Hillary Clinton And Michelle Obama Make A Burn Book Of Post-Election Blame
[guest post by Dana]
In a recent interview with Vox, Hillary Clinton unsurprisingly blamed the men in the lives of white women for influencing them to vote for a candidate other than her in the national election. In adopting this sexist thinking, she essentially accuses those disloyal to her as being unable to function independently of their men, and make a credible decision for themselves:
“All of a sudden, the husband turns to the wife, ‘I told you, she’s going to be in jail. You don’t wanna waste your vote.’ The boyfriend turns to the girlfriend and says, ‘She’s going to get locked up, don’t you hear? She’s going to get locked up,’” Clinton told Vox’s Ezra Klein on Tuesday. “Instead of saying, ‘I’m taking a chance, I’m going to vote,’ it didn’t work.”
And yet, by bucking the system of sisterhood, and *not* voting for Hillary, women did take a chance! The failed candidate’s comments clearly suggest that women are not capable of thinking independently apart from their men or the progressive women’s voting bloc. But, if they somehow manage to think for themselves, burn ’em! It never occurs to Clinton that perhaps, when all is said and done, women who didn’t vote for her simply didn’t find her worthy of their vote. Thus she remains bitterly ungracious and insufferably arrogant in defeat.
Clinton’s outrageous display of sexism, further demonstrated when she admitted that she had hoped gender would play a bigger role in influencing how women voted, truly reveals the dishonesty of the self-proclaimed champion of equality.
The stunning dismissal and denigration of women who dared to actually take a chance and vote for someone other than Clinton seems to be a common theme on the left, especially given that Michelle Obama has also come out and arrogantly denigrated women who did not vote for Hillary Clinton:
“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” she said.
“What does it mean for us as women that we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, that guy, he’s better for me, his voice is more true to me,” Obama said. “Well, to me that just says you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.”
Oh really, Mrs. Obama? Women should have listened to your voice, and Hillary Clinton’s voice over their own? Is that what you really believe? Because I don’t think so:
Here are two very powerful and intelligent feminists of note, actually blaming fellow-women who dared to listen to their own voice, and voted for the candidate they felt earned their vote. Instead of applauding a demonstration of resistance, they are being woman-shamed by two sexist hypocrites. It’s an unattractive, mean-girl resentment that is revealed in this stubborn refusal to see and acknowledge that which most people readily acknowledge: Hillary Clinton was just a god-awful candidate.
Anyway, none of this is surprising, and it’s also not surprising that Hillary holds a grudge against women who betrayed her:
In her new memoir “What Happened,” Clinton recalls “more than two dozen women” coming up to her and apologizing for “not voting or not doing more to help my campaign.”
…
“When it first started happening, it was so soon after the election,” she said. “It was hard for me to comfort somebody who was coming to me and saying, ‘Oh, I wish I had done more,’ or, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t vote’ because I think this was one of the most consequential elections that we have faced in a long time.”
While a majority of women voted for Clinton, she failed to win a majority of white women — who voted instead for Trump. It is clear from the book that Clinton, whose campaign never missed an opportunity to remind voters that she would be the first female president if she won, was stung by this particular data point.
“These people were looking for absolution that I just couldn’t give,” she wrote. “We all have to live with the consequences of our decisions.”
Yes, yes we do, Hillary.
Also playing the wounded-Hillary-blame-game is Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In an interview with Charlie Rose, she responded to his question about whether sexism played a part in the presidential election outcome:
Do I think so? I have no doubt that it did. There are so many things that might have been decisive. But that was a major, major factor.
Oh my God, just stop it. Stop blaming anything and everything apart from the candidate herself, and just be honest about the fact that the Democrats ran a horrible candidate. This effort to relieve Hillary Clinton of owning her loss has become painfully embarrassing.
Look, one thing that I’ve always believed is, if you criticized President Obama, it did not mean you were a racist. Like me, you could have cared less about his race but simply found his policies lacking, his dishonesty problematic and his tendency to rule by fiat troublesome. Likewise, if women voted against Hillary, that did not mean they weren’t listening to their own authentic voice, or that they were being influenced by their male partners. Those aren’t the only options. People didn’t like President Obama’s policies, and criticized him for it. A wide swath of women simply didn’t like or trust Hillary Clinton, and demonstrated it by not casting their vote for her. Both of those are viable and reasonable behaviors. (This does not negate the fact that there were some who criticized President Obama simply because he was black, and some women voted against Hillary Clinton because they were were influenced by their mates. But neither of these nullifies the flip-side of the equation.)
