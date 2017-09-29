HUZZAH: Trump Nominates Don Willett to Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals

Few things could make a constitutionalist happier than to see this: President Trump has nominated Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

No words. I am honored & humbled by @POTUS's nomination to the 5th Circuit. Thank you, Mr. President—also Senators @JohnCornyn & @TedCruz. pic.twitter.com/499LFNdjbC — Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) September 29, 2017

President Donald J. Trump is a fatuous idiot — a blundering oaf of a narcissist who disgusts every right-thinking person with his assishness and general dopeyness.

But if you looked at nothing but his judicial nominees, you’d be pretty damn impressed — not just with their quality, but with his willingness to nominate people who have mocked or criticized him in the past. Which, um, Don Willett has most definitely done.

Donald Trump haiku— Who would the Donald

Name to #SCOTUS? The mind reels.

*weeps—can't finish tweet* pic.twitter.com/a326AP0mN1 — Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) June 16, 2015

"We'll rebuild the Death Star. It'll be amazing, believe me. And the rebels will pay for it."

—Darth Trump pic.twitter.com/y25LADg15J — Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) April 8, 2016

Just to name a few.

Of course, like Gorsuch, this happened because Trump is uninterested in judges and outsources everything to Leonard Leo and the Federalist Society.

And you know what? Nothing could make me happier.

So: nobody tell Trump about Willett’s past tweets. Keep it all under wraps until he is confirmed. (To SCOTUS.)

In all seriousness: good job, Mr. President. You’re an ugly dark cloud, but some of your silver linings are pretty sweet.