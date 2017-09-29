Tom Price Resigns Today As Health And Human Services Secretary
[guest post by Dana]
Tom Price, secretary of Health and Human Services, has been under fire since it was reported that “his travel tab has exceeded $1 million when accounting for both the overseas trips and the more than two dozen trips he has taken on private planes domestically since May.” Today, he resigned from his position in the Trump administration:
In a letter to Trump, Price wrote that he regretted that “recent events have created a distraction” from the administration’s objectives, and that he was resigning in order for the president “to move forward without further disruption.”
“Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today and the president accepted,” read a statement from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, adding that Trump intends to designate Don Wright, the current deputy assistant secretary for health and director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion as acting secretary.
And while Price has said that he would reimburse the government, exactly how much that might be is in question:
A source with knowledge of Price’s intentions earlier said that he would pay $51,887.31 for the flights, just a fraction of the over $400,000 that the chartered flights were said to have cost. Military flights to Africa, Asia and Europe, on which Price was joined by his wife, pushed the total over the $1 million figure, according to Politico.
In 2009, then fiscal conservative Price seemed to be singing a different tune about government spending on private planes. Back then, he was he was critical of House Democrats seeking to increase spending to $550 million on eight passenger jets:
[Price] said a scaled-back request of $220 million for four jets also went too far.
“I think we’ve made it halfway of where we ought to and that is cut it from eight to four jets,” Price said at the time. “Now we need to cut it from four jets to zero jets. This is just another example of fiscal irresponsibility run amok in Congress right now.”
It’s interesting to note that Price’s resignation comes also on the heels of Congress failing for the third time to repeal and replace Obamacare, which was one of President Trump’s priority campaign promises.
There is now a long-term unintended consequence to face because of Price’s transportation decisions:
But the story also shows you why Price’s travel habits have become such a liability for the White House: Now every trip taken by every cabinet official is being scrutinized by the media now, and every time they find one that smells, it becomes part of a narrative that the populist president’s fatcat cabinet is living large on the taxpayer dime.
But with that, this is a good reminder that not every incriminating report put out about a Trump cabinet member or official is as it appears. Further, we know there are deliberate attempts made by the press to mislead the public about members of this administration.
Anyway, judging by the number of Trump administration officials who have resigned, it appears the swamp is draining itself.
Hello.Dana (023079) — 9/29/2017 @ 4:48 pm
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-kids-ski-vacation-incurs-over-300000-in-security-costs/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=42939789
Are we paying for private security when we have Secret Service payrolls?? This doesn’t have good optics either Mr president.Ben burn (07eab3) — 9/29/2017 @ 4:51 pm
Leavin’ on jet plane; don’t know when he’ll be back again.
The Elites just don’t see the problem…Ben burn (07eab3) — 9/29/2017 @ 4:56 pm
Who did Price think he was? One of Obama’s kids on Spring Break?nk (dbc370) — 9/29/2017 @ 5:04 pm
6. Who did Price think he was?
Ebola outbreak
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/va-chief-took-in-wimbledon-river-cruise-on-european-work-trip/2017/09/29/c1f17046-a458-11e7-8c37-e1d99ad6aa22_story.html?utm_term=.64544e73fea4Ben burn (07eab3) — 9/29/2017 @ 5:09 pm
Yes too much can be made of this,
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/29/trump-admin-proposes-the-biggest-change-to-electric-grid-in-decades/?utm_campaign=atdailycaller&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Socialnarciso (d1f714) — 9/29/2017 @ 5:09 pm
10. Eh?
“Perry sent his policy proposal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday. The letter asks FERC to create an electricity pricing regime that allows power plants to recover the costs of providing baseload power. It will likely be seen as a lifeline to coal and nuclear power plants.”
Translation: rate increase for consumers..some grid overhaul. Rick Perry indeed.Ben burn (07eab3) — 9/29/2017 @ 5:13 pm
Do you actually read your own links narco?Ben burn (07eab3) — 9/29/2017 @ 5:15 pm
Sadly, Price may have carried over his sense of entitlement to freebies and junkets from his position as Congressman. Those porkers are notorious for being feted, wined and dined, not only by business and special interest lobbyists but also by executive branch officials overseen by the committees they’re on.nk (dbc370) — 9/29/2017 @ 5:33 pm
He was a doctor, darnmit, it was much better when we had cruella Seville who wanted to put out a welcome mat for gitmo detainees,
Of course he put his foot in his mouth, but the goal was to prevent alteration of any of Obama edictsnarciso (d1f714) — 9/29/2017 @ 5:38 pm
Fire the couple Kushner before you implode, Trump.mg (31009b) — 9/29/2017 @ 5:47 pm
Who would be considered a trustworthy replacement, some of mcturtles crittersmnarciso (d1f714) — 9/29/2017 @ 5:56 pm
How about that doctor who called him the healthiest President ever?nk (dbc370) — 9/29/2017 @ 6:00 pm
