is like Detroit’s. “Ineffectual” is the kindest thing you can say. Everything that was destroyed was rotting anyway. It’s not a big fall from “nearly destroyed” to “destroyed.”Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 2:01 pm
People are dying but I am going to play politics on TV. Yikes.
Mental.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 9/30/2017 @ 2:09 pm
And the NeverTrumpers reaction as usual bizarre. Excuse away the degeneracy, inaccuracy and immorality of their position, while lambasting Trump over tweets, that in essence, are accurate.
Part of our # culture and moral preening of the do nothing class living off the Govt teet.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 9/30/2017 @ 2:13 pm
You didn’t ask me, but I’ll answer. If I were in the Oval Office, I would not make it about me and about whether people were being “nasty to Frey” but about the response and how to make things better. And I wouldn’t be at a [expletive deleted]ing golf club while I took potshots at an official on an island suffering from a catastrophe like this — allowing the media to contrast my kick-back golfing weekend with images like this:Patterico (115b1f) — 9/30/2017 @ 2:15 pm
She’s just attempting to make ANY criti9cism of her handling of this Trump’s fault. And it’s surprisingly east to do.
Actually, logically speaking, no he is not. But when are pathologized with TDS it is simple. Like in the Middle Ages where the Devil was everywhere and everything blamed on the devil.
Easy, well accepted. Mental. Illogical. Nothing to do with the Devil or Trump.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 9/30/2017 @ 2:16 pm
wherever the advertisements fit, urbunleftbehind. I’m sure mayor dip sh^t has a plan.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 2:16 pm
Politics is more than fair when pressing Politicos Elite. It’s their bowels that need to move and a good emetic is keyBen burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 2:16 pm
I have a new addition to my comment script. Congrats to Poor Biggie on being #4.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/30/2017 @ 2:18 pm
Media was not this upset when Obama golfed after people’s head’s got chopped off.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 9/30/2017 @ 2:18 pm
Her people are on strike, they won’t deliver the goods we gave them.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 2:18 pm
Oh lovely, and a supporter of FALN Terrorists.
OK, hope she drowns in the water.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 9/30/2017 @ 2:20 pm