Hugh Hefner, 1926 – 2017

Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy magazine, died earlier today at the Playboy mansion at the age of 91. As of this moment, no details have come forth as to the cause of death, but he had apparently been in failing health for some time now.
The basic rudiments of Hefner’s life are pretty well known (this link to his biography on Playboy’s website is potentially NSF; this link to an entry at biography.com should be ok): born in Chicago, educated at the University of Illinois, service in World War II as a reporter for an armed forces newspaper. While working at Esquire, Hefner scraped together enough money to start his own magazine in 1953, and fortuitously acquired the famous Norma Jean Baker (later known as Marilyn Monroe) nude photos from a 1949 calendar shoot, one of which became the centerfold in the magazine’s first issue published in December 1953. Playboy would go on to spawn an early cable television show, a set of private clubs, a resort, movies, and later a television channel and subscription website.
Contrary to conventional belief, Playboy was far from the first magazine to print nude images of women, but it was the first to attempt to bracket those nudes with insightful commentary, fashion tips, fiction from noted authors, and reviews of literature and the arts. If you look at a Playboy from the 1950s, one striking feature is how innocent it actually seems. The nudity is usually coy and subtle, and early issues of the magazine often only featured one or two actual nude pictures (most pictures were semi-nude, where the subject discretely covered herself in some way). As the Eisenhower Fifties morphed into the Kennedy Sixties, then to the age of hippies and free love, the magazine expanded its boundaries and gradually became bolder and more assertive in its nudity, helped along by competition from other magazines and the ubiquity of nudity in movies, theater, and even in public. In 1975, 20 years into the magazine’s run, Playboy had a circulation of 5.6 million for each monthly issue.
Today the magazine’s circulation is at about one-twelveth of that peak, back when it was estimated that one in four college men purchased the magazine every month. Playboy disastrously decided to stop running nudes in late 2015 only to reverse course and go back to the nekkid gals about a year later. But with the mainstreaming of sex and nudity in our society — in movies still, but now also on television and the Internet — Playboy is having a difficult time finding its market niche. Seeing “the girl next door” naked in the centerfold is no longer as big of a deal now that the she is posting nude selfies on Snapchat.
While there are likely some positive contributions from Playboy over the years — the Playboy Interviews (some of which were conducted by Hefner), Robert Christgau’s music reviews, Dan Jenkins’ column on sports, and fiction from some top authors — the overall influence of Playboy on our society is far more mixed, perhaps even largely negative. Hefner used his monthly column in which he laid out “the Playboy Philosophy” to advocate for a rather left-wing/libertine political platform, haughtily disdainful of anything that he thought faintly echoed of conservatism or traditional American values. Playboy made many young women into household names (well, in a certain kind of household if you know what I mean), and launched the careers of Jayne Mansfield, Stella Stevens, Shannon Tweed, and Pamela Anderson among others. At the same time, Playboy also caused considerable grief and tragedy in the lives of several of its models. A very good 50th anniversary of the magazine which ran on the E! network fourteen years ago was very direct in discussing the Playboy Playmates who ended up regretting their decisions to pose, oftentimes dealing with substance abuse, eating disorders, and even in a few cases suicide. If sexual urges were indeed sublimated in post-war America before Playboy came on the scene, surely we must acknowledge that today we are saturated with base lust and carnal desire, and perhaps that is not really progress after all.
As the final chapter of his life has now drawn to a close, let’s acknowledge that Hugh Hefner built a business and had a very major impact upon our society, and that it remains an open question of whether or not it was all for the better. Rest in peace.