It goes without saying that this automatic, reflexive blame-game only reinforces a mean-girl mentality of self-consumption, dishonesty with oneself, and an unhealthy tendency to surround oneself by those willing to nurture the delusion. But those disloyal to the sisterhood go in Burn Book because their disloyalty must be recorded and remembered. They will not be forgiven. After all, it is this bitter, gender-victimization and blame that provides the fuel necessary to keep the progressive women’s Woe-Is-Me pyre burning brightly.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
I would make a comment, but apparently I am too dumb to do so without asking my man, or a progressive woman, what to say.Dana (023079) — 9/28/2017 @ 2:45 pm
Deplorables, deplorables everywhere.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:08 pm
someone should ask dumb-ass michelle obama why them dirty failmerican white womens weren’t true to their voice when they picked food stamp over hillary in 2008
they past over hillary twice you know
(cause she so nasty)happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:10 pm
oopers i mean *passed* overhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:10 pm
yeah i’m homophonic so whathappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:12 pm
Why is it that Democrats think people should vote for whoever looks most like them?Chuck Bartowski (211c17) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:13 pm
I definitely voted against Hillary’s voice.SarahW (3164f0) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:19 pm
Quelled surprise:narciso (d1f714) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:22 pm
http://zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-28/clinton-lawyer-helped-facebook-avoid-adding-disclosures-political-ads
In adopting this sexist thinking, …
So you’re charging Hillary of being politically incorrect, Dana? The world is still on its head these days.Tillman (a95660) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:23 pm
I’m saying I don’t like hypocrites, Tillman. Especially insulting ones.Dana (cf8d7a) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:31 pm
That dumpster fire American horror, seems to have been thoroughly hinged by the experiencenarciso (d1f714) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:32 pm
What excuse will they use next
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/28/dhs-was-wrong-about-russians-targeting-at-least-two-states-election-systems/?utm_source=site-sharenarciso (d1f714) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:40 pm
What is offensive is stinky pantsuit’s conceit that she is representative of women. If all women were like Hillary, the human race would have become extinct long ago, I think.nk (dbc370) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:49 pm
Anyway, what difference at this point does it make?nk (dbc370) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:50 pm
Does any actual woman believe this garbage?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:54 pm
Oh my God, just stop it. Stop blaming anything and everything apart from the candidate herself, and just be honest about the fact that the Democrats ran a horrible candidate. This effort to relieve Hillary Clinton of owning her loss has become painfully embarrassing.
Agreed. So damned sick of this from her and the bra-burning babes of her generation.
Today we’ve got women in top professions across the land– and above it; from airline pilots, surgeons, doctors, lawyers, SCOTUS judges, senators and reps; engineers, scientists, first responders, military officers, college professors and television anchors to space shuttle astronauts and space station commanders– and they’re mothers on top of all that, to boot. Americans on whole don’t think twice about this anymore– except those old battling bags rooted in the frigging 1970s. Her own vote count shows the electorate will vote for a woman for president– she was simply a lousy candidate. Get over yourself.
Can’t think of much else worse than the dying stench of feminism stinking up today’s society plagued with much more pressing issues in these times. Oh, wait– allow me to ruin your dinner; picture Hillary donning one of the late Hef’s famed costumes w/bunny ears and cotton tail for Bubba.
Holy hasenpfeffer.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:55 pm
Greetings:
Earlier this morning I was thinking about female politicians, especially those of “The First” ilk. There was Dilma of Brazil and Park of South Korea and now the Thai Lady.
So maybe Hillary got off easy.11B40 (6abb5c) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:58 pm
Greetings:
Now though, I’m wondering if Michelle Obama “arrogantly denigrated” anything about what happen to her license to practice law ?11B40 (6abb5c) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:01 pm
stinky pantsuit’s conceit that she is representative of women
i wonder but that in retrospect aligning herself with “NY values” was the fatal flaw in her scheme
she’s that snotty hooch what was too good for the people she grew up with
too good for Arkansas
too good for her husband
too good for working her way up the ladder
have you noticed how the CNN Jake Tapper fake news propaganda sluts have stopped trying to make Chelsea happenhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:03 pm
These Wimmens…what to do?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benazir_BhuttoBen burn (101c24) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:04 pm
I still think Musharraf was behind her murder.Ben burn (101c24) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:07 pm
She spent more on the “Shattered Glass Ceiling” special fx for her victory party than she did on WI ad buys.
