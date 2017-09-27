BREAKING: Tax Reform Proposal Unveiled Today; Details At RedState This Afternoon
It has been announced that the GOP’s tax reform plan will be unveiled this afternoon.
I have a very strong feeling — call it a premonition! — that if you are someone who wants the real scoop, RedState will be the place to be today.
You heard me. Always trust content from Patterico.
Stick with RedState until the afternoon, when there will be an inside look at today’s proposal.
UPDATE: Here’s a summary of the plan:
NEW: Here’s the GOP tax plan via @axios https://t.co/nuPW6DV4cO
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) September 27, 2017
Tune in to RedState this afternoon for insights concerning the proposal that you can’t get anywhere else.
sleazy p.o.s. war hero John McCain’s last remaining goal in life is to tank this too you knowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/27/2017 @ 7:40 am
Hooray! The current tax code is obviously an embarrassing monstrosity. The sooner it’s replaced with a fair and streamlined system the sooner a crippling and unnecessary burden will have been lifted from the backs of Americans. Relief can’t come too soon.ropelight (c5dd75) — 9/27/2017 @ 7:46 am
The Fascist-Progressives – Dem & GOP – have the GOP leadership cowed now.
Tax reform will go about as far as Obamacare Repeal….if that far.MJN1957 (6f981a) — 9/27/2017 @ 7:51 am
I think the needle spins off the record when people start asking “what about the property tax deduction”? if that’s gone, even (especially) Texans will be like “what the hell?”.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/27/2017 @ 7:58 am
This will be another carnival side show, two headed McConnells and all.mg (31009b) — 9/27/2017 @ 8:01 am
Even if I pay the same, if we could only liberate the IRS and Tax Prep Services and Lawyers of their livelihood — that would be a major win.
We need more people cutting grass and making things. Enuff parasites living off Government intrusion.
Govt is to collect taxes as efficiently as possible, not make it social engineering.Poor Biggie (987b85) — 9/27/2017 @ 8:01 am
Bleeding out ACA was their foundation…
“I’ll huff and I’ll puff until I blow your Houses down!”Ben burn (40f73a) — 9/27/2017 @ 8:02 am
They wrote in secret and now want an expedited up or down vote. With a 2 vote margin in the Senate nothing good for everyday Americans can pass. Parts will sound good. Overall it will be more nickels, dimes, power and control to DC.
Mehhh…crazy (d99a88) — 9/27/2017 @ 8:12 am
If you have to do things that way, the bill probably has serious political difficulties or flaws. Mitch McConnell seems much more interested in tax law than in Obamacare.Sammy Finkelman (ff268d) — 9/27/2017 @ 8:15 am
@ropelight:The sooner it’s replaced with a fair and streamlined system the sooner a crippling and unnecessary burden will have been lifted from the backs of Americans.
I have a suspicion that nothing like this will be on offer.Frederick (64d4e1) — 9/27/2017 @ 8:16 am
This group of republicans will never get reconciliation tax cuts on the table. And that should be a no brainer, those usually get renewed when their original time expires. More the same.mg (31009b) — 9/27/2017 @ 8:20 am
Have a new read, Patterico?
4. urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/27/2017 @ 7:58 am
Do you mean the mortgage intereet deduction, (now limited to debt undertaken at the time a house was acquired, or up to $100,000 of a home equity loan, unless the loan was made before October 13, 1987, or the real estate tax deduction (liited only to taxes you are legally oblligated to pay, not taxes you may pay for a another family member), or the exclusion of the first $250,000 in capital gains from the sale of ahouse, provided it served as a taxpayer’s “main home” (could be only one member of a married couple) for at least two years, which do not have to be consecutive, or most recent, but all of which have to fall within the last five years before the date of the sale, and I think there are some special circumstances, considered forced sales, where the 2-year period is waived.
In additional all capital gains are free of tax if another home is bought very quickly and the whole thing arranged ina special way, to the extent that the new home uses up all the proceeds from selling the first home. Do you get that? How do you simplify things like that?
I think the real problematic issue will be deductibility of state and local income taxes. Some Republicans want to rplace that with a tax credit, though.Sammy Finkelman (ff268d) — 9/27/2017 @ 8:21 am
Not the mortgage intereset deduction but the item #6 of Schedule A, Real Estate Taxes. In Texas, these tend to be the largest of the total tax burden due to lack of state income tax (not unheard of to pay 7,000 on a house in the 180-200,000 range). That fact also complicates the school choice debate there, because of the large amount of perceived investment in the respective ISD.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/27/2017 @ 8:26 am
May take a while to figure out whose ox is being gored, but it looks like it won’t be Trump’s.
With no AMT, the Dotard-in-Chief will probably never owe another dime of taxes…Dave (445e97) — 9/27/2017 @ 8:55 am
13. urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 9/27/2017 @ 8:26 am
In New York you basically need the state and local income tax deduction to make it worth while itemizing deductions. Mortgage interest is deductible for up to 2 hours, real estate taxes for any number of properties. Real estate taxes must be higher in Texas. But in New York sometime you still need the real estate tax to make it worthwhile to itemize.Sammy Finkelman (ff268d) — 9/27/2017 @ 9:09 am
Well, good. Let’s see if they can manage tax reform. Of course Luther Strange lost, and now the Repubs will never be able to get the job done!!
/sarc offPatricia (5fc097) — 9/27/2017 @ 9:12 am
Tax reform, tax cuts, tax anything is BS. Spending reform, spending cuts is what is needed. Go ahead. Cut the taxes. Or move around who (you think) is paying the taxes. The reality is, as long as spending increases or remains constant, the SOBs will just borrow/print the money that they don’t take in. The problem is in the SPENDING. SEA Party, not TEA Party.CFarleigh (5b282a) — 9/27/2017 @ 9:27 am