I know that at least once I have mentioned that I was a stock holder for Playboy Enterprises, Inc, back before all the shares were called in. Hefner no doubt made a lot of money in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, but his libertine lifestyle and seeming indifference to profit made the corporation a money loser for most of its last 30-some years. The corporation owns the Playboy Mansion in Brentwood and Hefner was paying a rent of $10,000 per month to live there. People with inside knowledge say that the mansion is an absolute dump, and if you hear some of the stories from the women who have been hangers-on there you will quickly come to the conclusion that Henfer had some major issues with women and sex that he dealt with as he aged. It actually sounds like he had a rather sad life the last 20 years or so. Hopefully he is now at peace.JVW (42615e) — 9/27/2017 @ 10:04 pm
Try and picture the second part of the 20th century without Playboy. Then imagine what fine writers, music, and lifestyle tips from that era young men would have missed out on– among other treats of the times.
Certainly the angst of the models post-posing is a story unto itself– but it also, as you note, was a pathway to launch a career– or sometimes, a platform to rekindle one. But by luck or intent, the publication was a cultural fixture which fit and influenced the character of its times. From the clubs in cities across the country and capitals worldwide, to the round-bedded jet– to cable TV– the world knew the logo and the name Playboy as wel as it did Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Coca-Cola.
@1. JVW– Back in ’99 our department rented Hef’s LA Playboy Mansion out for an evening sales gathering. It was made available for entertaining gigs like that. The $5000 fee was a package including an evening of open bar around the famed ‘Grotto,’ one quick, be-robed Hef meet-and-greet walk-thru and a peppering of five or six young ladies in traditional bunny garb serving cocktails until midnight. “Dump” may be a little harsh but can say from personal experience the place was most decidedly frozen in time: like around 1975. It was startling. Vibrant, orange shag carpeting in the bathhouses by the pool– w/rotary phones– some working, some not, no less. You literally expected to see a young James Caan or Barbi Benton strutting by– instead, there were a pair of peacocks. And the scent of a rather odorous ‘zoo’ of caged animals hung in the evening air. It was all a little sad. Still the best souvenirs from the evening– as the bartender reminded us– were a few books of Playboy matches — with the name Hugh M. Hefner embossed on the covers, available only at the mansion.
Yes, RIP Hef. Thanks for the memories of an era long gone.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/27/2017 @ 11:07 pm
Certainly the angst of the models post-posing is a story unto itself. . .
The 50th anniversary shows on E! were really good. They were generally respectful, but they didn’t shy away from talking about the darker side of Playboy and interviewing some ex-Playmates who regretted being in the magazine. One in particular was from the late 50s, and she told the typical story of a small-town Midwestern girl who wanted more excitement in her life so she took off for Chicago right after graduating high school, got a job as a sales girl at a department store and did some modeling on the side. She ended up posing for Playboy and she thought that it would be a one-time lark: the magazine would be around for a month and then disappear and it wouldn’t be sold in her small home town anyway. She said that she was entirely wrong, lots of young men in her small town turned out to be Playboy readers, and it caused her a great deal of friction with her conservative family. Worse of all, she didn’t really read the contract she signed and Playboy ended up republishing her pictures every 10 years or so when they did retrospectives on the Playmates. According to the woman, she ended up having to break off a couple of very serious relationships with men once they found that she had posed nude. Finally she married and had a family, and she eventually told her daughters the story as a kind of cautionary tale of what can happen when you are young and impulsive, but then in the 2000s she suddenly discovered that her pictorial was now widely available via the wonders of the Internet, when her teenage grandson ended up stumbling across them online. She pointed out that there was no way that an 18-year-old in 1958 could have anticipated that photos would be widely accessible with a click of a mouse 50 years later, and she feels to this day that even though she was technically an emancipated adult, Playboy took advantage of her.
And of course the series touched on the Playmates who have had really tragic lives: the one who ended up working for a drug dealer and going to jail, the ones with bad drug and alcohol problems, the one who ended up HIV positive, and the few who ended up committing suicide. I’m all for adults being free to make their own choices, but it sounds like Playboy is far less interested in the general welfare of their girls than they pretend to be.JVW (42615e) — 9/27/2017 @ 11:49 pm