This inflated pantsuit is not very smart.harkin (75a6dd) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:10 pm
She is woman;DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:15 pm
Hear her bore;
Selling tomes;
At your bookstore.
It’s not that she isn’t smart. She’s smart. It’s just that she’s so convinced of her own correctness and the inevitability of her success that she overlooks details, and those details come back to haunt her. She lacks wisdom and self-reflection, not intelligence.
She’s like Wile E. Coyote, bragging about how much of a genius she is while the train barrels through her living room.Chuck Bartowski (211c17) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:16 pm
sleazy punk-ass war hero john mccain lurvs him some hillary clinton that’s for sure
Hillary Clinton: John McCain’s favorite Democrat?
he likes to lick it lick it
#theydidsomethingtohisbrainhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:22 pm
Hey! These people are the best we have to offer. If you can say they’re dumb, what does that say about US?Ben burn (101c24) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:25 pm
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/09/28/myth-mitch-mcconnell-genius-master-senate-215656
oopers i mean *passed* over
happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:10 pm
You misspelled *p*ssed*.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:29 pm
That dumpster fire American horror, seems to have been thoroughly hinged by the experience
narciso (d1f714) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:32 pm
An American horror is the Kevin Smith/Chaz Bono convergence.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:31 pm
What is offensive is stinky pantsuit’s conceit that she is representative of women. If all women were like Hillary, the human race would have become extinct long ago, I think.
nk (dbc370) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:49 pm
It’s proof enough that asexual reproduction is really a thing.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:35 pm
““If you allow a family to keep another thousand dollars of their income, what does that mean? They can renovate their kitchen. They can buy a new car.“
Hillary is so stinky dumb..Ben burn (101c24) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:39 pm
allow me to ruin your dinner; picture Hillary donning one of the late Hef’s famed costumes w/bunny ears and cotton tail for Bubba.
Holy hasenpfeffer.
DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/28/2017 @ 3:55
She dressed like Lady Liberty and threw a lamp at his head.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:39 pm
“Hey! These people are the best we have to offer.”
That’s like saying The Big Bang Theory is the best TV has to offer.harkin (75a6dd) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:40 pm
Where then, my dear Harkin, are all those phantom people you prefer?Ben burn (101c24) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:46 pm
and now all of a sudden Julia Louis-Dreyfus has breast cancerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:48 pm
Its pretty good for the Monday night linrupnarciso (d1f714) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:49 pm
she has “fantastic insurance through my union” she says
so let’s hold up on that gofundme for the noncehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:49 pm
This inflated pantsuit is not very smart.
Hell– even the 91 year old Queen Elizabeth II manages to wear a dress.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:50 pm
AWKWARD!
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/28/christopher-wray-fbi-director-installation-243265Ben burn (101c24) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:51 pm
Except obamacare has considerably reduced the availability of cancer screenings plus she’s the heir to the French banking fortune.narciso (d1f714) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:52 pm
Do we have to talk about pantsuits in order to stay on topic?Ben burn (101c24) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:52 pm
Taking a knee at the playing of taps at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington. The chasm between white and black may be unbridgeable. The disrespect is unreal.
http://moonbattery.com/graphics/kneeling-taps.jpgRev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:53 pm
here is pic Mr. Reverendhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:57 pm
In the “grab them by the pussy” debate, it was Melania who beat her. In slacks and pussy-bow blouse (honest, that’s what Macy’s calls it), she showed up Hillary and showed everyone else “how it’s done”.nk (dbc370) — 9/28/2017 @ 4:58 pm
how it’s done”.
