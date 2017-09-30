Media Indifferent As Steven Crowder Infiltrates Antifa At Ben Shapiro Speech
This is a fascinating video. It shows Steven Crowder and a colleague infiltrating Antifa before a Ben Shapiro speech, discussing weapons that they have (including some serious firearms) — and the curious indifference of media on the scene. Worth watching:
The always excellent John Sexton sums up the clip in this paragraph:
As you’ll see in this clip, Crowder’s producer Jared put on a disguise and met with members of Antifa who installed an app on his phone to allow them to communicate. The protest plan, according to the organizer, was “plain clothes and hard tactics.” That meant not dressing in black or wearing masks, which had been banned by police, but preparing for violence. At a subsequent meeting, one member of the group discusses the guns he has in his trunk. Another member hands Jared an ice pick. Jared immediately makes an excuse and takes the footage of local police who have already been monitoring the situation. Crowder ends the clip by focusing on the media.
Also astounding is watching lunatics like Lex Scott, a Black Lives Matter organizer, saying stuff like this: “People like Ben Shapiro are the most dangerous people on this Earth.”
Ben Shapiro is actually a fairly standard conservative with many sensible positions, most of which I share. It’s eye-opening to know that, even though I care about the poor and despise Donald Trump — but just happen to think that small government is the better way to solve our problems — there are people who see me as the highest form of evil, and would happily beat me senseless simply for holding the political positions I hold.
This movement illustrates the danger of applauding the whole “punching Nazis” thing. Yesterday they call Richard Spencer a Nazi and punch him. Today they call Ben Shapiro a Nazi and plan violence at his speeches.
Tomorrow, you’ll be the Nazi. And if you have applauded punching Nazis in the past . . . what principle will you invoke in your own defense? “I’m not really a Nazi”? If it didn’t work for Shapiro, it won’t work for you.
No, the only solution is to rule out violence against people for their political beliefs. Even if you really, really don’t like them.
Finally, let’s talk about the media ignoring this. Sexton says:
Media outlets are probably worried about getting scammed. They don’t know Crowder and the fact that he’s a YouTube host/comedian probably doesn’t inspire confidence.
But Sexton doesn’t let the national media off the hook. They have the resources to investigate something like this, he says. They just don’t care.
Sexton is right. Sure, any video that doesn’t give you the full context of remarks made on the video is subject to the criticism that it is heavily edited and all that. But it would take some pretty amazing context to render innocent the discussion of weapons and violence we see here.
Substitute “Nazis” for “Antifa” and Big Media would have been all over this.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Patterico, I love ya but your eyes are not open if you believe either “the poor” or Donald Trump have anything to do with this. First of all the poor are always there whether Obama is president or Bush or Trump. The Democrats breed them as voters. That’s what ghettos and now barrios are for. The breeding and rearing of future Democrat voters. Practically zero Republicans come from ghettos.
Second, Donald Trump is an excuse, not a reason. These people have been trained since government pre-school through propaganda university to hate America and by extension white people. Or vice versa.
Nothing will be accomplished in America until patriots of good heart realize the hateful and horrible fact that an entire demographic of black Americans have been systematically infused with racist white hate and oinkophobic loathing for America.
If you don’t agree then explain how black millionaire football players “take a knee” to disrespect America when it is the only place in the world and in history where they could be successful at what they do and yet say there is “systemic racism” in America. Well, they’re part right. There is systemic racism but it is anti white and it’s projected in schools, movies and by the Democrat party and protected by the media and celebrities.
My own grandson will no longer speak to my wife and me nor his other grandparents because we’re white. I’ve been informed he quit school, went home and got his things and went to hook up with “friends” in New York. My son still hasn’t heard from him. His parents are going crazy with fear. All this crap came from what was going on at college. And neither the poor nor Donald Trump had anything to do with it. The professors and poison influence of academia did.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/30/2017 @ 4:08 pm
The narrative is that let-wing protesters are peaceful normal citizens and that is that, that is what the media will show.
I used to believe it until at Berkeley I saw the flyers and recruiters offering jobs protesting.Frederick (a81afc) — 9/30/2017 @ 4:09 pm
I thought I was saying they didn’t — because even though Shapiro and I hate Trump, we are still targets from the radical left for violence. (Obviously Shapiro to a greater extent, but I have been SWATted and had my family’s life threatened, so I have not been entirely immune).
How did you take a post that said “someone who hates Trump is nevertheless a target” and read that to mean “they hate us because of Trump? It’s the opposite of what I said.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:06 pm
That is horrible! May I ask where he went to school? My own daughter is applying now and I would like her to avoid a place that could do that to someone. (Of course these days it could be just about anywhere.)Patterico (115b1f) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:07 pm
The occupy are much like their predecessors the sods, their cousins across the ocean,narciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:13 pm
the brigatte, the baader, many were trained in the east bloc, there is safely new in
this. Berkeley and now charlottesville are points of escalation
Journalists don’t think for themselves Patterico. Many used to think on their feet, but these days producers talk into the ear making thought redundant. See the talking-heads read the teleprompter. You don’t ask a court-reporter to summarize a case unless they read the transcript. They have no idea what transpired during the trial. Not making excuses for the Media. It is what it is.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:14 pm
Let’s hope and pray your grandson comes to his senses, Hoagie. I’ve been surprised to see a few of my own nieces and nephews who were raised behind the Orange Curtain, Orange County, Ca., – and who should know better – start in with the hard left talking points. My wife and I and other family members have tried to counsel them and talk things through, but in a couple of instances, I’ve left them with a shrug, a “some of us choose to learn life’s lessons the hard way” and a hug.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:20 pm
@6. Many used to think on their feet, but these days producers talk into the ear making thought redundant.
