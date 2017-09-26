Patterico's Pontifications

9/26/2017

Open Thread: Moore Wins

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 8:44 pm

I’m kinda busy so no analysis. Have at it.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]

2 Responses to “Open Thread: Moore Wins”

  1. It doesn’t count. He got the votes at gunpoint.

    nk (dbc370) 9/26/2017 @ 8:52 pm

  2. I think McConnell should assign him to share an office with Al Franken.

    Beldar (fa637a) 9/26/2017 @ 8:55 pm