I want to see how to buy a new car for $1000.Ben burn (101c24) — 9/28/2017 @ 5:01 pm
Pantsuited Pantload’sColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/28/2017 @ 5:06 pm
prevaricating whinefest
she felt entitled
I guess it’s “pussy bow” without the hyphen. It does seem that the hyphen is becoming rarer than [a word it rhymes with], doesn’t it?nk (dbc370) — 9/28/2017 @ 5:07 pm
you can make a bow but also you can make a hat or a broach or a pterodactyl!happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/28/2017 @ 5:17 pm
zelig’s zany scatColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/28/2017 @ 5:18 pm
will gain no purchase here but
might play in Zzyzx
Want trump stating what Nina burleigh rather explicitly expressed.narciso (d1f714) — 9/28/2017 @ 5:19 pm
An historic moment occurred on March 16, 2010 when Barack Obama accidentally bumped into Eric Holder on the dais, causing ripples in the fabric of spacetime from the collision of two black holes.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/28/2017 @ 5:24 pm
The only consequence hillary ever experienced as result of her decisions was losing elections. She never experienced any consequences from any of her criminal acts or decision to sell state secrets.jim (557eae) — 9/28/2017 @ 5:29 pm
Yes dilma and cristinawrre held more readily accountable.narciso (d1f714) — 9/28/2017 @ 5:32 pm
First is accident, second is carelessness, third would be enemy action
http://abcnews.go.com/US/robert-muellers-russia-investigation-team-loses-2nd-fbi/story?id=50166109narciso (d1f714) — 9/28/2017 @ 6:05 pm
Speaking off:narciso (d1f714) — 9/28/2017 @ 6:08 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaraCarterDC/status/913449271596322816
One of the reasons I didn’t vote for Hillary is because she’s as crooked as a dog’s hind leg. Want an example?
Hillary knew Benghazi wasn’t caused by a video tape, yet she determined to have an innocent man incarcerated for a crime she knew he didn’t do.
That’s only one of hundreds of felonies which can be laid at Hillary’s feet. She’s every bit as deplorable as that poison witch married to our traitorous ex-Liar-in-Chief.ropelight (c5dd75) — 9/28/2017 @ 6:08 pm
32- harkinmg (31009b) — 9/28/2017 @ 6:25 pm
Antique Road Show for me.
Tell us something we don’t know and haven’t discussed a million times, ropelight.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/28/2017 @ 6:35 pm
I’ve had women tell me … “I’d like to see the first women President … but NOT Hillary Clinton”Neo (d1c681) — 9/28/2017 @ 6:37 pm
Take a bow red queen, if you want to know why general hafter behaves the way he does
http://telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/09/29/us-carries-airstrikes-libyanarciso (d1f714) — 9/28/2017 @ 6:39 pm
39, she’s actually the pre-ocurring prototype of Selma H.’s daughter with the French tycoon.urbanleftbehind (3c8eef) — 9/28/2017 @ 6:42 pm
We’re all saying the same thing, just in different ways. “Sure, we might elect a woman President, but, Hillary, honey, baby, sweetheart, you’re not the woman we’d pick.”nk (dbc370) — 9/28/2017 @ 6:42 pm
Niki Haley has to be the odds on favorite for first female potus.mg (31009b) — 9/28/2017 @ 6:49 pm
I saw you on so many shows today
And I guess it’s all true what the pundits say
You won’t ever tank a campaign again
And your discount bin is stacked to 12’10”
I guess you’d call it hu-bur-is, but you weren’t prepared for defeat like this
You can’t, you can’t, you can’t stand losing, you can’t, you can’t, you can’t stand losing
You can’t, you can’t, you can’t stand losing, you can’t, you can’t, you can’t stand losing
You! You can’t stand losing, you! You can’t stand losing, you! You can’t stand losing, you!
You got your law firm records back
But your Blackberry phones well they’re all smashed
AG Sessions needs to lock you away
You perjure yourself with every word you say
You can call it acute incompetence
But to keep campaigning doesn’t make no sense
You can’t, you can’t, you can’t stand losing, you can’t, you can’t, you can’t stand losing
You can’t, you can’t, you can’t stand losing, you can’t, you can’t, you can’t stand losing
You! You can’t stand losing, you! You can’t stand losing, you! You can’t stand losing, you!
I guess this is your Winterfell
If you don’t ask, then I won’t tell
This overwhelming sense of dread
And ne’er an aid will be left undead
I guess they’d rule it suicide
But I’m not down for a Ron Brown ride
You can’t, you can’t, you can’t stand losing, you can’t, you can’t, you can’t stand losing
You can’t, you can’t, you can’t stand losing, you can’t, you can’t, you can’t stand losing
You! You can’t stand losing, you! You can’t stand losing, you! You can’t stand losing, you!Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/28/2017 @ 7:00 pm
“Where then, my dear Harkin, are all those phantom people you prefer?”
My pount was that you’re mistaking most popular for best…..which is very common.harkin (75a6dd) — 9/28/2017 @ 7:51 pm
#57, CH, I thought it was germane to the topic. If it offends you, don’t read it. Otherwise, you could go suck eggs.ropelight (c5dd75) — 9/28/2017 @ 7:51 pm