There’s more truth to that than you may realize, Ben. And many of those ‘news producers’ are 30 or under w/equally young careers and short memories. The cablers are a revolving door business these days behind the cameras and the studio teleprompter readers pretty much that, and that alone. Always enjoy watching them fumble for the script and vamp when the prompter hiccups.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:21 pm
I had a discussion about the Hollywood Blacklist some time back with folks who thought it was terrible fascism. I suggested that their opinion would be different if Trumbo et al had been Hitler’s agents rather than Stalin’s. “Well, maybe…”
The secret to this difference, of course, is that quite a few on the left, or in the media(birm), view antifa as the good guys, or perhaps wrongly-directed good guys. None of them wants to help us fascists get the goods on The Resistance, or be perceived that way.
There really is going to be a crack up and it is going to end badly.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:22 pm
I too am sorry Hoagie. Kids can be cruel.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:22 pm
DC:
I can’t overemphasize Idiocracy and all the trappings of media as symptoms in society as a whole.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:25 pm
symptomatic of society as a whole.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:27 pm
And in south America you had the montoneros, the tupamaros, the mir, all mostly composed of students and or labor activistsnarciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:29 pm
My own grandson will no longer speak to my wife and me nor his other grandparents because we’re white.
I take it he’s white, too. Why does he feel he’s the exception? Oh. Because you and the other grandparents and his parents aren’t behaving like crazy people?
I think it’s deeper than university, though. I think it’s a case of “our little secret” that’s been going on since junior high. The education lobby (aka school administrators) has a decided cause (electing more Democrats) and teachers that do not teach the party line find themselves with poor job options. Much like journalists actually.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:29 pm
complicent and they suck at their jobmg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:48 pm
but in a couple of instances, I’ve left them with a shrug, a “some of us choose to learn life’s lessons the hard way” and a hug.
Yes. Based primarily on what I remember putting my parents through, I’ve come to the conclusion that nobody is too young to be responsible for his own fate.
Sorry to hear that the situation got worse, though, since the last time you posted about it, Hoagie.nk (dbc370) — 9/30/2017 @ 5:54 pm
Kevin, Hoagie has a black foster/adopted son whom he raised, and now is adult, married, and has a son of his own. That’s the grandson who has gone over the bend.kishnevi (ec71b1) — 9/30/2017 @ 6:17 pm
The fact that scalices killer, the j 20 riot trial and all other evidence of left anarchist direct action has dissapeared from the front pagesnarciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 6:21 pm
Dear Hoagie:
1. I am so very sorry to hear this about your grandson. You mentioned it before, and I had hoped it had blown over. At least your son understands the value you brought to his life. I pray (and I mean this sincerely) that your grandson grows up enough to see the error of his ways.
2. I am a tenured university professor, so I can comment on the academic environment. I teach in the sciences, which is only a little infected by tribalism (and that’s what it is). I’m glad you brought up “oikophobia” (fear/hate of the familiar). It’s a problem. Most of my students are fine young women and men who are kind and good—all the while spouting silly political nonsense. They sincerely do not know anything about American or world history, let alone philosophy. They also want to be liked and accepted, and our Media Industrial Complex controls our culture.
So: not all university professors are nasty and weird. Some of them are indeed Marxists in 300 hundred dollars shoes with SUVs. But most work very hard teaching the things that matter to them. Outside the sciences, that can get weird. But that is the reflection of our culture.
Patterico, I am always happy to chat with you about colleges. My oldest is doing the same.
Again, Hoagie, I am sorry. Family is so important.Simon Jester (d856de) — 9/30/2017 @ 6:55 pm
Yes not all the faculty at Cornell Columbia and Yale were with the radicals either in the 60s, but did they affirmatively object. Meanwhile vice news happened to conveniently sit in on cantwell and kasslers little coffee clutch. Almost as if there was a preexusting agenda.narciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 6:59 pm
Not everyone was willing to sit on stools wearing dunce caps and placards denouncing them as running dog lackeys either. Or maybe I’m confusing another cultural revolution.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 7:25 pm
“…I care about the poor and despise Donald Trump…”
You think that will save you when Antifa brings out the baseball bats and bike locks?
“No no, don’t hurt me, I hate Trump too!!”
That didn’t work for the 2nd rank of Lenin’s & Stalin’s henchmen. Or Saddam Hussein’s. It won’t work for you, either.
“If only Stalin knew!”fred-2 (ce04f3) — 9/30/2017 @ 7:28 pm
They don’t care this blog is already inaccessible in many got offices down here and in south Florida.narciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 7:45 pm
No. If you knew how to read, you’d see that’s exactly the point I made.
To the block list with you. I never got a single thing but insults and stupidity from you anyway.
You’re not banned. I just won’t see your comments any more.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/30/2017 @ 7:53 pm